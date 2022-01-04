News
“Mulled to Death,” “Canyonlands Carnage” and other Colorado mystery books
Colorado mysteries of note for January:
“Mulled to Death,” by Kate Lansing (Berkeley Prime Crime)
Irrepressible Parker Valentine, the Boulder vintner, is off for a romantic holiday at the Silver Springs ski resort. She’s hoping to mix a little business into the vacation by selling her mulled wine to the resort owner, Olympic skier Annemarie.
But Valentine’s hopes are dashed when she discovers Annemarie’s body on a ski run. And this isn’t just an accident. How could an Olympic gold medalist crash into the trees and break her neck? It’s murder, of course, and nosy Valentine, who’s solved two previous killings in Kate Lansing’s mysteries, is in the thick of it.
Turns out Annemarie was not just a sports star but also a ruthless businesswoman who intimidated her employees. Several had good reason to want the Olympian out of the way.
If Valentine’s on to the killer, the killer’s on to her. While Valentine and her boyfriend are relaxing in a rooftop hot tub in a freezing blizzard, they’re locked outside. If they aren’t rescued, they’ll turn into popsicles. Then, a fire breaks out in Valentine’s room.
“Mulled to Death” is part mystery/part romance/part virtual wine-tasting, with recipes thrown in for good measure.
“The Other Family,” by Wendy Corsi Staub (William Morrow)
When the Howell family of California moves to New York, they can’t believe their luck in finding a cool renovated brownstone at a price that’s too good to be true. Of course, there’s a reason: The family who lived there before was murdered, probably a hit by organized crime figures.
From the beginning, things go bump in the night. One of the family’s two daughters is convinced that she’s being watched, either by a stranger or by the odd new boyfriend she’s hooked up with. The mother, Nora, digs up a strong box filled with money, jewels and family mementos that obviously belonged to the dead family. New neighbors seem a little too friendly.
Then a stranger takes an interest in the Howells, watching and following them. It’s as if a ghost of the murdered family is on the loose.
The shocking ending pits one member of the family against the others. It’s a little unbelievable, but then, who wants to read a mystery with an obvious ending?
“A Blizzard of Polar Bears,” by Alice Henderson (William Morrow)
Wildlife biologist Alex Carter has just landed a plum job studying polar bears in the Canadian Arctic. Along with an assistant, she hunts the bears by air, tranquilizing them, then records information about the animals.
But things go wrong right off the bat. Someone breaks into Carter’s lab and steals her samples. On the next flight, she discovers supplies are missing. Her motel room is trashed. Her pilot quits suddenly, and is replaced by a stranger. Finally, the plane is sabotaged, and the three occupants are left in the snow as a blizzard approaches. Then, out of nowhere, come three assailants on snowmobiles, claiming Carter must turn over something they want or she’ll be killed.
Making matters worse, a poacher who has it in for Carter is camped out in the frozen land of Hudson Bay. She’d discovered the pelts of two polar bears he’d killed and turned them over to the Mounties. And back in civilization, there is a villainous corporate magnate who cares more about oil than polar bears.
Just as in author Alice Henderson’s previous book, “A Solitude of Wolverines,” action-packed doesn’t begin to describe “A Blizzard of Polar Bears.” As soon as you think Carter has solved one crisis, she’s faced with another.
The swift-paced book is hard to put down. And there is a bonus: The author, whose day job is documenting wildlife, adds a wealth of details about polar bears and the Arctic. That makes “A Blizzard of Polar Bears” a book that both entertains and educates.
“Canyonlands Carnage,” by Scott Graham (Torrey House)
In his seventh National Park mystery, Scott Graham sends his hero, Chuck Bender, through Cataract Canyon with a group of environmentalists and capitalists. They are gathered to find common ground on water issues.
Early on, one of the organizers is found dead. He’s old, and the death appears to be natural. But Bender finds a penny with the body. His boat is sabotaged, and he nearly drowns. Then the body of a guide is discovered with a second penny. Bender and his brother-in-law, Clarence, realize a killer is in their midst. Meanwhile, back in Durango, Bender’s wife learns one of the rafters is a grifter, and she and her daughters set out to warn him. They, too, are in danger.
