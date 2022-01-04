Connect with us

Bitcoin

Prominent Crypto Exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io Announces Listing of Cardano Based REVU Token

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Prominent Crypto Exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io Announces Listing of Cardano Based REVU Token
  • Revuto was recognized at the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.
  • In May, the firm garnered $10 million in minutes via an initial coin offering.

Renowned centralized exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io have agreed to offer Revuto’s REVU token, the first-ever Cardano native asset. To help individuals save money on their subscriptions, Revuto is a subscription management Dapp based on Cardano. In May, the firm garnered $10 million in minutes via an initial coin offering (ICO), and 3 million people have already signed up for the app as early adopters.

Revuto became the fastest-growing fintech startup globally when more than 300,000 customers across the globe signed up for the app in August. For this reason, Revuto was recognized at the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai as the consumer product with the quickest growth rate.

Revuto’s CEO and co-founder Vedran Vukman commented:

“We are proud to make history again with REVU, after being the first ICO, publishing the 1st Cardano lite wallet and breaking records with our growth – we are now the first to list on tier 1 CEXs, KuCoin and Gate.io. The process included multiple legal openings for our utility token, from top legal firms including both US and EU legislations, with audits being in process and led by the global leader blockchain security. We also partnered with Skynet Trading for institutional-grade liquidity solutions. Our ethos is to work only with the best; to ensure our customers and investors enjoy the best products and returns. It may take longer, and is often the more difficult way – but it’s the right way to build long term value.”

Since its debut on Cardano four months ago, Revuto, the subscription management firm behind the first mobile wallet and ICO, has seen unprecedented growth. It is again setting the pace by listing REVU. The fast-growing firm, through the listing, has allowed retail investors to grab REVU on KuCoin and Gate.io starting on January 7th.

Cardano native tokens will be accepted as payment for subscriptions when the business launches its Virtual Debit Cards, which will help control seasonality in subscriptions. Customers will pay for their subscriptions using Defi money, which Revuto plans to deploy later this year. A big development in this respect will be the introduction of liquidity pools for micro-lending and borrowing.

Revuto users will be able to supply liquidity to other Revuto users and receive a dividend due to this arrangement. Others will borrow money from those pools to pay for their memberships. Because of this, Revuto’s cutting-edge blockchain product can withstand fluctuations in the crypto market thanks to the thoughtful design of its ecosystem and tokenomics.

Bitcoin

Revuto Becomes First Cardano-Native Asset To List On Top-Tier Exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io Simultaneously

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

revuto
Listing On Noteworthy CEXs Opens Floodgate For Revuto User Acquisition

 Blockchain startup Revuto, a platform that enables users to manage and pay for subscriptions using cryptocurrencies easily, has announced the listing of its Cardano-native REVU token on top-tier centralized exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io. Starting January 7, 2022, retail investors can purchase the token through either of these platforms and be a part of the Revuto community.

Revuto is the first dApp on Cardano, designed to leverage Cardano’s native tokens and DeFi solutions to help users pay for their subscriptions and save money irrespective of the crypto market’s volatility. After closing its highly successful public token sale, Revuto became the first project to launch a mobile wallet and ICO (Initial Coin Offering) on Cardano. Moreover, the platform’s REVU token is also the first Cardano-native asset to secure simultaneous listings in two of the most prominent centralized exchanges.

Throughout 2021, the Revuto team witnessed meteoric growth, raising $10 million within minutes of its first public sale. The platform has also received over 3 million early sign-ups for its subscription management dApp. Furthermore, in the last six months, more than 300,000 global users have registered on the Revuto dApp, making it the fastest-growing fintech startup worldwide.

Simplifying Your Subscription Management Experience

With subscription-based services growing exponentially, blockchain-based startup Revuto aims to simplify the subscription management experience for users while offering them more control and transparency.

To further their mission, the Revuto team recently launched their dApp on Cardano to enable users to manage and pay for their existing (and new) subscriptions using crypto and DeFi services. Employing Revuto’s Cardano-native REVU token, users can pay their subscriptions at lower costs than debit and credit cards and stake the tokens to earn additional yield.

In the coming days, the Revuto team will launch their virtual debit cards to allow users to manage subscription seasonality and pay for their subscriptions with Cardano-native tokens. The platform also aims to introduce Defi services, including liquidity pools for micro-lending and borrowing.

Commenting on the growth of the platform and the upcoming CEX listings, Vedran Vukman, CEO and Co-founder of Revuto, notes, “We are proud to make history again with REVU, after being the first ICO, publishing the 1st Cardano lite wallet and breaking records with our growth – we are now the first to list on tier 1 CEXs, KuCoin and Gate.io.”

Vukman concludes, “Our ethos is to work only with the best; to ensure our customers and investors enjoy the best products and returns. It may take longer, and is often the more difficult way – but it’s the right way to build long-term value.”

 

Image source: Revuto
Bitcoin

Top 3 Coins That Gained This Week: FTM, ATOM, CRV

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

google news

