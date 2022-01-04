Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Board Private Jet To The Bahamas After Spending NYE Apart
After more than two months of dating, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their relationship on a romantic getaway, and they were photographed at the airport ahead of the trip on Jan. 3.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson boarded a private plane at an airfield in California on Jan. 3. In photos, which you can see here, the hot and heavy couple could be seen exiting a black SUV and heading to the private jet. Kim wore all black for the flight, while Pete was in a white ensemble, consisting of long sleeves and shorts. The two were reportedly headed to the Bahamas on their romantic getaway.
Kim and Pete’s Bahamas trip comes after the two spent New Year’s Eve separately. Pete was in Miami to host a New Year’s Eve special on NBC alongside Miley Cyrus, while Kim was back home in California with her kids. Luckily, they didn’t have to wait too long before being able to reunite! Pete also spent time with Kim in California ahead of Christmas and the day after, although he was not seen in any photos from her family’s low-key Christmas Eve celebration on Dec. 24.
Things have been heating up between Kim and Pete ever since Kim was a host on Saturday Night Live at the beginning of October 2021. She and Pete shared a kiss during one of their sketches, and were spotted hanging out with a group of friends by the end of the month. At the beginning of November, Kim spent some time in New York, and even ventured out to Pete’s native Staten Island for a special date night with the comedian.
Kim is currently in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West. She filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, but the split has not been finalized yet. However, at the end of 2021, Kim asked a judge to declare her and Kanye “legally single” as the logistics of the divorce are worked out. Meanwhile, Kanye has been publicly trying to win Kim back, but has also been romantically linked to a few different models in the past few months. Most recently, he was seen hanging out with Julia Fox in Miami
‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Gives [SPOILER] His 1st Impression Rose After Sparks Fly On Night 1
Out of thirty one gorgeous women, only one could earn Clayton Echard’s first impression rose on ‘The Bachelor,’ and the lucky lady also scored a kiss on night one!
Teddi Wright was given the first impression rose from Clayton Echard on the season 26 premiere of The Bachelor. The show was back at the Bachelor mansion for the first time in two years during the Jan. 3 premiere. After casted contestant Salley Carson decided not to come on the show due to heartbreak over a recently called-off engagement, Clayton met 30 women on night one. It was Teddi who caught his eye the most, though.
“I love my job, it’s really rewarding,” Teddi said of her work as a nurse. “My family life, my friend life is going well, and now I feel like what’s missing is my person.” During her opening package, Teddi opened up about being a virgin. “I made the decision at a young age,” she said. “I would say probably too young, looking back. But I’m a lot more open now. I definitely want to wait until I’m in love to have sex because I have waited this long. I think Clayton could be my person.”
Teddi stepped out of the limo looking absolutely stunning in a sheer dress and Clayton was instantly smitten. “I don’t even have words for her,” he gushed. “Teddi, you make me feel some type of way! I’m gonna be way over my head on this journey.”
Once inside the cocktail party, Teddi and Clayton got some one-on-one time. “Let me tell you why I was happy it was you,” Teddi said. “I was really nervous because I really believe this could work and I wanted to know the guy before I came. So me and my sister were looking at all of Michelle [Young]’s guys and I go to one guy and I’m like, ‘If this is the guy, I’ll be really happy. I think he’s really cute and he has a kind smile. But there’s no way out of all these guys that it’s gonna be the one guy I want it to be. I’m not that lucky.’ And a couple of days later, it was the guy I showed her — it was you.”
Clayton was entranced by Teddi and could barely form words around her. “I don’t know what it is, but there’s something about you,” he told her. Teddi felt the same way. “I didn’t know what you were going to be like, and then [we met] and I was like, ‘He’s such a flirt!’ and I felt like we instantly had a good connection,” she gushed. “That was the one thing I was worried about. I was like, ‘I already know I’m attracted to him, but what is it going to be like when I actually talk to him?’ But I felt like the spark was there.”
Clayton agreed and it led to the two totally making out with all of the other girls watching. The PDA session left Clayton confident that this process would work for him. “Kissing Teddi, I feel on cloud nine,” he admitted. “Cloud ten, if you can get there. I felt that spark right away. It’s wild. It’s going so much better than I expected. I know the one is in here. I know she is. I’m going to be getting down on one knee at the end of this. It’s going to happen. I’m speaking it into existence right now.”
Clayton kissed multiple women on that first night, but Teddi stuck out to him. Later, he pulled her aside to give her the first impression rose. “This one particular person just really kind of stopped me in my tracks,” he revealed. “From the moment you stepped out of the limo, I just couldn’t get you off my mind,” Clayton added to Teddi. “I don’t even know how to explain it. I just wanted to talk. There’s a clear connection. With that being said, Teddi, will you accept this rose?”
Of course, Teddi did accept the rose, and they sealed the deal with another kiss. “Kissing Teddi, I feel complete,” Clayton admitted. “She’s got me feeling a little some type of way. It just feels right. I’m going to be thinking about that kiss for a while.”
Tristan Thompson Confirms Maralee Nichols’ Baby Is His: ‘Khloe, You Don’t Deserve This’
Tristan Thompson is apologizing to Khloe Kardashian after revealing that his paternity test results show he IS the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.
Tristan Thompson just confirmed that Maralee Nichols‘ newborn baby boy is his son. He took to his Instagram Story on Jan. 3 to reveal that “paternity test results reveal” he “fathered a child with Maralee Nichols”. In his lengthy message, he wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I looked forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal bot publicly and privately.”
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he continued. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
This story is developing…
‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar Shares Makeup-Free Selfie As She Celebrates 47th Birthday
Danica McKellar is celebrating her new flick, ‘The Winter Palace,’ with a beautiful makeup-free selfie shared to her Instagram.
Danica McKellar is makeup and fancy free! The actress, aka everyone’s favorite Wonder Years girl-next-door Winne Cooper, posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Monday, ringing in the new year — and her birthday — fresh faced. “Oh hey there, 47,” she captioned the post, celebrating her birthday. “If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude… and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course,” she continued, adding how “our minds and bodies are inextricably connected,” emphasizing the importance of taking care of yourself and body for an ideal beauty regimen.
“I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!,” she continued, “And when I discipline myself to see good (and laugh at the absurduties [sic]) in the world, resisting the seduction of outrage addiction, I find I’m more likely to stay in gratitude and make healthy choices.” Danica went on to highlight the importance of going to bed early, reducing the late-night scroll habit, and focusing on “gratitude.”
“Speaking of spreading happiness,” the actress continued, “I had more fun making my upcoming movie ‘The Winter Palace’ than ever before on ANY acting job, and I’m so excited to finally share it with YOU,” she stated. She went on to promote a “virtual Birthday Party/Winter Palace watch party” ahead of the movie and noted she would be answering fan questions along with her co-star, Neal Bledsoe.
Danica ended the post by continuing to promote the GAC Family original flick which features Danica as a novelist with writer’s block who becomes the caretaker of a chateau to try and finish her book. Then, the owner — a prince! — returns with his royal entourage. Do they perhaps … fall in love?
Danica is one of many Hallmark Channel stars who have made the move over to GAC Family after Hallmark received criticism for not featuring enough diversity and LGBTQ+ storylines.
