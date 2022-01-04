Connect with us

Our favorite Asian market in Denver is right in the middle of downtown

Our favorite Asian market in Denver is right in the middle of downtown
Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems).

In last week’s Staff Favorites, we told you about our favorite Eastern European market in Denver proper. This week, we’re sharing our favorite Asian market — right in the heart of downtown.

When I was a kid growing up on a tiny rural peninsula in Northeast Ohio, if you wanted to sample any food other than burgers, pizza or Italian, it required a two-hour drive to one of several nearby cities — usually Detroit or Cleveland, where I would marvel at international enclaves and dishes and cuisines I’d never even heard of.

Fast-forward to 2019, when I finally moved near the nucleus of a major American metropolitan area — Denver. But by now, the rising cost of doing business in a city center has driven many cities’ best international cusines out to the suburbs, and I hate the idea of 20 minutes in the car just to find decent fresh lemongrass, galangal or pork belly.

Pacific Mercantile Company, a Japanese grocery at 1925 Lawrence St., has been a downtown Denver staple for more than 75 years. (Beth Rankin, The Denver Post)

Which is why I fell deeply in love with Pacific Mercantile Company at Lawrence and 19th streets, a Japanese grocery that carries everything from handmade ceramics to specialized cookbooks and an incredible selection of teas, snacks, confections and fresh seafood. Even better: The Sakura Square grocer has been owned by the same family for more than 75 years, and you can feel the love in their sourcing.

Restaurants, bars, shops host fundraisers for Marshall fire relief efforts

January 4, 2022

Restaurants, bars, shops host fundraisers for Marshall fire relief efforts
The Marshall fire in Boulder County is the most destructive wildfire in Colorado’s history, according to state officials, having burned more than 6,000 acres and damaged or destroyed upwards of 1,000 buildings.

It will take time to rebuild after the devastation, but there are ways to help in the interim such as donating money to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, the American Red Cross of Colorado or one of the numerous GoFundMe campaigns benefiting victims.

The businesses listed below also have committed to donating a portion of proceeds to wildfire relief efforts. So if you’re looking to shop, eat or drink to help victims of the fires, stop by one of these places.

Is your business hosting a fundraiser for victims of the wildfires? Email Tiney Ricciardi (cricciardi@denverpost.com) to have your event added to this list, which will be continuously updated.

Where to find Marshall fire fundraisers

Dozens of restaurants in Boulder, Denver and the surrounding areas are offering free meals to those displaced by the Marshall fire under an initiative called Restaurants Revive. Visit boulderdowntown.com/boulder-fire-response-resources for a list of participating eateries. A sampling includes Act Eat Serve, Atomic Chicken, Bartaco, My Neighbor Felix, Ska Street, Wahoo’s Fish Tacos and more.

Blake Street Tavern in Denver is collecting donations, including water, blankets, toiletries and other items.

The organization Colorado Law Enforcement Officer Wives is selling Colorado Strong T-shirts, with 100% of the proceeds to benefit the Boulder County Wildfire Fund and the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police.

The Empire Lounge & Restaurant in Louisville is serving free takeout meals (soup and bread) to anyone displaced by the fires Jan. 5-9. Distribution starts at noon; the restaurant will serve 250 meals per day.

From now until Jan. 7, Gunther Toody’s restaurant is donating 10% of sales at its locations in Thornton and Denver to the Boulder Wildfire Fund.

At Lady Justice Brewing Co., $1 from every pint of Sandra Day IPA that’s ordered in January will be donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

From Henry Higgins to Acid-Head Huxley to Downton Abbey: Harry Hadden-Paton Has Range

January 4, 2022

From Henry Higgins to Acid-Head Huxley to Downton Abbey: Harry Hadden-Paton Has Range
Two faces of Harry: Hadden-Patton as Higgins and Huxley Joan Marcus

There’s a definite advantage to being 7th Marquess of Hexham, a.k.a. Herbert “Bertie” Pelham. Quite apart from bringing a happy ending (and a wedding ring) to Downton Abbey’s chronically unlucky-in-love Edith Grantham, the character has worked wonders for the actor playing him.

The immense popularity of that British series has extended the star power of Harry Hadden-Paton to these shores and given him the moxie to make his first professional musical forays over here. First, he was phonetics prof Henry Higgins, who finds (through proper speech) the laden princess in a scurvy flower girl in My Fair Lady. Now, he’s English writer Aldous Huxley tripping with Clare Booth Luce (Carmen Cusack) and Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) back in the ‘50s, when LSD was legal and therapeutic, in Flying Over Sunset, an emphatically fictional original musical from writer-director James Lapine, composer Tom Kitt and lyricist Michael Korie.

Both feats share the same sprawling space—the vast wilderness of the Vivian Beaumont stage. The first found room for the front of the Covent Garden opera house, the Embassy Ball and Higgins’ elaborately appointed study. The second is one gorgeous hallucination after another, the creative pay-off of Beowulf Boritt’s scenic designs and the projections by 59 Productions. 

