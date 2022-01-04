Connect with us

Maura Healey reports $400,000 in fundraising as decision on governor’s race looms

1 min ago

Maura Healey is adding up to be a formidable candidate even without a decision on her assumed bid for the governor’s race in the upcoming November election.

The Democratic attorney general raked in more than $400,000 in donations in December, according to her campaign — her largest monthly fundraising haul ever. The $403,351 raised is more than double her previous monthly record.

More than 155 Boston school staff, teachers test positive; officials tell parents to brace for cancellations

12 mins ago

January 4, 2022

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is telling parents to brace for school cancelations after more than 150 staff and faculty tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

“We are trying to protect in-person learning for our students,” Cassellius said Monday, noting parents “should anticipate” cancellations as a “possibility.”

“We are doing everything possible not to have that happen,” the superintendent said. “We know this is where they get their meals, this is where they get their education and care, and often, many of our students with special needs, they get services they need so they don’t regress.”

But even as school and city officials remain committed to in-person learning, Mayor Michelle Wu said the district needs to “be realistic about staffing challenges.”

“Districts across the country right now are facing a surge. As positivity rates go up, it becomes unmanageable at a certain point to keep classrooms staffed,” Wu said, noting “in-person learning is better for our kids.”

The district has in the past combined classrooms to deal with staffing shortages, an option Wu said is no longer safe during the pandemic.

Wu told reporters the school district wouldn’t have a “clear picture” of exactly how badly the current surge in coronavirus cases will impact teaching and learning until Tuesday morning.

“If I have to go out and teach in a classroom, I’m going to do that,” Cassellius said. “But our goal is to keep classes going and keep students in-person.”

A total of 155 teachers and administrative staff out of Boston Public Schools workforce of more than 9,700 reported positive COVID-19 tests across Saturday and Sunday, Wu said. It’s an “exponentially larger” number than the rate of absence before the pandemic.

“The most important thing we can do right now is to keep monitoring and providing testing for our teachers and substitute teachers so we can track how things are going and provide those supports in real time in schools,” Wu said.

The state provided school districts across the state with more than 227,000 rapid COVID tests, including 10,000 that went to Boston schools. Wu said it was enough to provide each teacher with one test.

“That is not sufficient,” the mayor said. “That will get us through Tuesday morning — barely — but in order to continue keeping our school community safe, we need to have regular testing of our teachers.”

Wu called on the state to include teachers in the state-run pool testing program available to public school students.

Many schools around Massachusetts canceled classes on Monday to give teachers time to test after distribution of the state-provided kits was delayed by one day.

Monday was a pre-scheduled planning day ahead of students’ return on Tuesday, according to the district calendar.

Herald wire services contributed to this report.

‘We have to do better’: Massachusetts residents shiver in frigid cold for hours to get COVID tests, officials seek more testing sites amid omicron ‘log jam’

23 mins ago

January 4, 2022

Bay Staters are having their patience tested to kick off the year as thousands of people on Monday waited in massive lines — some shivering in the bitter cold for hours — to get tested for COVID amid the omicron surge.

As sites get overwhelmed following the holidays, local officials are pleading with Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration to add more locations to address the coronavirus testing “log jam.”

Boston’s Laura Everett was in one of those COVID test lines that stretched longer than the most popular rides at Disney World. She stood outside Dorchester’s Prince Hall site for nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes on Monday, while it felt like 18 degrees. In total, it took her 3 hours and 25 minutes to get tested.

“We have to do better than this,” said Everett, executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches.

“Credit goes out to the volunteers who were helping to manage this, but it’s not a great situation,” she later added. “Nobody is in an especially good mood when you’re standing for two hours out in the cold. That’s really a lot to ask of anyone, especially when people are anxious and scared, and when you have young kids and elders.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she was meeting with her team to “make sure we are tackling the problem of hours-long lines.”

“This is unacceptable,” Wu said. “There’s no reason why in this city, people should be waiting for hours in the cold to do something that is necessary for their families’ health and safety.”

City officials are exploring a two-pronged approach that includes more testing sites and ways to make lines move faster.

There were extremely long lines in all parts of the state on Monday, including in Worcester, Brockton and Springfield.

Robbins: Jan. 6 marks anniversary of day democracy came under fire

34 mins ago

January 4, 2022

This week’s anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt by Donald Trump’s loyalists to overthrow an election is a grim reminder of the razor’s edge on which American democracy sits. The multi-faceted schemes to nullify Joe Biden’s victory brought us dangerously close to a coup d’etat. As three retired Army generals warned in a recent op ed, “We are chilled to our bones at the thought of a coup succeeding next time.”

As well they should be, as should the rest of us. What was supposed to be the celebration of our enduring democracy — the constitutionally mandated tabulation of electoral votes — became its desecration.

As a House committee investigates the circumstances of the Jan. 6 riots, Olympic-level stonewalling is underway. Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the committee from obtaining public records that document what he did that day. The records were paid for by the taxpayers and are owned by the American people. Trump, however, is unenthusiastic about letting us know what they say.

Trump’s lawsuit is frivolous, and has already been rejected by two federal courts. But his hope is that the justices whom he appointed will stoop to turning the Supreme Court into a kind of Trump Protection Tribunal.

Trump isn’t the only one frantic about keeping the committee from learning the truth about Jan. 6. Twice-indicted Trump strategist Steve Bannon has refused to obey a committee subpoena. Former chief of staff Mark Meadows produced damning documents, and then reversed himself, refusing to answer questions about them, thereby earning himself a criminal referral to the Justice Department.

Last week Rudy Giuliani protege Bernard Kerik delivered a trove of documents, but produced a list of documents he was withholding as “attorney work product.” Kerik is not an attorney. He did, on the other hand, spend time in jail for fraud, ethics violations and criminal false statements. He is withholding a document heartwarmingly entitled “Draft Letter from POTUS to Seize Evidence in the Interest of National Security in the 2020 Election.” It is dated Dec.17, 2020, the day before Trump met in the Oval Office with disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn to discuss seizing election equipment in states whose election results Trump sought to overturn. Kerik was hired by Giuliani, who is under federal criminal investigation, on behalf of Trump, double-impeached and under investigation in at least two jurisdictions. Flynn is a convicted felon.

A regular Brady Bunch.

The willingness to use violence to advance political objectives, the circumvention of democratic procedures and the systematic trashing of democratic institutions that exist to guard against totalitarianism can no longer be said to be foreign to the American experience. Last year’s machinations to stop the counting of votes or to “find” phony ones, the fraudulent claims of election fraud and the attempts to bulldoze local officials into overriding voters, culminating in the storming of the Capitol, bears a terrible resemblance to historic putsches. To think it, to say it, to write it, seems inconceivable. What it does not seem, however, is off base.

Jeff Robbins is a Boston lawyer and former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.

