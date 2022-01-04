Celebrities
Lamar Odom Hopes To ‘Reconnect’ With Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian Following Tristan Thompson Paternity Reveal
Lamar Odom is weighing in on Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal, wishing Khloé Kardashian nothing but the best.
On Monday, January 3, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to reveal that he is the father of Houston trainer Maralee Nichols’ son, as confirmed by a new paternity test.
In a pair of IG Stories, the Sacramento Kings player not only claimed the child, who was born almost exactly a month ago, but apologized to his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, directly, for all of the humiliation he’s put her through over the years.
“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
As this news broke, fans took to Twitter with their reactions to the drama, with many mentioning Lamar Odom and telling him it’s his time to shine and get his ex-wife back.
Just a few hours later, he did comment on the situation, but his response probably wasn’t as messy as many were hoping. The retired baller entered the conversation by commenting on a Facebook post that discussed the results of the paternity test along with Thompson’s apology.
“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom wrote, adding, “she is a good person and deserves the world.”
Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016, tying the knot after only having known one another for nine days. In July 2021, after one of Khloé’s splits from Thompson, both of her exes seemingly fought over her in the comment section of an Instagram post.
Unfortunately for Lamar, despite his flirty messages, she had “no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband, a source told E! News at the time. “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” they told the outlet.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Rocks Short Shorts For Bike Ride As She Smiles In New Photos
Britney Spears was glowing in new photos that showed the pop star posing on her electric bike, joined by her precious pup Porscha.
Britney Spears, 40, was ready to go for a ride in new photos that she shared to Instagram on Monday, January 3. The Grammy Award-winning singer happily posed on her electric bike, while turning behind to smile at the camera. Britney rocked pink short shorts and a cropped white top, as well as stylish sunglasses and white and orange sneakers. She kept her signature blonde hair done up in a ponytail, seemingly to keep avoid any incident of vision obstruction for her joyride.
Britney also had a special guest join her for the bike photoshoot. The singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari‘s adorable Doberman puppy, Porscha, sweetly jumped up to Britney in two of the photos. As Porscha pressed her paws against Britney’s thigh, the “Toxic” songstress petted her pup just under his chin. Porscha disappeared for the final snapshot, allowing Britney to proudly pose on her bike all by her lonesome. She used three pink ribbon emojis to caption her joyful post.
Britney has been in good spirits ever since her 13-year-long conservatorship ended in November. She’s been dancing up a storm on Instagram, while also enjoying time spent with her soon-to-be hubby. On Dec. 27, Britney and Sam enjoyed a romantic dinner at Los Angeles’ Catch. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney “couldn’t stop smiling” during the date night.
However, Britney is still not on good terms with her family. She’s estranged from mom Lynne Spears, dad Jamie Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears due to their apparent lack of support during the controversial conservatorship, which dominated her life for 13 years. Britney has cut her loved ones out of her life, even going as far as recently unfollowing her sister on Instagram.
A source recently told HL, “Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through. They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her. She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship.”
Celebrities
RHOC’s Noella Bergener Dated James While He Was Married
After learning of her husband’s multimillion-dollar tax debt, Noella Bergener filed papers for legal separation from James Bergener. The Real Housewives of Orange County star said James dashed off to Puerto Rico, leaving her and her child behind.
The exes are now making a public spectacle of their divorce by dishing out accusations on social media. In the latest chapter of their saga, Noella accused James of torturing her by withholding funds.
One fan commented on her Instagram post, saying, “Love your spirit and point of view on life … BUT based on how y’all meet and the fact that he was married when y’all began dating. What did you honestly expect him to do when backed into a corner? He’s a narcissist, they will NEVER change.”
Noella then wrote back: “When you’re right, you’re right. Technically, he was separated, in a marriage in paper alone and both were dating other people but I get your point. I was convinced my love was going to ‘fix’ him.”
She also offered advice to her fans (while throwing shade at James). “To all the ladies out there dating that man who acts like a boy,” she said, “take your valuable love and pour it into yourself.”
In a recent episode of RHOC, Noella cried openly at a restaurant, and she begged her friend Nicole James to give her a hug (after calling Heather Dubrow fake). Afterward, Nicole told Heather what was said.
In a season 16 preview, Heather accuses Noella of giving pornography to her daughter. Only time will tell if this was a payback move.
Perhaps Noella will catch a break in 2022.
Celebrities
Inebriation Justification: ‘Over-Served’ Andy Cohen Will Be Back For CNN’s NYE Hosting Gig After Bottomless Booze Imbibing Broadcast, Here’s Why
No, Andy Cohen didn’t get the boot for his tradition of on-air intoxication during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, and yes, he will be back to booze again.
That’s the message CNN is sending amid reports that the Bravo boss/ “Watch What Happens Live” host was fired for getting a tad too sloshed during their NYE tradition.
On Friday, Andy rang in the new year live on-air alongside his close friend Anderson Cooper for CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” broadcast from Times Square.
During the show, an inebriated Andy blasted now-defunct NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio saying;
“The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been,” said Andy while slurring his words and calling the Mayor’s term “the crappiest.” “So, sayonara, sucker!
and he also sent shade to Ryan Seacrest and the competing ABC broadcast shooting their NYE special nearby.
“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” he said. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing!”
RadarOnline reported this week that because of Andy’s drunken antics, he would be let go and wouldn’t return to the broadcast in December 2022. The outlet cited CNN insiders who said they were outraged by the host’s actions.
“We claim to be the most trusted news network, and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to fool us all?” A “top insider” told the outlet. “Andy doesn’t even work for CNN and yet he’s been the face of our network for the past 48 hours. It’s embarrassing and real CNN employees are very angry, “the source added.
“Andy went too far,” another source reportedly told Radar. “I think we can agree that CNN looks like losers. Nothing has been made official yet, but internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited again next year.”
According to a CNN official, however, that’s untrue even in spite of what Andy said on-air.
“Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv,” a spokeswoman for CNN told PEOPLE. “We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”
WELP! So much for that.
Andy has also since apologized to Ryan Seacrest for his shady “ABC losers” comment.
“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast,” Cohen said on Radio Andy. “And I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”
“I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have and I felt bad about that, so that is the only thing,” he added.
He also admitted that he was a bit “over-served” on the night in question.
Mazel to this man and other inebriated anchors like Don Lemon who’ll once again give us something [sloshed] to look forward to.
What did YOU think about Andy Cohen’s “over-served” NYE rant? Did YOU think CNN was giving him the boot?
