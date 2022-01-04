Patriots film review: How Mac Jones bounced back before the playoffs

The simplest explanation for how the Patriots rediscovered their mojo Sunday is the right one.

They played the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Jaguars.

But how badly Jacksonville stinks is now immaterial. Because having clinched at least a Wild Card berth, what matters to the Patriots is how much of their regular-season success can be transferred or replicated in the playoffs. Of course, the Jaguars aren’t coming with them.

But what about their game plans from Sunday? What about the rejuvenated rookie quarterback who played his sharpest game in a month? Yes, and yes.

After dragging the Pats down in two straight losses, Mac Jones rebounded with a sterling performance reminiscent of his best outings of the season. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels scripted a fast start and returned Jones to the concepts that originally allowed him to hit the ground running: screens, out routes and other safe throws, such as swing passes.

In mid-November, Jones had completed more throws on screens and out routes than any other quarterback in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. He also ranked first on swing-pass completions, according to Sports Info. Solutions. Since then, he’s ranked in the bottom half among starters in attempts to those routes (while Tom Brady leads the league). But Sunday, Jones went 10-of-11 for 109 yards on those throws, which accounted for 45% of his passing production.

Now, the screen-out-swing trio is not some magic formula for rookie quarterbacks, especially against top-flight defenses. Nevertheless, it can serve as a foundation for future game plans and inspire any counters McDaniels wants to spring on opponents who sell out to stop them.

Furthermore, Sunday’s offensive clinic offered more evidence the Patriots can win with a limited passing game, just as they did during their last Super Bowl run. Back in 2018, the Pats suffered a two-game losing streak before closing out the regular season by bludgeoning the Bills and Jets. Ho-hum, right?

Wrong.

In those wins, McDaniels remade the offense into a power-running outfit that bowled over three straight teams en route to another title. Should these Pats be similarly viewed as contenders? Probably not. But their path to the Promised Land is still lit thanks to performances and game plans like Sunday’s.

Here’s what else film revealed about the Patriots’ big win:

Mac Jones

Adjusted completion percentage: 82.8

Under pressure: 2-3, 16 yards

Against the blitz: 11-15, 114 yards, 2 TDs

Behind the line: 3-4, 45 yards

0-10 yards: 13-15, 96 yards

10-19 yards: 5-7, 56 yards, 2 TDs

20+ yards: 1-3, 20 yards, TD

Notes: In addition to executing a baby-proofed plan, Jones benefitted from outstanding protection all day. He was only pressured four times, including a sack nullified by penalty. But this isn’t to knock him. It’s to contextualize an obviously clean outing.

Jones stood calmly in the pocket, beat multiple blitzes with his quick release and fired accurate strikes that allowed Pats receivers to gain yards after the catch. The Patriots can absolutely win playoff games with Jones playing at this level. Like any rookie, he’ll just need some support.

Studs

CB J.C. Jackson

Jackson largely eliminated Jacksonville’s No. 1 wideout, Marvin Jones, and snatched his eighth interception of the season. Asked about the pick post-game, he declared: “There’s more to come.”

WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers converted two third downs on the Pats’ opening touchdown drive and demonstrated a masterful feel for the Jags’ zone coverage all day. He finished with a team-high eight catches and a touchdown.

LT Isaiah Wynn

Wynn, the offensive lineman most likely to land in the “duds” section, posted a perfectly clean sheet in pass protection. He also caved in the edge on a few running plays during what may have been his best performance of the season.

TE Jonnu Smith

Another crushing run-blocker Sunday, Smith quietly erased a few defensive ends and linebackers to spring some of the Pats’ longest runs. He also added a 5-yard carry and 20-yard screen catch.

Duds

Pass rush

Despite leading wire to wire, the Patriots failed to harass Trevor Lawrence and bully his makeshift offensive line. The defense finished with a 22.5% pressure rate, one of its lowest of the season.