“Canyonlands” is a well-crafted whodunit as well as a text on the importance of water in the West.
Denver gunman showed “concerning indicators,” participated in hate-filled online space, extremism experts say
The Colorado gunman who killed five people and injured two more in a planned attack last week across several locations in metro Denver participated in extremist circles online and expressed concerning beliefs before killing, according to two extremism experts who’ve been studying his online presence.
The gunman’s writings are blatantly misogynistic and racist and often focus on violence, the extremism experts said. His books and online writing glorify violence, decry an alleged attack on white masculinity and advocate for a return to unequal gender roles.
On Twitter, he wrote that aggressive white men are being made irrelevant and that “war is coming.” In another tweet, he wrote that “a generation of defective men” had been programmed to be passive and gentle — traits he said belonged to women — and that the feminine traits made them “passive eunuch slaves.” He wrote angrily that laws, social norms and law enforcement protected the weak from the strong.
“I’m over it,” he wrote in 2020. “The weak better buckle up… (expletive) is about to get real.”
“While we can’t necessarily pinpoint any extremist ideology or groups he was with, he was in a generally extreme, right-wing space,” said Jessica Reaves, editorial director for the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism
The gunman participated in a sector of extremist culture called the “manosphere” — a loosely connected collection of websites and chat forums where men oppose the idea that women are equal and discuss an alleged crisis in masculinity. The gunman’s writings repeat many of the beliefs found in the manosphere and he publicly connected online with men from several well-known white nationalist and hate groups.
“What I see is an individual who carried a lot of concerning indicators,” said Matthew Kriner, a senior research scholar at the Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies
Denver police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference the day after the Dec. 27 shooting that the gunman was on law enforcement’s radar and had been the subject of at least two investigations. Neither of those investigations resulted in arrests, Pazen said. The Denver Police Department and the FBI have refused to release more information about the prior investigations.
Police have said that the gunman knew his victims and interviews with some of those impacted reveal he may have been exacting revenge against them. The Denver Post is limiting the use of the gunman’s name in an effort to minimize the amount of infamy it gains due to his violence.
One former employee said the gunman operated a tattoo business with some of the people he targeted in his shootings and that the gunman blamed everyone else when the business failed. The gunman also named several of those he targeted in his three-volume book he self-published and described killing them. A Lakewood police officer, Ashley Ferris, shot and killed the gunman after confronting him in a busy shopping and restaurant district.
While there’s no evidence that the gunman killed to further an ideological goal, research and history show that extreme beliefs expressed online can translate into real-life violence, Kriner said.
The gunman’s focus on survival skills, physical strength, the need for tribes, European myths and genetic purity also aligns him with a category of hate groups that the Southern Poverty Law Center classify as neo-Völkisch, or Folkish, groups. Groups in this category rely on “imagery and myths of a bygone, romanticized Viking Era” and “seek to transcend nationalism and wield whiteness as it suits their ill-conceived ends,” according to the center.
“While outward-facing violence rarely erupts from the Folkish movement, it is premised on an ethnically or racially charged warrior pathos,” according to the center.
The Denver gunman made several references in his book and online to the Wolves of Vinland, one of the hate groups in the Folkish category, Kriner said. Groups like the Wolves of Vinland practice “bastardized Norse pagan extremism,” Kriner said.
“They are fascists, but they are esoteric fascists,” Kriner said. “They’ll hide this behind this Norse veneer to make it more palatable.”
Kriner and Reaves disagree whether the Denver gunman should be labeled an extremist. Kriner said his misogyny alone qualified him as an extremist. Reaves said the gunman seemed to hold some beliefs that would’ve once been considered extreme — like the belief that white masculinity is under attack — but those beliefs have become common enough that it has become difficult to use such beliefs alone to label a person an extremist.
“That has become so mainstream at this point — you hear it from mainstream politicians — that the line is blurred at this point,” she said.
It’s difficult to tell how many real-world connections the gunman had in the extremist realm, Reaves said.
“What we’ve seen repeatedly is that the men who are committing these crimes are not affiliating themselves in any way, or any real-world way, with any movement,” Reaves said. “They’ve radicalized online for the most part and our operating on their own.”
