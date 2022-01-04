Missouri Rep. from St. Charles County resigning to serve private sector

Last year’s NFL week 16 feels only a few days away. The Broncos’ chances of making it to the playoffs stood at roughly 7%, but after losing against the Raiders on Boxing Day we’re now looking at a mathematical possibility of less than 1%.

Maybe it’s time to consider the 2021-22 more or less over for the Broncos with two more games to go. LA Chargers are big favorites to win on Sunday but this doesn’t mean that there’s nothing left to look forward to.

We’ve all heard the rumors of change in ownership of the franchise and with new money comes all sorts of new possibilities. Still, there’s a lot between then and now. Let’s start by taking a closer look at NFL week 17.

Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the events will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.

Atlanta Falcons @ Buffalo Bills, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Buffalo Bills (9-6) have their season back on track and host the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) this weekend. A 71,000-strong crowd at Highmark Stadium will be looking to see whether the Bills can take another step towards the AFC East title. We weigh up the top betting nuggets and make our pick.

Bills with a battle on their hands to see off Falcons

The past two weeks have flipped the script in the AFC East, with Buffalo clawing its way back into top spot after back-to-back wins. Still, the Bills cannot afford a slip-up this weekend.

The Falcons still have an outside shot at sneaking into the playoffs after Sunday’s 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions. But, while this has the feel of a tight matchup, Atlanta seems overmatched against this Bills offense.

The Pick: Falcons +14.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -115

Buffalo offense finding its groove again

After the Bills, without key receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, put up 33 points against a good Patriots defense at the weekend, there is every reason to think they have rediscovered their mojo.

That started with a more polished outing from Josh Allen (314 passing yards, three touchdowns) and continued through big days from Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs. They will challenge a shaky Falcons defense.

Beasley and Davis have a shot at returning on Sunday, but offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles) is out for the rest of the season.

Atlanta with a chance to take some swings

The Falcons enter Week 17 needing some help from other teams to climb back into the postseason picture – and, with nothing to lose, expect Atlanta to roll the dice with Sunday’s game plan.

While the Falcons’ running game fell flat against the Lions last time out, there should be gaps for Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson here. Buffalo’s run defense continues to be a weakness.

Matt Ryan was steady at the weekend, showing better chemistry with Kyle Pitts (102 receiving yards). But he will need solid protection against a physical Bills front seven.

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The New Orleans Saints (7-8) and Carolina Panthers (5-10) collide at the 73,000-seater Caesars Superdome on Sunday. We take a closer look at the matchup and highlight the top betting nuggets.

Saints to edge Panthers in battle of depleted teams

New Orleans looked in decent shape to bag the final NFC playoff spot before the COVID outbreak that sunk the Saints in their 20-3 Monday night loss to the Miami Dolphins. Still, the hosts could yet sneak in if they win their last two games.

For the Panthers, confidence appears low with head coach Matt Rhule fighting off speculation about his future. Carolina has lost five in a row and placed a string of players on the reserve/COVID list this week. This has the potential to be a lopsided scoreline.

The Pick: Saints -7 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

New Orleans’ quarterback situation still murky

Rookie Ian Book was pressed into action on Monday night, with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both on the reserve/COVID list. But there is a decent chance that the Saints will have Hill or Siemian or both available this weekend. Keep an eye on the injury reports.

Alvin Kamara was held to 59 total yards against the Dolphins but look for him to bounce back here, regardless of who starts at quarterback. Combined with a gritty defense that shut out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, New Orleans should have the upper hand, especially if their offensive line injuries clear up ahead of Sunday.

Carolina limping towards the end of the season

A thumping 32-6 loss to a depleted Buccaneers team last time out was a solid indication of the Panthers’ current form. With Cam Newton and Sam Darnold both struggling to move the ball down the field, Carolina failed to score in the second half. Darnold seems the likelier to get the start this weekend.

With significant absences expected on both sides of the ball due to the COVID protocols, the Panthers could be short-handed in their efforts to limit Kamara’s influence. After giving up 159 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against Tampa Bay, Carolina needs much steadier run defense here.

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

In a clash of NFL also-rans, the Chicago Bears (5-10) take on the New York Giants (4-11) on Sunday in front of 61,500 fans at Soldier Field. We take a closer look at the top betting tips and key team news.

