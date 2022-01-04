News
Nuggets’ Bol Bol has advocates in the organization: “I just gotta keep on working”
DALLAS — Bol Bol had a text message waiting for him after the Nuggets’ resounding win Saturday over the Rockets.
It was from Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who was back in Denver due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols but was watching closely nonetheless.
“He texted me right after the game,” Bol told The Denver Post. “That was like the first message I’d seen pop up on my screen. Just telling me, ‘Good job and congratulations.’”
It’s not a stretch to say that Bol’s 20 minutes of work against the Rockets, yielding a career-high 11 points on 5 for 7 shooting and three rebounds, were among the best moments of his still-nascent career.
What’s even more impressive? Bol had only recently cleared the league’s COVID protocols himself and barely had his wind back.
“I tried to do the right things, not just try to do too much,” Bol said. “I mean, just playing within the system and play hard. But it was kind of tough because I’ve been in quarantine, so that was like my second time in the gym in the last two weeks.”
Even though he tried to tell acting Nuggets head coach Popeye Jones he could play the entire fourth quarter — he ended up playing 10:35 of it — Bol made the most of his time. And with injuries and COVID cases stacking up higher than his 7-foot-3 frame, there’s a chance Bol will have more of them as the Nuggets search for healthy, capable players.
In Monday’s loss to the Mavericks, Bol registered five points and two turnovers in six minutes. Jones intended to play Bol more in the second half but opted against it when Dallas went small. He went to Bol after the game and explained the rationale.
“He actually is a great guy, he said, ‘I understand,’” Jones said. “Like I told him since I came here from Day 1, I told Bol, … ‘I knew your father.’ Rest in peace to him, a good man. I said, ‘Anything I can do for you to help your career, you want to talk, whatever.’ We have a really good friendship, me and Bol. I think he’s a really, really good person.”
From Malone, to Jones to player development coach Boniface N’Dong, Bol has advocates within the organization. He just needs an opportunity. His 20 minutes on Saturday represented more than a quarter of his total minutes (77) on the season.
When given the chance, he’s shown tantalizing possibilities. Like most NBA fans, he watched his seamless pick-and-roll with Nikola Jokic on Twitter, the pair making a towering tandem that few teams in the league could match.
“It was actually fun to watch,” he said. “I saw the clip on Twitter. It’s kind of crazy. Both seven-foot, handing each other the ball off, throwing oops to each other. It’s fun.”
But not that unrealistic to replicate.
“It’s not, because we both can do it,” he said. “We both have the skill to do it. But when you look at it on Twitter, it might look crazy to someone that doesn’t watch basketball.”
Though he still has developmental moments, sequences where he’s not ready for the ball and commits careless turnovers, people around the team marvel at his shooting touch. In addition, coaches continually harp on his rebounding. It’s an area he knows must improve to earn the trust of the coaching staff.
Bol said he hasn’t been told a firm plan moving forward, but he recognizes that part is out of his control. As Jeff Green nears the end of his health and safety protocol, that’s one more big man ahead of him on the depth chart. Zeke Nnaji will return from protocols at some point, too. But Vlatko Cancar’s right foot injury suffered in Monday’s loss could mean another opening in the immediate future.
“Besides being tired, it was amazing being out there (on Saturday),” Bol said. “… I just gotta keep on working.”
News
Becky Hammon to lead WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces after 8 years as NBA assistant
Becky Hammon was ready to lead her own team. So she went back to where her professional career began — the WNBA.
Hammon, an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, will take over as the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach after the NBA season concludes.
“Being the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces is a step forward and a step in the right direction for myself and for women’s basketball,” Hammon said. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of this opportunity that I have. There’s something to being a head coach.”
Hammon, who starred at Colorado State in college, has spent eight seasons as a Spurs assistant and has interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs. But for now, her dream of becoming the first woman to lead an NBA team is on hold.
“I sat in head coaching interviews (in the NBA) and people said two things: ‘You’ve only been in San Antonio and you’ve never been a head coach,’” she said. “NBA jobs are hard to get. In some ways, I feel like the NBA maybe is close. In other ways, I feel like they’re a long ways off from hiring (a woman head coach). I don’t know when it could happen.”