Offensive notes

Personnel breakdown: 55% of snaps in 11 personnel, 27% in 21F personnel, 6% in 12 personnel, 3% in 13 personnel, 3% in 21H personnel, 3% in 22 personnel and 3% in jumbo personnel.*

55% of snaps in 11 personnel, 27% in 21F personnel, 6% in 12 personnel, 3% in 13 personnel, 3% in 21H personnel, 3% in 22 personnel and 3% in jumbo personnel.* Personnel production: 7.2 yards/play in 11 personnel, 11.8 yards/play in 12 personnel, 2 yards/play in 13 personnel, 6.2 yards/play in 21F personnel, 9.5 yards/play in 21H personnel, 4 yards/play in 22 personnel and 1.5 yards/play in jumbo personnel.

7.2 yards/play in 11 personnel, 11.8 yards/play in 12 personnel, 2 yards/play in 13 personnel, 6.2 yards/play in 21F personnel, 9.5 yards/play in 21H personnel, 4 yards/play in 22 personnel and 1.5 yards/play in jumbo personnel. Pressure rate allowed: 13%

13% Play-action rate: 20%

20% Yards per carry: 5.0

5.0 First downs: 60% run (5.4 yards per play), 40% pass (7.2 yards per play)

60% run (5.4 yards per play), 40% pass (7.2 yards per play) Third downs: 8-10

8-10 Red-zone efficiency: 6-6

6-6 Broken tackles: Rhamondre Stevenson 4, Damien Harris 3, Kendrick Bourne 3, Brandon Bolden, Kristian Wilkerson

Rhamondre Stevenson 4, Damien Harris 3, Kendrick Bourne 3, Brandon Bolden, Kristian Wilkerson Sacks allowed: Shaq Mason (nullified by penalty)

Shaq Mason (nullified by penalty) QB hits allowed: None

None Hurries allowed: David Andrews, Mason, Team

David Andrews, Mason, Team Run stuffs allowed: Team 2

Team 2 Holding penalties: Jakob Johnson

Jakob Johnson Drops: Kristian Wilkerson, Brandon Bolden

Kristian Wilkerson, Brandon Bolden Josh McDaniels threw two kitchen sinks at Jacksonville on the opening drive, deploying six different personnel groupings before Damien Harris scored his first touchdown. He even called for a three-tight end package for the first time all season.

A theory? To overwhelm a defense fielding key starters who had missed practice all week with COVID-19 and was already down a few others due to injury. It worked.

After that drive, however, the Patriots ran mostly 11 personnel with a sprinkling of two-back plays. They wisely ditched their unbalanced sets with six offensive linemen, which has now averaged fewer than four yards per carry the last two games.

From these 11 personnel snaps, Mac Jones continued to major in safe throws, namely curl and stick routes, which together accounted for 45 more yards. All season, Jones has been his most efficient when operating from the shotgun and surrounded by three receivers.

For a second straight week, the Pats’ running game hammered the edges with tosses, jet sweeps and reverses; likely an attempt to out-leverage a blitz-heavy Jags defense that also entered as one of the league’s worst tackling units.

No matter how they chose to run, the Patriots — who ran a dozen different schemes — dominated up front. Averaging 5.4 yards per carry on first down greased the wheels for everything else they did.

Despite his rushing success and protective passing plan, McDaniels actually reined in his use of play-action. Another theory? To avoid placing Mac Jones in situations where his back would be turned against a high-pressure team, especially after his 4-of-11 showing off play-action last week.

Instead of play-action — usually a quarterback’s cheat code — McDaniels called a few more moving-pocket passes, including Jones’ first touchdown to Kristian Wilkerson. And yes, these plays involved more out routes.

Wilkerson’s second touchdown punished Jacksonville for over-pursuing on an apparent bubble screen to Kendrick Bourne. With the defense sucked in by the presentation of another flat throw, Wilkerson sped straight downfield and caught the easiest 20-yard touchdown of his life.

Speaking of Wilkerson, he should absolutely be retained on the game-day roster. He’s more dynamic and reliable than N’Keal Harry, who was a healthy scratch.

