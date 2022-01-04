News
Novak Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open
BRISBANE, Australia — Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament.
The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission.”
Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated unless there is a genuine reason why an exemption should be granted.
Australian Open organizers issued a statement later Tuesday to confirm Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the tournament, which starts on Jan. 17, and is on his way to Australia. He earlier withdrew from Serbia’s team for the ATP Cup, which started last weekend in Sydney.
“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,” the statement said. “One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines.”
Tennis Australia said the process included the redaction of personal information to ensure privacy for all applicants. That means Djokovic was not obliged to make his exemption public.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said “fair and independent protocols were established for assessing medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for everyone.”
“Central to this process was that the decisions were made by independent medical experts and that every applicant was given due consideration,” Tiley said.
Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino last month said the medical exemptions were “not a loophole for privileged tennis players.”
“It is a medical exemption in exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition,” Merlino said at a news conference.
The decision announced Tuesday will be widely debated in a city which endured months of strict lockdowns and harsh travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic.
Reaction on social media quickly turned to questions about the grounds for Djokovic’s exemption, and what quarantine conditions he will have to meet on arrival in Australia.
Last year, all foreign players had to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine before the Australian Open, pushing the year’s first major back from its usual mid-January start. There were also strict caps on crowd numbers, and days when fans weren’t allowed into Melbourne Park as coronavirus cases surged.
The 34-year-old Djokovic has won nine of his 20 major titles at the Australian Open. He shares the men’s record for most majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic hasn’t played at tour level since the Davis Cup Finals in early December, and has recently been practising in Spain. His posts on social media announcing his plans to travel to Australia were accompanied by a photo of Djokovic leaning on a tennis bag at an airport.
News
Washington’s NFL team to reveal new name Feb. 2. And it won’t be RedWolves.
Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2 and that it will not be called the Wolves or RedWolves.
Commanders, Defenders, Red Hogs, Armada, Presidents, Brigade and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were the other finalists.
Team president Jason Wright said the decision was made not to go with Wolves or RedWolves because of trademarks held by other organizations. Those possibilities were popular among Washington fans.
The new helmets and uniforms will still feature the franchise’s signature burgundy-and-gold colors. A video teasing the reveal also included a “W” logo making an appearance.
The organization dropped its old name in July 2020 after decades of complaints that it was racist toward Native Americans and recent pressure from team sponsors. The decision was made to be known as the Washington Football Team that season, which stuck around for 2021 while the front office went through a lengthy rebranding process.
“Our journey to a new identity is a marathon, not a sprint,” Wright said in a trailer about the new name. “To get it right, we had to take every step of the process seriously, and the destination is a sum of all those parts.”
Washington was the first team in the four major North American professional sports leagues to move away from Native American imagery amid a national reckoning on race. Cleveland in Major League Baseball followed suit, adopting the new name Guardians that is now in effect.
MLB’s Atlanta Braves and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks have defended keeping their names.
Wright made it clear during the rebranding process that Washington would not use any sort of Native American imagery moving forward. He, coach Ron Rivera and others have made references to wanting to honor the once-storied franchise’s tradition, which includes three Super Bowl championships.
News
Denver weather: Strong winds Tuesday, snow Wednesday
Some storms are working their way into Denver, making for a few active weather days. Temperatures will fall, winds will pick up, and snow should be on the ground all within the next 36 hours.
⚠️Strong widespread winds today
• 60-80 mph Peak gusts for mountains & foothills
• 45-65 mph Peak gusts for plains
Impacts of areas of blowing dust for the plains and areas of blowing snow possible for the mountains #COwx pic.twitter.com/YYM0bpnAyf
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 4, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will top out at 47 degrees under mostly sunny skies. But it may not feel mild, as winds could gust to 44 mph. Those strong winds will spread from the hills and onto the prairies. Wind-prone areas may experience 80-mph wind gusts as snow will begin falling in the high country later in the afternoon. Denver’s low will be 23 degrees.
Wednesday will hit 44 degrees downtown before the weather turns. There’s a 40% chance of snow after 11 a.m. as winds will stay howling with near 30-mph gusts. Only a half-inch of snow accumulation is expected, but once the sun sets, another 2 inches of accumulation could be possible. There’s a 70% chance for snow in the evening, forecasters say. Wind chill values could dip to minus 8 with a low temperature of 3.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees.
Friday kicks off the weekend, which should see highs possibly get into the low 50s.
News
Free days at the Denver Zoo, free admission to the Stock Show and more cheap deals for families in January
Denver Zoo Free Days
Monkey around with the family at the Denver Zoo for free in 2022. On select days, the zoo is giving back to the community with complimentary admission on Jan. 7, Jan. 22, Feb. 6, April 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 1 and Nov. 13. Tickets are not available at the gate, but through an online lottery. A five-day lottery period is held a few weeks prior to each Free Day. You can enter for up to five tickets. At the end of the lottery period, winners are randomly selected and notified via e-mail. If you’re one of the “lucky llamas,” use your vouchers to reserve timed tickets online for the respective day. All visitors must have a timed ticket for entry, including children 2 and under. The next lottery opens on Jan. 10 for the Saturday, Jan. 22, Free Day. To review all of the details, including when each lottery window opens, visit denverzoo.org/free-days.
