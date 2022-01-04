Prominent Crypto Exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io Announces Listing of Cardano Based REVU Token

Revuto was recognized at the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

Renowned centralized exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io have agreed to offer Revuto’s REVU token, the first-ever Cardano native asset. To help individuals save money on their subscriptions, Revuto is a subscription management Dapp based on Cardano. In May, the firm garnered $10 million in minutes via an initial coin offering (ICO), and 3 million people have already signed up for the app as early adopters.

Revuto became the fastest-growing fintech startup globally when more than 300,000 customers across the globe signed up for the app in August. For this reason, Revuto was recognized at the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai as the consumer product with the quickest growth rate.

Revuto’s CEO and co-founder Vedran Vukman commented:

“We are proud to make history again with REVU, after being the first ICO, publishing the 1st Cardano lite wallet and breaking records with our growth – we are now the first to list on tier 1 CEXs, KuCoin and Gate.io. The process included multiple legal openings for our utility token, from top legal firms including both US and EU legislations, with audits being in process and led by the global leader blockchain security. We also partnered with Skynet Trading for institutional-grade liquidity solutions. Our ethos is to work only with the best; to ensure our customers and investors enjoy the best products and returns. It may take longer, and is often the more difficult way – but it’s the right way to build long term value.”

Since its debut on Cardano four months ago, Revuto, the subscription management firm behind the first mobile wallet and ICO, has seen unprecedented growth. It is again setting the pace by listing REVU. The fast-growing firm, through the listing, has allowed retail investors to grab REVU on KuCoin and Gate.io starting on January 7th.

Cardano native tokens will be accepted as payment for subscriptions when the business launches its Virtual Debit Cards, which will help control seasonality in subscriptions. Customers will pay for their subscriptions using Defi money, which Revuto plans to deploy later this year. A big development in this respect will be the introduction of liquidity pools for micro-lending and borrowing.

Revuto users will be able to supply liquidity to other Revuto users and receive a dividend due to this arrangement. Others will borrow money from those pools to pay for their memberships. Because of this, Revuto’s cutting-edge blockchain product can withstand fluctuations in the crypto market thanks to the thoughtful design of its ecosystem and tokenomics.