Bears to edge past slumping Giants

This Chicago team is still fighting for head coach Matt Nagy. Led by Nick Foles, the Bears rallied in the fourth quarter on Sunday to snatch a 25-24 win on the road in Seattle and this matchup with the Giants presents another chance to add to the win column.

New York has lost four on the spin and the 34-10 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles at the weekend marked the fifth time in the last six games that the Giants have scored ten points or fewer. Even an erratic Chicago team has a good shot at covering this spread.

The Pick: Bears -6 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Foles a candidate to start again for Chicago

The Bears turned to Foles on Sunday with Justin Fields and Andy Dalton both ruled out – and the veteran delivered more late magic. Foles lost a fumble but threw for 250 yards, including a late touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham and a successful two-point attempt to Damiere Byrd.

While Fields could shake off an ankle injury in time for Week 17, Foles is a capable Plan B. Allen Robinson could return from the COVID list, but expect the offense to flow through David Montgomery.

Glennon and Fromm offering little in New York offense

Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon both saw playing time on Sunday but the results were consistently poor. Fromm was benched after a 6-for-17 start with an interception, and Glennon then served up a pick-six. No matter who starts in Chicago, it is hard to feel confident about the Giants scoring 15+ points.

New York took a 3-3 scoreline into the half-time break in Philadelphia before collapsing as the Eagles piled up 31 second-half points. Kadarius Toney’s return on Sunday was a boost, but the Giants have to find a way to get Saquon Barkley going. Barkley managed just 32 yards on 15 carries against Philadelphia.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

With the NFC number one seed still up for grabs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) should be laser-focused ahead of Sunday’s clash with the New York Jets (4-11). An 82,500-strong crowd is expected at MetLife Stadium, and we are taking a closer look at the key betting nuggets to keep in mind.

Buccaneers to overcome absences and sink Jets

Tampa Bay enters the final weeks of the season with the NFC South title already in the bag but with a string of injury worries to navigate. A comfortable 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend was a good sign for the Buccaneers’ depth.

While the Jets are coming off a 26-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, they are rightly huge underdogs against Tom Brady, who remains an MVP front-runner.

The Pick: Buccaneers -13 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Brady to lean on Jones as injuries pile up

Facing a limited Panthers offense on Sunday was the perfect remedy for the banged up Buccaneers, with Antonio Brown returning to spark the passing game. With Chris Godwin (knee) out for the season and Mike Evans on the reserve/COVID list, Brown should be busy again against New York.

But this game is set up for Ronald Jones II to dominate. The Jets are among the NFL’s worst defenses against the run and he is in line for 25+ touches, including the goal-line work.

The Tampa Bay defense has been hit by injuries too, with Shaq Barrett (ACL, MCL) expected to miss the rest of the regular season after hobbling off against Carolina. Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David also remain sidelined.

Wilson coming off well-balanced outing

This rookie year has been short on highlights for Zach Wilson but confidence should be high after beating Jacksonville with his arm and his legs.

Wilson threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Jets did just enough in the fourth quarter. With the Buccaneers banged up at all levels of the defense, Wilson is catching the Super Bowl contenders at a good moment.

The New York defense would get a big boost if Quinnen Williams is able to return after missing Week 16 on the reserve/COVID list. Jamison Crowder (calf) could also be available to give Wilson another option in the passing game.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) are heading for the NFL postseason. They meet on Sunday in front of a 65,500-strong crowd at Paul Brown Stadium, and we break down the key betting tips.

Fearless Bengals to go blow-for-blow with red-hot Chiefs

Cincinnati’s playoff hopes looked in jeopardy in mid-December but back-to-back wins have put the Bengals in pole position to top the AFC North. Sunday’s ruthless 41-21 victory over the Baltimore Ravens featured 525 passing yards and four touchdowns for Joe Burrow.

But the Chiefs are rolling and enter Week 17 with an eight-game win streak, extended by a comprehensive 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at the weekend. Still, the Bengals have the offensive firepower to keep this close.

The Pick: Bengals +5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Mixon holds the key to Cincinnati upset

While Burrow grabbed the headlines with a monster outing against the Ravens, do not expect a repeat of the 46 passes he threw that afternoon. Instead, expect Joe Mixon, who had 135 yards from scrimmage on Sunday, to lead the charge as the Bengals try to control the clock.