So what’s it like moving around and emoting amid such a ravishing, shifting backdrop? Hadden-Paton hasn’t a clue. “I’m told it looks lovely, but we can’t appreciate it,” he admits. “A lot of it happens without us really knowing. These were part of Beowolf’s design and the projection design so they were added after we’d done work on the text, the music, the dance, all that.”

Making sure his character doesn’t get lost in the scenery is Hadden-Paton’s big concern, and, to this end, he put in plenty of homework on the author of Brave New World. “If you’re playing real people,” he believes, “there’s a sort of responsibility to get it right for their memory and for the audience’s expectations. With Huxley, there was a huge amount of research to be done.”

That research helped him physicalize the role and find the heart of the character. “I didn’t realize how debilitating it was, but [Huxley] got an eye infection when he was 16. As an actor, you always want to take your character on a journey. That’s the most satisfying for me. With Eliza Doolittle, you’re going from street rat to princess. With Aldous, you’re going from a man secure in a lovely marriage to losing his wife—someone he depended on for emotional support, for physical support around the house. She’s a second pair of eyes for him. To lose her is a big deal, and then to come through the other side and feel like ‘Okay, I can possibly move on with my life.’ That’s a rewarding journey for me, so you kinda create a character in your head.

“There are interviews with Huxley on YouTube that I devoured. You can come up with a character that way, but then you have to respond to the text. Two and a half years ago when I did the bulk of the research, I think I knew too much about Huxley. I was over-researched, and it was getting in the way of the text because I would go, ‘He wouldn’t say it like that.’ A little enforced hiatus put some distance between me and that research, which was quite useful.”

By any other name, this useful “hiatus” was the pandemic. Two hours before its first preview in April of 2020, Flying Over Sunset was flagged down for 20 months. “To be honest, there was a slight sense of relief. I didn’t feel like I was ready for an audience, but I don’t think you ever are. We stuck it out. My family was over here, and we waited. [The producers] said, ‘We’ll get back to you at the end of the week.’ Then, ‘We’ll get back to you at the end of the month.’ Suddenly, three months were gone, and we’re still here, waiting in a rented apartment. We had to move back to the UK.” 

For the 40-year-old actor “a lot of months of doing what everyone else was doing” ended six months ago, when Downton Abbey: A New Era went before the cameras. “To jump back into a show with lots of people I’ve known for years was a dream! We all love each other and get on—and we had a month in the south of France. They had to charter us a flight so our bubble was kept safe. We took over a whole hotel and had to quarantine in that hotel for a week. It was extraordinary, and the movie is just going to be full of humor and light and, I think, the perfect antidote to what we’re all going through.”

Bertie and Edith are still sitting pretty in the storyline, awaiting their first-born. “What’s nice is that I’m now part of the Grantham family. In many ways, I’m part of the furniture. Edith’s happy ending is a huge climax because everyone was desperate for her sake to have some good luck in her life. When we begin the film, we’re in a position where that’s still going well.”

And with that, he closes the iron door on plot revelations, except to say the film should be in theaters by March of next year, because the box-office was too crowded this Christmas.

The 2019 Downton Abbey film centered around a visit from the King of England, George VI (played by Simon Jones, who is currently the stage doorman for LaChanze in Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind at the American Airlines Theater). The last person to play King George VI (Sept.12-Oct. 20, 2019) was Harry Hadden-Paton in a Chicago Shakespeare Theater production of The King’s Speech, David Seidler’s play version of his Oscar-winning screenplay about the shy, unsure monarch overcoming his paralyzing stammer.

 “It was wonderful,” Hadden-Paton recalls of his stage turn as King George VI. “The best thing for me was they offered my wife, Rebecca Night, the part of the queen, and we got to work together for the first time since we met, doing The Importance of Being Earnest on the West End.” (He was John Worthing, she was Cecily Cardew.)

There is a slight hitch to The King’s Speech: Hadden-Paton himself developed a stammer. “It took me a very long time to get rid of it. The other night I stuttered on stage and gave myself a real fright. I couldn’t get the word ‘public’ out. It was a weird feeling. There is sort of a lingering thing.”

There has been talk of doing The King’s Speech in New York, “but I don’t know what theaters in New York are like—especially at the moment. There are a lot of airplanes in the sky, and everybody’s waiting for the right moment. I’m in sort of an embarrassment of riches. There are a few things, and we’re just trying to sort out what’s going to work. If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s not to plan because who knows what this omicron is going to do now?”

Before he was 7th Marquess of Hexam, Hadden-Patton was Martin Charteris, private secretary to Princess Elizabeth in the first season of the Netflix series, The Crown—and King George VI came up again. It fell to Charteris to tell Claire Foy her father was dead and she was queen. 

There’s a reason he mixes well with the royal line. His godmother happens to be Sarah, Duchess of York. It’s not an active relationship, but “we’re in touch. She’s supportive of everything I do.”

