Megan King says distance was not a factor in breakup with president’s nephew
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Distance was not a factor in the breakup of Meghan King’s two-month-long marriage to President Biden’s nephew. The former reality star tells Page Six that she and Cuffe Biden Owens lived together since they met and there was “Zero long-distance whatsoever.”
Meghan divorced former Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds in 2019 after a scandal. They had three kids together and lived near Plaza Frontenac. In October she married President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Ownes at a small ceremony in Pennsylvania. She announced that the marriage was over last week.
An E! News report citing an insider stated that the breakup was over the King’s roots in St. Louis County and Owens’ reluctance to move to Missouri. He is a top attorney in Los Angeles and she is raising her three children in Kirkwood.
King has not publically shared why her marriage suddenly ended. A source close to Owens tells The Daily Mail that he didn’t like living in the spotlight. The former reality star came with a million followers and their relationship became very public after her September reveal that she was dating the president’s nephew.
There is one thing that King is looking forward to this year. Her new year’s resolution is to be a great mom this year. She is spending some time in Florida with her family. One of her Instagram posts says in part, “I feel the energy of 2022 invigorating my soul, and I’m so ready to start a new year with the thrill I felt with my kiddos tonight. Who’s with me?!”
Kirkwood football alum MyCole Pruitt in surgery after ‘awful’ NFL ankle injury
ST. LOUIS–The Tennessee Titans have the top seed in the AFC heading into the final week of the National Football League season despite injuries to key players like Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, but another injury suffered Sunday will keep a St. Louis area high school football product on the sidelines indefinitely.
Tennessee Tight End MyCole Pruitt (Kirkwood) was blocking on a run play Sunday in the second quarter of the Titans’ win over Miami when he was injured. Players on the field, including the opposing Dolphins, quickly motioned for medical personnel to come to his aid. He was carted off the field.
It’s awful. We all know what we signed up for and what this game gives us and sometimes takes away,” Tennessee Head Coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. “He had been playing well and playing physical, helping us in the run game and catching the ones we threw to him.”
Vrabel confirmed Monday that Pruitt was having surgery Monday and would be out an extended period of time.
Pruitt has appeared in 16 games for the Titans in the 2021-22 season, and has been with Tennessee since 2018. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings after a college career at Southern Illinois.
Broncos Fifth Quarter: Goal-to-go issues plague offense in loss to Chargers
Upon Further Review
1. Goal-to-go issues (part 1). As tight end Noah Fant said, the issue wasn’t the Broncos’ gadget play on fourth-and-goal from the Chargers’ 2. It was the previous three plays. Down 10-0, the Broncos faced first down from the 2. QB Drew Lock held onto the football too long (3.21 seconds) before throwing to TE Albert Okwuegbunam (tackled by S Derwin James for one-yard loss). On second down, WR Seth Williams was beat (RB Javonte Williams one-yard gain). And on third down, RT Cam Fleming was beat (Williams no gain).
2. Goal-to-go issues (part 2). Trailing 20-3, the Broncos moved to the Chargers’ 8 for a first-and-goal. First down — Williams two-yard rush. Second down — Williams no gain (S Nasir Adderley was unblocked). Third down — Lock to RB Melvin Gordon for five yards. Fourth down — Gordon’s one-yard touchdown was negated by an illegal formation. It appeared Okwuegbunam was at fault for “covering up” eligible receiver Austin Schlottmann. Just the kind of lack of attention to the details that plagues struggling teams. The Broncos kicked a field goal.
3. No sacks. For the first time this year, the Broncos failed to post a sack. The defense rushed five or more on 11 of 33 drop-backs and had three knockdowns (one apiece by DE Dre’Mont Jones, S P.J. Locke and DL Jonathan Harris) and two pressures (Jones and OLB Aaron Patrick). QB Justin Herbert was 8-of-11 passing for 86 yards against extra rushers. The Broncos’ five total disruptions matched a season-low.
4. Two key missed tackles. The Broncos had only three missed tackles, but two came on a key third-quarter play. ILB Jonas Griffith’s tackle for loss put the Chargers into third-and-7 from their 20-yard line. The Broncos rushed five and Herbert threw to RB Austin Ekeler in the left flat. S Justin Simmons covered a ton of ground but missed the tackle three yards downfield. At midfield, S Kareem Jackson missed the tackle. Ekeler gained 40 yards.
