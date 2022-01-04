News
Melvin Gordon vents his frustration as Broncos are unable to fulfill playoff hopes (again)
All season, the Broncos proclaimed they had the pieces in place to break the team’s playoff drought and return to NFL relevancy.
Instead, Denver’s simply trying to play spoiler heading into the finale against the Chiefs on Saturday. The Broncos were eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth consecutive season with Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.
So where was the disconnect in another lost year, the third in Vic Fangio’s tenure?
Running back Melvin Gordon is stumped about why an offense loaded with skill talent was unable to complement the league’s third-best scoring defense (18.4 points per game).
“If I knew the solution, we would’ve had the problem fixed,” Gordon said. “We just haven’t been making enough plays… We’ve got to be better, hands down. We’re too talented. Especially (down the stretch), we just made too many mistakes to put ourselves in position to win.”
Three weeks ago, the Broncos were 7-6 and in control of their playoff destiny. But Denver’s dropped three consecutive games since then, cementing a fifth straight losing season while leaving Gordon feeling “really frustrated.” In Gordon’s seven-year career, he’s played in two playoff games, both in 2018 with the Chargers.
Gordon compared this year’s Broncos team with some of the talented-but-couldn’t-execute teams he played on with the Chargers. On paper, Gordon said Denver is “a Super Bowl team” that fell well short of internal and external expectations.
“It’s just so frustrating because it’s such a well-built team,” Gordon said. “So you sit back and you get frustrated, because we’re so much better than our record showed. And we know that. We showed glimpse of amazingness at times, but to not consistently put that out there, it’s frustrating as a player, as coaches, as an organization.”
Fangio, who could very well be coaching his final game for Denver on Saturday, said the last three losses are an indication that the Broncos’ arrow is up since last year. He pointed to the recent defeats to the Bengals and Raiders as proof.
“We played three teams that are probably going to be in the playoffs (or are contending for it this week), and fought them tooth-and-nail and had some tight games,” Fangio said. “A four-point game, a five-point game. To me, that shows that we’re close, we’re close to being there (in the playoffs). We’ve got a find a way to get over the top.
“I believe in this team, and we’re on the cusp of getting to the point where we want to be.”
Saturday’s game might also be Gordon’s final game in orange and blue, as he becomes a free agent after the season. Gordon has expressed his desire to be back in Denver in 2022. Gordon’s cap hit is $8.9 million this year. He has 191 rushes for 808 yards and nine total touchdowns.
“I don’t know my future — it’s really up in the air,” Gordon said. “If this is my last game in a Denver Broncos uniform, I’m hoping to make it a special one.”
For that to happen, Gordon acknowledges the Broncos have to get the ground game going again after the Broncos were held under 100 yards rushing for consecutive weeks for the first time all season in losses to Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Denver managed only 18 yards rushing in the defeat to the Raiders, tied for the third-worst single-game mark in franchise history, and the combination of Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams were held to 73 yards against the Chargers.
Still, the Broncos are the only team in football with two rushers who are each over 800 yards on the season.
“We are kind of the lone wolves (together),” Gordon said. “We would’ve been well over 1,000 yards (by ourselves). Me or (Williams) would’ve been one of the top three rushers in the league this year, because we’ve been splitting carries and both have 800 yards. And we really haven’t been running as much as we both would’ve liked, especially for us to be splitting the ball.”
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast.
DETROIT — A couple of months ago, a woman paid a visit to Jeff Schrier’s used car lot in Omaha, Nebraska. She was on a tight budget, she said, and was desperate for a vehicle to commute to work.
She was shown three cars priced at her limit, roughly $7,500. Schrier said the woman was stunned.
“‘That’s what I get for $7,500? ‘” he recalled her saying. The vehicles had far more age or mileage on them than she had expected for something to replace a car that had been totaled in a crash.
The woman eventually settled on a 2013 Toyota Scion with a whopping 160,000 miles on it. Schrier isn’t sure he made any profit on the deal. “We just helped her out,” he said.
