Kelly Dodd on Real Reason She Was Fired on RHOC, Fined $16K
Kelly Dodd is one of the most unfiltered housewives in Bravo history. Last year, the star was contacted by Heather Dubrow‘s attorney after Kelly joked that Heather’s son gave Kelly COVID.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum cares little about political correctness. Last year, after making some controversial comments, Kelly revealed that the network had fired her.
On a podcast interview for Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef, she also shared that the network fined her $16,000. “I got fined for wearing a drunk wives matter hat and I didn’t even buy it,” she said. “It was given to me… I didn’t wear it on the show.”
The hat was revealed in a photo she posted at her bridal shower. “I got dinged for that,” said Kelly. “They wouldn’t tell me why, but I know it was one of those reasons… It was ‘general behavior’ of, of why I got charged $16,000 though. They wouldn’t give me specifics, but I know I caused them a lot of grief because they did promote BLM so much.”
Kelly discussed the fact that Jen Shah (who faces criminal charges) and Gina Kirschenheiter (who got a DUI) are still allowed to be on the show. “People that have been involved in the law that have committed real crimes, allegedly… can be on there, but [not] somebody who has an opinion and who doesn’t fit their narrative.”
The Bravo star also revealed the real reason she was fired: “Tamra told me and Tamra’s friends with everybody. So Tamra said that [Heather] had, 100% had something to do with it.”
After Kelly got fired, Ramona Singer “didn’t want to take pictures with me… She was afraid. But now she’s getting tons of hate.”
However, Kelly doesn’t believe she’s been banned from Bravo forever: “I’m not on the persona non grata, no. They know, the network has a love hate for me. They do. They know that I’m a hard worker.”
“If they tell me to do something, they know that I am easy to work with,” said Kelly. “If they tell me to shut up, I typically do… I don’t have a bad relationship with Bravo or with Andy Cohen at all. So I think it’s possible.”
Kelly was then asked to say three nice things about Heather, to which she responded, “She’s a good mom, a good wife, and a good sister.”
Her husband Rick Leventhal added, “And her lawyer writes good letters.”
Just Call Uber: Raiders’ Nate Hobbs Arrested For DUI, Reportedly Passed Out In His Car
Raiders player Nate Hobbs has been arrested for DUI in Las Vegas.
Not even two months after Henry Ruggs’ tragic DUI accident that claimed the life of one person and one animal, the Raiders have another DUI situation on their hands.
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has been arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on DUI charges. According to TMZ, police responded to a call at the Cromwell Hotel at 4 am and witnesses revealed they saw Hobbs asleep at the wheel at a parking lot exit ramp. When they made contact with Hobbs, he did not pass their field sobriety test.
The rookie was booked into the Clark County Detention Center at 6:38 AM. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said the team is aware and has not determined any action with Hobbs as of yet. His lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, told TMZ Sports: “The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”
While he was not seen operating the vehicle, he was still allegedly behind the wheel while intoxicated, which is still an uphill battle to dispute as a DUI.
#RHOSLC Calamity: Jennie Nguyen Confronts Mary Cosby About Her Racist Remarks But Cosby Can’t Comprehend The Issue—‘What?! I Love Slanted Eyes!’
Another day, another bit of bizarre behavior from Bravolebrities.
On Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, newbie Jennie Nguyen confronted Mary Cosby for comments she made to her about loving her “slanted eyes.” The new housewife who is of Vietnamese descent first expressed frustration to her husband Duy about the comment before confronting Mary in person.
During housewife Whitney Rose’s brand relaunch party, Jennie gathered the rest of the ladies and put Mary on blast while returning a gift of Christian Louboutin shoes because the gift “wasn’t genuine.”
As Jennie was telling Mary that she was “insulted” by the “slanted eyes” comment, Mary seemed shocked and somehow reiterated the comment again.
“Really? I love slanted eyes!” said the woman of God noting that she didn’t “mean any harm” by her statement. “I didn’t mean any harm by that. Like, for me, it’s a compliment,” she added.
Jennie, however, didn’t back down.
“You can say things differently, like, I love your beautiful eyes. But when you reference ‘I love your slanted eyes,’ you know, it’s very insulting to me.”
Mary eventually apologized noting that she didn’t want to “go down that road”—but things were far from over the Pentecostal Pastor.
The other ladies noted that Mary made other remarks that she never took accountability for.
“I’m very uncomfortable with saying, like, racially derogatory things, and I feel like everyone’s just kind of letting it go,” said Whitney Rose while Lisa Barlow teed up to drop a bomb; those “Mexican thug” comments.
“In Veil, you did make a comment that bothered me, you said I’m not like Jen [Shah] who’s like a Mexican thug.”
“It’s not fair to put me with someone so…like, when I think about Jen, I see a heartless…I see a thug,” said Mary Cosby a few episodes ago to Lisa. “Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!”
Remember that? Apparently, Mary didn’t and although it was clearly caught on camera, Mary vehemently denied saying that.
What?! I don’t even talk like that!” said Mary while a flashback scene clearly showed her making the comments.