Brandon Bolden’s impact this season has gone overlooked. He regularly breaks tackles and is an absolute stud in blitz pickup, two essential traits for a third-down back.

Right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Trent Brown continue to terrorize defensive linemen with double-teams, one of which led to a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown. They’re a frightening duo.

Brown has only allowed one hurry and a single QB hit in the last four games.

Defensive notes

Personnel breakdown: 49% three-cornerback nickel package, 29% three-safety nickel package, 22% dime.**

49% three-cornerback nickel package, 29% three-safety nickel package, 22% dime.** Pressure rate: 22.5%

22.5% Blitz rate: 10%

10% Blitz efficacy: 9.3 yards allowed per dropback, TD

9.3 yards allowed per dropback, TD Yards per carry allowed: 4.7

4.7 Third downs: 3-9

3-9 Red-zone efficiency: 0-1

0-1 Sacks: Christian Barmore, Dont’a Hightower

Christian Barmore, Dont’a Hightower QB hits: Davon Godchaux, Josh Uche, Deatrich Wise

Davon Godchaux, Josh Uche, Deatrich Wise Hurries: Chase Winovich, Barmore

Chase Winovich, Barmore Run stuffs: None

None Interceptions: J.C. Jackson, Kyle Dugger, Myles Bryant

J.C. Jackson, Kyle Dugger, Myles Bryant Pass deflections: Jalen Mills 2, Ja’Whaun Bentley

Jalen Mills 2, Ja’Whaun Bentley Missed tackles: Carl Davis

Carl Davis The Patriots clearly believed they could pressure Trevor Lawrence without blitzing, registering their lowest blitz percentage of the season. The results were mixed.

Scrambling only twice for 16 yards, Lawrence was largely contained — a huge game-plan box to check — but he was rarely affected in a pass-happy second half. That should disappoint the staff, considering that’s when Matt Judon took most of his 10 snaps and Josh Uche and Chase Winovich took over late.

With Judon limited by a lack of practice and his recent battle with COVID-19, Jamie Collins started opposite Kyle Van Noy, but finished with only eight snaps and zero statistics.

Van Noy was the only linebacker to play 40 or more snaps, a welcome rest for one of the Patriots’ oldest position groups.

Dont’a Hightower’s initial sack should be split with Ja’Whaun Bentley, who freed Hightower by picking the center and running back as they ran a cross-blitz up the middle.

In coverage, the Pats employed some basic disguises, which led to Lawrence’s last interception. Presenting a two-deep look pre-snap, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips buzzed down to the linebacker level as the play began, while Devin McCourty bailed out in single-high coverage. Lawrence stared down his man near the sticks and fired, a belated Christmas gift to Dugger.

The Patriots used the same “double buzz” disguise on their first defensive third down of the game. Lawrence settled for a 9-yard complete over the middle, where Dugger and Phillips combined for a tackle.

The first two interceptions — belonging to Myles Bryant and J.C. Jackson — could be explained by a bad Jacksonville drop and a great defensive play on a poorly thrown ball.

The Pats played zone on 60% of their coverage snaps, roughly on par with their single-game average the past two months.

Jalen Mills was the only player to take every defensive snap, while Bryant played 85%, one of his highest marks on the season and a reflection of the Pats’ commitment to playing three corners most of the game.

Practice-squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross saw several snaps at safety on Jacksonville’s last drive. Bryant also split his time between corner and safety in the second half.

Statistics for passing depth, broken tackles and missed tackles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

*11 personnel = one running back, one tight end; 12 personnel = one running back, two tight ends; 13 personnel = one running back, three tight ends; 21F personnel = two backs, one tight end; 21H personnel = two halfbacks, one tight end; 22 personnel = two backs, two tight ends; jumbo personnel = two backs, three tight ends.

**Base defense = four defensive backs; nickel defense = five defensive backs; dime defense = six defensive backs.