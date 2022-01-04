Over 10 flights in and out of Lambert canceled and delayed today

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – Flight cancelations and delays continue to cause problems across the country and in St. Louis.
So far Monday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, ten arriving flights have been canceled and at least eight more are delayed. 13 departing flights are canceled and another six are delayed.
Those planning on flying in or out of Lambert Monday should check with their carrier about the status of their flight.
The overriding theme of Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ Monday perspective after his team was eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday evening: Disappointment.
“You’re in the wrong business if you’re not disappointed by that,” he said in an afternoon web conference call. “Disappointment for our team, for the people in the building, for our players, coaches, support staff. Everyone works really hard, and they put a lot into this.”
After the combination of Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans and other AFC results made it mathematically impossible for Miami to qualify for the postseason, the Dolphins (8-8) still have one more game to finish out their season. Flores’ message to the team was to remain focused for the finale against the division rival New England Patriots (10-6).
“There’s a lot of emotions that come with being eliminated,” Flores said. “It’s easy to go and lament all those feelings, and the hard thing to do is pick yourself back up and move on to the next challenge. That’s what we need to do.”
It is indeed easier said than done after the Dolphins’ seven-game winning streak came to a crashing end in Nashville, but players on Monday appeared to take the approach of continuing to dig for motivation ahead of Sunday against the Patriots, even if much of the meaning behind the game was lost.
“Me, personally, I’m just a competitor, so it doesn’t matter what type of game it is, what type of status it has, I’m going to get out there and play,” said safety Eric Rowe. “Me, I want to make my opponent look embarrassed. That’s just me personally. Everybody on the team is a competitor, so no one’s going to take it like, ‘Why am I here? This don’t mean nothing.’ So, I know we’re all going to play hard.”
Added guard Robert Hunt: “We’re going to play, man. We’re going to go out, take it one day at a time and, of course, try to end the season on a good note.”
After winning every game in November and December, the Dolphins’ improbable playoff push ended as the Titans rushed for 198 yards and handled the chilly, rainy conditions at Nissan Stadium better than Miami.
It would tempt many to look back at winnable games lost during the Dolphins’ 1-7 start, whether it be last-second field goals surrendered to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons or Las Vegas Raiders — or not coming through against the injury-depleted Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 3.
“I can’t change the past, so there’s no point in looking back and trying to see what could’ve happened or what could’ve been,” said linebacker Jerome Baker. “I deal with reality, and reality is we’re not going to the playoffs. Just finish this season off strong and get it done Sunday.”
At 8-8, Sunday’s finale serves as a tiebreaker in the NFL’s new 17-game schedule to determine if the Dolphins finish with a winning record.
“Yeah, I would like to do that,” Hunt said. “That’s the goal pretty much.”
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle also has an NFL rookie record on the line. He stands at 99 receptions, two shy of Anquan Boldin’s mark of 101 set in 2003 with the Arizona Cardinals. Waddle has previously said the way he wants to get the record is if accompanied by a win.
“I’m not really that focused on the record or anything,” he said Monday. “I’m just focused on my job, trying to help the team win.”
With the Dolphins now eliminated, fans can still pull for them to improve their first-round draft pick in the final week of the NFL regular season without rooting against their team.
Due to two trades Miami made ahead of last year’s draft, the Dolphins own the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round pick while their pick goes to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 49ers are a playoff team in the NFC as it stands after Week 17, but they can fall out of the playoff picture this week. Such a scenario would secure that pick being a top-18 selection for Miami.
Dolphins fans can root for a San Francisco loss at the Los Angeles Rams, and a New Orleans Saints win at the Atlanta Falcons. That would get the Saints into the playoffs over the 49ers.
If San Francisco makes the playoffs, the first-round pick that goes to Miami will be upward of 18 with the possibility still that it shoots further back. If the 49ers pull off a wild-card round upset, that draft selection will be No. 25 or worse.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – 2022 is starting with COVID cases at a record level and he expects it to get worse. rates at their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.
Page said during a morning briefing that exhausted healthcare workers are seeing firsthand the continuing toll that COVID is taking on the community.
The seven-day rolling average of COVID cases as of Sunday in St. Louis County is 1,574. That is the highest level since the pandemic began. The latest data showed the COVID positivity rate in St. Louis County is at 15.5 percent. That is well into the high category.
Page said he supports a mask mandate that may once again be proposed at Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting. He says he urged the council chair to allow debate and a vote on the issue.
He said a mask mandate will result in less confusion, more compliance, and it will help keep our economy going and our schools open.
Page also warned that COVID could wind up shutting down the community again unless interventions are taken. He said getting more people vaccinated, wearing masks, and avoiding crowds are key components to those necessary interventions. Page says the shutdown or slowdown wouldn’t necessarily come from government-imposed restrictions but rather from the impact of the virus itself.
“The virus is impacting businesses, restaurants, retailers ability to provide employees to open their businesses to take care of their customers. And we’re seeing restaurants now closing for days at a time or limiting their hours, we’re seeing retailers limiting their hours because they don’t have employees to take care of people who come in. And that’s not going to get any better as COVID spreads through our community,” explained Page.
Page says he is also concerned about Governor Mike Parson’s decision last week to not renew the COVID-19 related state of emergency order for the state of Missouri. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force also voiced their concern saying the expiration of the order takes away the ability to expand health care for more sick patients.
ST. LOUIS – The commissioner of the St. Louis Department of Health has dire warnings about the new COVID surge. Dr. Fredrick Echols tells FOX 2 the COVID numbers are the highest he’s seen since the pandemic began. He says the positivity rate in the city is possibly as high as 40% or more.
He blames the recent omicron and delta variants—as well as people not using masks—for the recent rise.
Echols says the city has taken a number of steps to try to cope with the surge. They added more testing, contact tracing, and homebound vaccinations.
He advises people to take advantage of the COVID Infusion Centers, which treat those with the virus. He says more people should be taking advantage of the free treatments.
The city has been working closely with Affinia Healthcare. Senior Vice President Dr. Kendra Holmes agrees there has been a shocking increase in cases, especially in the city’s minority communities.
Dr. Holmes says part of the problem is not enough focus has been placed on dealing with the impact of COVID on the Black community. Nearly 60% of the new cases in the city are African American people.
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?