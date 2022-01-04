Celebrities
Messy-co Mayhem: Messiest Reactions To Porsha & Dennis’ Family Fisticuffs
Yiiiiikes
Porsha is as crazy as a road lizard, and is still in love with Dennis.
#PorshasFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/2Os7loATSf
— Cookie (@mz_sugabrown25) January 3, 2022
Things swerved out of control during the latest episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters” where Porsha and her ex-fiance/baby daddy Dennis McKinley got into an explosive altercation in Mexico.
As previously reported, the spicy spin-off follows former Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams as she blends her family with new fiancé Simon Guobadia who continues to find himself in the midst of chaos.
Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen tense, childish, and messy moments including Porsha refusing to return her ex-fiancé’s personal property, allegations that Porsha cheated on Dennis, and BIG blowups.
The biggest blowup, however, happened Sunday when Porsha appeared to swing wildly at Dennis while Simon tried to de-escalate the situation.
THIS WAS A LOT! 😱 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/PwJkW2RpBg
— The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) January 3, 2022
It all went down after members of Porsha’s entourage recapped what down at their tequila tasting per Porsha’s request.
Porsha’s former assistant Dom noted that Dennis was upset about an old incident that came up during a “truth or dare” style game.
During the ill-advised activity, Dennis revealed that he still resented Dom for previously breaking the news that his mistress [who he cheated on Porsha with while she was pregnant] was working at one of his hookah bars. According to Dennis, he had no idea the woman was “one of his 600 employees” and it wasn’t Dom’s “business.”
“You snitching, why you worried about my penis, bro?!” asked Dennis while his mother Mama Gina implored everyone to just “get over it.”
“How long are you gonna replay that story?!” added Mama Gina.
And while the group rehashed the old incident, tensions flared between Dennis and Porsha’s cousin Storm who previously worked for the entrepreneur who, once again, clashed with Porsha.
In a shocking scene, Porsha demanded that “Dennis and his sluts and his mother” leave the dinner.
“Go! Get the f*** out!” said Porsha while Dennis and his mother walked towards a staircase to exit while Simon calmly told Dennis that they would “deal with it another day.”
As Porsha and Dennis were leaving, things got physical and cameras captured Porsha throwing furious fists in Dennis’ direction.
YALL! So Porsha was really tryna hit Mama Gina and Dennis with this big object! She doesn’t need any more TV shows she needs to be in therapy FOREAL! Because your child’s father and grandmother shouldn’t make you so mad wanna physically hurt them! #PorshasFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/WkONDdsAe1
— FirstOfAll (@jazzdid) January 3, 2022
Who’s to blame for the spicy altercation? Tell us down below and peep the messsiet reactions to Porsha vs. Dennis on the flip.
Teddi Wright: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Who Kisses Clayton On Night 1 Of ‘The Bachelor’
In a preview for the Jan. 3 premiere of ‘The Bachelor,’ it looks like there’s a fast connection brewing between Clayton Echard and Teddi Wright!
“I don’t know what it is, it’s something about you,” Clayton Echard tells Teddi Wright during the very first cocktail party on season 26 of The Bachelor. His confession is seen in a preview for the episode, which shows sparks flying between Clayton and Teddi. “I feel the same way,” Teddi responds. “So far, so good.” The conversation ends with a passionate kiss between the two, and things are definitely heating up quickly.
Clayton: 😚
The women: 😳😤😳🤯😳😱 pic.twitter.com/P938ghijA4
— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 1, 2022
“Kissing Teddi, I feel on cloud nine,” Clayton admits in a confessional. “Cloud ten, if you can even get that. I mean, I felt that spark. Wow. Chills.” Meanwhile, the other women are all looking on and in shock as Teddi gets some major attention from the Bachelor. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how Teddi and Clayton’s connection plays out throughout the rest of the season, but so far, things are definitely looking good. Learn more about Teddi here:
1. Teddi Is A Registered Nurse
Teddi’s job on her Bachelor Bio is listed as a Surgical Unit Nurse in Highland, California. Per her Instagram page, Teddi passed the NCLEX to become a Registered Nurse in Feb. 2020.
2. Teddi Is Close With Her Family
Teddi often posts photos with her sister, Kayla Jo, and brother on Instagram. Her sister got married in 2019 and her her first child in 2020. She is currently expecting her second child, too, which means Teddi will soon have two nephews! In 2015, Teddi also wrote a special Instagram post for her mom on Mother’s Day, where she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who no one believes I’m biologically related to. Love you mama.”
