Play-to-earn Soccer Game MonkeyBall Launches $MBS Trading And Announces Upcoming NFT Drop

While the overall cryptocurrency market has been drifting downwards, certain altcoins have put up an impressive performance. Fantom (FTM), Cosmos (ATOM), and the Curve DAO (CRV) round out the week’s top three standout performances.
Fantom (FTM)
Using its own custom consensus algorithm, Fantom is a DAG smart contract platform that offers developers decentralized financial (DeFi) services. In order to circumvent the limitations of smart contract platforms, Fanton claims to have reduced transaction time to under two seconds using its own coin FTM.
According to CoinMarketCap, Fantom price today is $2.87 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,913,676,771 USD. Fantom is up 17.77% in the last 24 hours.
Cosmos (ATOM)
Cosmos claims to provide a solution to some of the hardest difficulties in the blockchain sector. Another objective of the project is to make blockchain technology less confusing and challenging for developers by using a modular architecture that demystifies decentralized applications.
According to CoinMarketCap, Cosmos price today is $39.23 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,139,813,788 USD. Cosmos is up 12.19% in the last 24 hours.
Curve DAO (CRV)
CURVE Finance, a decentralized exchange for stablecoins, uses Curve DAO as its governance token. Managing liquidity is done via the usage of Automated Market Maker (AMM). Swapping assets with the same value that might be beneficial to the DeFi ecosystem is its fundamental purpose.
According to CoinMarketCap, Curve DAO Token price today is $6.49 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,500,744,603 USD. Curve DAO Token is up 9.96% in the last 24 hours.