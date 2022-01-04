Kirkwood football alum MyCole Pruitt in surgery after ‘awful’ NFL ankle injury

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS–The Tennessee Titans have the top seed in the AFC heading into the final week of the National Football League season despite injuries to key players like Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, but another injury suffered Sunday will keep a St. Louis area high school football product on the sidelines indefinitely.
Tennessee Tight End MyCole Pruitt (Kirkwood) was blocking on a run play Sunday in the second quarter of the Titans’ win over Miami when he was injured. Players on the field, including the opposing Dolphins, quickly motioned for medical personnel to come to his aid. He was carted off the field.
It’s awful. We all know what we signed up for and what this game gives us and sometimes takes away,” Tennessee Head Coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. “He had been playing well and playing physical, helping us in the run game and catching the ones we threw to him.”
Vrabel confirmed Monday that Pruitt was having surgery Monday and would be out an extended period of time.
Pruitt has appeared in 16 games for the Titans in the 2021-22 season, and has been with Tennessee since 2018. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings after a college career at Southern Illinois.
1. Goal-to-go issues (part 1). As tight end Noah Fant said, the issue wasn’t the Broncos’ gadget play on fourth-and-goal from the Chargers’ 2. It was the previous three plays. Down 10-0, the Broncos faced first down from the 2. QB Drew Lock held onto the football too long (3.21 seconds) before throwing to TE Albert Okwuegbunam (tackled by S Derwin James for one-yard loss). On second down, WR Seth Williams was beat (RB Javonte Williams one-yard gain). And on third down, RT Cam Fleming was beat (Williams no gain).
2. Goal-to-go issues (part 2). Trailing 20-3, the Broncos moved to the Chargers’ 8 for a first-and-goal. First down — Williams two-yard rush. Second down — Williams no gain (S Nasir Adderley was unblocked). Third down — Lock to RB Melvin Gordon for five yards. Fourth down — Gordon’s one-yard touchdown was negated by an illegal formation. It appeared Okwuegbunam was at fault for “covering up” eligible receiver Austin Schlottmann. Just the kind of lack of attention to the details that plagues struggling teams. The Broncos kicked a field goal.
3. No sacks. For the first time this year, the Broncos failed to post a sack. The defense rushed five or more on 11 of 33 drop-backs and had three knockdowns (one apiece by DE Dre’Mont Jones, S P.J. Locke and DL Jonathan Harris) and two pressures (Jones and OLB Aaron Patrick). QB Justin Herbert was 8-of-11 passing for 86 yards against extra rushers. The Broncos’ five total disruptions matched a season-low.
4. Two key missed tackles. The Broncos had only three missed tackles, but two came on a key third-quarter play. ILB Jonas Griffith’s tackle for loss put the Chargers into third-and-7 from their 20-yard line. The Broncos rushed five and Herbert threw to RB Austin Ekeler in the left flat. S Justin Simmons covered a ton of ground but missed the tackle three yards downfield. At midfield, S Kareem Jackson missed the tackle. Ekeler gained 40 yards.
5. Escaping pressure. The Chargers rushed five or more players on 10 of the Broncos’ 33 drop-backs. Their only sack was in a swift 2.82 seconds on fourth down when DL Jerry Tillery used fast hands to get the advantage on LG Netane Muti. Los Angeles also had three pressures and one knockdown.
6. Field position costly. The Chargers started scoring drives at their 45- (47-yard kick return) and 30-yard lines (after a punt), the Broncos’ 49 (after a fumbled punt) and their 48 (after a turnover on downs). The Chargers’ average starting position was their 34-yard line, tied for the second-best this season for a Broncos opponent. The Broncos’ average starting spot was their 23-yard line.
1-7
Coach Vic Fangio’s record this year on replay challenges (out of eight attempts)
7
Touchbacks by Chargers K Dustin Hopkins on seven kickoff attempts.
25
Tackles in the last two games for Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith (12 on Sunday).
92
Receiving yards for TE Noah Fant, a season-high.
Playing time review. All of the COVID-19 cases created playing time for those who were backups or on the practice squad. CB Kyle Fuller played all 67 defensive snaps, ILB Micah Kiser played 63, CB Nate Hairston 44, OLB Andre Mintze 39, DE Jonathan Harris 35, OLB Aaron Patrick 29 and DE Marquiss Spencer 14. On offense, WRs Seth Williams and Kendall Hinton played 53 and 36 snaps, respectively, out of 60. RBs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon each played 30 snaps.
Missed opportunity. K Brandon McManus’ 61-yard field as the first half expired cut the Chargers’ lead to 17-3 and the Broncos quickly moved into good position to start the third quarter. Gordon gained six, 12 and four yards on consecutive carries. But on second-and-6, QB Drew Lock’s throw to TE Eric Saubert was incomplete and on third down, Lock threw incomplete to Hinton. The Chargers followed with a 14-play drive to make it 20-3.
Stopping the run. The Broncos held Los Angeles to a three-yard average on 35 carries. The defense had nine run “stuffs” not including end-of-game kneel-downs, their second-highest total of the year. Griffith had 2 1/2 stuffs and Fuller and Jonathan Harris had two apiece. One of Fuller’s tackles for lost yardage came one play after his 14-yard pass interference penalty when he bear-hugged WR Jalen Guyton to prevent a 42-yard touchdown.
