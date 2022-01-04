Bitcoin
Lightning Speed: Taproot And The Lightning Network, A Match Made In Heaven
A little more than two months ago, Taproot went live. What does the biggest update to the Bitcoin network in years bring to the table? How can it help the increasingly popular Lightning Network? That’s exactly what the article we’re about to summarize is about. It starts by informing us that “Bitcoin even has a scripting language,” and that it’s called Script.
But before we get into that, what is Taproot?
“Taproot is a combination of three Bitcoin Improvement Proposals (BIPs) that enhance this scripting infrastructure: BIP340 – Schnorr, BIP341- Taproot and BIP342 – Tapscript. The key of Taproot that unlocks all the others is the introduction of Schnorr Signatures, which allow for key and signature aggregation. This means that multiple parties are able combine their keys to a single public key, thereby allowing them to sign a single message.”
It’s important to know that Taproot won’t allow “fully expressive” or “Turing complete” contracts like in Ethereum and all its related chains. Nor are those kinds of contracts a priority for the Bitcoin network, as our sister site Bitcoinist points out. Also, to curb our expectations, let’s read what Tales From The Crypt podcast’s host Marty Bent warned us about in his newsletter:
“It is important to understand that these benefits aren’t going to be immediate. They are going to come to market slowly over time as the software gets implemented into wallets and other services. Many are expecting Taproot to get activated over the weekend and all its potential benefits to be realized immediately. This is simply not the case and it is important that this fact is understood.”
Ok, let’s get into the meat and potatoes.
How Does Taproot Help The Lightning Network?
First of all, every Lightning channel consists of “2 of 2 multisigs”. So, a first benefit of being “able combine their keys to a single public key” is that “we have lighter transactions and therefore cheaper channel openings”. Not only that but “signature aggregation also offers enhanced privacy since its contents are indistinguishable from a single-signature transaction.”
To clear up how does this benefit privacy, let’s quote the Binance Academy:
“Spending Bitcoin using Taproot could make a transaction in a Lightning Network channel, a peer-to-peer transaction, or a sophisticated smart contract become indistinguishable. Anyone monitoring one of these transactions would see nothing but a peer-to-peer transaction. It’s worth noting, though, that this doesn’t change the fact that the wallets of the initial sender and final recipient will be exposed.”
However, this is not quite true… yet. The Voltage article clarifies, “Does this mean that lightning channels are now unidentifiable on the blockchain? Well, the answer is ‘yes’ for private channels and ‘not quite yet’ for public channels.”
BTC price chart for 01/04/2021 on Gemini | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Private And Public Lightning Network Channels
What’s the problem? Well, the network doesn’t announce the creation of private channels. The public ones, on the other hand:
“Unfortunately, even if we do hide the channel openings on the blockchain, the current specification of the lightning protocol requires nodes to broadcast the details of the funding transactions when announcing their channels.
This might seem counterintuitive at first, but it’s also an elegant way to prevent nodes spamming the network with fake channels.”
Also, let’s take into account that surveillance firm Chainalysis already announced a Lightning Network-related service. We should assume there are “sybil nodes surveilling the network”. And that “With enough hostile nodes” a bad actor could paint “a fairly detailed picture of the flow of funds”. Well, Taproot has an elegant solution for that:
“Taproot’s introduction of Schnorr signatures paves the way for a type of smart contract called Point Time Locked Contracts (PTLCs). PTLCs operate in the same manner as HTLCs by allowing payments to be identified by nodes, but PTLCs come with a handy feature of being able to randomize its identifier with each hop thereby making it impossible for nodes to correlate the traffic of sending and receiving nodes.”
Understand that “Taproot is a door that opens many other doors”. It’s a new toolkit with which developers all over the world will create new features and improvements. The info this article contains is just the beginning, the low-hanging fruit that we can see from our advantage point. Remember what Marty Bent said, “these benefits aren’t going to be immediate.” The Taproot-enabled stage of Bitcoin is just starting.
Featured Image by Cooper Baumgartner on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin
How to Earn Crypto with Online Shopping?
The advent of the internet laid the foundation for eCommerce, but it currently utilises the centralised financial system for payments. With the proliferation in the use cases of crypto and DeFi, it won’t be wrong to expect that crypto projects will tap into eCommerce to create a new shopping model that benefits all stakeholders.
For instance, blockchain can integrate eCommerce applications seamlessly with DeFi mechanisms that negate the high interest charged by legacy financial services. Doing this can also allow users to benefit from more personalisation since they can be actively involved in governance decisions that affect the quality of products and services available on the network.
@Pay, a decentralised global platform creating payment solutions for shoppers, merchants, and marketplaces, aims to make such an eCommerce network.
@Pay, Shop, Save and Get Rewards
@Pay is a first-of-its-kind DeFi platform that integrates blockchain and smart contract technology with a Buy Now Pay Later mechanism. Through BNPL, @Pay users can make repayments in four tranches over three months without being charged interest or late fees. This will be applicable across online and in-store purchases of products from the platform’s list of onboarded merchants.