There are still a half dozen women assistant coaches in the NBA. Hammon’s resume earned her plenty of respect: She will be the WNBA’s highest-paid coach.
Hammon will replace Bill Laimbeer, who has been with the team since it moved to Las Vegas in 2017 and led the Aces on deep playoff runs the past three seasons, including a WNBA Finals appearance in 2020. Last season, the 64-year-old coach took a step back, letting assistant Tanisha Wright run more practices and in-game huddles. Wright left in the offseason to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream.
“This is the organization that made it very, very obvious they wanted me really, really bad,” the 44-year-old Hammon said.
The Aces split up the team’s general manager duties with Laimbeer, Hammon and a few others handling it for now according to Las Vegas spokesman.
The Aces finished with the second-best record in the WNBA last season at 24-8 before falling to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. The franchise, looking for its first WNBA title, has a solid core led by former MVP A’ja Wilson.
“We have some really good pieces in place, so it’s about adding new pieces that will fit my style of play,” Hammon said. “We’ll probably shoot a few more 3s to be honest, run up and down a bit more. The type of player I really want is a competitive one.”
Hammon played in the WNBA from 1999-2014. The six-time All-Star began her career with the New York Liberty, who also interviewed her for their coaching vacancy earlier this month. She finished with the San Antonio Stars, who later became the Aces.
Las Vegas retired her jersey this season and she spent a little bit of time with the team, including working with Kelsey Plum.
“We’re very excited to have Becky return to the Aces’ franchise as our head coach,” team president Nikki Fargas said. “Her success in the sport of basketball as both a player and a coach is unparalleled, and fueled by a tenacious desire to be the best she can possibly be. We have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA, and Becky is the absolute best person to lead this team.”
News
Week 18 Talking Points: Broncos’ remaining motivation — ending 12-game losing streak to Kansas City
The Broncos’ remaining motivation: Finish the season Saturday by snapping a 12-game losing streak to Kansas City. The Chiefs (11-5) travel to Denver for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff playing for postseason seeding. The Broncos (7-9) will try to avoid double-digit defeats. Here are three Week 18 storylines:
1. Slowing down Chiefs
During Kansas City’s 9-1 stretch (its eight-game winning streak ended Sunday at Cincinnati), the Broncos have been the only team to slow the Chiefs down. In the last nine games, the Chiefs rank first in the NFL in wins, takeaways (21) and turnover differential (plus-13), tied for first in first-half scoring (18.4-point average), third in points per game (29.3) and fourth in yards (380.1). In their 22-9 win over the Broncos in Week 13, the Chiefs’ offense was held to one touchdown and 267 yards.
2. KC’s playoff stakes
The Chiefs (11-5) blew a 28-14 lead to Cincinnati and lost 34-31 as time expired, costing them a chance to simply win Saturday to clinch AFC home-field advantage for the third time in four years and get the lone first-round bye for the second consecutive season. If Kansas City beats the Broncos and Houston upsets Tennessee, the Chiefs will get the top seed. A Kansas City win will at least secure the No. 2 seed, which means first- and second-round home games, and a first-round match-up against a team likely from the group of Indianapolis, Las Vegas and the Chargers.
3. So long top scoring defense
The Broncos (7-9) entered Week 17 tied for the league lead in scoring defense with New England, allowing 17.3 points per game. They are now third (18.4) after losing 34-13 to the Chargers’ sixth-ranked scoring offense. The Patriots are first (16.9) after a 50-10 win over Jacksonville’s last-ranked scoring offense and Buffalo (17.4) is second after a 29-15 win over Atlanta’s 27th-ranked scoring offense. The Broncos remain on track for their best scoring defense finish since 2005 (third).
News
Opinion: Want to make colleges affordable? Double the Pell Grant
“College affordability” might sound like an oxymoron, considering that college tuition has outpaced inflation for decades, and the $1.73 trillion in U.S. student debt is a staggering figure.
So how can a college president even dare to talk about making the cost of higher education accessible?
It’s a complex problem — and I will not shy away from a challenge. Plus, making college affordable for all students, regardless of their background, is critical to building a more just and equitable society.
I won’t pretend that there is a single answer to making college affordable for American families, but there is a successful, bipartisan federal program that already pays for itself.
The federal Pell Grant program provides between $672 and $6,495 per year for students to pursue higher education. How much a student receives depends on their financial need.
Approximately 90% of Pell Grant recipients come from households earning less than $50,000 per year, with the majority coming from households earning less than $20,000 per year.
Since 1972, Pell Grants have allowed lower-income Americans to attend college. And while college isn’t for everyone, those who complete their degree go on to earn an average of $1 million more over their lifetimes than those without degrees. The additional taxes they pay more than cover the aid they receive during their college years.
But today’s maximum Pell Grant is not enough. It hasn’t kept up with the cost of education, and the program doesn’t currently serve enough of the middle-class families who are increasingly struggling to pay for college.
In the mid-1970s, the maximum Pell Grant covered the full cost of attendance of an average public two-year education; today the maximum award covers just half. Similarly, a student receiving the full amount in the program’s early days could expect Pell to cover more than three-quarters of a public four-year education; today, it covers less than a third of the cost.
Doubling the Pell Grant maximum amount to nearly $13,000, as many are now calling on Congress to do, would dramatically increase the reach of this effective and popular program.
Nearly 118,000 Colorado students receive more than $453 million in Pell Grants today. By doubling the grant’s maximum award, the lowest-income families would see Pell cover significantly more of the cost of their education, and the program would be extended to help more middle-class families not currently covered by Pell.
Doubling the Pell Grant maximum won’t significantly help students at Colorado College, where I recently became president, because we are fortunate to have the resources to meet 100% of a family’s need-based aid. Even so, the number of students receiving Pell Grants at Colorado College increased from 201 students in Fall 2012 (10.01% of the student population) to 320 students in Fall 2021 (14.27%). The number in Fall 2019, before COVID hit, was 245 students, or 11.62%, perhaps a more sustainable number once COVID subsides.
However, doubling the Pell Grant maximum will help those students who don’t attend the limited number of schools that meet full need, which is the vast majority of colleges and universities in the United States.
And virtually all colleges and universities would be able to attract and retain a more diverse student body if the Pell Grant program were expanded, including colleges such as mine. That is a goal worthy of us all.
America is a nation built on the premise that everyone deserves a fair shot to work hard and succeed. But we know that socioeconomic factors, as well as racial and gender inequities, persist.
Higher education can be an equalizing force, and Pell Grants have a successful track record in leveling the playing field because they are based on demonstrated financial need.
Approximately 58% of Black students, 39% of student veterans, and nearly half of the nation’s first-generation students receive Pell Grants.
Certainly, there is more work to do. Many states are underfunding their public institutions of higher education. All higher education institutions need to be stewarding resources carefully and investing in student success.
But with a program as successful as Pell has been, the common-sense solution of increasing our investment in Pell will be a powerful starting point.
L. Song Richardson is the president of Colorado College.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Nuggets’ Bol Bol has advocates in the organization: “I just gotta keep on working”
Drake’s Ex & Mom Of Adonis, Sophie Brussaux, Stuns In String Bikini While Vacationing In Aruba
Becky Hammon to lead WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces after 8 years as NBA assistant
Andy Cohen Shares Only Regret in NYE Tipsy Rant, CNN Speaks
Week 18 Talking Points: Broncos’ remaining motivation — ending 12-game losing streak to Kansas City
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Surges 46% in a Week
Oh, Arionne: Martell Holt’s Multiyear Mistress Says She Was Impregnated Three Times, Alleges Mel CHEATED Back With An Engaged Attorney — Fans Call Her An ‘Airhead’
Opinion: Want to make colleges affordable? Double the Pell Grant
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Calvin Klein Lingerie In Sexy Mirror Selfie
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?