5. Escaping pressure. The Chargers rushed five or more players on 10 of the Broncos’ 33 drop-backs. Their only sack was in a swift 2.82 seconds on fourth down when DL Jerry Tillery used fast hands to get the advantage on LG Netane Muti. Los Angeles also had three pressures and one knockdown.
6. Field position costly. The Chargers started scoring drives at their 45- (47-yard kick return) and 30-yard lines (after a punt), the Broncos’ 49 (after a fumbled punt) and their 48 (after a turnover on downs). The Chargers’ average starting position was their 34-yard line, tied for the second-best this season for a Broncos opponent. The Broncos’ average starting spot was their 23-yard line.
Four Key Numbers
1-7
Coach Vic Fangio’s record this year on replay challenges (out of eight attempts)
7
Touchbacks by Chargers K Dustin Hopkins on seven kickoff attempts.
25
Tackles in the last two games for Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith (12 on Sunday).
92
Receiving yards for TE Noah Fant, a season-high.
Talking Points
Playing time review. All of the COVID-19 cases created playing time for those who were backups or on the practice squad. CB Kyle Fuller played all 67 defensive snaps, ILB Micah Kiser played 63, CB Nate Hairston 44, OLB Andre Mintze 39, DE Jonathan Harris 35, OLB Aaron Patrick 29 and DE Marquiss Spencer 14. On offense, WRs Seth Williams and Kendall Hinton played 53 and 36 snaps, respectively, out of 60. RBs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon each played 30 snaps.
Missed opportunity. K Brandon McManus’ 61-yard field as the first half expired cut the Chargers’ lead to 17-3 and the Broncos quickly moved into good position to start the third quarter. Gordon gained six, 12 and four yards on consecutive carries. But on second-and-6, QB Drew Lock’s throw to TE Eric Saubert was incomplete and on third down, Lock threw incomplete to Hinton. The Chargers followed with a 14-play drive to make it 20-3.
Stopping the run. The Broncos held Los Angeles to a three-yard average on 35 carries. The defense had nine run “stuffs” not including end-of-game kneel-downs, their second-highest total of the year. Griffith had 2 1/2 stuffs and Fuller and Jonathan Harris had two apiece. One of Fuller’s tackles for lost yardage came one play after his 14-yard pass interference penalty when he bear-hugged WR Jalen Guyton to prevent a 42-yard touchdown.
Extra points
The Broncos had only one dropped pass against the Chargers, a tough sliding catch that TE Eric Saubert couldn’t corral near the sideline. … On the Chargers’ 49-yard kick return to open the game, ILB Justin Strnad fell down, S P.J. Locke angle blocked and RB Mike Boone was double-teamed on the edge. … K Brandon McManus’ hang time on Andre Roberts’ 101-yard kick return was only 3.26 seconds. … On the same first-quarter play, WR Courtland Sutton was called for offensive pass interference and drew a defensive pass interference penalty.
Illinois seeing all-time record number of COVID cases; hospitalizations surging
CHICAGO, Ill. – Gov. JB Pritzker says Illinois is reaching an all-time record number of COVID cases and seeing surging hospitalizations. He said data shows the unvaccinated are filling up 85% of the state’s hospital beds and 95% of ICU beds.
“Our COVID 19 hospitalizations are now even higher than last winter when vaccines weren’t widely available,” said Gov. Pritzker. “I fear the climb will continue as the virus incubates in those who were exposed at the end of December.”
He said during an afternoon briefing that the number of children in pediatric wards has tripled since the beginning of December.
Also, the number of hospitalizations doubled in the month of December. Officials say there also is a high amount of burnout among staff. The Illinois Hospital Association says they are desperately looking to hire more staff but are competing with other states to hire people.
The Illinois Hospital Association said it is competing with hospitals across the country for staff. It says it is desperately recruiting staff.
Illinois has sent more help to vaccine sites across the state and community-based testing centers will be open 6-days a week now. There is one in Fairview Heights.
