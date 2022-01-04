Connect with us

Celebrities

Maralee Nichols: 5 Things To Know About The Mother Of Tristan Thompson’s 3rd Child

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Maralee Nichols: 5 Things To Know About The Mother Of Tristan Thompson’s 3rd Child
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Tristan Thompson IS the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. As the NBA player tries to salvage his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, here’s what you need to know about Maralee.

Unlike Michael Jackson and “Billie Jean,” Tristan Thompson confirmed on Monday (Jan. 3) that Maralee Nichols’ kid is his son. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” wrote Tristan, 30, in an Instagram Story message where he owned up to fathering a child with Maralee. Tristan pledged to “amicably” raise their son, while also “sincerely’ apologizing to “everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately.” The Sacramento Kings player then offered a specific apology to Khloé Kardashian, saying she doesn’t “deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”  

Tristan’s message comes after a month of accusations and lawsuits stemming around his alleged affair with the 31-year-old fitness model and the son she welcomed at the start of December 2021. This child is Tristan’s third. He shares a 5-year-old son named Prince with ex Jordan Craig and a daughter, True, 3, with Khloé, 37. As Tristan tries to save his troubled relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, here’s the scoop of Maralee.

Tristan Thompson (Brian To/Shutterstock)

1. Maralee Nichols Is A Fitness Model.

“Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me,” Maralee said in a December 2021 interview with E! News. She clarified a few of these misconceptions, including one where she was reportedly a personal trainer in Texas. “These are the facts: I have lived in California since 2019,” she said. “I am not a personal trainer. I have not worked as a personal trainer for four years; I do fitness modeling. I was never a personal trainer for Tristan.”

2. She Claims To Have First Met Tristan In 2020.

Maralee told E! News that she met Tristan at a party at his Encino, California, home in 2020. “He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” she said. She also told the outlet that she met with Tristan in March 2021, around his 30th birthday. She agreed to connect with him in Houston, Texas, at a private party. “Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston,” she said, and a few weeks after this trip to Beantown, she learned she was pregnant.

3. Maralee Was Induced Due To A Medical Issue. 

Maralee gave birth to her and Tristan’s son on December 1. “I was induced on November 29, 2021, because I had a placenta abnormality,” she told E! News, though she didn’t disclose what this abnormality was. “There is no other medical reason why I needed to be induced,” she said.

1641311179 91 Maralee Nichols 5 Things To Know About The Mother Of
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, and Tristan Thompson (DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock)

4. She Sued Tristan For Child Support.

After their son was born, Maralee sued Tristan for child support. “Tristan filed a paternity action in Texas after I filed my paternity action in Los Angeles,” she told E! News. “I did not file any request for child support before our child was born. The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021.” Tristan allegedly sent a text to Maralee where he said he wouldn’t “be involved at all” with the child” and that he will retire from the NBA after the 2021-22 season. “So in terms of support, it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed,” he allegedly said, according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Tristan reportedly offered Maralee $75,000, because “you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

5. She Is Not Interested In Tristan. 

“Instead of focusing on any negativity,” she said in the E! News interview, “I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving, and private environment.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Paternity Test Proves Tristan Thompson Fathered 3rd Child

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Paternity Test Proves Tristan Thompson is Father of Maralee Nichol’s Child, NBA Star Issues Apology to Khloe Kardashian
google news

After Tristan Thompson was sued for paternity, the Sacramento Kings player asked Maralee Nichols to give her child a DNA test, to prove he’s actually the father.

According to Maralee’s lawsuit, the baby was conceived in the middle of Tristan’s relationship with Khloé Kardashian (the mother of his second child). His on-again-off-again relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been hit with multiple cheating scandals.

Tristan went to Instagram to reveal that he is indeed the father: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

He also addressed his ex-girlfriend: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” explained Tristan. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom expressed his support for Khloe on Facebook. “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” he said. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kondomless Klown King Tristan Thompson Kries Krocodile Tears To Khloé Over Infant Indiscretion, Apologizes For Rampant Raw Doggery

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Kondomless Klown King Tristan Thompson Kries Krocodile Tears To Khloé Over Infant Indiscretion, Apologizes For Rampant Raw Doggery
google news

Paternity tested, f*ckboy approved… Tristan Thompson is officially the worst.

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images / Getty

Y’all will recall that a fitness model named Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit against Thompson in California in June, saying he is the father of her now newborn son. In court documents, Thompson initially claimed they’d only had sex on one occasion, around the time he was celebrating his birthday in March 2021 in Houston, TX. Nichols provided evidence of a longer timeline of involvement and it appears she is now being vindicated.

After getting his DNA results from paternity testing done on Maralee Nichols’ newborn son, Thompson took to his Instagram stories to acknowledge that he is indeed the father of Nicols’ son, and apologize for any hurt he might have caused prior:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

In a second message, Thompson apologized profusely to Khloé Kardashian for his multiple indiscretions. Tristan and Khloé were together when he and Nichols’ child was conceived.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Well we guess the worst would be not acknowledging the child and not apologizing — but still — he’s definitely not winning any awards for loyalty, fidelity or respect.

Maralee Nichols previously spoke to E! about her lawsuit against Thompson, claiming she did “everything possible” not to draw any attention to herself during her pregnancy.

“Tristan filed a paternity action in Texas after I filed my paternity action in Los Angeles,” she told E!. “I did not file any request for child support before our child was born. The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021.”

“I was induced on November 29, 2021 because I had a placenta abnormality,” she shared with E! News. “There is no other medical reason why I needed to be induced. I gave birth on December 1, 2021. Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

It looks like she’ll reach that goal with Thompson’s cooperation.

In addition to Nichols’ newborn, Thompson shares a 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé Kardashian and a son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig. We wonder if the public will get a glimpse of True meeting her little brother or not.

Do you think Khloé appreciates the public apology or is only further embarrassed by it? How about Maralee? Would you feel vindicated if you were her?

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

RIP: Max Julien, Star of ‘The Mack’, Dead at 88

Published

31 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

YouTube

Actor Maxwell Banks, best known as Max Julien, died from natural causes on his birthday, January 1. He was 88.

His wife, Arabella Julien found him unresponsive at his Sherman Oaks, California home on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at Sherman Oaks Hospital.

His death was confirmed to TMZ by his publicist. Julien was best known for starring and writing 1970s blaxploitation films such as The Mack (1973), about a smooth-talking pimp named Goldie.

1641309320 1 RIP Max Julien Star of ‘The Mack Dead at 88

Malcolm Ali/WireImage

Rappers still sample tracks off The Mack‘s soundtrack by singer Willie Hutch (“I Choose You”, “Brothers Gonna Work It Out”).

Julien channeled his Goldie persona as Uncle Fred in Def Jam’s How to Be a Player, Bill Bellamy‘s 1997 comedy film.

Julien wrote the screenplay for blaxploitation film Cleopatra Jones (1973), starring Tamara Dobson. He also acted in The Black Klansmen (1966), Psych-Out, Getting Straight (with Candice Bergen), Thomasine & Bushrod (with his then-partner Vonetta McGee), The Mod Squad, The Bold Ones: The Protectors and One on One.
 

 

Posted in RIP

Tags: actor, blaxploitation films, celebrity deaths, Max Julien, movie news

google news
Continue Reading

Trending