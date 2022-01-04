News
Maura Healey reports $400,000 in fundraising as decision on governor’s race looms
Maura Healey is adding up to be a formidable candidate even without a decision on her assumed bid for the governor’s race in the upcoming November election.
The Democratic attorney general raked in more than $400,000 in donations in December, according to her campaign — her largest monthly fundraising haul ever. The $403,351 raised is more than double her previous monthly record.
Healey has been openly weighing a bid for the governor’s office, but has continued to play coy with voters over her plans this year even as Gov. Charlie Baker has already bowed out.
Healey, with her statewide name recognition and now with more than $3.66 million in the her campaign coffers, would enter the race as a front-runner.
December also proved to be a gangbusters fundraising month for state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who would face off against Healey in the September primary should Healey choose to run.
The Jamaica Plain Democrat raised over $100,000, according to her campaign.
Harvard professor Danielle Allen, the only other declared Democrat in the race, reported raising $83,000.
Candidate campaign finance reports for December are not yet available on the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance website. Reports are due by the 5th of each month.
Former state Sen. Benjamin Downing, the first Democrat to officially jump into the governor’s race also became the first to fold his candidacy in December, citing a lack of financial resources.
The moves leaves even more opportunity for Healey, who this summer said she hoped to make a decision by the fall. But Healey has remained tight-lipped as her window to announce a decision before Democrats caucus in February to elect delegates to the statewide nominating convention later this year has narrowed.
Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito last month announced they would not seek a third term, leaving a sparse candidate field wide open and firing up the rumor mill as politicians current, former and hopeful sought to throw their names into the hat.
On the Democrat said names including former Boston Mayor turned U.S. Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh and failed Boston mayoral candidate and former City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George have been floated.
On the Republican side, Taunton Mayor Shauna O’Connell and former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling are both rumored to be considering a run.
Walsh shed no new light on his aspirations for the governor’s office while in town on Monday for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Boston City Council.
“There’s a lot of speculation out there. I know that I’m heading back to D.C. this week to do my job as secretary of labor, so I’m focused on that right now,” Walsh said, facing reporters’ questions.
News
More than 155 Boston school staff, teachers test positive; officials tell parents to brace for cancellations
Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is telling parents to brace for school cancelations after more than 150 staff and faculty tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
“We are trying to protect in-person learning for our students,” Cassellius said Monday, noting parents “should anticipate” cancellations as a “possibility.”
“We are doing everything possible not to have that happen,” the superintendent said. “We know this is where they get their meals, this is where they get their education and care, and often, many of our students with special needs, they get services they need so they don’t regress.”
But even as school and city officials remain committed to in-person learning, Mayor Michelle Wu said the district needs to “be realistic about staffing challenges.”
“Districts across the country right now are facing a surge. As positivity rates go up, it becomes unmanageable at a certain point to keep classrooms staffed,” Wu said, noting “in-person learning is better for our kids.”
The district has in the past combined classrooms to deal with staffing shortages, an option Wu said is no longer safe during the pandemic.
Wu told reporters the school district wouldn’t have a “clear picture” of exactly how badly the current surge in coronavirus cases will impact teaching and learning until Tuesday morning.
“If I have to go out and teach in a classroom, I’m going to do that,” Cassellius said. “But our goal is to keep classes going and keep students in-person.”
A total of 155 teachers and administrative staff out of Boston Public Schools workforce of more than 9,700 reported positive COVID-19 tests across Saturday and Sunday, Wu said. It’s an “exponentially larger” number than the rate of absence before the pandemic.
“The most important thing we can do right now is to keep monitoring and providing testing for our teachers and substitute teachers so we can track how things are going and provide those supports in real time in schools,” Wu said.
The state provided school districts across the state with more than 227,000 rapid COVID tests, including 10,000 that went to Boston schools. Wu said it was enough to provide each teacher with one test.
“That is not sufficient,” the mayor said. “That will get us through Tuesday morning — barely — but in order to continue keeping our school community safe, we need to have regular testing of our teachers.”
Wu called on the state to include teachers in the state-run pool testing program available to public school students.
Many schools around Massachusetts canceled classes on Monday to give teachers time to test after distribution of the state-provided kits was delayed by one day.
Monday was a pre-scheduled planning day ahead of students’ return on Tuesday, according to the district calendar.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News
‘We have to do better’: Massachusetts residents shiver in frigid cold for hours to get COVID tests, officials seek more testing sites amid omicron ‘log jam’
Bay Staters are having their patience tested to kick off the year as thousands of people on Monday waited in massive lines — some shivering in the bitter cold for hours — to get tested for COVID amid the omicron surge.
As sites get overwhelmed following the holidays, local officials are pleading with Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration to add more locations to address the coronavirus testing “log jam.”
Boston’s Laura Everett was in one of those COVID test lines that stretched longer than the most popular rides at Disney World. She stood outside Dorchester’s Prince Hall site for nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes on Monday, while it felt like 18 degrees. In total, it took her 3 hours and 25 minutes to get tested.
“We have to do better than this,” said Everett, executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches.
