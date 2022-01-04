News
Mastrodonato: Just like the Red Sox, Patriots’ postseason berth comes a year ahead of schedule
When Kiké Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly into a mellow October night to knock in the game-winning run and secure a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, the Red Sox season was an instant success.
For the Patriots, the line is just as clear: when Brian Hoyer took the final knee on Sunday, securing a playoff berth for a team that entered the year with similarly low expectations, the season became a success.
At this point, it’s easy to make the call. No matter where the Pats go from here, the history books will reflect a year in which they surpassed expectations, developed a rookie quarterback and proved themselves to be a competitive team in a challenging conference.
The parallels between the 2021-22 Patriots and the 2021 Red Sox are uncanny.
Both entered the year coming off losing seasons, the Sox’ first in five years with their worst winning percentage (.400) since 1965, and the Pats’ first losing season in 20 years.
Both made significant changes in key leadership positions, with the Sox re-hiring manager Alex Cora and the Pats handing the keys of the offense to Mac Jones.
One key difference: the Sox barely spent in the offseason while the Patriots guaranteed about $160 million in a free agent frenzy. Still, each team was a slight betting favorite to qualify for the postseason and a distant underdog to win their respective division and league/conference.
The Red Sox got off to a hot start that wildly changed expectations, but they were exposed in July and August, only to regain ground with a solid finish on their way to the postseason.
The Pats got off to an ugly start but by mid-season they were rolling, with a seven-game winning streak enough for many national pundits to start discussing them as a potential favorite in the AFC. The Pats, too, hit a roadblock about ¾ of the way through the season, and it remains to be seen how they’ll finish.
For the Sox, making the playoffs wasn’t enough to call them a success. Because they had a commanding lead in their division for the better part of three months, to lose in the Wild Card Game would’ve been seen as a disappointment, despite low preseason expectations.
Expectations change throughout the year, and the Sox saw theirs grow leaps and bounds during the summer months. When they handled the Yankees down the stretch and then again to knock them out of the playoffs, the Sox proved themselves a successful team. By knocking out the Rays, they were more than that: the last team standing from their own division.
The Patriots are in a similar position.
With a potential Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills lingering two weeks from now, we could see a third game between division rivals that’ll determine just how far the Pats have come. A win in the Wild Card Game, no matter who the opponent, should be enough to appease even the most jaded Patriots fans around the globe.
Just like the Sox entering the postseason, the Pats will enter as likely underdogs no matter who they face.
They’re not better than the Chiefs, and it’d be crazy to argue otherwise. They beat the Titans earlier this season, but Tennessee could secure the No. 1 seed and then get Derrick Henry back, and there’s no way the Pats would be favored in that game.
Are they better than the Bills, Bengals or Colts? Probably not.
The only team one could comfortably say the Patriots are better than is whoever gets the final playoff spot between the Raiders and Chargers, who will face off on Sunday night.
The reason we’re calling the Patriots’ season a success right now is because to expect them to win a playoff game against the majority of the AFC is not reasonable. They should be competitive, though. If they show up to the Wild Card Game and put up a stinker like they did against the Colts three weeks ago or the Bills two weeks ago, when they would’ve been beaten to pieces if not for a few key drops by Buffalo receivers in the end zone, there will be disappointment.
But the Pats arguably had a less impressive regular season than the Red Sox did.
Their biggest achievement in the first half was playing close games against the Buccaneers and the Cowboys, though they lost both of those.
Wins over the Chargers and Titans in the middle of the year were impressive, and while the wind-bowl game in Buffalo was one of the stranger football games we’ll ever see, the defensive performance and carefully crafted gameplan deserve some credit in a hard-fought victory.
Overall, the Pats have had an easy road. Of their 17 games, only six (or seven, if the Chargers sneak in) will have come against playoff teams, and they’re 2-4 in those matchups. They’ve had the 25th-most difficult schedule this year, according to PowerRankingsGuru.com.
Still, it’s a relief to see them competitive again. It was painful to watch them last year.
The same was said of the 2020 Red Sox.
Both teams reached the postseason a year before they were expected to.
It’s not an uncommon sentence to say over the last 20 years, but the Red Sox and Patriots are winners again.
Ask Amy: Married man wonders about platonic friend
Dear Amy: I am a 39-year-old married man. I made a friend two years ago at work. She is 39, divorced, and lives alone. Our friendship built up over time and is solid.
