Ramesh Ponnuru: A debate about inflation will matter in 2022. But which one?
Prices have been increasing at the fastest rate in decades, but we haven’t been having a debate about inflation. We’ve been having five. We might do a better job of thinking through the issues if we distinguish among them.
The first debate concerns the magnitude of the current inflation: how long it will last and how high it will get.
It started last spring, when some economists sounded the alarm that we were likely to see the highest inflation in a generation. Others argued first that inflation would remain subdued and then that it would prove “transitory.” It has now stayed high for long enough that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has retired the term.
How harmful this inflation is has touched off a second debate.
Optimists have claimed that it will help many, maybe even most, Americans because it allows borrowers to repay their loans with devalued dollars. The pessimists, who have the public on their side, have emphasized that the real value of wages has fallen over the last year.
Debate number three takes up what is behind the inflation.
Some politicians and activists point to corporate greed and increasing business concentration. But these explanations don’t explain: Business concentration didn’t fall for four decades starting in the 1980s and then suddenly rise last year, and it’s hard to believe greed followed this pattern either. The more serious dispute concerns the extent to which disruptions stemming from COVID-19 have caused higher prices, and to what extent the overstimulation of the economy has. In other words, how much of the problem is “supply” and how much “demand”?
This debate leads quickly to the fourth one: What should we do to combat inflation?
Among the proffered solutions: slowing down the Fed’s asset-buying, raising interest rates, cutting regulations to address shortages, restraining federal spending and — this one is the favorite for the corporate-greed theorists — imposing price controls.
And from there we move to the fifth one: How much of this is President Joe Biden’s fault?
No prize for guessing the line of division on that one.
All of these debates are obviously related.
Gauging how much harm inflation has done depends, for example, on what’s causing it: A supply-generated inflation should not be expected to help borrowers and or to be easily countered by the Fed. But mixing up these issues can lead to mistakes.
Biden supporters have sometimes pointed to supply-chain disruptions as a way to deny inflation is his fault. His opponents often prefer to put the focus on loose fiscal policy, which makes his culpability clear. But this way of looking at the issues is just a groove we’ve fallen into.
The current inflation can be largely a supply issue and, at the same time, one Biden ought to be doing more to address. Scrapping the Jones Act, which makes it more expensive to transport goods, would be a start, and waiving it is entirely in the president’s power.
Biden’s spending isn’t just a demand issue, either. When critics say COVID relief money made it too easy for people to avoid work, they’re talking about a supply effect.
When I say “we” should distinguish the questions raised by this inflation, I very much include myself. Last spring, I was skeptical of the argument that fiscal and monetary policy were dangerously loose in a way that threatened high inflation.
Previous predictions along these lines, like the ones made after the great recession a decade ago, had not come true. The speed with which money changes hands remained low. Market expectations of inflation over the next five to 10 years remained near or below the Fed’s target.
I’d still stand by most of what I wrote then. At year’s end, monetary policy looks only a little too loose, judging by the gap between actual spending levels throughout the economy and their expected levels.
I erred, though, in thinking that we therefore need not worry about inflation. (“Stop Worrying About Inflation” was the headline on an op-ed I co-wrote in February. Oops.) The inflation warnings I was disputing didn’t dwell on supply chains, so I didn’t either. But supply shortages turned out to be crucial — and then more persistent than I initially assumed.
We’d make the opposite mistake if we assumed that because inflation hawks were right about the first two debates, they got everything else right, too. So far, the fear that heightened inflation expectations would take on a life of their own has not materialized: Bond markets are still pricing in inflation near 2% over the next decade.
If we’re lucky — and after underestimating the inflation of 2021, that qualifier is important — a year from now all of these debates will look less important.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a senior editor at National Review and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain’s Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted $500,000 in 2009 to settle her lawsuit against the American millionaire and anyone else “who could have been included as a potential defendant,” according to a court record unsealed Monday.
The prince’s lawyers say that language should bar Virginia Giuffre from suing Andrew now, even though he wasn’t a party to the original settlement.
The private 2009 legal deal resolved Giuffre’s allegations that Epstein had hired her as a teenager to be a sexual servant at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Andrew was not named in that lawsuit, but Giuffre had alleged in it that Epstein had flown her around the world for sexual encounters with numerous men “including royalty, politicians, academicians, businessmen and/or professional and personal acquaintances.”
The settlement unsealed Monday also doesn’t mention Andrew, but contains a single paragraph saying it protects anyone “who could have been included as a potential defendant” from being sued by Giuffre.
Attorney Andrew Brettler, representing the prince, has told a Manhattan federal court judge that the agreement should release Andrew “from any purported liability.”
Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a statement Monday that the language about protecting potential defendants in the settlement between his client and Epstein was “irrelevant” to the prince’s lawsuit in part because the paragraph did not mention the prince and he didn’t know about it.
“He could not have been a ‘potential defendant’ in the settled case against Jeffrey Epstein both because he was not subject to jurisdiction in Florida and because the Florida case involved federal claims to which he was not a part,” Boies said.
Boies said he wanted the Epstein-Giuffre agreement publicly released “to refute the claims being made about it by Prince Andrew’s” public relations campaign.
Giuffre sued the prince in August, saying he had sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001 when she was 17.
The prince’s lawyers say Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”
They also wrote that Giuffre sued Andrew “to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.”
Arguments over the request to dismiss the lawsuit are scheduled for Tuesday.
Recently, the prince’s lawyers have said Giuffre should be disallowed from suing in the U.S. because she has lived most of the past two decades in Australia and can’t accurately claim to be a resident of Colorado, where her mother lives.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has rejected an attempt by the lawyers to halt progression of the lawsuit and to subject Giuffre to a deposition over the issue of where she is a resident.
