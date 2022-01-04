Maura Healey reports $400,000 in fundraising as decision on governor’s race looms

Maura Healey is adding up to be a formidable candidate even without a decision on her assumed bid for the governor’s race in the upcoming November election.

The Democratic attorney general raked in more than $400,000 in donations in December, according to her campaign — her largest monthly fundraising haul ever. The $403,351 raised is more than double her previous monthly record.

Healey has been openly weighing a bid for the governor’s office, but has continued to play coy with voters over her plans this year even as Gov. Charlie Baker has already bowed out.

Healey, with her statewide name recognition and now with more than $3.66 million in the her campaign coffers, would enter the race as a front-runner.

December also proved to be a gangbusters fundraising month for state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who would face off against Healey in the September primary should Healey choose to run.

The Jamaica Plain Democrat raised over $100,000, according to her campaign.

Harvard professor Danielle Allen, the only other declared Democrat in the race, reported raising $83,000.

Candidate campaign finance reports for December are not yet available on the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance website. Reports are due by the 5th of each month.

Former state Sen. Benjamin Downing, the first Democrat to officially jump into the governor’s race also became the first to fold his candidacy in December, citing a lack of financial resources.

The moves leaves even more opportunity for Healey, who this summer said she hoped to make a decision by the fall. But Healey has remained tight-lipped as her window to announce a decision before Democrats caucus in February to elect delegates to the statewide nominating convention later this year has narrowed.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito last month announced they would not seek a third term, leaving a sparse candidate field wide open and firing up the rumor mill as politicians current, former and hopeful sought to throw their names into the hat.

On the Democrat said names including former Boston Mayor turned U.S. Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh and failed Boston mayoral candidate and former City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George have been floated.

On the Republican side, Taunton Mayor Shauna O’Connell and former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling are both rumored to be considering a run.

Walsh shed no new light on his aspirations for the governor’s office while in town on Monday for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Boston City Council.

“There’s a lot of speculation out there. I know that I’m heading back to D.C. this week to do my job as secretary of labor, so I’m focused on that right now,” Walsh said, facing reporters’ questions.