Over the last few months, she has been opening up about her darkest feelings and deepest secrets. Best friends do share a lot, but I am unsure how much is too much. She has been behaving in a platonic way, but sometimes I do get vibes of this crossing the line.
I once felt that she wanted to give me a long hug but then walked away. (This was a very strong vibe.)
I had a quick and honest talk about her behavior. She confirmed that things are platonic, but I can’t shake off these vibes.
During some conversations, the look in her eyes does tell me that something is up.
She has anxiety and depression and is on meds.
How should I manage this?
Should I assume that she isn’t having feelings?
I am not someone who gives up on friends, but at the same time, I can’t handle it if she develops feelings for me.
— KK
Dear KK: Married people can certainly have and maintain friendships aside from the marriage, but here’s a reminder: Your spouse should really hold “best friend” status for you, and it is important that you convey this — in large and small ways — to your work friend.
An analogy I appreciate is to envision a structure — a house — where you and your wife are inside together. When others seek a friendship with you, they should knock on the door and be invited in.
Your work friend seems to be jimmying a window open. She is confiding in you, which is establishing a private intimacy. It obviously makes you feel uncomfortable, and my suggestion is for you to gently close the window and direct her around to the entrance of your metaphorical house.
Do not share deep and personal intimacies of your own life with her. Refrain from commenting too deeply when she confides in you.
Do not communicate with her outside of work.
Establishing firmer boundaries should help your friend to transition to a more appropriate relationship with you. It is important for her to recognize that you should not be her only friend and confidant.
It is important for you to recognize that any time you feel uncomfortable, you have the right (and responsibility) to respond in a way that protects you and your own interests, regardless of your perception of the other person’s needs.
Dear Amy: I am fully vaccinated and boostered, but I do not believe it is anyone’s business except for my medical providers.
If I am invited somewhere and the person says that they need to know my vaccination status first, I would like to tell them that it is none of their business and I’m not comfortable with their questions, so let’s not get together now. I’d like to say, “Let’s get together when you feel comfortable issuing invitations without the medical questionnaire.”
I don’t want my response to sound as aggressive as that, however.
Can you help me with a friendlier, more diplomatic response?
— Trying to Save Friendships
Dear Trying: Like you, I believe in anyone’s right to hold their vaccination status privately, and I have guarded my own.
And then my rural hometown became the nexus point of an invasive viral spike and a family member became ill. And now I believe that — if answering this simple question helps someone else to feel less anxious and vulnerable — then, OK!
We now know that vaccination does not totally prevent the spread of this virus, but it helps.
You can politely answer, “I’d rather not disclose my own status, and I understand if that means we won’t be able to see one another for a while, but I look forward to seeing you when things settle down.”
Given that many restaurants and public venues are now requiring proof of vaccination to enter, you may be facing a lonely few months, but your privacy and your principles will remain intact.
Dear Amy: “Proud Papa” wondered if he should tell his daughter that she was too overweight to wear a crop top.
Thank you for discouraging his impulse to comment on his daughter’s body!
Well-meaning people seem to have absolutely no idea how damaging this can be.
— Been There
Dear Been There: I can’t imagine that any person would welcome this sort of assessment.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Patriots film review: How Mac Jones bounced back before the playoffs
The simplest explanation for how the Patriots rediscovered their mojo Sunday is the right one.
They played the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Jaguars.
But how badly Jacksonville stinks is now immaterial. Because having clinched at least a Wild Card berth, what matters to the Patriots is how much of their regular-season success can be transferred or replicated in the playoffs. Of course, the Jaguars aren’t coming with them.
But what about their game plans from Sunday? What about the rejuvenated rookie quarterback who played his sharpest game in a month? Yes, and yes.
After dragging the Pats down in two straight losses, Mac Jones rebounded with a sterling performance reminiscent of his best outings of the season. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels scripted a fast start and returned Jones to the concepts that originally allowed him to hit the ground running: screens, out routes and other safe throws, such as swing passes.
In mid-November, Jones had completed more throws on screens and out routes than any other quarterback in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. He also ranked first on swing-pass completions, according to Sports Info. Solutions. Since then, he’s ranked in the bottom half among starters in attempts to those routes (while Tom Brady leads the league). But Sunday, Jones went 10-of-11 for 109 yards on those throws, which accounted for 45% of his passing production.