While some extremists have distanced themselves from the gunman since the killings, others are celebrating the killer and his acts online, Kriner and Reaves said.
“Our concern going forward and what we’ll be looking at for a while is how this plays out in extremist spaces online and whether he is lionized and elevated and praised as a saint,” Reaves said.
Insurrection prompts year of change for U.S. Capitol Police
WASHINGTON — A year after thousands of violent pro-Trump rioters overwhelmed police officers at the U.S. Capitol — severely injuring dozens in the process — the force dedicated to protecting the premier symbol of American democracy has transformed.
The leaders who were in charge of the U.S. Capitol Police on Jan. 6 were ousted following criticism for intelligence and other failures that left the legislative branch vulnerable to the stunning attack. And more broadly, the agency that was once little-known outside of Washington now has an elevated profile, leading to a roughly 15% increase in funding and a greater awareness of its role in the patchwork of groups that protect the region.
With the nation’s political divide running deep and an unprecedented number of threats against lawmakers, there is still concern about the readiness of the Capitol Police to thwart another attack. But experts say the shock of the insurrection has prompted needed changes, including better communication among the Capitol Police, other law enforcement agencies and the public.
“It’s a sea change between this year and last year in terms of how the Capitol Police are thinking, and operating,” said Chuck Wexler, the head of the Police Executive Research Forum, an organization that focuses on professionalism in policing. “They’re going to be over-prepared, and willing to be criticized for being over-prepared.”
As the temporary public face of the department, then-acting Police Chief Yogananda Pittman conceded to Congress in February that multiple levels of failures allowed rioters to storm the building. But she disputed the notion that law enforcement had failed to take the threat seriously, noting how Capitol Police several days before the riot had distributed an internal document warning that extremists were poised for violence.
The police department had compiled numerous intelligence documents suggesting the crowd could turn violent and even target Congress. The intelligence documents, obtained by The Associated Press, warned that crowds could number in the tens of thousands and include members of extremist groups like the Proud Boys.
The Capitol Police Board has oversight of the force and is comprised of the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms and the architect of the Capitol, who oversees the building. It passed over Pittman in its search for a permanent chief and, in July, selected J. Thomas Manger, the former chief of the police departments in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland.
Manger has focused on making major changes to the agency, which includes 1,800 sworn police officers and nearly 400 civilian employees. He’s ordered new equipment for front-line officers and officers assigned to the civil disturbance unit while expanding training sessions with the National Guard and other agencies. He’s also pushed for stronger peer support and mental health services for officers.
“I think that the damage that was done on Jan. 6 was not just the physical damage to the Capitol itself. It was not just the harm, the injuries, the deaths that occurred to the men and women of the Capitol Police Department, to the demonstrators, to the folks that were on the Capitol grounds that day,” Manger said in an interview with the AP in September. “The damage went beyond that. It went to where it damaged, I think, the confidence of the American public that the Capitol could be adequately protected.”
In the last year, Capitol Police say they have also improved the way that investigators gather, analyze and disseminate intelligence and have brought on someone dedicated to planning major events to focus on intelligence and coordination. The agency has also started conducting planning sessions and exercises ahead of major events and is briefing officers in person.
Many officers within the department had criticized their own leaders, saying they had failed to recognize the threat ahead of the insurrection and didn’t do enough to bolster staffing. Some officers were outfitted with equipment for a protest, rather than a riot.
But even with a new chief and major changes to operations, questions still remain about whether the Capitol is adequately protected. While many, both inside and outside the Capitol, were surprised by the attack that took place last January, some were cautioning the intelligence community to take the planned rallies by pro-Trump entities seriously.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who chairs the Senate intelligence committee, said he had been calling the FBI for days leading up to the attack and had been assured officials were prepared. But as he made his way to the Senate floor for the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral votes, he saw the crowd of protesters coming up the hill through the Capitol windows.
“I’ve been here a long time and lived in Washington for years, and never before had I seen protesters appearing to be that close to the building, and there was a lot of them,” Warner told the AP last month. What happened next, he says, could only be described as chaotic, “ad hoc,” and an embarrassment of a response.
The Capitol Police watchdog has said only a small number of the recommendations he made to make the Capitol complex “safe and secure” have been adopted. And he says there were clear systemic issues identified after the insurrection.
