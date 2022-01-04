Lawmakers mull universal free meals for Massachusetts schoolchildren as more kids go hungry in pandemic

State lawmakers will consider a bill implementing free breakfast and lunch meals for all public school students, as the number of kids going hungry skyrockets with pandemic-driven economic woes.

“The biggest barriers to kids getting school meals are cost and stigma,” said free meals advocate and president of nonprofit Project Bread, Erin McAleer. “Universal school meals get rid of the cost, and when every kid is getting it, that gets rid of the stigma.”

The number of hungry households with children has almost doubled since pre-pandemic times, according to census data. Before COVID-19, about 8.9% of households with children struggled with food costs. In October, that number climbed to 16.6%.

For McAleer, the issue is personal. She grew up in a single-parent household in Massachusetts and remembers overhearing her own mother discussing food anxiety on the phone.

“There are people across the state in that circumstance. A lot of people may know they’re struggling to pay the bills, but they may not know they could reach out for help — that help is available to them,” she said.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill into law in 2021 offering free meals to all students in certain qualifying districts, but it’s not a statewide program. The bill going before Beacon Hill Tuesday, an Act relative to universal school meals, would mean any kid in any public school cafeteria in Massachusetts would eschew the payment system altogether — whether the school is in Lawrence or Wellesley.

Right now, kids rely on a tiered payment program that varies from full-cost to free meals.

“The analogy I use often is, when a child falls and scrapes their knee, we don’t have a tiered system for a Band-Aid. We just want to stop the bleeding,” McAleer said.

The proposed program, which has garnered strong support from state lawmakers, would have an annual price tag of about $100 million, mostly supported through federal funding, McAleer said. State funding would supplement some of food, but bill supporters are hopeful funding from Congress through the Build Back Better plan could take on much of the financial burden.

If legislators pass the bill, Massachusetts would join Maine and California in offering universal free meals in public schools.

Boston Public Schools teacher Jennifer Amendola said the effects of children going without proper nutrition is apparent in the classroom.

“Kids come to school hungry every day. When they don’t have food, it really affects their learning,” she said. “It’s hard to think about math when they’re worried about their basic needs met.”

According the research compiled by Project Bread from the Journal of the American Medical Association and the Journal of American Dietetic Association, students who eat school meals exhibit higher test scores, graduation rates, and probability of attending college.