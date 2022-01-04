News
Live: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as closures , new rules take effect in Illinois
CHICAGO — The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record. In response, new rules, including some closures, will go into effect in Illinois starting Monday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open, anticipating a wave of COVID-19 patients.
Also starting Monday, all Illinois Secretary of State offices, including driver services, will be closed until at least Jan. 18. Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services. All expiring driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31, 2022.
Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues. That includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues like sport entertainment arenas. The rules apply to everyone age 5 and older, but doesn’t apply to those in the venue less than 10 minutes, like those getting takeout.
Chicago Bears plan to start rookie QB Justin Fields in the last game of the season — if his ankle is better: ‘It’s always going to come down to his health’
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy would like to start quarterback Justin Fields in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, provided the rookie has recovered enough from an ankle injury that kept him out the last two games.
Nagy said last week Fields was getting closer to a return, but was limited by pain while doing football movements — and the Bears wanted him to be as close to 100% as possible before he played.
Fields injured his ankle in the Week 15 loss to the Vikings, and Nagy originally was hopeful Fields wouldn’t miss time. But the Bears turned to Nick Foles and Andy Dalton over the next two weeks — two victories — over the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.
The Bears will evaluate where Fields is at the next two days as they return to practices Wednesday.
“It’s always going to come down to his health,” Nagy said. “It’s always going to come down to medically where he’s at and where we feel he’s at.”
The Bears and Vikings both have been eliminated from playoff contention, but Nagy thinks the game could still be important for Fields as he heads into his first NFL offseason.
Fields hasn’t played in a Bears victory since the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10. He missed four games as he dealt with cracked ribs and the ankle injury over the last six weeks, including three of the easiest matchups on the Bears schedule against the Detroit Lions, Seahawks and Giants. The Bears won all three of those games.
“He’s put a lot of time and effort into this year, into developing and becoming better as a quarterback,” Nagy said. “What this will enable him to do is finish on a high note and do everything he can to have a great week of practice mentally, physically, be there for his teammates, which I think says a lot for these guys.
“These guys are battling. Regardless of our record right now, you’re seeing players that want to play. You’re seeing players that care about their job. You’re seeing players that care about their teammates. And you’re seeing players that care about winning. And so Justin’s a part of that.”
Over 10 starts and 12 appearances, Fields has completed 159 of 270 passes (58.9%) for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 36 sacks and a 73.2 passer rating. He also has 72 carries for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
AP men’s college basketball poll, Week 9: CSU Rams steady at No. 20; Baylor, Duke remain 1-2 in Top 25
Baylor kept its firm hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, with few changes at the top and no new teams entering the rankings Monday.
The reigning national champion Bears earned all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks to easily outdistance No. 2 Duke. That comes after Baylor (13-0) won its Big 12 opener on the road against then-No. 8 Iowa State, marking its 19th straight win going back to last year’s title run in the Indianapolis bubble.
The Blue Devils (11-1) remained in place for the fourth straight week behind the Bears. They haven’t played since Dec. 22 after having to postpone two Atlantic Coast Conference games due to COVID-19 protocols.
Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA rounded out the top five, followed by Kansas and USC in an unchanged top seven. It represented a poll with few major moves and a reshuffling of the same 25 teams from last week.
Nine teams moved up in the poll, led by No. 8 Arizona moving up one spot and No. 9 Auburn moving up two to crack the top 10 for the first time this season.
Providence tied Kentucky for No. 16 after making the week’s biggest jump of five spots, while No. 15 Alabama jumped four sports.
Colorado State (10-0) stayed at No. 20 for the second straight week. The Rams have spent a program record four consecutive weeks in the Top 25.
No. 24 Seton Hall took the biggest tumble, falling nine spots after Big East losses to Providence and No. 19 Villanova. No. 21 LSU fell five spots, while No. 18 Tennessee slid four and No. 11 Iowa State fell three.
AP college basketball poll
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Pvs.
|
|1. Baylor (61)
|13-0
|1,525
|1
|2. Duke
|11-1
|1,447
|2
|3. Purdue
|12-1
|1,376
|3
|4. Gonzaga
|11-2
|1,336
|4
|5. UCLA
|8-1
|1,287
|5
|6. Kansas
|11-1
|1,237
|6
|7. Southern California
|12-0
|1,015
|7
|8. Arizona
|11-1
|1,013
|9
|9. Auburn
|12-1
|976
|11
|10. Michigan State
|12-2
|934
|10
|11. Iowa State
|12-1
|896
|8
|12. Houston
|12-2
|849
|12
|13. Ohio State
|9-2
|819
|13
|14. Texas
|11-2
|640
|17
|15. Alabama
|10-3
|589
|19
|16T. Providence
|13-1
|560
|21
|16T. Kentucky
|11-2
|560
|18
|18. Tennessee
|9-3
|519
|14
|19. Villanova
|9-4
|437
|22
|20. Colorado State
|10-0
|386
|20
|21. LSU
|12-1
|371
|16
|22. Xavier
|11-2
|270
|23
|23. Wisconsin
|10-2
|221
|24
|24. Seton Hall
|9-3
|174
|15
|25. Texas Tech
|10-2
|142
|25
|
|Dropped out of rankings: None.
|
|Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.
17-vehicle crash shuts I-70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon
Interstate 70 was closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon on Monday morning due to a 17-vehicle crash on the highway, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Fifteen cars and two commercial motor vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said.
Emergency crews were on scene working to clear the incident, the state patrol said.
The closure is between exits 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 133 (Dotsero), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Photos tweeted by Colorado State Patrol showed a mash-up of vehicles facing different directions and slick ice on the interstate.
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 3, 2022