Lafayette Oatmeal Festival
Oatmeal is the perfect winter breakfast, and you can celebrate the dish at the 25th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival on Jan. 8. The popular annual event features an in-person oatmeal breakfast and virtual 5K race. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon at The Gatehouse (1055 S. 112th, Highway 287) and boasts the “world’s largest toppings bar.” Tickets are $6 per person; children under 2 eat for free. You can purchase tickets at the event, in advance at the Lafayette Chamber, or online. The Lafayette Oatmeal Virtual 5K costs $20 per person. That fee includes a breakfast ticket and goodie bag. You can register through Jan. 7 at noon. Participants run their own 5K and submit race results by Jan. 8 at noon to be eligible for prizes. business.lafayettecolorado.com
Benchmark half-price tickets
Benchmark Theatre’s next production is the world premiere of “Our American Cousin: A Nation Divided.” The play runs from Jan. 6 to 29 at The Bench at 40West (15 Teller St.) in Lakewood. General admission is $30 ($25 for students, seniors and military), but tickets are half-price at $15 on Thursdays in January (Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27). The new work looks at the divisions in America brought to the forefront on Jan. 6, 2021, when an angry mob overtook the U.S. Capitol. Using theater as the medium, six artists break down how this country found itself on the precipice of the destruction of democracy as we know it, and look to find a road out. The show is for ages 13 and older. benchmarktheatre.com
NWSS free admission
Since 1906, the National Western Stock Show has been America’s premier livestock, rodeo and horse show and attracts thousands to town this month. Many locals may take the annual event for granted, but there’s lots to see and do, especially for families with little ones. Thanks to Arrow Electronics, cowboys and cowgirls of all ages can saddle up for Free Grounds Admission Day on Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (The complimentary admission does not include ticketed events, such as the rodeo.) Families will benefit greatly, as the regular price for Tuesdays is $4 for children and $17 for adults. A family of four (two adults and two kids) will save $42. While Stock Show parking is free, due to construction, your best bet is to park at Coors Field in paved, well-lit lots dedicated to Stock Show attendees. Coors Field lots open at 8 a.m. daily with free shuttles taking guests the 10 minutes to the National Western complex. nationalwestern.com
MLK free concert
The Colorado Symphony honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual tribute concert on Jan 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall (1000 14th St.) in Denver. Admission is free. The evening will feature special guest performances and honor recipients of the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award. The performance promises to hit the right notes with a moving, celebratory program highlighting works by various composers. Tickets are required for admission, which are now available online. Limit 10 tickets per household. All seating is general admission. However, a ticket does not guarantee a seat, so arrive early. tickets.coloradosymphony.org
National Park Service free days
Outdoor enthusiasts can take in the natural beauty of our state for free to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Jan. 17, the U.S. National Park Service is waiving entrance fees to all of our country’s 417 parks, monuments and other sites. The free day does not include amenity or user fees for activities, such as camping. It’s an opportunity to go snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or just enjoy the frosty landscape of nearby Rocky Mountain National Park at little cost. If you don’t make it, there are five more free days in 2022: Feb. 21, June 11, Aug. 4, Sept. 24 and Nov. 11. The National Park Service also offers a variety of annual passes, including free or discounted passes for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students and disabled citizens. nps.gov
Plains Conservation Center free days
If the weather is fair, consider a visit to the Plains Conservation Center (21901 E. Hampden Ave.) in Aurora. Managed by Denver Botanic Gardens, the center helps the community expand its knowledge of the prairie ecosystem and Colorado’s cultural history. Visitors can explore 6 miles of hiking trails where diverse wildlife can be observed including raptors, pronghorn antelope, insects, snakes and prairie dogs. A lucky few may catch a glimpse of the resident bald eagle family. Special programming includes wagon rides to the prairie and sod homestead (weather permitting). Explore the nature center, authentic tipis, sod houses, blacksmith shop and one-room school house. Families can embark on a day adventure during the center’s 2022 free days on Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 19, June 16, July 23, Aug. 18, Nov. 19 and Dec. 15. botanicgardens.org
Smoky Hill used book sale
Come in from the cold (who knows when that will be in Colorado?) and find hot deals on great reads. The Used Book Sale at Smoky Hill Library (5430 S. Biscay Circle) runs Jan. 27-30 in Centennial. Hours vary each day. The sale features used books, including hardbacks, trade paperbacks, mass market paperbacks, children’s books and collectible books, all at bargain-basement prices. Sunday is Bag Day: The library supplies a bag, you fill it up and pay only $7. It’s the perfect opportunity to build your home library or add to your child’s book collection without breaking your budget. arapahoelibraries.org
DCPAccess tickets
Budget-conscious theater lovers will applaud the Denver Center for Performing Arts’ ongoing discount ticket program. The DCPAccess program provides tickets for the DCPA Theatre Company’s productions for just $10 each at select performances. The discounted tickets are only available online, not at the box office. When buying online, be sure to choose price level “DCPAccess.” There is a $1.50 service fee per ticket, with a limit of four tickets per show. Upcoming on-sale dates for select shows and performances include the following: Jan. 25 for “Rattlesnake Kate” and “In the Upper Room”; April 12 for “Choir Boy”; and May 3 for “Quixote Nuevo.” Tickets typically go on sale at noon, are limited and available for purchase while supplies last. In addition, Broadway, Cabaret and Off-Center shows may also occasionally be discounted. However, the ticket price for those shows may be pricier. denvercenter.org
Weigh and win
Gain extra bucks by losing extra pounds. The Weigh and Win program offers a healthy boost for Coloradans aiming to achieve a healthier lifestyle. The program’s goal is to help participants lose weight through exercise plans, meal suggestions, access to health coaches, guided meditation, monthly prize drawings and more. In addition, based on how many pounds you lose, you can earn up to $150 every 90 days. To be eligible for cash rewards, you must start with a body mass index of more than 25. You can keep track of your progress at convenient weigh-in kiosks throughout the city. The service costs as little as $6.67 per month, with an annual membership of $79.99. However, if you’re successful in shedding pounds, the program will pay for itself. There is also a free option, but it only offers weekly health coaching e-mails and kiosk weigh-ins, no other benefits. weighandwin.com