If this becomes a shootout, the hosts at least have the pass-catchers to create big plays, with Burrow consistently finding favorable matchups for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and even Mixon.

For the Cincinnati defense, a matchup with Patrick Mahomes means a big step up after facing Baltimore third-choice quarterback Josh Johnson in Week 16. But the Bengals should have learned some crucial lessons after facing a similar quarterback, Justin Herbert, earlier in the season.

Kelce set to return to boost Kansas City

Even with Travis Kelce on the reserve/COVID list and Tyreek Hill only re-emerging from the list late in the week, the Chiefs made quick work of the Steelers to clinch the AFC West title. Mahomes was clinical with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns – and his uptick in form is a bad sign for the Bengals.

Byron Pringle showed encouraging flashes on Sunday with a two-touchdown outing, while Kansas City also amassed 127 rushing yards. Plus, the Chiefs are likely to have Kelce back in action on Sunday to ease their offense into an even higher gear.

The visitors’ defense has tightened up considerably since a rocky start to the year but this matchup against Burrow and an explosive Cincinnati offense will be a valuable test ahead of the postseason.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Football Team, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) travel to Washington (6-9) for an NFC East showdown that will have a big impact on their playoff hopes. With 82,000 fans expected at FedExField, Washington has a chance to play spoiler. We dig into the top betting tips and storylines.

Eagles to run into a more resolute Washington

The Eagles start Week 17 clinging to the seventh and final NFC playoff spot, and their 34-10 win over the New York Giants on Sunday was another step in the right direction.

But Philadelphia should be tested this weekend against a wounded Washington team coming off a humiliating 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Expect the hosts to be better on both sides of the ball.

The Pick: Washington +3.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -105

Philadelphia defense flexing its muscles

With straight wins, the Eagles appear to be peaking just in time to be considered a postseason sleeper. The Philadelphia defense is a big reason for the uptick in form. That unit has not allowed more than 18 points since November 21.

Jalen Hurts looked sharper in the passing game against the Giants – and that meant a busier day for field-stretcher Devonta Smith, who finished with 80 yards and a touchdown. Smith’s ability to get open down the field should test a reeling Washington secondary.

Miles Sanders (hand) is sidelined but Jordan Howard and Boston Scott can absorb the extra workload in the running game. The Eagles rushed for 238 yards in the teams’ prior meeting on December 21.

Heinicke looking to rebound from rough December

According to Ron Rivera, Taylor Heinicke will get the start again on Sunday, even if Kyle Allen also sees some snaps. Heinicke is coming off two meltdowns against the Cowboys, including a two-interception night last time out.

This weekend offers a chance to flip the script. But Heinicke, who missed the loss to Philadelphia in Week 15, will have to play better than his 7-for-22 effort in Dallas on Sunday.

Most of all, this game is a test of Washington’s pride against another division rival. While Landon Collins and J.D. McKissic are both out, the hosts still have enough playmakers to halt the three-game skid that has derailed their playoff push.

Miami Dolphins @ Tennessee Titans, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) host the Miami Dolphins (8-7) on Sunday at 69,000-seater Nissan Stadium. We weigh up the top betting nuggets and emerging storylines.

Dolphins to push Titans all the way

Tennessee enters Week 17 with a chance to seal the AFC South and an outside shot at snatching the number one seed. A gritty 20-17 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday was the latest example of the Titans’ resilience.

But Miami knows all about resilience too. The Dolphins have reeled off seven straight wins to surge from 1-7 to 8-7. They breezed past the depleted New Orleans Saints on Monday night and should take this matchup right to the wire.

The Pick: Dolphins +3.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Big test for in-form Miami defense

The Dolphins have allowed ten points or fewer in five of their seven games in the win streak. Defensively, they rose to the occasion again in New Orleans, holding the Saints to three points and picking off rookie quarterback Ian Book twice.

But the schedule has indisputably been kind to Miami over the past two months, with a string of struggling teams and limited quarterbacks. A well-coached Tennessee team, with a mobile quarterback and a standout receiver, presents a sterner test.

Offensively, Tua Tagovailoa was steady last time out and his connection with Jaylen Waddle (92 yards and a touchdown against the Saints) will be key again here.

