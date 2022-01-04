Massachusetts public employee payroll tops $8.3B, as overtime riding high on MBTA

The first in a continuing series.

The state’s payroll received a booster shot last year surging to $8.39 billion with overtime on the MBTA allowing some to accelerate past $300,000 in annual pay, records show.

It’s now all tallied up earlier than usual by the state comptroller’s office that shows two UMass doctors and the school’s men’s basketball coach topped $1 million in 2021. Another 115 in the state took home $300,000 or more; 950 topped $200,000; and, 22,164 surpassed $100,000.

That includes the Executive branch — where Gov. Charlie Baker earned $184,999 but no overtime — to the universities, community colleges, jails, State Police, MBTA and more. In all, the payroll grew by $19 million year-over-year, records show.

But it was the overtime, especially on the T, that drew the sharpest criticism.

Four transit workers, records show, clocked $200,000 in overtime last year or came just a few dollars shy. A few nurses, jail officers and troopers filled out the rest of the OT earners, but the T was atop that pile of bonus cash.

“It’s unsustainable,” said Mela Bush-Miles, director of the T Riders Union. “If you’re paying that much, doesn’t it push the T over the cliff? And what about talk of raising fares? We can’t live like this.”

The pandemic has pushed ridership on the MBTA to dramatic lows, with looming red ink just around the bend.

T spokesman Joe Pesaturo, who earned $124,206 in 2021, told the Herald Monday night the overtime was needed to support “capital acceleration work and other projects.” Those punching in for the most OT were listed as “wirepersons” — a critical need, the T pointed out.

“The MBTA spent a record-breaking $1.92 billion for capital improvements in FY21, and the spending is expected to exceed $2 billion in FY22. Every capital project, large and small, requires support from electricians in the Power Department,” Pesaturo added.

Still, Will Justice of the T Riders Union in Roxbury said it smacks of the “same old story.”

“Who is their accountant? Somebody is asleep at the wheel to allow $200,000 in overtime,” Justice added. “We see the disparity. Some of the people in my community work for the MBTA and get abused.”

As for UMass pay, spokesman John Hoey, paid $228,158 last year, said it’s all about the education offered.

“The compensation of UMass faculty and staff reflects the excellence, innovation and dedication that they bring to their job every day at our five nationally ranked universities,” he said, adding the system “pivoted to remote teaching” and graduated two classes of nearly 19,000 students.

Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the MassFiscal Alliance, added: “UMass seems to have an appetite that cannot be quenched.”

Send tips to joed@bostonherald.com as we keep adding this week to the “Your Tax Dollars at Work” report.