Now, the screen-out-swing trio is not some magic formula for rookie quarterbacks, especially against top-flight defenses. Nevertheless, it can serve as a foundation for future game plans and inspire any counters McDaniels wants to spring on opponents who sell out to stop them.
Furthermore, Sunday’s offensive clinic offered more evidence the Patriots can win with a limited passing game, just as they did during their last Super Bowl run. Back in 2018, the Pats suffered a two-game losing streak before closing out the regular season by bludgeoning the Bills and Jets. Ho-hum, right?
Wrong.
In those wins, McDaniels remade the offense into a power-running outfit that bowled over three straight teams en route to another title. Should these Pats be similarly viewed as contenders? Probably not. But their path to the Promised Land is still lit thanks to performances and game plans like Sunday’s.
Here’s what else film revealed about the Patriots’ big win:
Mac Jones
Adjusted completion percentage: 82.8
Under pressure: 2-3, 16 yards
Against the blitz: 11-15, 114 yards, 2 TDs
Behind the line: 3-4, 45 yards
0-10 yards: 13-15, 96 yards
10-19 yards: 5-7, 56 yards, 2 TDs
20+ yards: 1-3, 20 yards, TD
Notes: In addition to executing a baby-proofed plan, Jones benefitted from outstanding protection all day. He was only pressured four times, including a sack nullified by penalty. But this isn’t to knock him. It’s to contextualize an obviously clean outing.
Jones stood calmly in the pocket, beat multiple blitzes with his quick release and fired accurate strikes that allowed Pats receivers to gain yards after the catch. The Patriots can absolutely win playoff games with Jones playing at this level. Like any rookie, he’ll just need some support.
Studs
CB J.C. Jackson
Jackson largely eliminated Jacksonville’s No. 1 wideout, Marvin Jones, and snatched his eighth interception of the season. Asked about the pick post-game, he declared: “There’s more to come.”
WR Jakobi Meyers
Meyers converted two third downs on the Pats’ opening touchdown drive and demonstrated a masterful feel for the Jags’ zone coverage all day. He finished with a team-high eight catches and a touchdown.
LT Isaiah Wynn
Wynn, the offensive lineman most likely to land in the “duds” section, posted a perfectly clean sheet in pass protection. He also caved in the edge on a few running plays during what may have been his best performance of the season.
TE Jonnu Smith
Another crushing run-blocker Sunday, Smith quietly erased a few defensive ends and linebackers to spring some of the Pats’ longest runs. He also added a 5-yard carry and 20-yard screen catch.
Duds
Pass rush
Despite leading wire to wire, the Patriots failed to harass Trevor Lawrence and bully his makeshift offensive line. The defense finished with a 22.5% pressure rate, one of its lowest of the season.
Offensive notes
- Personnel breakdown: 55% of snaps in 11 personnel, 27% in 21F personnel, 6% in 12 personnel, 3% in 13 personnel, 3% in 21H personnel, 3% in 22 personnel and 3% in jumbo personnel.*
- Personnel production: 7.2 yards/play in 11 personnel, 11.8 yards/play in 12 personnel, 2 yards/play in 13 personnel, 6.2 yards/play in 21F personnel, 9.5 yards/play in 21H personnel, 4 yards/play in 22 personnel and 1.5 yards/play in jumbo personnel.
- Pressure rate allowed: 13%
- Play-action rate: 20%
- Yards per carry: 5.0
- First downs: 60% run (5.4 yards per play), 40% pass (7.2 yards per play)
- Third downs: 8-10
- Red-zone efficiency: 6-6
- Broken tackles: Rhamondre Stevenson 4, Damien Harris 3, Kendrick Bourne 3, Brandon Bolden, Kristian Wilkerson
- Sacks allowed: Shaq Mason (nullified by penalty)
- QB hits allowed: None
- Hurries allowed: David Andrews, Mason, Team
- Run stuffs allowed: Team 2
- Holding penalties: Jakob Johnson
- Drops: Kristian Wilkerson, Brandon Bolden
- Josh McDaniels threw two kitchen sinks at Jacksonville on the opening drive, deploying six different personnel groupings before Damien Harris scored his first touchdown. He even called for a three-tight end package for the first time all season.
- A theory? To overwhelm a defense fielding key starters who had missed practice all week with COVID-19 and was already down a few others due to injury. It worked.
- After that drive, however, the Patriots ran mostly 11 personnel with a sprinkling of two-back plays. They wisely ditched their unbalanced sets with six offensive linemen, which has now averaged fewer than four yards per carry the last two games.
