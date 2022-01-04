News
MBTA payroll for 2021 plus overtime
Here is the full MBTA payroll for 2021 — plus overtime. It’s all part of the Herald’s “Your Tax Dollars at Work” rolling report. (See last year’s data here…) Look for all the latest payrolls this week.
To search on this database, click the magnifying glass icon (at right) and enter names and more. Use the scroll bar at bottom to move the data over to the right to sort by highest to lowest. Send tips to joed@bostonherald.com. Follow the Watchdog newsletter for more.
Massachusetts public employee payroll tops $8.3B, as overtime riding high on MBTA
The first in a continuing series.
The state’s payroll received a booster shot last year surging to $8.39 billion with overtime on the MBTA allowing some to accelerate past $300,000 in annual pay, records show.
It’s now all tallied up earlier than usual by the state comptroller’s office that shows two UMass doctors and the school’s men’s basketball coach topped $1 million in 2021. Another 115 in the state took home $300,000 or more; 950 topped $200,000; and, 22,164 surpassed $100,000.
That includes the Executive branch — where Gov. Charlie Baker earned $184,999 but no overtime — to the universities, community colleges, jails, State Police, MBTA and more. In all, the payroll grew by $19 million year-over-year, records show.
But it was the overtime, especially on the T, that drew the sharpest criticism.
Four transit workers, records show, clocked $200,000 in overtime last year or came just a few dollars shy. A few nurses, jail officers and troopers filled out the rest of the OT earners, but the T was atop that pile of bonus cash.
“It’s unsustainable,” said Mela Bush-Miles, director of the T Riders Union. “If you’re paying that much, doesn’t it push the T over the cliff? And what about talk of raising fares? We can’t live like this.”
The pandemic has pushed ridership on the MBTA to dramatic lows, with looming red ink just around the bend.
T spokesman Joe Pesaturo, who earned $124,206 in 2021, told the Herald Monday night the overtime was needed to support “capital acceleration work and other projects.” Those punching in for the most OT were listed as “wirepersons” — a critical need, the T pointed out.
“The MBTA spent a record-breaking $1.92 billion for capital improvements in FY21, and the spending is expected to exceed $2 billion in FY22. Every capital project, large and small, requires support from electricians in the Power Department,” Pesaturo added.
Still, Will Justice of the T Riders Union in Roxbury said it smacks of the “same old story.”
“Who is their accountant? Somebody is asleep at the wheel to allow $200,000 in overtime,” Justice added. “We see the disparity. Some of the people in my community work for the MBTA and get abused.”
As for UMass pay, spokesman John Hoey, paid $228,158 last year, said it’s all about the education offered.
“The compensation of UMass faculty and staff reflects the excellence, innovation and dedication that they bring to their job every day at our five nationally ranked universities,” he said, adding the system “pivoted to remote teaching” and graduated two classes of nearly 19,000 students.
Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the MassFiscal Alliance, added: “UMass seems to have an appetite that cannot be quenched.”
Send tips to joed@bostonherald.com as we keep adding this week to the “Your Tax Dollars at Work” report.
Top 10 paid Massachusetts public employees and overtime high earners
The state payroll jumped by $19 million last calendar year as the pandemic dug in deep, forcing many to work from home. Beginning today, the Herald will post and report every public payroll for the state at bostonherald.com’s “Your Tax Dollars at Work” section.
Here’s a snapshot of some of the top earners of 2021. All data from the state comptroller:
TOP 10
- $1.34M UMass Medical Chancellor Dr. Michael Collins
- $1.11M UMass Medical Deputy Chancellor Dr. Terence Flotte
- $1.03M UMass head men’s basketball coach Matthew McCall
- $729,032 UMass President Martin Meehan
- $721,419 UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacqueline Moloney
- $652,865 UMass head football coach Walter Bell
- $618,246 UMass Lowell men’s hockey coach Norman Bazin
- $599,923 UMass Amherst men’s hockey coach Gregory Carvel
- $598,666 UMass Pathology Chairman Dr. Kenneth Rock
- $594,067 UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy
MISCELLANEOUS
- $420,028 Chief Medial Examiner Mindy Hull
- $377,276 UMass nurse Denise Ferdinand ($231,000 in overtime)
- $372,530 MBTA foreperson Perry Yee ($249,185 in overtime)
- $346,136 MBTA inspector John Keady ($226,932 in overtime)
- $343,934 MBTA foreperson Harry Lee ($228,848 in overtime)
- $342,688 State Police Sgt. Michael Fiore ($186,319 in overtime)
- $340,087 DMH nurse Gregory Shuler ($202,214 in overtime)
- $323,220 Suffolk jail officer Richard Bloom ($147,471 in overtime)
- $304,745 MBTA foreperson Stephen Mitchell ($191,281 in overtime)
- $184,999 Gov. Charlie Baker ($0 overtime)
Anti-vax protest nearly drowns out Boston City Council swearing-in ceremony
The whistles, sirens, boos and chants from anti-vax protesters echoed throughout the concrete courtyard at City Hall, at times nearly drowning out Mayor Michelle Wu as she administered the oath of office to the new City Council.
“This is a moment of tremendous consequence,” Wu told reporters after Monday’s ceremony. “And it’s clear that vaccinations save lives. Vaccinations are the most powerful tool we have to end this pandemic.”
“Despite whatever misinformation or headwinds that we might be facing, we are moving forward and making sure that Boston will lead the way in keeping all of us safe,” the mayor continued.
The small but vocal group of protesters gathered outside the main doors of City Hall, just below the third-floor courtyard where the swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday morning.
Demonstrators were protesting Wu’s new vaccine mandate that eliminates a testing loophole for city workers, requiring all 18,000 city employees be fully vaccinated against coronavirus by Feb. 15. Wu’s heightened vaccine policy also includes vaccination requirements for anyone entering indoor dining at restaurants, gyms, theaters and other public indoor spaces across the city.
The group leading Monday’s event, Boston First Responders United, has organized a handful of demonstrations disrupting the mayor and threatened litigation over Wu’s new vaccine mandates.
Wu has clashed with protesters frustrated over her increasingly strict vaccine mandates at least three times in her two-month tenure.
The group tweeted a link to Monday’s ceremony highlighting “the CRIES of citizens whose jobs are being TORN AWAY.”
Chants of “Shame!” “No vax mandate,” “My body, my choice,” and “Shame on Wu” rang out across City Hall Plaza. One chant harkened back to former Mayor Martin Walsh, who was in attendance at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.
The U.S. labor secretary, however, danced around directly criticizing the protesters and encouraged Wu to continue to “follow the science.”
“My advice to everybody is that we’re living in a pandemic and we have to be very careful. It’s emotional for all of us. It’s emotional for me,” Walsh said, remembering his time as mayor two years ago in March when he was shutting down the city’s economy.
“We haven’t recovered yet. And our first responders went to work every day, and our nurses went to work every day, and our grocery store workers went to work every day,” he said.
Wu admitted the ongoing pandemic “feels exhausting and scary” to many.
“We are facing yet another winter surge. COVID continues to upend our lives in so many ways. But the best thing we can do is to come together and protect each other. Every person that gets vaccinated is protection not just for themselves, but for their families and communities,” she said.