As prices for used vehicles blow past any seemingly rational level, it is the kind of scenario playing out at many auto dealerships across the country. Prices have soared so high, so fast, that buyers are being increasingly priced out of the market.
Consider that the average price of a used vehicle in the United States in November, according to Edmunds.com, was $29,011 — a dizzying 39% more than just 12 months earlier. And for the first time that anyone can recall, more than half of America’s households have less income than is considered necessary to buy the average-priced used vehicle.
The days when just about anyone with a steady income could wander onto an auto lot and snag a reliable late-model car or buy their kid’s first vehicle for a few thousand dollars have essentially vanished.
“I’ve never seen anything remotely close to this — it’s craziness,” said Schrier, who has been selling autos for 35 years. “It’s quite frustrating for so many people right now.”
When the government reported that consumer inflation rocketed 6.8% in the 12 months that ended in November — the sharpest jump in nearly 40 years — the biggest factor, apart from energy, was used vehicles. And while the rate of increase is slowing, most experts say the inflated vehicle prices aren’t likely to ease for the foreseeable future.
The blame can be traced directly to the pandemic’s eruption in March of last year. Auto plants suspended production to try to slow the virus’ spread. As sales of new vehicles sank, fewer people traded in used cars and trucks. At the same time, demand for laptops and monitors from people stuck at home led semiconductor makers to shift production from autos, which depend on such chips, to consumer electronics.
When a swifter-than-expected economic rebound boosted demand for vehicles, auto plants tried to restore full production. But chip makers couldn’t respond fast enough. And rental car companies and other fleet buyers, unable to acquire new vehicles, stopped off-loading older ones, thereby compounding the shortage of used vehicles.
Bleak as the market is for used-car buyers, the computer chip shortage has also driven new-vehicle prices higher. The average new vehicle, Edmunds.com says, is edging toward $46,000.
Even so, prices of used cars are likely to edge closer to new ones. Since the pandemic started, used vehicle prices have jumped 42% — more than double the increase for new ones. Last month, the average used vehicle price was 63% of the average new vehicle cost. Before the pandemic, it was 54%.
At this point, Schrier has to tell lower-income buyers that he has very few used vehicles to sell them.
“What used to be a $5,000 car,” he said, “is now $8,000. What used to be $8,000 is now $11,000 or $12,000.”
Including taxes, fees, a 10% down payment, and an interest rate of around 7.5%, the average used vehicle now costs $520 a month, even when financed for the average of nearly six years, Edmunds calculated.
Ivan Drury, a senior manager at Edmunds, said that while he doesn’t track used vehicle prices relative to household income, he thinks November marked a record “in the worst way possible for affordability.”
Monthly payments for the average used vehicle, he noted, were $413 two years ago, $382 five years ago and $365 a decade ago. The November average payment of $500-plus for a used vehicle, Drury said, is about the average that was needed five years ago for a brand-new vehicle.
Used vehicle prices are so high that Karl Hogan of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, was able last month to quickly sell his 2007 Toyota Tacoma small pickup truck, with more than 170,000 miles on it. Even with the vehicle’s age and mileage, a man from Ohio forked over $6,500 for it.
Hogan didn’t have to budge from the asking price. When some would-be buyers offered him less money, he told them: “I’ve got 12 other guys behind you.”
A week before the sale, when he bought his new Tacoma, Hogan had been on the other side of the equation. The dealer wouldn’t budge from his $38,000 sticker price.
“If I didn’t take it,” Hogan said, “there were three people waiting. I couldn’t get any off, but I wanted a new truck.”
David Paris, a senior manager at J.D. Power, noted that used vehicle prices are directly tied to the cost of new ones. Though some automakers report that the computer chip supply is gradually improving, prices paid by dealers at used vehicle auctions kept rising through November, Paris said.
“We’re not seeing any softening in prices, which is extremely rare for this time of the year,” he said.
New vehicle dealers have about 1 million vehicles available nationally — scarcely one-third of the normal supply, Paris said. And the vast majority have already been sold.
