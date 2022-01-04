Celebrities
Kanye West Will ‘Always Be Fighting’ For Kim Kardashian Despite Split: ‘He Doesn’t Like Losing’
The ‘Donda’ rapper has been having some trouble getting over the way that his relationship with Kim Kardashian ended.
Breakups are never easy. Kanye West, 44, has reportedly been having a difficult time getting over Kim Kardashian, 41, since the pair announced their divorce in February 2021. A source close to the rapper revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ye “has been having a hard time,” dealing with the split, and his feelings for his ex and the mother of his four children will never go away.
The source explained that the breakup was a definite low point for the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper. “Kanye doesn’t like losing and the way that the relationship has dwindled is one of the biggest L’s Kanye has ever dealt with,” they explained. “Journeying out into the dating world will be done and Kanye knows that he will have many options based on his celebrity but to have lost and broken things with Kim is something he will never get over.”
As the pair share four kids (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2), Kanye and Kim will inevitably stay in each other’s lives, and the source said that he will keep trying to get back together with the SKIMS founder. “He will always be fighting for her even if seems very likely that they will never get back with each other. And the fact that he will be in her life forever because of the kids just stresses things even more that he will never not be in love with her, he will always be trying to win her back day in and day out,” the source said.
Kim had filed to be “legally single” from Kanye back in December. Her filing came amidst her blossoming apparent romance with comedian Pete Davidson. While Kim and Pete have garnered plenty of media attention, Kanye has seemed to step back into the dating world. He’s been spotted out and about with a few different women. Most recently, he was spotted sharing a romantic dinner with model Julia Fox. He was also reported to have been dating model Vinetria, but the pair split up in December.
Cardi B & Daughter Kulture, 3, Rock Matching Chanel Ear Muffs While Posing On A Maybach — Photos
Hot wheels! The rapper and her darling daughter looked so chic showing off their designer duds and fancy car.
Time for a drive? Cardi B, 29, was ultra-stylish as she and daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, bundled up for a photo shoot in front of mom’s shiny, black Maybach on Dec. 3. Proving they were the fancy type, the duo donned matching $1200 Chanel ear muffs as they posed on the roof of the rapper’s VIP vehicle.
Cardi was winter-chic as she coordinated her earmuffs with a two-toned Chanel scarf, furry black coat, and over-the-knee boots. Glamorous as always, she had glowing skin and a full, pink pout. Meanwhile, little Kulture donned a blue puffer with a cool gradient pattern along with cool high-top sneakers. The New York native — who appeared to be at her $5 million Tenafly, New Jersey estate — played around with her girl a bit before giving Kulture a cute kiss. Keeping the caption simple, the “Up” rapper captioned the shot with a simple, “Forever.”
Kulture is no stranger to mom’s Instagram, often seen dressing up in designer duds for social media. Most recently, Cardi’s little girl wore an adorable red ensemble for Christmas portraits with the family. She looked like a princess while she and mom smiled in front of a collection of dazzling trees. And last month, the fashionable toddler was seen twinning with her dad Offset, 30, on mom’s Instagram. The father/daughter duo looked great dressed in black jackets and skinny jeans with hoodies and cool sneakers below.
Cardi and Offset’s family got a bit bigger in Sep. 2021, when they welcomed a son, now 3-month-old. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife at the time.
Since his birth, the couple has decided to keep their little boy’s name private. Cardi has offered a few updates on her little boy, however. She tweeted about one of her baby’s milestones on Dec. 6, sharing, “My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already. I’m trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the superpowers these pandemic babies coming with.”
#BlackLivesMatter: Juror In Amy Potter’s Manslaughter Case Say Differences Between Taser And Gun Ultimately Determined Guilty Fate
Last week, people rejoiced that the woman who killed unarmed Daunte Wright, former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, was found guilty of manslaughter after claiming that she “accidentally” drew her service pistol instead of her taser while attempting to subdue the then 20-year-old.
Recently, jurors have begun to speak publicly about the trial and how they perceived the evidence that they were shown by both the defense and the prosecution. According to a report on CBS7, an anonymous juror gave an interview that uncovers some interesting revelations about how they came to a verdict. Additionally, the juror spoke directly to what they felt about Potter’s character and whether or not she was racist or biased in any way.
