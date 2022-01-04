Connect with us

Celebrities

Paternity Test Proves Tristan Thompson Fathered 3rd Child

Published

1 min ago

on

Paternity Test Proves Tristan Thompson is Father of Maralee Nichol’s Child, NBA Star Issues Apology to Khloe Kardashian
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

After Tristan Thompson was sued for paternity, the Sacramento Kings player asked Maralee Nichols to give her child a DNA test, to prove he’s actually the father.

According to Maralee’s lawsuit, the baby was conceived in the middle of Tristan’s relationship with Khloé Kardashian (the mother of his second child). His on-again-off-again relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been hit with multiple cheating scandals.

Tristan went to Instagram to reveal that he is indeed the father: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

He also addressed his ex-girlfriend: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” explained Tristan. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom expressed his support for Khloe on Facebook. “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” he said. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Kondomless Klown King Tristan Thompson Kries Krocodile Tears To Khloé Over Infant Indiscretion, Apologizes For Rampant Raw Doggery

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Kondomless Klown King Tristan Thompson Kries Krocodile Tears To Khloé Over Infant Indiscretion, Apologizes For Rampant Raw Doggery
google news

Paternity tested, f*ckboy approved… Tristan Thompson is officially the worst.

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images / Getty

Y’all will recall that a fitness model named Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit against Thompson in California in June, saying he is the father of her now newborn son. In court documents, Thompson initially claimed they’d only had sex on one occasion, around the time he was celebrating his birthday in March 2021 in Houston, TX. Nichols provided evidence of a longer timeline of involvement and it appears she is now being vindicated.

After getting his DNA results from paternity testing done on Maralee Nichols’ newborn son, Thompson took to his Instagram stories to acknowledge that he is indeed the father of Nicols’ son, and apologize for any hurt he might have caused prior:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

In a second message, Thompson apologized profusely to Khloé Kardashian for his multiple indiscretions. Tristan and Khloé were together when he and Nichols’ child was conceived.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Well we guess the worst would be not acknowledging the child and not apologizing — but still — he’s definitely not winning any awards for loyalty, fidelity or respect.

Maralee Nichols previously spoke to E! about her lawsuit against Thompson, claiming she did “everything possible” not to draw any attention to herself during her pregnancy.

“Tristan filed a paternity action in Texas after I filed my paternity action in Los Angeles,” she told E!. “I did not file any request for child support before our child was born. The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021.”

“I was induced on November 29, 2021 because I had a placenta abnormality,” she shared with E! News. “There is no other medical reason why I needed to be induced. I gave birth on December 1, 2021. Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

It looks like she’ll reach that goal with Thompson’s cooperation.

In addition to Nichols’ newborn, Thompson shares a 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé Kardashian and a son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig. We wonder if the public will get a glimpse of True meeting her little brother or not.

Do you think Khloé appreciates the public apology or is only further embarrassed by it? How about Maralee? Would you feel vindicated if you were her?

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

RIP: Max Julien, Star of ‘The Mack’, Dead at 88

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

YouTube

Actor Maxwell Banks, best known as Max Julien, died from natural causes on his birthday, January 1. He was 88.

His wife, Arabella Julien found him unresponsive at his Sherman Oaks, California home on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at Sherman Oaks Hospital.

His death was confirmed to TMZ by his publicist. Julien was best known for starring and writing 1970s blaxploitation films such as The Mack (1973), about a smooth-talking pimp named Goldie.

1641309320 1 RIP Max Julien Star of ‘The Mack Dead at 88

Malcolm Ali/WireImage

Rappers still sample tracks off The Mack‘s soundtrack by singer Willie Hutch (“I Choose You”, “Brothers Gonna Work It Out”).

Julien channeled his Goldie persona as Uncle Fred in Def Jam’s How to Be a Player, Bill Bellamy‘s 1997 comedy film.

Julien wrote the screenplay for blaxploitation film Cleopatra Jones (1973), starring Tamara Dobson. He also acted in The Black Klansmen (1966), Psych-Out, Getting Straight (with Candice Bergen), Thomasine & Bushrod (with his then-partner Vonetta McGee), The Mod Squad, The Bold Ones: The Protectors and One on One.
 

 

Posted in RIP

Tags: actor, blaxploitation films, celebrity deaths, Max Julien, movie news

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Dua Lipa Sparkles In Cutout Dress As She Lives It Up In St. Barts After Anwar Hadid Split

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

dua lipa
google news

Dua Lipa looked sexier than ever when she rocked a cutout sparkly dress while on vacation in St. Barts.

Dua Lipa, 26, seems to be doing fine ever since her split with Anwar Hadid, and she proved that when she rocked a sexy dress while on vacation in St. Barts. The singer showed off her incredible figure in a sparkly glitter George Trochopoulos Bias Cut Silver Dress with cutouts across the front and back of the dress.

Dua posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Can u see me?” The halterneck dress was completely sheer and cutout revealing her tiny waist, abs, and chest. The dress featured an asymmetrical hem and was completely cut out in the back revealing her behind.

She styled her dress with a pair of bubblegum pink, patent leather slip-on The Attico Anais Hot Pink Mules, a slicked back tight braid, hoop earrings, a metallic smokey eye, and a matte nude lip.

Dua is always showing off her toned figure in some sort of sexy look and just recently, rocked a tiny white bikini and a pair of furry boots while on vacation with friends. Dua posted a slew of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “JOLLY GOOOOOD.” In a few of the photos, the singer put her toned abs on full display in a tiny Isa Boulder bikini and Gcds Moon Hello Kitty Fur Boots.

Dua’s Brie Bikini top featured underwear cups and thick straps and she styled it with the matching Jessie ruched stretch-satin bikini briefs. The bottoms were high-rise while the back was ruched, making them super cheeky. She styled the two-piece with a pair of massive, mid-calf white furry Moon Boots that had a little Hello Kitty emblem on the front.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending