Celebrities
“My Celebrity Dream Wedding” Exclusive: These Passionate Party Planning Professionals Hold The Keys To Frugally Bringing Fantasies To Fruition!
Tonight is premiere night for the three hugely successful wedding planners starting on VH1’s new series “My Celebrity Dream Wedding.”
Courtney Ajinça, Lance Devereux and Tori Williams are each incredible event planners in their own right, but on their new series “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” the trio come together like Voltron to transform basic budgets into mindblowing marriage ceremonies, styled after some of the most extravagant celebrity weddings we’ve ever seen. Check out the trailer below:
BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Courtney, Lance and Tori ahead of premiere night to learn a little more about what to expect from this brand new show.
After getting a sneak peek at the first episode, we had so much fun watching the three planners at work that we couldn’t help but wonder whether their relationship was a result of doing the show together or if the show was the result of them having a great relationship!
“I would say it’s a combination of both. Lance and I have known each other for about five years now,” Courtney told BOSSIP. “We worked together and collaborated on events together and then we met Tori, it was like instant chemistry. We all just kind of got along instantly and it flowed from the moment we met each other we knew it was perfect.”
“I would agree,” Tori chimed in. “They knew each other first, but we met when we were doing the chemistry test in L.A. The chemistry was amazing between the three of us. You would have thought we’d known each other for years. On top of that we’re all Scorpios!”
On each episode, Courtney, Lance and Tori meet a new deserving couple who share their vision for their dream wedding, inspired by a lavish celebrity ceremony. After listening to the couple’s wants and hearing the budget they’ve prepared to pay, the three Atlanta-based elite wedding planners pitch their plans to the lucky couple. After hearing all three plans, the brides select their favorite planner to lead the production of their wedding, while the others are demoted to assistant status. The planners then collaborate to execute everything from the dream ceremony to the show-stopping reception.
Wedding planning during the pandemic has made for some pretty drastic shifts for couples who planned to tie the knot in 2020 and 2021, but the “My Celebrity Dream Wedding” squad say these tough times have simply called for a lot of creativity and flexibility and ultimately they’ve come to embrace many of the changes wrought in the COVID era.
“I’m all about the micro-weddings,”Lance told BOSSIP. “This time has given us the opportunity to show people that just because you can’t have as many people as you originally wanted doesn’t mean the event can’t be just as fabulous. It also doesn’t mean the love can’t be greater. Sometimes when there are a smaller number of people in the room, the love is stronger because it’s more intimate, there is a deeper connection, so I think in some ways it’s elevated couple’s experience. When it comes to the show, we’re on a tight whip, when it comes to COVID precautions and keeping everyone safe.”
“VH1 and Entertainment One have done such a great job of making sure that we’re protected as well as the couples and their guests, with testing and mask wearing, so that’s something I’m definitely planning to implement going forward with my weddings,” Courtney added.
On “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” viewers will learn tips to plan a million-dollar wedding for a fraction of the price. The series’ lavish weddings are inspired by celebrities such as Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade, Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas, NeNe & Gregg Leakes, Chance the Rapper & Kirsten Corley, and more, with a twist.
“We also have a couple more Housewives that we’re going to be featuring on the show,” Courtney teased, “You’re going to have to stay tuned because there’s a lot more in store this season.”
“We pretty much get along as far as us, we’re human, we do bump heads every now and again, but we love and respect one another, and it’s not about us anyway, it’s about the brides,” Tori told BOSSIP. “The drama comes in trying to pull off these million dollar weddings with these limited budgets, you’ll see me doing a lot of yelling and cussing because I’m not exceptionally happy with a lot of these budgets but we find a way to make it work at the end of the day.”
For all the couples out there who weren’t able to get picked for “My Celebrity Dream Wedding” the planners said the biggest tip they could offer couples looking to cut wedding costs is to whittle their guest lists as leanly as possible.
“People don’t really understand the more guests you have the more expensive your wedding will be,” Courtney told BOSSIP. “Like Lance was saying, the micro-weddings, you’ll get more bang for your buck but when people come in wanting 150-200 guests you’re not going to have as big of an impact with your decor, it’s going to have to go into food and other items to make sure that your wedding goes off without a hitch.”
That’s great advice, how many folks will follow it though?
Tune in to Vh1 at 9pm EST for the premiere of “My Celebrity Dream Wedding”.
Celebrities
Hailey Baldwin Rocks Bra Top & Underwear For Sexy New Victoria’s Secret Campaign — Photo
Hailey Baldwin is icy hot in a new Victoria’s Secret campaign, showcasing her stellar figure in a cool winter scene.
Hailey Baldwin is sexy in the snow! The 25-year-old posed for a new campaign for Victoria’s Secret, showcasing her amazing figure in a matching bra and underwear set. The model was photographed posing for a few sexy shots for the campaign, showing off the multi-colored floral push-up bra and matching panty as she played around a “snowy” landscape. Hailey paired the look with adorable light pink moon boots as she frolicked around, also wearing her light brown locks down and lightly tousled.
Hailey is no stranger to a hot bikini pic! The model shared a photo dump earlier in December 2021 from a recent vacation she took with husband, Justin Bieber, 27. In the series of photos, which included various shots of the island locale, Hailey also donned a burgundy swimsuit by Gonza. She added a sheer patterned cover up in the same color family over top the tiny “Helena” style top and bottom as she posed on a beautiful beach, adding a red-and-white checkered bucket hat for some early 2000s vibes.
