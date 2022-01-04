News
Nurses ratify new contract, end nearly 10-month strike
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history came to an end Monday when unionized nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester voted to ratify a new four-year deal with management.
The agreement was overwhelmingly approved 487 to 9 in favor of ratification, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association union. The 301-day strike was the longest in the nation in the past 15 years, the union said.
“We go back in that building with our heads held high focused on healing, not only our patients, but to work with all in our hospital community to rebuild and restore a sense of stability,” said Marlena Pellegrino, a longtime St. Vincent nurse and co-chair of the union’s bargaining unit.
“This is an enormous victory for our patients and our members, and it is a testament to the grit and determination of every nurse who walked that line, day in and day out,” Pellegrino said in a statement from the union.
St. Vincent Hospital said in a statement it would “work diligently to heal the wounds of the past year as we integrate striking nurses.”
“We are ready to welcome back every nurse who chooses to return to St. Vincent, and we have plans in place to make that process as smooth as possible,” the hospital said.
The tentative agreement between about 700 St. Vincent nurses and management had been announced on Dec. 17 after an all-day bargaining session mediated by U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
The nurses went on strike March 8, demanding that management at St. Vincent, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, increase staffing ratios to improve patient care during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.
The hospital countered that it was irresponsible to strike during a public health crisis and that staffing levels met industry standards. In July, the hospital announced it was scaling back some services and reducing capacity in response to the strike.
But while the sometimes-contentious work stoppage was originally over staffing levels, it later became about whether nurses who had been walking the picket line for months would be able to return to their old jobs after the hospital started hiring replacements.
The agreement includes staffing improvements and allows all nurses who went on strike the right to return to work in the same position, hours, and shifts that they held prior to the work stoppage.
It also includes language intended to better protect nurses from violent patients, pay increases through 2025, and enhanced health insurance benefits for some union members.
“They wanted nothing more than to return to work for months, and they risked their livelihoods on the picket line each day to achieve that goal,” U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan said in a statement Monday evening, praising the nurses for remaining on strike “until they secured the protections and staffing conditions their patients deserve.”
The hospital now has 30 days to issue recall letters to the striking nurses, but both sides expect them to start returning to work well before that deadline. St. Vincent said Monday it expects nurses to be back on the job by Jan. 22.
The benefits of the deal have already been seen. St. Vincent announced last week it has reopened 12 inpatient behavioral health beds that were closed in August due to staffing challenges presented by the strike.
There were a number of high-profile strikes across the country last year as labor unions feel emboldened to hold out for more amid ongoing worker shortages.
Follow AP coverage of how the coronavirus pandemic is transforming the economy at: https://apnews.com/hub/changing-economy
University of Massachusetts payroll for 2021
Here is the UMass payroll for 2021. It’s all part of the Herald’s “Your Tax Dollars at Work” rolling report. (See last year’s data here…) Look for more new payrolls this week.
To search on this database, click the magnifying glass icon (at right) and enter names and more. Use the scroll bar at bottom to move the data over to the right to sort by highest to lowest. Send tips to joed@bostonherald.com. Follow the Watchdog newsletter for more.
MBTA payroll for 2021 plus overtime
Here is the full MBTA payroll for 2021 — plus overtime. It’s all part of the Herald’s “Your Tax Dollars at Work” rolling report. (See last year’s data here…) Look for all the latest payrolls this week.
To search on this database, click the magnifying glass icon (at right) and enter names and more. Use the scroll bar at bottom to move the data over to the right to sort by highest to lowest. Send tips to joed@bostonherald.com. Follow the Watchdog newsletter for more.
Massachusetts public employee payroll tops $8.3B, as overtime riding high on MBTA
The first in a continuing series.
The state’s payroll received a booster shot last year surging to $8.39 billion with overtime on the MBTA allowing some to accelerate past $300,000 in annual pay, records show.
It’s now all tallied up earlier than usual by the state comptroller’s office that shows two UMass doctors and the school’s men’s basketball coach topped $1 million in 2021. Another 115 in the state took home $300,000 or more; 950 topped $200,000; and, 22,164 surpassed $100,000.
That includes the Executive branch — where Gov. Charlie Baker earned $184,999 but no overtime — to the universities, community colleges, jails, State Police, MBTA and more. In all, the payroll grew by $19 million year-over-year, records show.
But it was the overtime, especially on the T, that drew the sharpest criticism.
Four transit workers, records show, clocked $200,000 in overtime last year or came just a few dollars shy. A few nurses, jail officers and troopers filled out the rest of the OT earners, but the T was atop that pile of bonus cash.
“It’s unsustainable,” said Mela Bush-Miles, director of the T Riders Union. “If you’re paying that much, doesn’t it push the T over the cliff? And what about talk of raising fares? We can’t live like this.”
The pandemic has pushed ridership on the MBTA to dramatic lows, with looming red ink just around the bend.
T spokesman Joe Pesaturo, who earned $124,206 in 2021, told the Herald Monday night the overtime was needed to support “capital acceleration work and other projects.” Those punching in for the most OT were listed as “wirepersons” — a critical need, the T pointed out.
“The MBTA spent a record-breaking $1.92 billion for capital improvements in FY21, and the spending is expected to exceed $2 billion in FY22. Every capital project, large and small, requires support from electricians in the Power Department,” Pesaturo added.
Still, Will Justice of the T Riders Union in Roxbury said it smacks of the “same old story.”
“Who is their accountant? Somebody is asleep at the wheel to allow $200,000 in overtime,” Justice added. “We see the disparity. Some of the people in my community work for the MBTA and get abused.”
As for UMass pay, spokesman John Hoey, paid $228,158 last year, said it’s all about the education offered.
“The compensation of UMass faculty and staff reflects the excellence, innovation and dedication that they bring to their job every day at our five nationally ranked universities,” he said, adding the system “pivoted to remote teaching” and graduated two classes of nearly 19,000 students.
Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the MassFiscal Alliance, added: “UMass seems to have an appetite that cannot be quenched.”
Send tips to joed@bostonherald.com as we keep adding this week to the “Your Tax Dollars at Work” report.