Given pent-up demand from consumers, prices for new vehicles are expected to remain historically high until the supply returns to around 2 million or 2.5 million and automakers resume discounting, which could take well into 2023. Once new vehicle prices do ease, the pressure on used-vehicle prices would eventually follow.
Yet even after that, the availability of vehicles will be tight because traditional sources of used vehicles — autos turned in from leases and trade-ins or sold by rental companies — have essentially dried up.
For the past decade, cars returning from two- and three-year leases were a leading source of almost-new used vehicles. But that was when more than one-third of U.S. new vehicle sales were leases, a figure now down to 22%, said Edmunds’ Drury. Because there aren’t many new autos, people with expiring leases are often buying those cars once their leases end.
Rental companies, another key source of late-model used cars, can’t buy new ones now and are holding the ones they have. Some rental companies are even buying used vehicles. Given all those factors, Paris expects the shortage of used cars to worsen through 2024.
Among the few consumers who stand to benefit are those who want to sell a used car and don’t necessarily need to replace it. The average trade-in value in October, Paris said, was $9,000 — twice what it was a year earlier.
But for people who have no vehicles to trade in and only modest incomes, the options are few to none. J.D. Power’s Paris says that if they can afford it, buyers should consider a new vehicle. He recently managed to get a couple thousand dollars whacked off the sticker price on a new Ram pickup, though he had to travel from the Washington, D.C., area to Philadelphia to reach a willing dealer he had located by searching internet forums.
“If you look hard enough and are willing to wait and travel,” he said, “you can find deals across most brands.”
CU Buffs-Oregon men’s basketball game postponed again
Colorado’s men’s basketball team will have its hiatus extended a few more days returning to the court.
The Buffs (9-3) announced their home game against Oregon Monday night has been postponed because of “COVID-19 protocols within the Ducks’ program.”
The game was originally slated for Dec. 30, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 protocols within Colorado’s program. The two teams will reschedule the game at date to be determined.
It’s one of three matchups that’s been postponed or canceled for the Buffs since they beat CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 18. Colorado’s Dec. 21 game against Kansas was canceled. The Buffs are also working to reschedule their Jan. 1 game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon.
Colorado is next scheduled to host Washington State on Thursday.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still ‘pushing’ to play as season finale against Steelers approaches
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Lamar Jackson is still working toward a return and could start in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens have a slim chance to make the playoffs if they beat the Steelers, so Harbaugh said they’ll do everything they can to keep that possibility alive. Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He limped through a single practice last Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday and watching the Ravens’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams from the sideline.
“He’s been pushing to try and come back and play and practice,” Harbaugh said.
The Ravens have lost their last three games with Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson as their starting quarterbacks. Huntley expressed disappointment Sunday with their inability to finish drives in the end zone, and Harbaugh reiterated that.
“Let’s be honest: we had opportunities to score touchdowns and we got field goals on offense,” he said. “We did move the ball, we made plays on offense, we did good things. But you’ve got to score touchdowns. … We score touchdowns, we win the game. It’s that simple.”
In other injury news, Harbaugh said outside linebacker Odafe Oweh could play against the Steelers after he missed the Rams game with a foot injury. The rookie ranks second on the team with five sacks and 15 quarterback hits.
Proche victim of roster crunch
James Proche was a healthy scratch against the Rams because the Ravens only had room for five wide receivers given their other roster concerns, Harbaugh said.
Proche was sidelined a week after his most productive game as a pro in which he caught seven passes on eight targets for 76 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Devin Duvernay returned to the lineup against the Rams after missing the previous week with an ankle injury, and his presence created a crunch at the position. The Ravens chose rookie Tylan Wallace over Proche in part because of his role on their coverage teams.
Jimmy Smith steps up
Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith played every defensive snap against the Rams after playing none in five of the previous six weeks. Harbaugh said he gave the Ravens a boost.
“I thought he played well,” he said. “He was physical. He was moving well, the best he’s moved all year since training camp. And we needed him to.”
Smith stepped in for an injured Anthony Averett (chest/ribs) as a starter on the outside and made four tackles, including a key third-down stop in the backfield when the Ravens were trying to keep the Rams out of the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