- From these 11 personnel snaps, Mac Jones continued to major in safe throws, namely curl and stick routes, which together accounted for 45 more yards. All season, Jones has been his most efficient when operating from the shotgun and surrounded by three receivers.
- For a second straight week, the Pats’ running game hammered the edges with tosses, jet sweeps and reverses; likely an attempt to out-leverage a blitz-heavy Jags defense that also entered as one of the league’s worst tackling units.
- No matter how they chose to run, the Patriots — who ran a dozen different schemes — dominated up front. Averaging 5.4 yards per carry on first down greased the wheels for everything else they did.
- Despite his rushing success and protective passing plan, McDaniels actually reined in his use of play-action. Another theory? To avoid placing Mac Jones in situations where his back would be turned against a high-pressure team, especially after his 4-of-11 showing off play-action last week.
- Instead of play-action — usually a quarterback’s cheat code — McDaniels called a few more moving-pocket passes, including Jones’ first touchdown to Kristian Wilkerson. And yes, these plays involved more out routes.
- Wilkerson’s second touchdown punished Jacksonville for over-pursuing on an apparent bubble screen to Kendrick Bourne. With the defense sucked in by the presentation of another flat throw, Wilkerson sped straight downfield and caught the easiest 20-yard touchdown of his life.
- Speaking of Wilkerson, he should absolutely be retained on the game-day roster. He’s more dynamic and reliable than N’Keal Harry, who was a healthy scratch.
- Brandon Bolden’s impact this season has gone overlooked. He regularly breaks tackles and is an absolute stud in blitz pickup, two essential traits for a third-down back.
- Right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Trent Brown continue to terrorize defensive linemen with double-teams, one of which led to a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown. They’re a frightening duo.
- Brown has only allowed one hurry and a single QB hit in the last four games.
Defensive notes
- Personnel breakdown: 49% three-cornerback nickel package, 29% three-safety nickel package, 22% dime.**
- Pressure rate: 22.5%
- Blitz rate: 10%
- Blitz efficacy: 9.3 yards allowed per dropback, TD
- Yards per carry allowed: 4.7
- Third downs: 3-9
- Red-zone efficiency: 0-1
- Sacks: Christian Barmore, Dont’a Hightower
- QB hits: Davon Godchaux, Josh Uche, Deatrich Wise
- Hurries: Chase Winovich, Barmore
- Run stuffs: None
- Interceptions: J.C. Jackson, Kyle Dugger, Myles Bryant
- Pass deflections: Jalen Mills 2, Ja’Whaun Bentley
- Missed tackles: Carl Davis
- The Patriots clearly believed they could pressure Trevor Lawrence without blitzing, registering their lowest blitz percentage of the season. The results were mixed.
- Scrambling only twice for 16 yards, Lawrence was largely contained — a huge game-plan box to check — but he was rarely affected in a pass-happy second half. That should disappoint the staff, considering that’s when Matt Judon took most of his 10 snaps and Josh Uche and Chase Winovich took over late.
- With Judon limited by a lack of practice and his recent battle with COVID-19, Jamie Collins started opposite Kyle Van Noy, but finished with only eight snaps and zero statistics.
- Van Noy was the only linebacker to play 40 or more snaps, a welcome rest for one of the Patriots’ oldest position groups.
- Dont’a Hightower’s initial sack should be split with Ja’Whaun Bentley, who freed Hightower by picking the center and running back as they ran a cross-blitz up the middle.
- In coverage, the Pats employed some basic disguises, which led to Lawrence’s last interception. Presenting a two-deep look pre-snap, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips buzzed down to the linebacker level as the play began, while Devin McCourty bailed out in single-high coverage. Lawrence stared down his man near the sticks and fired, a belated Christmas gift to Dugger.
- The Patriots used the same “double buzz” disguise on their first defensive third down of the game. Lawrence settled for a 9-yard complete over the middle, where Dugger and Phillips combined for a tackle.
- The first two interceptions — belonging to Myles Bryant and J.C. Jackson — could be explained by a bad Jacksonville drop and a great defensive play on a poorly thrown ball.
- The Pats played zone on 60% of their coverage snaps, roughly on par with their single-game average the past two months.
- Jalen Mills was the only player to take every defensive snap, while Bryant played 85%, one of his highest marks on the season and a reflection of the Pats’ commitment to playing three corners most of the game.
