Man wanted for shooting ex-girlfriend, her mom in north St. Louis, police say
ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for help locating a suspect in a shooting incident that happened Sunday.
Police said the suspect who allegedly shot two people at about 10 a.m. at a Mobile Gas Station located at 3710 N. Grand Blvd. is a 31-year-old man. He is considered to be “armed and very dangerous.” Police said he was driving a black Chrysler 200 with tinted windows and black rims.
A 39-year-old woman told police she was pumping gas when her 20-year-old daughter screamed as she was exiting the store. The mother heard her daughter scream and saw the suspect, who is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The 39-year-old saw the 20-year-old being dragged by her shirt by the suspect. He tried to throw the 20-year-old into his vehicle. The mother pulled her daughter from the vehicle and they both began to run back into the store. The suspect then shot both women and dragged the 20-year-old back to his car. The suspect drove away from the scene with her. Police said the suspect eventually dropped her off at a residence in the 0 block of Capitol Hill Drive. He then fled the scene.
Both women were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward for their tips should call CrimeStoppers. Rewards are not considered for information sent directly to 911/police.
The war on Christmas lights – Half of Americans judge neighbors for keeping decorations up too long
NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) – Are your neighbor’s holiday decorations up way, way too long? A new study finds nearly half of Americans judge their neighbors for waiting too long to take down their festive winter decorations.
A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. residents found three-quarters believe others should pack away all of their decorations before the end of January. However, 54 percent also don’t want to be the first ones on their block to pack up their festive display.
Keeping up with (and judging) the Joneses?
Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Canvaspop, the survey also found that people spend an average of $213 annually on new holiday decor.
Most deck out their doors (71%) and windows (70%) to ring in the festivities, but the bulk of their budget goes toward Christmas trees (35%), rather than electric lights (23%) and ornaments (21%).
Although 52 percent prefer a free-for-all when sprucing up their holiday tree, by hanging ornaments wherever there’s room, those with children under the age of four are the most likely to be mindful of ornament placement, with each one having its own specific place (46%).
Safety first when decking the halls
According to many respondents, decorating the home makes them worry about the safety of other household members, with nearly half of all parents of children under four years-old citing this as their biggest concern (44%).
Pet owners prefer electric lights (54%) to fake snow (27%) and tinsel (24%), which their furry pals can easily ingest and cause harm. Holiday headaches aside, half of respondents named themselves the designated decorators, with only 26 percent delegating that task to a partner or spouse.
“Safety-proofing one’s home for the holidays is simpler than most people think,” says a Canvaspop spokesperson in a statement. “Opt for wall decor that can easily be hung out of reach of children or pets, while being enjoyed by the whole family.”
When it comes to holiday heirlooms, respondents aren’t as cautious, even though seven in 10 say they own a special holiday ornament that would be devastating to lose.
Most prefer to hang these precious keepsakes on their tree (45%) or display it in their home (41%), rather than leave it in storage (13%). There’s a similar trend when it comes to holiday family photos, as more people prefer to display them on their walls (61%) than showcase them on their refrigerator (43%), keep them in their wallets (35%) or share virtual albums (32%).
“Our results show holiday photos are a key part of people’s seasonal decor,” the spokesperson adds. “The popularity of this choice likely stems from their desire to keep the holiday spirit going in a way that compliments the rest of their furnishings.”
St. Louis driver charged in deadly street racing crash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis man was street racing before a deadly crash.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Traveon Randell was charged last month with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 55-year-old William Moore.
Charges said Randell was racing two others in February when he lost control, struck a vehicle with two women inside, and collided with Moore’s car.
The crash was captured on surveillance video.
Giants disaster somehow deepens as Mike Glennon needs surgery, Jake Fromm likely to start again
It can get worse. It can always get worse.
Giants quarterback Jake Fromm is likely to make his second start in three weeks in Sunday’s Week 18 season finale against Washington at MetLife Stadium.
Mike Glennon, who has started four of the past five games, requires surgery on his non-throwing wrist, coach Joe Judge said on a conference call Monday.
So Fromm and practice squad QB Brian Lewerke are both expected to dress.
“It’s something that has to be handled probably sooner than later, but he’ll be unavailable to play this week,” Judge said.
Quarterbacks have played football with injuries to non-throwing hands before, but Glennon has earned the veteran exemption here. He’s 0-4 with four TD passes, 10 interceptions, and threw for 24 yards in Sunday’s 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.
His -10 net passing yards were the lowest since Ryan Leaf’s -19 in a game for the 1998 San Diego Chargers, per ESPN Stats & Info.
His 0.0 QBR, a metric kept by ESPN, would have been the worst since the stat was created in 2006 if he’d attempted more than 11 passes. The previous record, per ESPN’s Seth Walder, was 0.3 by Peyton Manning in 2015 against the Chiefs.
Glennon’s Pro Football Focus grade of 21.4 was even lower than Nathan Peterman’s 24.1 in his infamous five-interception game for the Bills, per PFF’s Mike Renner.
“It’s a shame, Mike got hurt in the game yesterday,” Judge said Monday. “He’s going to have surgery coming up soon and he won’t be available for the game this week. I know Mike wanted to go out there yesterday and compete and do everything he could for the team, and that’s the way his season will end.”
So Sunday could be all-time ugly — again.
Fromm made his first NFL start two weeks ago in Philadelphia and shoveled for 25 yards before getting benched in the third quarter for Glennon. Then Glennon threw for 24 yards in a full game in Chicago on Sunday.
How bad is Fromm? It sounds like Glennon stayed in the game injured on Sunday rather than the Giants turning to Fromm.
Taylor Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday for Washington (6-10), which is already eliminated from playoff contention, but Kyle Allen reportedly could play, too.
Judge said the Giants (4-12) “will work both” Fromm and Lewerke in practice this week.
“Right now, based on reps and games, Jake would have the nod,” Judge said. “I would anticipate getting him prepared that way, but like any other week we’ll get both guys ready and make sure they’re both prepared and ready to play.”
In reality, while Judge’s defense is playing hard and pretty well, the team’s decision to have Glennon and Fromm as their backup QBs down the stretch — playing behind this offensive line — has turned another down year into a sideshow.
There really is no harm in letting Lewerke play. He showed gumption in the preseason against Cleveland, and who wants to watch Fromm again?
“I think Brian’s done a really good job this year of working and doing everything we’ve asked him to do,” Judge said last Friday, when asked about possibly giving Lewerke his first-ever NFL regular season snaps. “I think he responded well in the preseason on short notice of prepping. He did some nice things for us in the Cleveland preseason game.
“He’s a guy that’s come out and competed. He’s learned. I’ve definitely seen some improvement from him. He’s a developing player,” Judge added. “I think he’s far away from where he’s going to be as a finalized player as he goes through his career. I think he’s on track to do some positive things and really put himself in a position in his career to be competitive and have a role on a roster.”
Lewerke has been Kenny Golladay’s personal quarterback during warmups this season. Now perhaps he could be throwing to him in a game that counts.
Judge seemed to pour cold water on that possibility last week when he added that “at this time, [Lewerke is] on our practice squad. As far as the roster moves we’re making right now, we don’t anticipate making one specifically at that position for the remainder of the year. That doesn’t rule out anything in the future with Brian as well, though. I’m pleased with the way he worked this year.”
Now Glennon is out and it looks like Lewerke will be in uniform, one step closer to playing.
Hey, why not? 26 passing yards would make him the best quarterback the Giants have put on the field in three weeks.