When users complete their repayments within the stipulated time, they are eligible to receive @Pay governance tokens, the native token of the @Pay platform, programmed to perform several critical utilities for users. Users can use @Pay tokens to increase their credit limit, purchase products and services from @Pay merchants in the marketplace, and vote on critical decisions that can shape the platform’s future.
Upon registering on the platform, approved users are immediately provided with a credit line of $250 that they can increase later with the @Pay governance token. For example, if a user earns 20 @Pay tokens, they can exceed their credit limit to $1200 worth of purchases. This business model, based on the concept of BNPL, enables the platform to act as a fiat-to-crypto bridge between merchants and users.
Additionally, the platform has developed a staking mechanism where users can stake approved cryptocurrencies like stablecoins USDT and USDC. Stakers will earn a variable yield. Stable coin stakers capture a yield based on the revenues generated over the staking period.
@Pay has created a synergistic mechanism to ensure that users are rewarded for participating in the network’s governance and staking. This increases the ability for users to upgrade their transaction limits over time and gain rewards for responsible financial behaviour while purchasing products. The same ethos is also followed for onboarding merchants who want to tap into the benefits provided by DeFi while using blockchain to develop one-on-one relationships with their customers.
Shopping Redefined
With increasing competition among businesses in all industries, every innovation that creates more value to the end-user becomes a competitive advantage. By incorporating a DeFi layer for eCommerce via BNPL, @Pay stands to redefine the shopping experience by rewarding good financial behaviour. This makes the business sustainable and resilient, owing to the user’s increased propensity to contribute to the network’s long-term well-being.
Bitcoin
2022: The Year Of Crypto, Why Many People Are Going Digital…
2021 had many great things that helped pushed crypto into a new spotlight, but will 2022 be the year crypto finally makes it break through into many mainstream operations?
Related Reading | ADALend Listed On CardanoCube
Why Crypto?
Many people are starting to look into cryptocurrency as a way to make purchases, save money, make money, and invest in the long-term. Many things play into factor on why this is happening, but all the talk can’t disprove the numbers, and numbers don’t lie. With Bitcoin leading the way, the crypto has managed to out perform gold for the 3rd straight year. Could this come from the surge of digital assets as the world shifts to electronics or from inflation? One thing we do know is the S&P 500 index surged 28%, and gold dropped by 7% in the same period, marking the third consecutive year that Bitcoin has outperformed the two, according to a report by Arcane Research. This doesn’t mean bitcoin will hold more value than gold, but this does show how people are starting to shift from the old way of thinking and into a new uncharted territory via the web.
The NFT Boom
NFTs have started to take over mainstream art, as collectors and investors meet in the middle to see the new rush. Non-fungible tokens, commonly known as NFTs, have started to gain more momentum – generating over $23 billion in trading volume – a frenzy away from less than $100 million recorded in 2020, according to data from DappRadar. This wave will likely continue as many artists and businesses start to join in; will this start a new wave of investors who only go digital?
We also know that in America, crypto was a hot topic for many people as it gained billions across the map. Investors in the U.S. made an estimated $4.1 billion in realized bitcoin gains in 2020, according to a new report by software company Chainalysis. 2021s numbers likely exceeded that as well.
Digital Wallets Vs Banks….
Digital wallets allow you to store and transfer crypto funds like a bank account. Many offer substantial incentives and have aggressive interest rates, plus have physical cards you can use anywhere. Some 150 million American adults say they’ve swapped cash and credit for digital wallets at least once, and given the growth of hot wallets like Metamask, don’t be surprised to see that number continue to grow.
Not all digital wallets referenced are inherently crypto, but banks are starting to add these features to catch up. On top of all these numbers, Blockchain.com wallets, which enable the purchase of Bitcoin, reached over 70 million wallet users at the end of March 2021 – so we know things are growing.
As time continues on, we will unlock more statistics to see who will win the fight; and with the world facing a pandemic, many people are turning to these wallets in efforts to multiply investments to stay on top with trades. Can crypto be the future of economics, or will it step in line like many before?
Related Reading | President Bukele Predicts BTC At $100k With Hope That More Countries Adopt It As Legal Tender
Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Turns Lower, Why Bulls Could Struggle In Near Term
Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $48,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of a sharp decline below the $46,000 support zone.
- Bitcoin started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $48,000 resistance level.
- The price is trading below $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair remains at a risk of a major decline if there is a clear move below $46,000.
Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk
Bitcoin price failed to climb above $48,000 and started another decline. BTC traded below the $47,500 and $47,200 levels to move further into a bearish zone.
The price even moved below the $46,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $45,707 and the price is now consolidating losses. It tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $47,950 swing high to $45,707 low.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The first major resistance on the upside is near the $46,850 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $47,950 swing high to $45,707 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Besides, there is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. A clear move above the $47,000 resistance zone and the trend line could start a fresh increase. The next major resistance is near the $48,000 level. Any more gains could send the price towards the $48,500 level in the near term.
More Losses In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $47,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $46,000 zone. The first major support is near $45,800.
A downside break below the $45,800 level could push the price further lower. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $43,500 level in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $46,000, followed by $45,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $46,800, $47,000 and $47,100.