“The Department still lacks an overall training infrastructure to meet the needs of the department, the level of intelligence gathering and expertise needed, and an overall cultural change needed to move the department into a protective agency as opposed to a traditional police department,” Inspector General Michael Bolton told lawmakers on the Senate Rules Committee last month.
Police say they have been focused on “completing the recommendations that could help prevent another attack” and have detailed plans in place to address the dozens of recommendations from the inspector general.
Still, the most pressing issue the force faces is staffing shortages. Manger plans to hire about 400 new officers and officials plan to bring on about 280 sworn officers this year.
“The United States Capitol Police is stronger than it was before January 6,” the agency said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of the work our dedicated employees have done during this challenging year.”
Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.
Omicron hasn’t overwhelmed Colorado hospitals despite “unprecedented” surge, but little capacity is left
Since the fast-spreading new omicron variant is less severe than the once-dominant delta, Colorado’s current COVID-19 situation is precarious, rather than catastrophic.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 50,974 new coronavirus infections statewide in the week ending Sunday, a 75% increase over the prior week — and a tally that blows past the state’s single-week record of 37,804 set in November 2020.
About 24% of COVID-19 tests taken in Colorado came back positive over the last week. That’s worse than in April 2020 — when it was difficult to get tested if you hadn’t traveled to China — and indicates the virus is even more widespread than the skyrocketing case numbers would indicate.
If omicron were as likely to cause as severe illness as the delta variant, the “unprecedented” case surge since Christmas would have led to a devastating wave of hospitalizations, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health.
Colorado’s current hospital capacity is tight, but not completely overwhelmed.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,167 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19, a 17% increase since Christmas, the day the state’s month-long drop in virus hospitalizations came to an end. About 93% of both intensive-care and general hospital beds were in use Monday.
Overall, most patients in Colorado hospitals are being treated for something other than the virus, but there isn’t much room to spare if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase.
One bit of good news is that ventilator use is down, indicating people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the current wave generally aren’t as sick as those in previous surges, Carlton said. People in public health are also trying to get better data on whether more of the people were hospitalized for something other than the virus and happened to test positive than in previous waves, as was seen in South Africa, she said.
“I remain concerned about hospital capacity, but I’m less concerned than I was a few weeks ago,” she said.
Children’s Hospital Colorado reported it has seen “many” incidental admissions — where the patient comes in for something else — but also is dealing with an increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19. It’s not clear what the situation is in Colorado hospitals serving adult patients.
While omicron is causing more breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, the data suggests those who’ve had a booster shot or had their second shot less than six months ago are well-protected against severe illness, Carlton said.
“The unvaccinated face the greatest risk,” she said. “The vaccines and boosters are not perfect, but they are an extremely effective tool.”
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15, and allowed them to get it five months after their second shot. People 16 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine were told to wait six months.
The FDA also said younger children with compromised immune systems could get a third Pfizer dose four weeks after their second dose. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines aren’t yet authorized for children.
The state’s COVID-19 modeling team hasn’t released projections for the current surge, but did post a statement on Monday urging the public to get vaccinated, wear masks in public, limit social interactions indoors and stay home if they aren’t feeling well. While any individual’s risk of becoming seriously ill is lower with omicron than with delta, the sheer number of people infected means that even if a smaller percentage need hospital beds, it could overwhelm an already strained system.
“The highly infectious nature of this variant means that this wave could be shorter but also be more severe than prior waves,” the statement said. “We are most concerned about unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals, who face the greatest risk of severe COVID-19 due to omicron infection.”
In South Africa, omicron took off like a rocket, then promptly crashed. It’s not clear if the same thing will happen in the United States, though, which has very different demographics. Experts are watching the United Kingdom, because the American experience with COVID-19 has generally mirrored the British one.
The variant has caused significant disruption nationwide. While canceled flights are the most visible effect, some cities have reported trouble providing basic services because so many firefighters and police officers are out sick, according to The Associated Press. While most people who are infected won’t become seriously ill, it’s a problem for society if large numbers of people are unable to work, Carlton said.
“Less severe doesn’t mean we should all go get infected,” she said.