Tennessee looking to Brown for more fireworks

The Titans rode the Ryan Tannehill-A.J. Brown duo in the second-half fightback against the 49ers. Brown had 145 receiving yards and a touchdown that night and his matchup with a talented Dolphins secondary will be must-see viewing.

The rest of the Tennessee offense is more of an unknown. Derrick Henry is working his way back but Week 18 or the first round of the playoffs seem more realistic targets. Julio Jones was among the Titans added to the reserve/COVID list this week.

Boosted by ten days’ rest, the Tennessee defense should be able to repeat the pressure that led to two key Jimmy Garoppolo turnovers last time out – and Tagovailoa can still have shaky moments when the pocket collapses.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) battle the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) on Sunday with big playoff stakes on the line. With a 63,000-strong crowd expected at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts will look to punch their ticket to the postseason. We assess the top storylines and betting tips.

Colts to continue hot streak and overpower Raiders

With three straight victories (and six wins from the last seven games), Indianapolis is looming large as an AFC playoff threat. A gutsy 22-16 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day was the latest evidence of the Colts’ dark horse status, but Carson Wentz’s status is a concern after he was added to the reserve/COVID list this week.

The Raiders have been counted out of the postseason race a few different times already but Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos keeps Las Vegas among a cluster of teams at 8-7. Still, a well balanced Indianapolis team should be too strong here.

The Pick: Colts -6.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Indianapolis sweating on status of in-form Wentz

With Jonathan Taylor powering through defenses, Carson Wentz has been an afterthought at times this season. But Wentz delivered the big throws in Arizona, finishing with 225 passing yards and two touchdowns. Keep an eye on the injury reports to see whether Wentz, who is reportedly unvaccinated, can recover in time to face the Raiders.

The Colts dug in defensively last time out without key man Darius Leonard (reserve/COVID list), but there is optimism that both Leonard and Zach Pascal will be cleared to return on Sunday. A healthier offensive line should also open running lanes for Taylor, who still managed to pass the 100-yard mark against the Cardinals.

Las Vegas defense rallying down the stretch

The Raiders’ defense was embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago but has since bounced back impressively. Las Vegas held Denver to 13 points on Sunday while limiting a talented Broncos rushing attack to just 18 yards on 16 carries. But stopping Taylor is an even sterner test.

Look for the Raiders to lean on Josh Jacobs again here, even against a physical Indianapolis front seven. Jacobs ran for 129 yards against Denver. Darren Waller (knee, back) was sidelined again at the weekend but could be in contention for this crucial Week 17 showdown.

To snatch a win here, Las Vegas (who fumbled twice at the weekend) has to take better care of the ball.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New England Patriots, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The New England Patriots (9-6) have hit a little dip in form at just the wrong moment. On Sunday, they have a chance to right the ship against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in front of a 65,800-strong crowd at Gillette Stadium. Here’s what you need to know before wagering on the action.

Patriots to hit back and cruise past Jaguars

New England lost its grip on first place in the AFC East in Week 16 after a disappointing 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But a visit from the Jaguars should present an inviting get-well opportunity.

Jacksonville, without a win on the road this season, fell 26-21 to the New York Jets at the weekend for a seventh straight loss. This should be one-way traffic with the Patriots hungry for a statement win.

The Pick: Patriots -15.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Jones hitting sticky patch in rookie campaign

There are plenty of reasons for New England’s recent struggles, but wobbly outings from Mac Jones have to be high on the list. Jones struggled against the Bills, completing just 14 of his 32 passes and throwing two picks. A week earlier, he had two interceptions in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones should bounce back against this Jaguars secondary – and it would help if Nelson Agholor (concussion) and Rhamondre Stevenson (reserve/COVID list) are available after missing the Buffalo game. Damien Harris led the charge on Sunday with 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Patriots looked a step slow against Josh Allen. But Bill Belichick will relish the chance to bamboozle rookie Trevor Lawrence here with a range of coverages.

Jacksonville seeking backup plan for ground game

The Jaguars’ season suffered another blow on Sunday with James Robinson suffering a torn Achilles. Dare Ogunbowale picked up the slack (57 rushing yards and a touchdown) but it is asking a lot for him to get traction in the ground game against the Patriots.