How did this come about? Easy and early on. “My mum and my dad were friends with her as a lowly lady, a shop girl, long before she ever met a prince. I was five when she got married. We predate the royals, but it was exciting as a toddler to see my godmother—‘Fergie’—in the newspapers, then less so as they started to tear her down, as the British press is wont to do.”

When he was growing up, the name Harry didn’t really bother Hadden-Paton. “There weren’t many of us back then,” the actor remembers. “In fact, I was the first Harry to actually be a Harry in my family. Prince Harry came after me. Harry Potter came after me. Now, everyone is called Harry. If you ever go to Spain, be sure to say Harry Potter. That’s the way they will understand.”

From Henry Higgins to Acid-Head Huxley to Downton Abbey: Harry Hadden-Paton Has Range

Mastrodonato: Just like the Red Sox, Patriots' postseason berth comes a year ahead of schedule

January 4, 2022

Mastrodonato: Just like the Red Sox, Patriots' postseason berth comes a year ahead of schedule
When Kiké Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly into a mellow October night to knock in the game-winning run and secure a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, the Red Sox season was an instant success.

For the Patriots, the line is just as clear: when Brian Hoyer took the final knee on Sunday, securing a playoff berth for a team that entered the year with similarly low expectations, the season became a success.

At this point, it’s easy to make the call. No matter where the Pats go from here, the history books will reflect a year in which they surpassed expectations, developed a rookie quarterback and proved themselves to be a competitive team in a challenging conference.

The parallels between the 2021-22 Patriots and the 2021 Red Sox are uncanny.

Both entered the year coming off losing seasons, the Sox’ first in five years with their worst winning percentage (.400) since 1965, and the Pats’ first losing season in 20 years.

Both made significant changes in key leadership positions, with the Sox re-hiring manager Alex Cora and the Pats handing the keys of the offense to Mac Jones.

One key difference: the Sox barely spent in the offseason while the Patriots guaranteed about $160 million in a free agent frenzy. Still, each team was a slight betting favorite to qualify for the postseason and a distant underdog to win their respective division and league/conference.

The Red Sox got off to a hot start that wildly changed expectations, but they were exposed in July and August, only to regain ground with a solid finish on their way to the postseason.

The Pats got off to an ugly start but by mid-season they were rolling, with a seven-game winning streak enough for many national pundits to start discussing them as a potential favorite in the AFC. The Pats, too, hit a roadblock about ¾ of the way through the season, and it remains to be seen how they’ll finish.

For the Sox, making the playoffs wasn’t enough to call them a success. Because they had a commanding lead in their division for the better part of three months, to lose in the Wild Card Game would’ve been seen as a disappointment, despite low preseason expectations.

Expectations change throughout the year, and the Sox saw theirs grow leaps and bounds during the summer months. When they handled the Yankees down the stretch and then again to knock them out of the playoffs, the Sox proved themselves a successful team. By knocking out the Rays, they were more than that: the last team standing from their own division.

The Patriots are in a similar position.

With a potential Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills lingering two weeks from now, we could see a third game between division rivals that’ll determine just how far the Pats have come. A win in the Wild Card Game, no matter who the opponent, should be enough to appease even the most jaded Patriots fans around the globe.

Just like the Sox entering the postseason, the Pats will enter as likely underdogs no matter who they face.

They’re not better than the Chiefs, and it’d be crazy to argue otherwise. They beat the Titans earlier this season, but Tennessee could secure the No. 1 seed and then get Derrick Henry back, and there’s no way the Pats would be favored in that game.

Are they better than the Bills, Bengals or Colts? Probably not.

The only team one could comfortably say the Patriots are better than is whoever gets the final playoff spot between the Raiders and Chargers, who will face off on Sunday night.

The reason we’re calling the Patriots’ season a success right now is because to expect them to win a playoff game against the majority of the AFC is not reasonable. They should be competitive, though. If they show up to the Wild Card Game and put up a stinker like they did against the Colts three weeks ago or the Bills two weeks ago, when they would’ve been beaten to pieces if not for a few key drops by Buffalo receivers in the end zone, there will be disappointment.

But the Pats arguably had a less impressive regular season than the Red Sox did.

Their biggest achievement in the first half was playing close games against the Buccaneers and the Cowboys, though they lost both of those.

Wins over the Chargers and Titans in the middle of the year were impressive, and while the wind-bowl game in Buffalo was one of the stranger football games we’ll ever see, the defensive performance and carefully crafted gameplan deserve some credit in a hard-fought victory.

Overall, the Pats have had an easy road. Of their 17 games, only six (or seven, if the Chargers sneak in) will have come against playoff teams, and they’re 2-4 in those matchups. They’ve had the 25th-most difficult schedule this year, according to PowerRankingsGuru.com.

Still, it’s a relief to see them competitive again. It was painful to watch them last year.

The same was said of the 2020 Red Sox.

Both teams reached the postseason a year before they were expected to.

It’s not an uncommon sentence to say over the last 20 years, but the Red Sox and Patriots are winners again.

