Lil Wayne’s Bodyguard Changes Course, Wants To Press Charges Over Alleged AK-47 Incident

Published

1 min ago

on

Lil Wayne’s bodyguard has decided he now wants to press chargers over a bizarre incident at the rapper’s home where the bodyguard claims Wayne pulled a gun on him.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

A month ago, Lil Wayne’s bodyguard claimed Weezy pulled a gun on him. This reportedly happened because he felt the bodyguard was sneaking photos and leaking them to the media.

Wayne allegedly told him to leave after finding that out, but the bodyguard took a quick trip to the bathroom before leaving. That is when things got crazy and a physical altercation allegedly ensued, complete with the AR-15. The guard claims he escaped to the neighborhood guard station and called the police.

Police arrived quickly, but law enforcement sources involved in the case told TMZ that cops had “issues” with the guard’s story, and noted that he did not have “any marks on his body or injuries from the alleged physical confrontation.”

When this happened, the bodyguard declined to press charges even though he called the police, but according to TMZ, he has now had a change of heart. While nobody knows what kind of charges the bodyguard is aiming for, he alleges Wayne hit him in the head and face, so an assault charge may be the direction.

Billie Eilish Secretly Dyed Her Hair Red For A Week Before Going Back To Brunette — Before & After Photos

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Billie Eilish ‘went red for a week’ before dying her back back to brunette in late November, and she’s now sharing the sexy makeover with all of her fans.

Between her transition from blonde to brunette, singer-songwriting Billie Eilish secretly dyed her hair red for “a week” in late November. The 20-year-old made the confession in her Instagram Story on Jan. 3, while sharing photos and videos from throughout 2021. Obviously, the makeover didn’t last too long, but we’re glad she’s now sharing it with the world.

“Took the blonde out and went red for a week”, Billie captioned an Instagram Story, which you can see below. She also revealed that the hair makeover went down on Nov. 22, so it appears that while Billie was surrounded by family on Thanksgiving, she was sporting a bright red ‘do, and we love it.

Publicly, Billie debuted her new dark hair in December, after rocking a platinum blonde color since March 2021. But it wasn’t until now that she shared the red color she took on in secrecy. The reveal came after Billie asked her fans to request specific dates in 2021 for her to share photos and memories from her phone’s photo album. When she was asked to share something from Nov. 22 — just days before Thanksgiving — Billie shared a video from the day she dyed her hair from blonde to red.

Then, when someone asked her to share a memory from Dec. 1, she revealed that it was the day she dyed her hair from red to brown — even though she didn’t debut the new darker ‘do on social media until Dec. 2. At the time, she captioned the Instagram reveal with: “Miss me?”

Billie first went blonde in March 2021, and it was a color she wanted to try for a while. “I’ve been wanting blonde for a while, I don’t know what came over me,” the pop star said in May during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I saw a fan-edit when I had green hair, it was me with whatever color hair I had, and they edited blonde hair on me and I was like ‘Ah! So sick, I want it!’”

It’s not yet clear why Billie went red for “a week”, but we hope she does it again sometime soon.

 

Messy-co Mayhem: Messiest Reactions To Porsha & Dennis’ Family Fisticuffs

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Yiiiiikes

Things swerved out of control during the latest episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters” where Porsha and her ex-fiance/baby daddy Dennis McKinley got into an explosive altercation in Mexico.

As previously reported, the spicy spin-off follows former Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams as she blends her family with new fiancé Simon Guobadia who continues to find himself in the midst of chaos.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen tense, childish, and messy moments including Porsha refusing to return her ex-fiancé’s personal property, allegations that Porsha cheated on Dennis, and BIG blowups.

The biggest blowup, however, happened Sunday when Porsha appeared to swing wildly at Dennis while Simon tried to de-escalate the situation.

It all went down after members of Porsha’s entourage recapped what down at their tequila tasting per Porsha’s request.

Porsha’s former assistant Dom noted that Dennis was upset about an old incident that came up during a “truth or dare” style game.