Justin also popped in to the photo series, sweetly giving Hailey a kiss on her cheek in one photo. His face and hair appeared to be wet from the pool or ocean, while Hailey’s makeup free skin and perfectly shaped brows glowed in the closeup.
The latest Instagram update came just a few days after the model opened up about starting a family with her hubby. “I literally know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day,” she said to friend Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on her YouTube talk show Who’s in My Bathroom?
Moreover, Justin has seemed to be keen on starting a family himself, hinting at the sentiment in his Amazon Studios Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World. “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget,” Justin candidly said to the BareMinerals model before his New Year’s Eve 2020 concert. “In 2021?” Hailey questioned as Justin clarified he meant he wanted to “start trying” at the end of the year. “We shall see,” she trailed off.
Celebrities
Vicki Gunvalson Slams Ex As A ‘Fame Whore’ After He Gets Engaged 3 Months Post-Split
Former ‘RHOC’ star Vicki Gunvalson threw major shade at her ex, Steve Lodge, after learning he’s already engaged to another woman.
Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t seem to be too phased by ex Steve Lodge‘s engagement news. Just hours after PEOPLE revealed that Vicki’s former fiance had gotten engaged again — just three months after their split — she reacted by throwing some shade his way.
“He’s a fame whore and is all about staying relevant,” Vicki told Us Weekly on January 3, shortly after learning the news. She also said that she is in “no rush to start dating” right now. “I’ve gone out with some friends, but have no desire to do what he’s doing. Marriage is a sacred thing.”
Earlier in the day, Steve, 63, told Us Weekly that he plans on marrying his new fiancee — Janis Carlson, 37 — in April. “We are completely head over heels in love and can’t wait to be husband and wife. Janis is a beautiful person, inside and out.” He continued, “We have incredible chemistry, we’re very compatible, emotionally connected and have mutual respect for each other. We are equally yoked and look forward to happiness.”
He also told PEOPLE, “I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed. We will be married in April 2022. We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together.”
As RHOC fans should recall, Vicki and Steve parted ways in September 2021, after a two-year engagement. She claimed he cheated, and he denied the accusation.
Following Steve’s big reveal on Jan. 3, Vicki’s former co-star Tamra Judge and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen came to her defense. Andy said he hopes Vicki will find love in 2022. “If @vgunvalson doesn’t find a GREAT guy this year, it won’t be a good year,” Andy, 53, tweeted on Monday. “She deserves it. #FullLoveTankForVG.”
Tamra, on the other hand, took to her Instagram Story to say that the Coto Insurance CEO “dodged the lodge.”
Celebrities
#BOSSIPSounds Premiere: Detroit’s Soul-Stirring Shelby 5 Drop Music Video For ‘Boom’ Featuring Lecrae [Video]
A soul-stirring quartet is kicking off 2022 with a new single.
Detroit-based family group Shelby 5 has released the video for their single “Boom” featuring Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae.
The group that’s signed to Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins’ Lifestyle Music Group label is comprised of Don, Courtney, Drea, Trent, and Amber and first rose to notoriety on Oxygen’s hit reality series, “Preachers of Detroit”, where their father Don Shelby, Jr., was one of the principal cast members.
A press release notes the musicality of each member:
Don is a key musician who is at the heart of the group as a writer and producer. His passion for piano launched at the tender age of two.
Courtney is the group’s spokesperson and a talented violinist whose vocals provide a smooth and brassy tone.
Drea is a very versatile and anointed soprano whose angelic voice penetrates the heart of anyone who listens.
Trent has an electric personality that will light up the stage and brings a contagious energy to Shelby 5’s performances.
Amber is the youngest member of the group and tops off the group’s tight harmony with a perfect blend of youthful virtuosity.
With “Boom”, Shelby 5’s continuing to deliver an inspirational, yet versatile sound to gospel music with the unique track that was written and produced solely by them.
“Boom was birthed in one of our lowest moments. Living life putting our career in the hands of people never worked. Now we understand that when GOD puts his hand on something it can’t be stopped. He made me a believer,” says Trent Shelby about the single.
The track boasts lyrics that include…
“Let me brag on Jesus, tell you just what he did. Came and died just so I could live. I heard you ask a question, the reason I sing he heard my cry and delivered me. He made a believer out of me. Nobody but Jesus, I’m a believer.”
and…
“We be goin’ through some things we pray He’ll take away (Alright)/If you know my God, you know that He gon’ make a way, yeah/David to a Goliath, chop that head off of that giant/So defiant, soul on fire, can’t defeat Him, can’t deny Him.”
Watch “Boom” below.
“My Celebrity Dream Wedding” Exclusive: These Passionate Party Planning Professionals Hold The Keys To Frugally Bringing Fantasies To Fruition!
Broncos Fifth Quarter: Goal-to-go issues plague offense in loss to Chargers
Hailey Baldwin Rocks Bra Top & Underwear For Sexy New Victoria’s Secret Campaign — Photo
Illinois seeing all-time record number of COVID cases; hospitalizations surging
Vicki Gunvalson Slams Ex As A ‘Fame Whore’ After He Gets Engaged 3 Months Post-Split
Joe Judge doesn’t regret 11-minute rant after Bears loss, calls it ‘a dose of the truth’
#BOSSIPSounds Premiere: Detroit’s Soul-Stirring Shelby 5 Drop Music Video For ‘Boom’ Featuring Lecrae [Video]
Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. in “really good place” following back surgery
Pandemic task force reports 216% increase in COVID hospitalizations from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day
Samsung to Plant 2M Trees With Blockchain Technology
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News7 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?