Lawrence once again struggled in the red zone in Week 16, finishing with 280 passing yards but no touchdown passes. He may have to take more chances in New England if Jacksonville falls behind.

But the biggest concern for the visitors has to be their run defense. The Jaguars allowed 273 rushing yards to the Jets, including a 52-yard touchdown run to Zach Wilson, and they will be vulnerable against the Patriots’ backfield.

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) welcome the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, with 71,500 fans expected at SoFi Stadium. We break down this key matchup, the playoff implications and the top betting tips.

Chargers to bounce back and keep postseason hopes alive

After two straight losses, including a Week 16 shocker against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles is suddenly on the outside looking in as the AFC playoff race enters the final two weeks.

But last week’s wake-up call should be a spark for the Chargers here. The Broncos are fading and whoever starts at quarterback will be overmatched against Justin Herbert.

The Pick: Chargers -6 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Same old story for miserable Los Angeles run defense

Herbert’s two interceptions in Houston were obviously costly, but it was the Chargers’ porous run defense that (yet again) really stood out. The Texans racked up 189 yards and two touchdowns on the ground – and that is the type of weakness that the Broncos are well placed to exploit on Sunday.

The better news for Los Angeles is that Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams (both reserve/COVID list) have a chance to return for this crucial Week 17 matchup. Justin Jackson stepped in admirably against the Texans with 162 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, but Ekeler unlocks more throws for Herbert. Pass-rusher Joey Bosa could also be available after a spell on the reserve/COVID list.

Lock standing by for another start as Broncos wait on Bridgewater

With Teddy Bridgewater remaining in the concussion protocol to start the week, there is every chance that Drew Lock will be under center again on Sunday. Lock steered clear of turnovers in the 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 but finished without a touchdown pass. Denver failed to score in the second half.

Whether Bridgewater returns or not, expect the Broncos to lean on the running game, even after Denver was held to just 18 rushing yards last time out. In the teams’ prior meeting this season (a 28-13 Broncos win), Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III combined for 137 yards on the ground.

Houston Texans @ San Francisco 49ers, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

With a postseason spot not yet confirmed, the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) host the Houston Texans (4-11) on Sunday at 68,500-seater Levi’s Stadium. Here’s what you need to know before wagering on the action.

49ers to outlast Texans and stamp playoff ticket

Late December has been rough on the 49ers, with a disappointing 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans followed by a thumb injury for Jimmy Garoppolo. If Garoppolo is sidelined, Trey Lance will be thrown back into the fray in a big moment.

The Texans bagged an eye-catching 41-29 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend and continue to fight hard despite their lowly record. A road win here feels unlikely, but Houston is no pushover.

The Pick: Texans +12.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Garoppolo injury clouds San Francisco game plan

Prior to the Tennessee loss, Garoppolo was starting to find a groove alongside George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and a steady running game. But his two costly interceptions swung that Thursday game in the Titans’ favour – and now his status for the rest of the season is unclear.

On a more positive note, Elijah Mitchell is trending towards a Week 17 return to boost a San Francisco backfield that was held to 83 rushing yards in Tennessee. But linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) is a doubt as the 49ers try to wrap up a playoff spot here.

Houston building momentum for next season

The Texans have battled through some bruising stretches this year but they arrive in Week 17 on the heels of back-to-back wins. Houston’s surprise win over the Chargers started with a monster day for Rex Burkhead, who made the most of extra backfield touches to rack up 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

While the 49ers allow the fourth fewest yards per game in the NFL (319), Davis Mills has grown in confidence running this Texans offense and is coming off a steady outing in Week 16. Plus, there is optimism that Brandin Cooks (reserve/COVID list) could be back to face San Francisco.

Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the second half of the season. On Sunday, they take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in front of a 70,000-strong crowd at M&T Bank Stadium. Here’s what you need to know before wagering on the action.

Rams to power past Ravens and continue late-season surge

With four straight wins, the Rams are finally starting to look like a star-studded contender. Los Angeles has a solid grip on the NFC West and edged past the Minnesota Vikings 30-23 last time out.

Meanwhile, the mood is tense in Baltimore. The Ravens have lost four in a row to slide out of the AFC playoff spots and it is tough to see the hosts getting back on track against this in-form Rams team.