During the ill-advised activity, Dennis revealed that he still resented Dom for previously breaking the news that his mistress [who he cheated on Porsha with while she was pregnant] was working at one of his hookah bars. According to Dennis, he had no idea the woman was “one of his 600 employees” and it wasn’t Dom’s “business.”

“You snitching, why you worried about my penis, bro?!” asked Dennis while his mother Mama Gina implored everyone to just “get over it.”

“How long are you gonna replay that story?!” added Mama Gina.

And while the group rehashed the old incident, tensions flared between Dennis and Porsha’s cousin Storm who previously worked for the entrepreneur who, once again, clashed with Porsha.

In a shocking scene, Porsha demanded that “Dennis and his sluts and his mother” leave the dinner.

“Go! Get the f*** out!” said Porsha while Dennis and his mother walked towards a staircase to exit while Simon calmly told Dennis that they would “deal with it another day.”

As Porsha and Dennis were leaving, things got physical and cameras captured Porsha throwing furious fists in Dennis’ direction.

Who’s to blame for the spicy altercation? Tell us down below and peep the messsiet reactions to Porsha vs. Dennis on the flip.

Teddi Wright: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Who Kisses Clayton On Night 1 Of ‘The Bachelor’

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

teddi wright
In a preview for the Jan. 3 premiere of ‘The Bachelor,’ it looks like there’s a fast connection brewing between Clayton Echard and Teddi Wright!

“I don’t know what it is, it’s something about you,” Clayton Echard tells Teddi Wright during the very first cocktail party on season 26 of The Bachelor. His confession is seen in a preview for the episode, which shows sparks flying between Clayton and Teddi. “I feel the same way,” Teddi responds. “So far, so good.” The conversation ends with a passionate kiss between the two, and things are definitely heating up quickly.

“Kissing Teddi, I feel on cloud nine,” Clayton admits in a confessional. “Cloud ten, if you can even get that. I mean, I felt that spark. Wow. Chills.” Meanwhile, the other women are all looking on and in shock as Teddi gets some major attention from the Bachelor. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how Teddi and Clayton’s connection plays out throughout the rest of the season, but so far, things are definitely looking good. Learn more about Teddi here:

1. Teddi Is A Registered Nurse

Teddi’s job on her Bachelor Bio is listed as a Surgical Unit Nurse in Highland, California. Per her Instagram page, Teddi passed the NCLEX to become a Registered Nurse in Feb. 2020.

2. Teddi Is Close With Her Family

Teddi often posts photos with her sister, Kayla Jo, and brother on Instagram. Her sister got married in 2019 and her her first child in 2020. She is currently expecting her second child, too, which means Teddi will soon have two nephews! In 2015, Teddi also wrote a special Instagram post for her mom on Mother’s Day, where she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who no one believes I’m biologically related to. Love you mama.”

Teddi Wright in a promo photo for ‘The Bachelor. ‘(ABC)

3. Teddi Grew Up In A Religious Household

Teddi’s ABC bio reveals that she grew up in a “strict Christian household.” However, she says that she “lives by her own rules,” despite her upbringing. Teddi isn’t afraid to show her wild side, and is looking for a man who’s able to have fun with her. “[He] won’t be afraid to join her for a late-night skinny dip!” her ABC bio says.

4. How Old Is Teddi?

Teddi is just 24 years old, but says she’s ready to settle down despite her age. “She is a beautiful, smart and total hopeless romantic who is ready to find her soul’s counterpart,” her bio reveals. “Teddi is ready for the real thing and just wants to share her heart with someone who truly deserves it.”

clayton echard teddi wriht
Clatyon Echard and Teddi Wright on the first night of ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

5. Is Teddi On Instagram?

Teddi’s Instagram handle is @TeddiWright, so she’s easy to find. She doesn’t post very often, but when she does, she gives an insight into some of the biggest personal moments of her life, while also showing off her fashion sense and fun lifestyle. Ahead of The Bachelor premiere, she had about 2,200 followers.