- Practice-squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross saw several snaps at safety on Jacksonville’s last drive. Bryant also split his time between corner and safety in the second half.
Statistics for passing depth, broken tackles and missed tackles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
*11 personnel = one running back, one tight end; 12 personnel = one running back, two tight ends; 13 personnel = one running back, three tight ends; 21F personnel = two backs, one tight end; 21H personnel = two halfbacks, one tight end; 22 personnel = two backs, two tight ends; jumbo personnel = two backs, three tight ends.
**Base defense = four defensive backs; nickel defense = five defensive backs; dime defense = six defensive backs.
Ramesh Ponnuru: A debate about inflation will matter in 2022. But which one?
Prices have been increasing at the fastest rate in decades, but we haven’t been having a debate about inflation. We’ve been having five. We might do a better job of thinking through the issues if we distinguish among them.
The first debate concerns the magnitude of the current inflation: how long it will last and how high it will get.
It started last spring, when some economists sounded the alarm that we were likely to see the highest inflation in a generation. Others argued first that inflation would remain subdued and then that it would prove “transitory.” It has now stayed high for long enough that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has retired the term.
How harmful this inflation is has touched off a second debate.
Optimists have claimed that it will help many, maybe even most, Americans because it allows borrowers to repay their loans with devalued dollars. The pessimists, who have the public on their side, have emphasized that the real value of wages has fallen over the last year.
Debate number three takes up what is behind the inflation.
Some politicians and activists point to corporate greed and increasing business concentration. But these explanations don’t explain: Business concentration didn’t fall for four decades starting in the 1980s and then suddenly rise last year, and it’s hard to believe greed followed this pattern either. The more serious dispute concerns the extent to which disruptions stemming from COVID-19 have caused higher prices, and to what extent the overstimulation of the economy has. In other words, how much of the problem is “supply” and how much “demand”?
This debate leads quickly to the fourth one: What should we do to combat inflation?
Among the proffered solutions: slowing down the Fed’s asset-buying, raising interest rates, cutting regulations to address shortages, restraining federal spending and — this one is the favorite for the corporate-greed theorists — imposing price controls.
And from there we move to the fifth one: How much of this is President Joe Biden’s fault?
No prize for guessing the line of division on that one.
All of these debates are obviously related.
Gauging how much harm inflation has done depends, for example, on what’s causing it: A supply-generated inflation should not be expected to help borrowers and or to be easily countered by the Fed. But mixing up these issues can lead to mistakes.
Biden supporters have sometimes pointed to supply-chain disruptions as a way to deny inflation is his fault. His opponents often prefer to put the focus on loose fiscal policy, which makes his culpability clear. But this way of looking at the issues is just a groove we’ve fallen into.
The current inflation can be largely a supply issue and, at the same time, one Biden ought to be doing more to address. Scrapping the Jones Act, which makes it more expensive to transport goods, would be a start, and waiving it is entirely in the president’s power.
Biden’s spending isn’t just a demand issue, either. When critics say COVID relief money made it too easy for people to avoid work, they’re talking about a supply effect.
When I say “we” should distinguish the questions raised by this inflation, I very much include myself. Last spring, I was skeptical of the argument that fiscal and monetary policy were dangerously loose in a way that threatened high inflation.
Previous predictions along these lines, like the ones made after the great recession a decade ago, had not come true. The speed with which money changes hands remained low. Market expectations of inflation over the next five to 10 years remained near or below the Fed’s target.
I’d still stand by most of what I wrote then. At year’s end, monetary policy looks only a little too loose, judging by the gap between actual spending levels throughout the economy and their expected levels.
I erred, though, in thinking that we therefore need not worry about inflation. (“Stop Worrying About Inflation” was the headline on an op-ed I co-wrote in February. Oops.) The inflation warnings I was disputing didn’t dwell on supply chains, so I didn’t either. But supply shortages turned out to be crucial — and then more persistent than I initially assumed.
We’d make the opposite mistake if we assumed that because inflation hawks were right about the first two debates, they got everything else right, too. So far, the fear that heightened inflation expectations would take on a life of their own has not materialized: Bond markets are still pricing in inflation near 2% over the next decade.
If we’re lucky — and after underestimating the inflation of 2021, that qualifier is important — a year from now all of these debates will look less important.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a senior editor at National Review and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