The Broncos had only one dropped pass against the Chargers, a tough sliding catch that TE Eric Saubert couldn’t corral near the sideline. … On the Chargers’ 49-yard kick return to open the game, ILB Justin Strnad fell down, S P.J. Locke angle blocked and RB Mike Boone was double-teamed on the edge. … K Brandon McManus’ hang time on Andre Roberts’ 101-yard kick return was only 3.26 seconds. … On the same first-quarter play, WR Courtland Sutton was called for offensive pass interference and drew a defensive pass interference penalty.
CHICAGO, Ill. – Gov. JB Pritzker says Illinois is reaching an all-time record number of COVID cases and seeing surging hospitalizations. He said data shows the unvaccinated are filling up 85% of the state’s hospital beds and 95% of ICU beds.
“Our COVID 19 hospitalizations are now even higher than last winter when vaccines weren’t widely available,” said Gov. Pritzker. “I fear the climb will continue as the virus incubates in those who were exposed at the end of December.”
He said during an afternoon briefing that the number of children in pediatric wards has tripled since the beginning of December.
Also, the number of hospitalizations doubled in the month of December. Officials say there also is a high amount of burnout among staff. The Illinois Hospital Association says they are desperately looking to hire more staff but are competing with other states to hire people.
The Illinois Hospital Association said it is competing with hospitals across the country for staff. It says it is desperately recruiting staff.
Illinois has sent more help to vaccine sites across the state and community-based testing centers will be open 6-days a week now. There is one in Fairview Heights.
Giants running back Devontae Booker said Joe Judge’s impassioned, 11-minute Sunday postgame diatribe was the talk among some players on Monday.
“To be honest, I didn’t even really hear it,” Booker said. “I know some of the players were talking about it today, but I didn’t bother honing in on it and seeing what he had to say … [The player talk] was just more so, ‘you heard what Coach Judge said?’ or whatever. It was stuff like that.
“I was in the building only for a little bit today and was in and out. Really didn’t pay attention to any of it,” Booker added as the Giants (4-12) turned the page for Sunday’s finale against visiting Washington (6-10). “It’s really frustrating on us and I’m sure the coaches, but we’ve just still got to stay [on] the path, finish this thing out and get a win this weekend.”
Judge was less verbose on Monday. Asked if he had any regrets about his speech, which laced into the Giants’ problems of the past, Judge gave a one-word answer: “No.”
“I was asked a specific question about what the fans are asking and I responded to it,” Judge said when asked who his intended audience was. “People ask me a direct question. I give direct answers. Whoever’s listening is going to get a dose of the truth, and I was honestly answering the question to the fans — that’s what the question was asked for — but, obviously, the response can apply to a number of different areas.”
Second-year left tackle Andrew Thomas said he “didn’t get a chance to see” Judge’s rant but stressed that “a lot of our players are buying into what Coach Judge preaches.”
“We come in every day regardless of what happens on Sunday,” Thomas, 22, said. “We come in and we work to get better and to put a product on the field that we’re proud of.”
Booker, 29, said “this season hasn’t been going at all anyway that we all wanted it to go, but he “we all kept a good focus” even though typically when NFL teams slide, “some players could be tired and ready for this thing to be over.”
“Guys are showing up and wanting to play week-in and week-out, and that’s the only thing we can ask for at least, my teammates and the coaches is [to] come, just show up and fight day-in and day-out,” he said.
Booker said unfortunately he’s used to this having played for the Broncos and Raiders before this, so he’s just working the only way he knows how.
“I haven’t been to the playoffs yet since my six years here in the NFL,” he said. “It can be frustrating and stuff at times, but when you know the season is going like this, you only revert to one way, and that’s just trying to finish the thing out strong.
“You only can control what we can control at this point,” he added. “That’s really just been my whole mindset through the whole downfall of our season. It’s just finishing everything, finishing out strong, finishing every run, and just going out there and playing hard and competing. That’s the only way I know.”
Judge was asked to defend whether he believes the Giants are well-coached. He said they are, but “obviously the most important thing in this league is winning, so we’ve got to do a better job putting ourselves in position to finalize and finish out some games with a win.”
Pressed to say for the record that a lack of player talent was the part of the problem, Judge bristled: “I’m not going to make any statements right now that’s going to put any one of my players under the bus.”
He would not specify which players have been calling him from other organizations saying they were still with the Giants, as he said on Sunday.
“I wouldn’t want to try to identify names and I think that would be pure speculation,” Judge said. “It’s a small league, I keep in touch with a lot of players I’ve coached elsewhere because, obviously, there are things that we’re very careful with tampering and we never try to get anything in that mix.
“But everyone supports each other,” he said. “You have guys who have good games from across the way, you may shoot them a text and say, ‘Hey man, I liked the way you played. A certain technique or a certain play, keep it going.’ Guys will reach back out to you. There are a number of players who have been here through the years. I’m not going to go into individuals right now, I’m not going to try to open up that kind of chapter of guessing of what it may be.”
But Judge asserted “I just know that we have a strong culture, as players from other teams that I know reach out to our players currently and have reached out to me as well through different avenues.
“Nothing that needs to be looked into or anything of that nature, but I know this is a place that players want to play,” he said. “I know this is a place that players want to play. It’s a place that a lot of players are going to want to play for a long time. I’m going to leave it at that.”
Thomas admitted it hasn’t been easy pressing on through the losing, especially losing so many key players.
“It’s tough honestly with a lot of guys going down this year,” Thomas said. “We had a lot of leaders go down this year, which is hard for a team. But other guys stepped up and we just try to bond together and keep working hard for each other.”
One more week for the Giants to work through the futility.