The Pick: Rams -3.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Quarterback uncertainty clouds Ravens’ preparations

The biggest question hovering over Baltimore is whether Lamar Jackson will be able to return from an ankle injury this weekend. Early reports suggest he has a shot to start, with Tyler Huntley (reserve/COVID list) also potentially available. In the event that both are ruled out, Josh Johnson will be asked to step in again.

Johnson did a reasonable job in Week 16 but the Ravens’ defense was shredded in a 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow torched a depleted Baltimore secondary for 525 passing yards – so expect Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp to relish this matchup.

Michel making waves in Los Angeles ground game

While Stafford’s three interceptions against the Vikings will have set off a few alarm bells, the Rams got another monster day from Sony Michel. Michel rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown. Expect Los Angeles to favor the passing game on Sunday, but Michel again has a path to 20+ carries, especially if Darrell Henderson Jr. (knee) is out.

While the Rams’ defense is in great shape, the visitors (6-2 on the road this year) have been juggling absences along the offensive line. Those challenges may drag on past Week 17 but are unlikely to tilt the scales here.

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and Arizona Cardinals (10-5) are already locked in as NFC playoff teams, but there is still plenty of jockeying for position ahead. These contenders collide on Sunday at 100,000-seater AT&T Stadium, and we break down the top betting nuggets for this marquee matchup.

Cowboys to stay hot and extend Cardinals’ slump

Arizona was in pole position to grab the NFC bye week for much of the season, but three straight losses means the Cardinals face the prospect of starting the postseason on the road. The visitors arrive on the heels of dropping a winnable game 22-16 to the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day.

But getting back on track in Dallas is a tall task given the Cowboys’ scorching performance in all phases in Week 16. They thumped Washington 56-14 on Sunday night and are arguably the NFL’s most in-form defense heading into 2022.

The Pick: Cowboys -4.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Explosive Dallas offense is healthy and firing

The Cowboys (5-2 at home) have been sparked by big defensive plays during their four-game win streak, including DeMarcus Lawrence’s pick-six last weekend. But the offense’s return to its free-scoring ways is just as encouraging.

Dallas piled up 42 first-half points against Washington, with Dak Prescott throwing four touchdown passes before half-time. The Cowboys will take some stopping if CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup all stay healthy.

The hosts could get a further boost if Tyron Smith (ankle) and Malik Hooker (reserve/COVID list) are able to return this weekend.

Arizona searching for answers amid three-game skid

Sloppy penalties and missed kicks proved costly for the Cardinals last time out, while the offense still looks clunky without DeAndre Hopkins (knee). Kyler Murray was held to 245 passing yards (27-of-43) against the Colts and will need to be more accurate if Arizona is going to keep pace with Dallas here.

The Cardinals did a reasonable job against Jonathan Taylor in their last outing, but limiting the Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard duo is another daunting task. Elliott had two touchdowns against Washington on Sunday night.

On a more positive note, James Conner (heel) has a shot at returning on Sunday to bolster the ground game and relieve some of the burden on Chase Edmonds. The Cardinals’ defense was sturdier last weekend too, rebounding from allowing 30 points in back-to-back weeks.

Detroit Lions @ Seattle Seahawks, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) host the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) on Sunday, with 68,000 fans expected at Lumen Field. With these two teams limping to the end of forgettable seasons, we break down the key betting tips and storylines.

Seahawks to rediscover home form and take down Lions

Seattle’s disappointing year took another rough twist in Week 16, squandering a double-digit lead in a last-gasp 25-24 defeat to the Chicago Bears for a second straight loss.

The Lions are playing hard despite their wretched record, but we like the Seahawks to put together a more complete outing on Sunday.

The Pick: Seahawks -7.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around +105

Seattle running game among few bright spots

Rashaad Penny’s performances in the running game in December are at least giving the Seahawks some positive signs to build on. In snowy conditions, Penny led the way on Sunday as Seattle piled up 170 rushing yards against the Bears.

Expect to see another run-heavy game plan from the Seahawks here given that the Lions are allowing 127 rushing yards a game (sixth worst in the NFL). But keep in mind that Detroit held the Atlanta Falcons to just 47 yards on the ground at the weekend.

