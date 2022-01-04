Connect with us

Celebrities

PHOTOS: Luann De Lesseps Ex Tom D’Agostino is Engaged

Published

42 seconds ago

on

PHOTOS: Tom D’Agostino Gets Engaged on His 5-Year Wedding Anniversary to Ex-Wife Luann de Lesseps
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

In 2017, Luann de Lesseps announced her breakup from husband Tom D’Agostino. Before the news arrived, rumors were swirling about Tom’s alleged infidelity.

Bethenny Frankel brought up the rumors on Real Housewives of New York in a harrowing scene with Luann (Bethenny provided photos as evidence).

Tom just proposed to Danielle Rollins on New Year’s Eve, exactly five years after his wedding to Luann, which occurred on December 31, 2016.

“Woke up like this,” posted Danielle with a photo of her sapphire ring, which also included smaller diamonds. Her hand was placed over his.

Sarah Bray-West captured a photo of the lovers as Tom popped the question. “She said yes!!!” posted Sarah. “Congrats @danielledrollins @tomdagostinojr.”

Tom D'Agostino fiance Danielle Rollins

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps’ ex-husband Tom D’Agostino poses with new fiance Danielle Rollins

Five years earlier, Tom was tying the knot with Luann in a Palm Beach ceremony — the same city where he proposed to Danielle. During the 2016 wedding, costar Dorinda Medley was one of Luann’s bridesmaids.

Tom and Luann’s breakup was announced just seven months after the wedding. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted in August of 2017. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

After the split, Luann dated Radamez Rubio Gaytan and Garth Wakeford. However, the Bravo star said that she had no regrets about marrying Tom.

“I’m a hopeless romantic. I’m not afraid to love. And I married and I don’t regret anything,” she explained to Us Weekly. “It was something I had to do and I loved [D’Agostino]. I did love him. It just didn’t work out. It happens.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Engaged As She Flashes 8-Carat Diamond Ring — Photo

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Engaged As She Flashes 8-Carat Diamond Ring — Photo
google news

Donald Trump Jr. and longtime girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have reportedly been engaged since NYE 2020 — they’ve just kept it under wraps for a YEAR.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged, according to Daily Mail. The news outlet claims Donald Trump‘s oldest son popped the question the former Fox News personality on New Year’s Eve 2020 — over a year ago — and they’ve been keeping it a secret ever since.

“Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 – which is Don’s birthday. They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years,” a source revealed to Daily Mail. “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York. Both are focused on their children – they have six between them – and their work.”

Don and Kimberly, who’s been showing off her alleged engagement ring since last year, reportedly plan on living in Jupiter, Florida in a new home after reportedly selling her apartment in New York City for $4.4 million and their $8.1 million Hamptons home.

Donald Jr. celebrated his 44th birthday and the new year at his dad’s New Year’s Eve gala celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Florida with Kimberly by his side. They both wore all black, and as you can see in the Instagram photo above, the 52-year-old flashed her diamond ring on her wedding band finger.

Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

“It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring,” the source added. “The chatter about the engagement has increased since the engagement ring was seen on Don and Kim’s Instagram accounts on New Year’s Eve.”

At this time, it’s not yet known whether an extravagant wedding is being planned, but the couple first linked up in 2018, and Daily Mail confirmed their romance.

HollywoodLife reached out to Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly’s reps for comment on this report, but we did not receive immediate responses.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Julia Fox: 5 Things To Know About Actress Spotted On Date With Kanye West

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Julia Fox
google news

Actress Julia Fox is the latest woman to be romantically linked to Kanye West, amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Here’s what to know about Julia.

Kanye West, 44, has taken interest into 31-year-old actress Julia Fox. Ye and Julia went on a date at Carbone in Miami, Florida on January 1. Photos showed the pair enjoying a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot, during which Kanye was seen gazing intently at Julia, who smiled big back at the rapper. The following day, Julia was seen lounging on Kanye’s hotel balcony in Florida City. Kanye and Julia’s outings together came as the “Famous” hitmaker is in an ongoing divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41.

So who is Julia Fox? HollywoodLife has rounded up some important facts to know about the woman who very well may be Ye’s new girlfriend.

Julia Fox at the ‘No Sudden Move’ premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Julia is an actress & filmmaker.

Julia currently works as an actress and filmmaker in Hollywood. Her first major film role was in the 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems. She played Julia De Fiore, opposite Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, and Idina Menzel. Julia was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards, but she lost to Taylor Russell for Waves. She followed up Uncut Gems with roles in the movies Puppet, PVT Chat, and No Sudden Move. She wrote and directed the short film Fantasy Girls, which was about a group of teenage girls involved in sex work in Nevada.

Julia was born in Italy.

Julia was born on February 2, 1990 in Milan, Italy. Her father is American, while her mother is Italian. When she was 6 years old, she moved to New York City with her dad. They lived in Yorkville, Manhattan, and she attended City-As-School High School in the West Village.

Julia Fox
Julia Fox at ‘Uncut Gems’ premiere in Los Angeles on December 11, 2019 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Julia used to model.

Before Julia’s breakout role in Uncut Gems, she did some modeling. She posed for the final nude edition of Playboy in 2015, according to The Guardian. She also worked as a clothing designer and launched a women’s knitwear line called Franziska Fox with a friend. In addition, Julia was an art exhibit painter and photographer. She self-published two phtography books in 2015 and 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Julia is married.

Julia has been married to pilot Peter Artemiev since 2018. Just days before Christmas 2021, Julia aired out the couple’s drama on Instagram. She accused Peter of being absent and called him a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” according to Page Six. She also said, “This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair.”

In a statement to Page Six, Peter said, “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”

Julia has a son.

Julia is a mother to one son, whom she welcomed in January 2021 with Peter. She brought up her child during her allegations against Peter that she posted to Instagram. “He 1000 percent intentionally got me pregnant, It’s a blessing. I’m happy about it. I would not change it,” Julia wrote, per Page Six. Julia and Peter have not publicly shared their son’s name. It’s unclear if the couple have officially split.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Lil Wayne’s Bodyguard Changes Course, Wants To Press Charges Over Alleged AK-47 Incident

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Lil Wayne’s Bodyguard Changes Course, Wants To Press Charges Over Alleged AK-47 Incident
google news

Lil Wayne’s bodyguard has decided he now wants to press chargers over a bizarre incident at the rapper’s home where the bodyguard claims Wayne pulled a gun on him.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

A month ago, Lil Wayne’s bodyguard claimed Weezy pulled a gun on him. This reportedly happened because he felt the bodyguard was sneaking photos and leaking them to the media.

Wayne allegedly told him to leave after finding that out, but the bodyguard took a quick trip to the bathroom before leaving. That is when things got crazy and a physical altercation allegedly ensued, complete with the AR-15. The guard claims he escaped to the neighborhood guard station and called the police.

Police arrived quickly, but law enforcement sources involved in the case told TMZ that cops had “issues” with the guard’s story, and noted that he did not have “any marks on his body or injuries from the alleged physical confrontation.”

When this happened, the bodyguard declined to press charges even though he called the police, but according to TMZ, he has now had a change of heart. While nobody knows what kind of charges the bodyguard is aiming for, he alleges Wayne hit him in the head and face, so an assault charge may be the direction.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending