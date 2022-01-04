News
Nikola Jokic explains his admiration for Dirk Nowitzki: “He didn’t abandon the team”
DALLAS – When Nikola Jokic was asked his favorite memories of Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki on Monday night, he unwittingly gave Denver’s franchise more comfort than anyone asked for.
While gushing over Nowitzki, who Jokic described as “probably the best European scorer,” the Nuggets’ franchise centerpiece seemingly reinforced his commitment to the only team he’s ever known.
“He’s one of the few guys that was playing for one team their whole life, their whole career,” Jokic said. “He won the title, he won a ring. I really, really admire him. Just because of that. Because he didn’t quit, he didn’t abandon the team. I really admire that.”
Jokic can be a free agent after the 2022-23 season, but by winning the MVP last season, he’s also eligible to sign a five-year supermax deal this summer valued at $254 million.
Not that Jokic has ever given them any reason to believe he’d leave, but his comments on Nowitzki should bolster their confidence that the best player the franchise has ever known is long for Denver.
When answering the question following Denver’s 103-89 loss to the Mavs, though, Jokic brought up the same iconic images everyone associates with Nowitzki: his fadeaway, and his championship, in 2011, over Miami.
“Basketball-wise he was really, really … like a killer,” Jokic said. “He had that instinct. He could give you 40, 50. He was unstoppable.”
As much as he admires him, Jokic said he didn’t study the Mavericks’ legend, acknowledging their games were completely different.
“He’s unique, he’s not something that you can copy,” Jokic said.
But the parallels, from their background to their humble persona, are there.
In addition to Nowitzki, Jokic has long-admired Tim Duncan, who only knew one franchise in his Hall of Fame career as well. Jokic has said before that he’d like to be the Duncan of Denver.
Monday’s comments should only reinforce that claim.
News
Winning numbers drawn for $540 million Powerball jackpot
ST. LOUIS — Someone could be the lucky winner of a half a billion-dollar jackpot Monday night.
The winning numbers in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing are 02,13, 32, 33, 48, and Powerball 22.
The drawing is worth an estimated $540 million. The cash option for the drawing is estimated at $384.3 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.
News
St. Louis elementary school goes virtual due to COVID, staffing issues
ST. LOUIS — Bryan Hill Elementary is the latest school in the St. Louis area to return to virtual learning because of rising COVID-19 cases.
The school announced it will continue with online classes until at least Jan. 10.
“We found out that we had too many members of staff that had to be quarantined for COVID-19 to be able to effectively run the school. It’s a small school, so it didn’t take all that many people, but it was enough that we had to make a quick pivot,” said George Sells, a spokesperson for St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS).
The district also announced sports will be canceled until students and coaches test negative.
“We feel like kids need to be in school but we want to be as safe as reasonably possible,” said Byron Clemens, a spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis (Local 420).
The current staffing shortage may make that difficult. Education Plus, a non-profit that collaborates with local districts echoed that message with the following statement:
“School districts are always concerned about keeping students safe while in school. They know that an in-person environment is the best place to learn. And up to this point, schools have been doing a good job keeping students and staff safe while maintaining in-person learning. This current rise in numbers, though, brings a new concern in regards to staffing. With an already reduced pool of substitutes, if a school building has a significant number of staff out due to COVID positive cases or exposure to COVID it will become difficult to properly staff buildings and provide an effective in-person learning environment.”
More Illinois schools are also starting the school semester off virtually. However, there is a difference in how schools are allotted virtual classroom instruction in different states.
For example, Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education no longer has its Flexible Long-term AMI plan that they had during last school year, so this may make going virtual more difficult in some school districts.
Other school districts have announced they are also making changes as students return to the classroom. St. John Vianney High School will restart the year virtually. After winter break, Lindbergh and Kirkwood School Districts will require students to wear masks.
Suggest a Correction
News
Mayors blast Gov. Parson’s decision to end COVID-19 state of emergency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some mayors in north St. Louis County are questioning Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to allow the COVID-19 state of emergency for Missouri to expire on Dec. 31.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis talked to a group of Black mayors and other county officials Monday about their concerns.
Vinita Park Mayor James McGee cited the recent COVID surge, in which case numbers have risen to an all-time high of 45% in some underserved minority communities.
He said now is not the time to end the state of emergency because the state is still in an emergency.
Mayor Brian Jackson of Beverly Hills said ending the state of emergency does not help north St. Louis at all, and he called on the governor to reverse his decision.
St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Days said she has no idea who the governor talked to when making his decision but said it’s not helping her community’
FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team reached the Governor’s Office. His spokeswoman sent back a statement saying, in part: “Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present.”
“There is no longer a need for a state of emergency,” the statement continued. “We can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives.”
Rep. Wiley Price from St Louis City called the governor’s action a “terrible decision not supported by the facts.”
Read the full statement from Governor Parson’s Office below:
“Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” Governor Parson said. “Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy. We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.”
“In Missouri, we never had mandates or forced lockdowns,” Governor Parson said. “The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods. We encourage all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives. It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state.”
Suggest a Correction
Nikola Jokic explains his admiration for Dirk Nowitzki: “He didn’t abandon the team”
History Suggests Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Will Face Major Retreat
Winning numbers drawn for $540 million Powerball jackpot
Lightning Speed: Taproot And The Lightning Network, A Match Made In Heaven
St. Louis elementary school goes virtual due to COVID, staffing issues
How to Earn Crypto with Online Shopping?
Mayors blast Gov. Parson’s decision to end COVID-19 state of emergency
No holiday fatalities in Missouri, says MSHP
How to view the Quadrantid meteor shower
U.S. close to ending buried nuclear waste cleanup at Idaho site that housed Rocky Flats material
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News7 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?