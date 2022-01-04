Kondomless Klown King Tristan Thompson Kries Krocodile Tears To Khloé Over Infant Indiscretion, Apologizes For Rampant Raw Doggery

Paternity tested, f*ckboy approved… Tristan Thompson is officially the worst.
Y’all will recall that a fitness model named Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit against Thompson in California in June, saying he is the father of her now newborn son. In court documents, Thompson initially claimed they’d only had sex on one occasion, around the time he was celebrating his birthday in March 2021 in Houston, TX. Nichols provided evidence of a longer timeline of involvement and it appears she is now being vindicated.
After getting his DNA results from paternity testing done on Maralee Nichols’ newborn son, Thompson took to his Instagram stories to acknowledge that he is indeed the father of Nicols’ son, and apologize for any hurt he might have caused prior:
“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”
In a second message, Thompson apologized profusely to Khloé Kardashian for his multiple indiscretions. Tristan and Khloé were together when he and Nichols’ child was conceived.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Well we guess the worst would be not acknowledging the child and not apologizing — but still — he’s definitely not winning any awards for loyalty, fidelity or respect.
Maralee Nichols previously spoke to E! about her lawsuit against Thompson, claiming she did “everything possible” not to draw any attention to herself during her pregnancy.
“Tristan filed a paternity action in Texas after I filed my paternity action in Los Angeles,” she told E!. “I did not file any request for child support before our child was born. The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021.”
“I was induced on November 29, 2021 because I had a placenta abnormality,” she shared with E! News. “There is no other medical reason why I needed to be induced. I gave birth on December 1, 2021. Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”
It looks like she’ll reach that goal with Thompson’s cooperation.
In addition to Nichols’ newborn, Thompson shares a 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé Kardashian and a son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig. We wonder if the public will get a glimpse of True meeting her little brother or not.
Do you think Khloé appreciates the public apology or is only further embarrassed by it? How about Maralee? Would you feel vindicated if you were her?
Actor Maxwell Banks, best known as Max Julien, died from natural causes on his birthday, January 1. He was 88.
His wife, Arabella Julien found him unresponsive at his Sherman Oaks, California home on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at Sherman Oaks Hospital.
His death was confirmed to TMZ by his publicist. Julien was best known for starring and writing 1970s blaxploitation films such as The Mack (1973), about a smooth-talking pimp named Goldie.
Rappers still sample tracks off The Mack‘s soundtrack by singer Willie Hutch (“I Choose You”, “Brothers Gonna Work It Out”).
Julien channeled his Goldie persona as Uncle Fred in Def Jam’s How to Be a Player, Bill Bellamy‘s 1997 comedy film.
Julien wrote the screenplay for blaxploitation film Cleopatra Jones (1973), starring Tamara Dobson. He also acted in The Black Klansmen (1966), Psych-Out, Getting Straight (with Candice Bergen), Thomasine & Bushrod (with his then-partner Vonetta McGee), The Mod Squad, The Bold Ones: The Protectors and One on One.
Dua Lipa looked sexier than ever when she rocked a cutout sparkly dress while on vacation in St. Barts.
Dua Lipa, 26, seems to be doing fine ever since her split with Anwar Hadid, and she proved that when she rocked a sexy dress while on vacation in St. Barts. The singer showed off her incredible figure in a sparkly glitter George Trochopoulos Bias Cut Silver Dress with cutouts across the front and back of the dress.
Dua posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Can u see me?” The halterneck dress was completely sheer and cutout revealing her tiny waist, abs, and chest. The dress featured an asymmetrical hem and was completely cut out in the back revealing her behind.
She styled her dress with a pair of bubblegum pink, patent leather slip-on The Attico Anais Hot Pink Mules, a slicked back tight braid, hoop earrings, a metallic smokey eye, and a matte nude lip.
Dua is always showing off her toned figure in some sort of sexy look and just recently, rocked a tiny white bikini and a pair of furry boots while on vacation with friends. Dua posted a slew of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “JOLLY GOOOOOD.” In a few of the photos, the singer put her toned abs on full display in a tiny Isa Boulder bikini and Gcds Moon Hello Kitty Fur Boots.
Dua’s Brie Bikini top featured underwear cups and thick straps and she styled it with the matching Jessie ruched stretch-satin bikini briefs. The bottoms were high-rise while the back was ruched, making them super cheeky. She styled the two-piece with a pair of massive, mid-calf white furry Moon Boots that had a little Hello Kitty emblem on the front.
New Real Housewives of Orange County housewife Dr. Jen Armstrong‘s legal troubles just keep piling up higher and higher. New serious reports have surfaced of a second malpractice lawsuit being filed against her as well as working with an unlicensed physician.
According to new documents obtained by Radar, an individual named TerriLitzkow is suing not only Dr. Jen herself but also her business, Advanced Skincare Medcenter, and a “doctor” named Donald Woo Lee.
In the court documents, Litzkow is accusing Dr. Jen and Donald Woo Lee of breach of fiduciary duty and medical battery.
Litzkow is claiming she went to Dr. Jen’s Newport Beach office in 2017 for dermatological skin issues. She received numerous treatments from 2017 to 2021. However, in early 2020 she claims that Dr. Jen told her that she was “dissatisfied” with a leading brand of cosmetic products and went on to suggest that she use a company that she had found superior in quality.
Litzow claims the new products she was shown had Korean writing on them. She says that it was around this time that she started experiencing discomfort and pain in her face. She described the pain as feeling as if a thread had come loose and was poking into her skin from behind her skin.
Here’s where things get sketchy.
According to Litzkow, she was told by Dr. Jen that a man she referred to as “Dr. Lee” would treat her problems.
Later, Litzkow came to find out that Donald Lee Woo has been disciplined for insurance fraud, and even though he wore scrubs, he was not, in fact, practicing medicine with Dr. Jen.
In addition to that, she says that she found out that Woo Lee voluntarily surrendered his license in 2019 and was prohibited from practicing medicine.
In the suit, Litknow claimed Woo injected and manipulated her face, and she is furious that Dr. Jen allowed an unlicensed doctor to work on her face. She is asking in excess of $250,000 for mental suffering, anxiety, and emotional distress.
This isn’t the only malpractice suit Dr. Jen is facing. As we previously reported, she is also being sued for assault and battery for allegedly leaving a victim, Judy Hecht, “deformed.”
In less serious news, the good doctor had been struggling to sell her $6 million mansion weeks before her premiere on RHOC. It was heavily featured in the first few episodes of the new season, but after failing to find any potential buyers, the home has been taken off the market.
The RHOC star has yet to comment on either of the pending lawsuits or her home listing.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.