“I don’t want to speak for all the jurors, but I think we believed she was a good person and even believed she was a good cop,” the juror said. “No one felt she was intentional in this. It’s ludicrous that some people are assuming we thought she was a racist. That never came up or anything like that. We felt like she was a good person, we felt she made a mistake, and that a mistake does not absolve you from the fact she did commit a crime.
The anonymous juror went on to say that they do not believe that Potter lied on the stand about her intentions that day. They believe that she was legitimately fighting for her life at that moment. However, when the jury was able to physically inspect both a taser and duty weapon, they felt that they had no choice but to find her guilty of a crime.
“The gun was about twice as heavy, and the two weapons had several differences in how they are un-holstered and fired,” the juror said. “The Taser kind of feels like a mouse click whereas the (pistol’s) trigger has some trigger draw weight.”
This is what Black gun owners have been saying ever since the case became public. It’s nearly impossible to not know the difference between the two objects, especially for a trained professional.
For the “stop resisting” crowd who want Potter to go free and place full blame on Daunte Wright for his own death, the rational juror said essentially that two things can be true.
“We did talk about Daunte’s actions, but we as a jury did a really good job of separating his actions from Kim Potter’s actions,” the juror said. “Daunte’s actions clearly had consequences. So did Kim Potter’s.”
Now, we wait to see if Potter gets the recommended 7-year sentence or if prosecutors push for more time.
Maralee Nichols: 5 Things To Know About The Mother Of Tristan Thompson’s 3rd Child
Tristan Thompson IS the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. As the NBA player tries to salvage his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, here’s what you need to know about Maralee.
Unlike Michael Jackson and “Billie Jean,” Tristan Thompson confirmed on Monday (Jan. 3) that Maralee Nichols’ kid is his son. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” wrote Tristan, 30, in an Instagram Story message where he owned up to fathering a child with Maralee. Tristan pledged to “amicably” raise their son, while also “sincerely’ apologizing to “everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately.” The Sacramento Kings player then offered a specific apology to Khloé Kardashian, saying she doesn’t “deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
Tristan’s message comes after a month of accusations and lawsuits stemming around his alleged affair with the 31-year-old fitness model and the son she welcomed at the start of December 2021. This child is Tristan’s third. He shares a 5-year-old son named Prince with ex Jordan Craig and a daughter, True, 3, with Khloé, 37. As Tristan tries to save his troubled relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, here’s the scoop of Maralee.
1. Maralee Nichols Is A Fitness Model.
“Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me,” Maralee said in a December 2021 interview with E! News. She clarified a few of these misconceptions, including one where she was reportedly a personal trainer in Texas. “These are the facts: I have lived in California since 2019,” she said. “I am not a personal trainer. I have not worked as a personal trainer for four years; I do fitness modeling. I was never a personal trainer for Tristan.”
2. She Claims To Have First Met Tristan In 2020.
Maralee told E! News that she met Tristan at a party at his Encino, California, home in 2020. “He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” she said. She also told the outlet that she met with Tristan in March 2021, around his 30th birthday. She agreed to connect with him in Houston, Texas, at a private party. “Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston,” she said, and a few weeks after this trip to Beantown, she learned she was pregnant.
3. Maralee Was Induced Due To A Medical Issue.
Maralee gave birth to her and Tristan’s son on December 1. “I was induced on November 29, 2021, because I had a placenta abnormality,” she told E! News, though she didn’t disclose what this abnormality was. “There is no other medical reason why I needed to be induced,” she said.
4. She Sued Tristan For Child Support.
After their son was born, Maralee sued Tristan for child support. “Tristan filed a paternity action in Texas after I filed my paternity action in Los Angeles,” she told E! News. “I did not file any request for child support before our child was born. The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021.” Tristan allegedly sent a text to Maralee where he said he wouldn’t “be involved at all” with the child” and that he will retire from the NBA after the 2021-22 season. “So in terms of support, it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed,” he allegedly said, according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Tristan reportedly offered Maralee $75,000, because “you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”
5. She Is Not Interested In Tristan.
“Instead of focusing on any negativity,” she said in the E! News interview, “I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving, and private environment.”