Seattle is uncharacteristically 2-5 at home this year. To finish on a higher note at Lumen Field, the Seahawks will need to improve their second-half offense – they managed just seven points after half-time on Sunday.

Detroit with a choice to make at quarterback

With Jared Goff on the reserve/COVID list, Tim Boyle stepped in solidly before a late interception in Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Falcons. The Lions now face a decision on whether to rush Goff back or stick with Boyle.

Amon-Ra St. Brown starred again at the weekend with 110 yards from scrimmage and stands out as the biggest threat to this Seattle secondary. Josh Reynolds knows the Seahawks well from his days with the Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit has a few injury concerns to navigate this week, with Jason Cabinda and Shane Zylstra exiting Sunday’s game and D’Andre Swift (shoulder) still working his way back.

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) look to strengthen their grip on the NFC top spot on Sunday against the rival Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in front of an 81,000-strong crowd at Lambeau Field. We dig into the top betting tips and make our pick.

Packers to hold off Vikings and stay top of NFC

Green Bay has dominated the NFC North once again this year and enters Week 17 on a four-game winning run. A precious first round bye week is within the Packers’ grasp after squeezing past the Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Christmas Day.

Things are bleaker for the Vikings, who start the weekend outside the playoff spots and likely need to win both of their remaining games to have a shot at the postseason. A 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last time out was a blow, and it is tough to see Kirk Cousins outdueling Aaron Rodgers here.

The Pick: Packers -6.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Rodgers eyeing strong finish to MVP case

With 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, Rodgers is rightly at the forefront of MVP conversations. He did just enough in a three-touchdown effort against the Browns and should be motivated here to avenge a narrow loss to the Vikings in the teams’ prior meeting.

There is some optimism that David Bakhtiari and Jaire Alexander will finally return on Sunday but Green Bay continues to shine on both sides of the ball. The Packers picked off Baker Mayfield four times on Christmas Day and have the personnel in the secondary to slow down Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota counting on Cook’s return

The Vikings are on the brink after offensive struggles against the Rams, but the defense deserves credit for intercepting Matthew Stafford three times. The good news ahead of Sunday is that Dalvin Cook is expected to return from the reserve/COVID list to lead the rushing attack.

Cook should be in line for a busy day, especially after Green Bay allowed 126 rushing yards and a touchdown to Nick Chubb on just 17 carries last time out. Minnesota’s own run defense has to improve, though, after being pushed around by Sony Michel a week ago.

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL, Week 17, Preview & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) host the Cleveland Browns (7-8) on Monday night in front of a 68,000-strong crowd at Heinz Field. We take a closer look at the key betting angles and top tips.

Browns to edge Steelers in AFC North showdown

One of these two teams will at least live to fight another day in the AFC playoff race. For Pittsburgh, a win here will require major improvement after a miserable 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last time out.

Cleveland was at least more competitive in Week 16, losing 24-22 in Green Bay. Baker Mayfield’s four-interception afternoon sunk the Browns but there were encouraging signs in a second-half rally.

The Pick: Browns -3 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Cleveland defense to unsettle Roethlisberger

The Browns failed to register a sack on Aaron Rodgers last weekend but expect their front seven to bounce back here against the less-mobile Ben Roethlisberger. Cleveland should be able to shut down the Pittsburgh running game, forcing Roethlisberger into third-and-long situations.

Offensively, the visitors need more carries for Nick Chubb (126 rushing yards and a touchdown against Green Bay) and fewer throws from Mayfield. Look for the game plan to skew more in that direction against the slow-starting Steelers.

Solid home form gives Pittsburgh hope

Despite some dismal road performances, the Steelers are 5-2-1 at Heinz Field this season. The hosts have the ingredients to make this a physical, low-scoring scrap, just as they did in a 15-10 win over the Browns earlier this season.

But it is tough to look past Pittsburgh’s offensive shortcomings. The Steelers served up another feeble offensive first half in Kansas City, trailing 23-0 at half-time, and will be overmatched on Monday against a talented Cleveland front seven. Najee Harris at least looked sharp against the Chiefs, finishing with 93 rushing yards.

NFL week 17 looks exciting and we are looking forward to plenty of Football action. Hopefully, our NFL picks and predictions are with good accuracy and the Football odds move in our direction.