As previously reported Mary issued an interesting apology for her Mexican thug Jeh Shah shade and on Sunday, as tensions continued to rise, Mary got up and left and was trailed by fellow housewife/her good friend Meredith Marks.
Meredith said on Twitter that she “held Mary accountable” for her comments to Jennie…
“I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support,” Marks wrote. “Please be patient #rhoslc.”
and Mary clapped back noting that despite Meredith trying to play “Switzerland” a.k.a. trying to remain neutral, she “has her own issues to be productive on.”
“Really Meredith?? You had a conversation with me hoping it would be productive!! You was there …you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment!” she tweeted. “Stop acting like your teaching me.. you have your own issues to be productive on…You never have the right answer.. ‘Switzerland.”
OOOP!
What do YOU think about this latest bit of #RHOSLC drama? It seemingly NEVER ends…
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Prince Andrew’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad start to 2022 – Macleans.ca
First, more revelations from a civil lawsuit claiming the prince had sex with a minor. Next, the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell. Not a very happy new year.
In August 2019, after convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died in custody while awaiting yet more criminal charges, I wrote about the dangers that lay ahead for his royal friend, Prince Andrew: “Prince Andrew has surely known that the sword of Damocles was suspended over his head by that famous single horsehair. He enjoys the grand lifestyle and power inherent with being a son of Queen Elizabeth II, yet must be aware of the precariousness of his position. And now that thread is seriously fraying. It’s all because of his own actions.”
The first week of 2022 may be when that sword drops a bit lower.
For months, he’s been fighting a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who claims that she was forced by Epstein to have sex with the prince when she was 17. Her lawsuit uses New York’s Child Victims Act, which grants greater legal options to those abused while under the age of 18.
On Jan. 4, lawyers for the prince and Giuffre will appear before District Judge Lewis Kaplan in New York. The royal attorneys want the case dismissed, arguing, among other things, that Giuffre was over the age of consent (17) in New York when the alleged sexual assault took place.
RELATED: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year could be overshadowed by Harry, Charles and Andrew
Andrew appears to have little evidence to bolster his own defences that he didn’t know Giuffre, was at a birthday party at Pizza Hut when she claims they allegedly met on one occasion in London, and has a medical condition that calls her account into question. In a filing regarding dated Dec. 30, Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, was scathing: “Based on his discovery responses, Prince Andrew has apparently already determined that he has no documents that would be responsive to the majority of Plaintiff’s [Giuffre’s] requests. If Prince Andrew truly has no documents concerning his communications with Maxwell or Epstein, his travel to Florida, New York, or various locations in London, his alleged medical inability to sweat, or anything that would support the alibis he gave during his BBC interview, then continuing with discovery will not be burdensome to him at all.”
There was a possible glimmer of good news for Andrew on Jan. 3, when a confidential settlement from 2009 between Epstein and Giuffre was made public by the U.S. district judge overseeing Giuffre’s lawsuit against the Queen’s second son (as well as the judge in charge of a related legal action between Giuffre and another of Epstein’s friends, American law professor Alan Dershowitz, whom she has also accused of sexual assault.)
The settlement, which gave Giuffre US$500,000, states that Giuffre (then known as Virginia Roberts) “hereby remise, release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge the said Second Parties and any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant (“Other Potential Defendants”) from all, and all manner of, action and actions of Virginia Roberts, including State or Federal, cause and causes of action (common law or statutory), suits, debts, dues, sums of money, accounts, reckonings, bonds, bills.” Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue that the wording in that settlement means Giuffre signed away her right to sue the prince.
Whether or not this is the case, it’s still generating bad headlines for him around the world.
RELATED: Prince Andrew’s tell-all interview about Jeffrey Epstein didn’t go so great
Meanwhile, the judge overseeing the criminal case involving Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of procuring and grooming sex victims for Epstein, and who was a close friend of Andrew’s, asked lawyers involved in that case for Maxwell’s sentencing schedule to be filed by Jan. 10. One way for Maxwell, 60, to reduce her sentence may be to offer damaging evidence against Epstein’s famous friends, including the prince.
Whatever the final results of this week’s legal proceedings, the damage to “Prince Andrew, Duke of York, a/k/a Andrew Albert Christian Edward, in his personal capacity,” as he’s identified in the American legal filings, is incalculable. It’s been more than two years since the interview he gave BBC about his relationship with Epstein boomeranged on the prince, forcing him to stop undertaking any official engagements on behalf of his mother. The pressure is only intensifying with every new revelation, including photos from Maxwell’s trial of her and Epstein enjoying themselves as guests of Andrew on the Queen’s private estate of Balmoral.
Over the weekend, British papers were filled with warnings of his fate, especially if he loses the civil lawsuit. Options being bandied include casting him into “exile,” which could mean losing his right to use the title “Duke of York” and giving up his last remaining patronages, including military titles.
Even as his friends and allies keep tossing out ways for him to return to public life (the latest involves resurrecting his entrepreneurial project, Pitch@Palace) that seems all but impossible. Even if Giuffre loses her lawsuit, Prince Andrew has already lost in the court of public opinion. There’s just no going back from that.
