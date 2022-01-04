Connect with us

News

Mayors blast Gov. Parson's decision to end COVID-19 state of emergency

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Mayors blast Gov. Parson’s decision to end COVID-19 state of emergency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some mayors in north St. Louis County are questioning Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to allow the COVID-19 state of emergency for Missouri to expire on Dec. 31.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis talked to a group of Black mayors and other county officials Monday about their concerns.

Vinita Park Mayor James McGee cited the recent COVID surge, in which case numbers have risen to an all-time high of 45% in some underserved minority communities.

He said now is not the time to end the state of emergency because the state is still in an emergency.

Mayor Brian Jackson of Beverly Hills said ending the state of emergency does not help north St. Louis at all, and he called on the governor to reverse his decision.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Days said she has no idea who the governor talked to when making his decision but said it’s not helping her community’

FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team reached the Governor’s Office. His spokeswoman sent back a statement saying, in part: “Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present.”

“There is no longer a need for a state of emergency,” the statement continued. “We can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives.”

Rep. Wiley Price from St Louis City called the governor’s action a “terrible decision not supported by the facts.”

Read the full statement from Governor Parson’s Office below:

“Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” Governor Parson said. “Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy. We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.”

“In Missouri, we never had mandates or forced lockdowns,” Governor Parson said. “The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods. We encourage all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives. It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state.”

MISSOURI — Missouri’s New Year’s holiday was much safer than a year ago.

There were 406 traffic crashes during the accounting period that ran from 6 PM. Thursday through midnight Sunday.

That compares to more than 1,200 in 2020.

2021 saw 94 DWI’s, which matches numbers from last year.

Troopers reported 91 crash-related injuries but no deaths on the road.

by: Jasmine Cooper, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

January 3, 2009 – Quadrantid Meteor Shower, Milky Way and Aurora, Bow Valley, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada. (Getty)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — One of the biggest meteor showers of the year is expected to peak over the next few days. 

The annual Quadrantid meteor shower takes place in the first week of January. Under perfect conditions, you can see between 60 and 200 meteors per hour. The activity range is from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16, but it only lasts about six hours, according to the American Meteor Society. 

Predictions for the best times to see the meteor shower vary among experts. The American Meteor Society predicts it should peak between Sunday night and Monday morning. However, The International Meteor Organization says the shower will peak on Monday night around 8:40 p.m. Universal Time and continue through Tuesday.

You can find out how clear it will be at night by checking out this meteor spotting tool map from Time and Date.com. The tool allows you to enter a date range along with a location, and see the times with the best visibility of the shower.

Due to the poor weather conditions in January, experts from Earthsky.org say these meteors are not well seen from the Southern Hemisphere. For those who are watching in the Northern Hemisphere, you should look to the north-northeastern sky after midnight and high in the sky before dawn. 

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through streams of debris left behind in the wake of comets and asteroids. In The Sky says shooting stars are seen whenever one of these pieces of debris collides with the Earth’s atmosphere.

BOISE, Idaho — A lengthy project to dig up and remove radioactive and hazardous waste buried for decades in unlined pits at a nuclear facility that sits atop a giant aquifer in eastern Idaho is nearly finished, U.S. officials said.

The U.S. Department of Energy said last week that it removed the final amount of specifically-targeted buried waste from a 97-acre (39-hectare) landfill at its 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

The targeted radioactive waste included plutonium-contaminated filters, graphite molds, sludges containing solvents and oxidized uranium generated during nuclear weapons production work at the Rocky Flats Plant in Colorado. Some radioactive and hazardous remains in the Idaho landfill that will receive an earthen cover.

The waste from Rocky Flats was packaged in storage drums and boxes before being sent from 1954 to 1970 to the high-desert, sagebrush steppe of eastern Idaho where it was buried in unlined pits and trenches. The area lies about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of the city of Idaho Falls.

The cleanup project, started in 2005, is named the Accelerated Retrieval Project and is one of about a dozen cleanup efforts of nuclear waste finished or ongoing at the Energy Department site.

The project involving the landfill is part of a 2008 agreement between the Energy Department and state officials that required the department to dig up and remove specific types and amounts of radioactive and hazardous material.

The agency said it removed about 13,500 cubic yards (10,300 cubic meters) of material — which is the equivalent of nearly 50,000 storage drums each containing 55 gallons (208 liters).

Most of the waste is being sent to the U.S. government’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico for permanent disposal. Some waste will be sent to other off-site repositories that could be commercial or Energy Department sites.

The Energy Department said it is 18 months ahead of schedule in its cleanup of the landfill.

“The buried waste was the primary concern of our stakeholders since the beginning of the cleanup program,” Connie Flohr, manager of the Idaho Cleanup Project for the Energy Department’s Office of Environmental Management, said in a statement. “Completing exhumation early will allow us to get an earlier start on construction of the final cover.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson represents the area that benefits from millions of federal dollars brought into the state by research work done at the Idaho National Laboratory.

“What exciting news for DOE and the Idaho Cleanup project,” he said on Twitter about the landfill work. “A successful clean-up means protection for the region and the Snake River Plain Aquifer.”

The Lake Erie-sized Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer supplies farms and cities in the region. A 2020 U.S. Geological Survey report said radioactive and chemical contamination in the aquifer had decreased or remained constant in recent years. It attributed the decreases to radioactive decay, changes in waste-disposal methods, cleanup efforts and dilution from water coming into the aquifer.

The report said contamination levels at all but a handful of nearly 180 wells are below acceptable standards for drinking water as set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The nuclear site started operating in the late 1940s under the Atomic Energy Commission, a forerunner to the Energy Department, and contamination of the aquifer began in 1952, according to the U.S. Geological Survey report.

Contamination reached the aquifer through injection wells, unlined percolation ponds, pits into which radioactive material from other states was dumped, and accidental spills mainly during the Cold War era before regulations to protect the environment were put in place.