3. Teddi Grew Up In A Religious Household
Teddi’s ABC bio reveals that she grew up in a “strict Christian household.” However, she says that she “lives by her own rules,” despite her upbringing. Teddi isn’t afraid to show her wild side, and is looking for a man who’s able to have fun with her. “[He] won’t be afraid to join her for a late-night skinny dip!” her ABC bio says.
4. How Old Is Teddi?
Teddi is just 24 years old, but says she’s ready to settle down despite her age. “She is a beautiful, smart and total hopeless romantic who is ready to find her soul’s counterpart,” her bio reveals. “Teddi is ready for the real thing and just wants to share her heart with someone who truly deserves it.”
5. Is Teddi On Instagram?
Teddi’s Instagram handle is @TeddiWright, so she’s easy to find. She doesn’t post very often, but when she does, she gives an insight into some of the biggest personal moments of her life, while also showing off her fashion sense and fun lifestyle. Ahead of The Bachelor premiere, she had about 2,200 followers.
Julia Fox Hits The Beach After She’s Spotted Lounging on Kanye West’s Hotel Balcony
Hours after lounging on Kanye West’s hotel balcony, actress Julia Fox soaked up the sun with friends on the beach in Miami.
Julia Fox was spotted hitting the beach in Miami with a group of girlfriends on Jan. 2. The sighting comes just hours after the Uncut Gems actress, 31, was seen lounging on Kanye West‘s hotel balcony in Florida City. Her seaside outing follows a dinner date night out with the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Day at Carbone restaurant in Miami.
The Italian-American actress looked stunning as usual as she walked along the shore with her pals. Julia wore a figure-hugging black ‘Miami’ Balenciaga backless top and skintight black leather pants. Her long hair was styled straight and parted down the middle. She opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. Julia went with a small black handbag and finished her look off with a few pair of stud earrings and a dainty silver cuff bracelet.
Julia was seen earlier in the day relaxing on Kanye’s hotel balcony. She wore the same Balenciaga top she was spotted wearing on the beach, however, she pulled her hair back in a low bun and wore white pants while soaking up the sun.
The brunette beauty and the “Flashing Lights” rapper were photographed the evening before while celebrating the new year in style. The pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.
Kanye and Julia’s date night comes a week after the “Famous” hitmaker dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from Kim. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to tear it down to the studs to build his own brand-new abode. As Kanye and Kim are co-parenting champs to the four children they share, it makes sense that Kanye would want to be as close as possible to his big brood.
Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year in February after six years of marriage. Together they share four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The Skims founder has since moved on with Pete Davidson. Kanye was briefly linked to supermodel Irina Shayk and model Vinetria.
Salma Hayek, 55, Lunges In A Leopard Print Swimsuit To Sip Coffee Poolside: Photo
Salma Hayek looked stunningly sexy in a plunging leopard print bathing suit as she soaked up the sun for some holiday relaxation.
Salma Hayek showed off her goods on Monday with a sultry snap on Instagram, posing in a Saint Laurent leopard print halter one-piece as she took in the new year. “First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year,” the 55-year-old wrote in the caption, also translating the sentiment in Spanish. The Frida star sat in the sexy, plunging swimsuit as she enjoyed her morning coffee, sitting poolside in a lush locale that also featured a stunning oceanside backdrop.
The Mexican-American actress is pretty keen on sharing some sexy one-piece swimsuit pics! Back on Nov. 29, 2021, Salma shared a post-Thanksgiving poolside shot in an “Original Gucci” black one-piece to celebrate the release of House of Gucci, in which she plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a psychic who becomes the confidant to Lady Gaga‘s Patrizia Reggiani. “This is not my wardrobe for ‘House of Gucci’ but I highly recommend it anyway,” she captioned the post, sipping a cocktail as she took in some relaxation time.
In addition to the House of Gucci premiere, Salma had more to celebrate on Nov. 19 when she was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The Desperado actress was presented with the star by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actor Adam Sandler and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao presenting at the ceremony, also proudly posing with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.
The mother-daughter duo were both stunning in black, with Salma wearing a high-low taffeta dress with a bejeweled bodice and cropped matching jacket. Valentina sported a short black dress with furry embellishments at the top and bottom, covering the look with a black blazer and paring her outfit with knee-high black high-heeled boots.
“I am very moved by tonight. It is, of course, a big honor,” Salma stated at the ceremony, reported CBS Los Angeles. “We are all made out of stardust — I think it’s 94% of our atoms are the same as the stars. We are all stars, and when you see this star, I want you to know that because you are all in my heart.” She went on, “Part of your stardust is in that place, so you tell all your friends you are part of that star, too.”