“Credit goes out to the volunteers who were helping to manage this, but it’s not a great situation,” she later added. “Nobody is in an especially good mood when you’re standing for two hours out in the cold. That’s really a lot to ask of anyone, especially when people are anxious and scared, and when you have young kids and elders.”
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she was meeting with her team to “make sure we are tackling the problem of hours-long lines.”
“This is unacceptable,” Wu said. “There’s no reason why in this city, people should be waiting for hours in the cold to do something that is necessary for their families’ health and safety.”
City officials are exploring a two-pronged approach that includes more testing sites and ways to make lines move faster.
There were extremely long lines in all parts of the state on Monday, including in Worcester, Brockton and Springfield.
“I wish we didn’t have these long lines of people standing out in the cold waiting for a COVID-19 test,” Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said in a statement. “Unfortunately, it’s a trend we’re seeing across the country.”
The city is partnering with UMass Memorial Health to increase the number of clinics at its Mercantile Center testing site.
Cars were being turned away on Sunday and again on Monday at the Eastfield Mall regional testing site in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno said he has reached out to the governor, requesting another regional testing site “as soon as possible to alleviate this log jam.”
An Executive Office of Health and Human Services spokesperson touted the state’s hundreds of testing locations, including 38 Stop the Spread sites.
“Massachusetts tests more than almost any other state in the country, with about 100,000 tests being completed every day,” the spokesperson added. “As has been the case historically, there is high demand for testing following holidays.”
Erin Tiernan contributed to this report.
News
Robbins: Jan. 6 marks anniversary of day democracy came under fire
This week’s anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt by Donald Trump’s loyalists to overthrow an election is a grim reminder of the razor’s edge on which American democracy sits. The multi-faceted schemes to nullify Joe Biden’s victory brought us dangerously close to a coup d’etat. As three retired Army generals warned in a recent op ed, “We are chilled to our bones at the thought of a coup succeeding next time.”
As well they should be, as should the rest of us. What was supposed to be the celebration of our enduring democracy — the constitutionally mandated tabulation of electoral votes — became its desecration.
As a House committee investigates the circumstances of the Jan. 6 riots, Olympic-level stonewalling is underway. Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the committee from obtaining public records that document what he did that day. The records were paid for by the taxpayers and are owned by the American people. Trump, however, is unenthusiastic about letting us know what they say.
Trump’s lawsuit is frivolous, and has already been rejected by two federal courts. But his hope is that the justices whom he appointed will stoop to turning the Supreme Court into a kind of Trump Protection Tribunal.
Trump isn’t the only one frantic about keeping the committee from learning the truth about Jan. 6. Twice-indicted Trump strategist Steve Bannon has refused to obey a committee subpoena. Former chief of staff Mark Meadows produced damning documents, and then reversed himself, refusing to answer questions about them, thereby earning himself a criminal referral to the Justice Department.
Last week Rudy Giuliani protege Bernard Kerik delivered a trove of documents, but produced a list of documents he was withholding as “attorney work product.” Kerik is not an attorney. He did, on the other hand, spend time in jail for fraud, ethics violations and criminal false statements. He is withholding a document heartwarmingly entitled “Draft Letter from POTUS to Seize Evidence in the Interest of National Security in the 2020 Election.” It is dated Dec.17, 2020, the day before Trump met in the Oval Office with disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn to discuss seizing election equipment in states whose election results Trump sought to overturn. Kerik was hired by Giuliani, who is under federal criminal investigation, on behalf of Trump, double-impeached and under investigation in at least two jurisdictions. Flynn is a convicted felon.
A regular Brady Bunch.
The willingness to use violence to advance political objectives, the circumvention of democratic procedures and the systematic trashing of democratic institutions that exist to guard against totalitarianism can no longer be said to be foreign to the American experience. Last year’s machinations to stop the counting of votes or to “find” phony ones, the fraudulent claims of election fraud and the attempts to bulldoze local officials into overriding voters, culminating in the storming of the Capitol, bears a terrible resemblance to historic putsches. To think it, to say it, to write it, seems inconceivable. What it does not seem, however, is off base.
Jeff Robbins is a Boston lawyer and former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.
Maura Healey reports $400,000 in fundraising as decision on governor’s race looms
More than 155 Boston school staff, teachers test positive; officials tell parents to brace for cancellations
Yearn.Finance (YFI) Striving Hard to Maintain Bullish Momentum
‘We have to do better’: Massachusetts residents shiver in frigid cold for hours to get COVID tests, officials seek more testing sites amid omicron ‘log jam’
Robbins: Jan. 6 marks anniversary of day democracy came under fire
Lawmakers mull universal free meals for Massachusetts schoolchildren as more kids go hungry in pandemic
Ticker: Starbucks launches vax or test mandate; Record highs for S&P 500, Dow on first day of 2022
Patrick Beverley proves his worth in Timberwolves’ win over the Clippers
3Space Art Incetivizing Artists and Collectors to Showcase their Digital Artwork Offline and Online
AT&T, Verizon reject request to delay 5G plans over aviation concerns
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News7 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?