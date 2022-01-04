Connect with us

Michelle Wu swears in new Boston City Council, highlights diversity of members

Published

1 min ago

on

Mayor Michelle Wu highlighted the history-making diversity of Boston’s new City Council members after administering the oath of office on Monday, asking for collaboration in “the face of stiff headwinds” as the coronavirus pandemic endures.

“This year marks 200 years since the town of Boston officially became the city of Boston and created its very first City Council,” Wu said, speaking in City Hall’s outdoor courtyard while protesters chanted “Shame! Shame! Shame!” outside the building’s entrance.

“Two-hundred years ago, the first 55 city councilors looked different than the body we have just inaugurated today. One-hundred years after that City Council was created, there still were no women, no people of color serving in the city of Boston,” she said. “So as we mark this new year, it’s truly not just about the passage of time, but the progress that the city has seen.”

News

Maura Healey reports $400,000 in fundraising as decision on governor’s race looms

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Maura Healey is adding up to be a formidable candidate even without a decision on her assumed bid for the governor’s race in the upcoming November election.

The Democratic attorney general raked in more than $400,000 in donations in December, according to her campaign — her largest monthly fundraising haul ever. The $403,351 raised is more than double her previous monthly record.

News

More than 155 Boston school staff, teachers test positive; officials tell parents to brace for cancellations

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is telling parents to brace for school cancelations after more than 150 staff and faculty tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

“We are trying to protect in-person learning for our students,” Cassellius said Monday, noting parents “should anticipate” cancellations as a “possibility.”

“We are doing everything possible not to have that happen,” the superintendent said. “We know this is where they get their meals, this is where they get their education and care, and often, many of our students with special needs, they get services they need so they don’t regress.”

But even as school and city officials remain committed to in-person learning, Mayor Michelle Wu said the district needs to “be realistic about staffing challenges.”

“Districts across the country right now are facing a surge. As positivity rates go up, it becomes unmanageable at a certain point to keep classrooms staffed,” Wu said, noting “in-person learning is better for our kids.”

The district has in the past combined classrooms to deal with staffing shortages, an option Wu said is no longer safe during the pandemic.

Wu told reporters the school district wouldn’t have a “clear picture” of exactly how badly the current surge in coronavirus cases will impact teaching and learning until Tuesday morning.

“If I have to go out and teach in a classroom, I’m going to do that,” Cassellius said. “But our goal is to keep classes going and keep students in-person.”

A total of 155 teachers and administrative staff out of Boston Public Schools workforce of more than 9,700 reported positive COVID-19 tests across Saturday and Sunday, Wu said. It’s an “exponentially larger” number than the rate of absence before the pandemic.

“The most important thing we can do right now is to keep monitoring and providing testing for our teachers and substitute teachers so we can track how things are going and provide those supports in real time in schools,” Wu said.

The state provided school districts across the state with more than 227,000 rapid COVID tests, including 10,000 that went to Boston schools. Wu said it was enough to provide each teacher with one test.

“That is not sufficient,” the mayor said. “That will get us through Tuesday morning — barely — but in order to continue keeping our school community safe, we need to have regular testing of our teachers.”

Wu called on the state to include teachers in the state-run pool testing program available to public school students.

Many schools around Massachusetts canceled classes on Monday to give teachers time to test after distribution of the state-provided kits was delayed by one day.

Monday was a pre-scheduled planning day ahead of students’ return on Tuesday, according to the district calendar.

Herald wire services contributed to this report.

News

‘We have to do better’: Massachusetts residents shiver in frigid cold for hours to get COVID tests, officials seek more testing sites amid omicron ‘log jam’

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Bay Staters are having their patience tested to kick off the year as thousands of people on Monday waited in massive lines — some shivering in the bitter cold for hours — to get tested for COVID amid the omicron surge.

As sites get overwhelmed following the holidays, local officials are pleading with Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration to add more locations to address the coronavirus testing “log jam.”

Boston’s Laura Everett was in one of those COVID test lines that stretched longer than the most popular rides at Disney World. She stood outside Dorchester’s Prince Hall site for nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes on Monday, while it felt like 18 degrees. In total, it took her 3 hours and 25 minutes to get tested.

“We have to do better than this,” said Everett, executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches.

“Credit goes out to the volunteers who were helping to manage this, but it’s not a great situation,” she later added. “Nobody is in an especially good mood when you’re standing for two hours out in the cold. That’s really a lot to ask of anyone, especially when people are anxious and scared, and when you have young kids and elders.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she was meeting with her team to “make sure we are tackling the problem of hours-long lines.”

“This is unacceptable,” Wu said. “There’s no reason why in this city, people should be waiting for hours in the cold to do something that is necessary for their families’ health and safety.”

City officials are exploring a two-pronged approach that includes more testing sites and ways to make lines move faster.

There were extremely long lines in all parts of the state on Monday, including in Worcester, Brockton and Springfield.