In late 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”
He said he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her.
The interview was widely panned by critics who said Andrew seemed insensitive to Epstein’s victims. Afterward, the prince stepped back from royal duties.
A message seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for Giuffre’s lawyers and with Brettler.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in August 2019 as he awaited trial in the U.S. on sex trafficking charges that didn’t involve Andrew.
His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was convicted last week in Manhattan on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges related to several women after a month-long trial. Giuffre was not one of the alleged victims in that case.
Judge Alison J. Nathan, who presided over the trial, asked lawyers on both sides to suggest when a sentencing date should be set and when a trial should be scheduled on perjury charges that were severed from the other charges Maxwell faced.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has done.
Frightening ‘Mouthful’ carried by Amanda Seyfried as troubled mother
MOVIE REVIEW
“A MOUTHFUL OF AIR”
Rated R. On digital and on demand.
Grade: B-
A frightening, well-acted portrait of a young wife, mother and artist dealing with severe postpartum depression, “A Mouthful of Air” tells the story of Julie Davis (Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried), an author of best-selling children’s illustrated books, who attempts suicide while she is home alone with her toddler son. The film is set in 1995 in New York City and based on a novel by “I Smile Back” author Amy Koppelman, who also wrote the screenplay and produced and directed.
When we first meet Julie in her colorfully and elaborately self-decorated Upper West Side apartment, she is drawing her favorite character Pinky, who is learning to climb high with a little bird companion (Koppelman provides the film’s illustrations). Julie is also caring for her toddler son, Teddy. When her husband Ethan (Finn Wittrock of Lenox) arrives, the picture is complete, and what we see is a happy and attractive family.
But demons lurk inside Julie’s mind, making her feel inadequate and incompetent. Like many of us, she worries about how everything can go horribly wrong. Leaving Teddy in front of the TV, she goes into the bathroom with an X-Acto knife and lands in the hospital, where she meets Dr. Sylvester (Paul Giamatti), who, when he isn’t making up some weird story about candy and spider’s eggs, makes the mistake of reading a poem by Sylvia Plath to Julie to demonstrate some pointless point. A better reason to avoid psychiatry than Dr. Sylvester would be hard to find.
Julie discovers she is two months pregnant, and she, Ethan and Dr. Sylvester agree to go on with the pregnancy, if she will take her antidepressant medication. Soon, Julie allows that she can “see color again,” meaning that she is getting better. But like Ethan, who comes across thanks to Wittrock as a loving and patient partner, we walk on figurative eggshells watching “A Mouthful of Air.”
While Seyfried delivers a powerful and deeply compassionate performance as the troubled wife, mother and author and artist, I must confess that I found it disturbing to watch Julie taking care of her children, knowing what she was capable of.
In the role of Julie’s vain, but lovable mother Bobbi, Amy Irving provides a ray of light in the film’s bleak darkness. Flashbacks to Julie’s childhood mix idyllic images with her father (Michael Gaston) shouting at her and her child self screaming in fear. Julie’s new book is about a “star monster,” who gobbles up stars and leaves the sky empty. Oh, my. Julie’s father shows up again after Julie and Ethan move to a suburban house, and Julie’s father helps paint a room with Julie in a scene that is a physical and emotional mess.
The editing can be confusing, especially the ending, which is set in the present time. Speaking of Plath, perhaps reading her 1963 novel “The Bell Jar,” a classic story of a brilliant and suicidal young woman, might be a better use of one’s time.
(“A Mouthful of Air” contains profanity.)
Braceras: It’s 2022, time to let high school, college students move on
As we begin the new year, the five words that American high school and college students most dread are these: “in an abundance of caution.”
It was “in an abundance of caution” that high schools and colleges originally sent students home in 2020 just “to flatten the curve,” yet stayed remote for more than a year.
It was “in an abundance of caution” that students were told not to socialize outside of a limited “bubble” — solidifying cliques and isolating less popular teens. It was “in an abundance of caution” that proms were cancelled, graduations postponed and entire athletic seasons lost.
It was “in an abundance of caution” that some colleges told depressed students that mental health counselors would only offer telehealth appointments.
And what, exactly, did high schools and colleges need to be so cautious about? How many high school and college students have died from COVID or even been hospitalized? Yes, there have been some. But the likelihood of death or hospitalization for people in this age group with no pre-existing conditions was extremely low even prior to the advent of vaccines and the development of treatments. Now that the vast majority of these students are vaccinated, the risk of serious illness to students — and to their teachers — is infinitesimal. By contrast, the costs in terms of isolation, mental illness, ineffective virtual learning and lost social interaction are vast.
At Dartmouth College, three first-year students took their own lives during the 2020-21 school year. At Yale, first-year student Rachael Shaw-Rosenbaum told the Yale Daily News in the fall of 2020 that she was more worried about her mental health than catching COVID. Six months later, she died by suicide in her dormitory. Her mother told the New York Times that the pandemic pushed her over the edge.
The response of many American colleges has been to hire more mental health counselors, but what students really need are opportunities to interact face-to-face with their teachers and peers.
And, yet, in a time when we need to be thinking about returning to normalcy, many schools are moving backward.
According to news sources, more than 800 U.S. primary or secondary schools are planning on shutting down in January. Thankfully, Gov. Charlie Baker has thus far resisted the Massachusetts Teachers Association’s call for such nonsense.
At the college level, more than 70 colleges are starting the term online.
Here in New England, Emerson College has ordered students to stay in their rooms from Jan. 3 to 17. Harvard and Bates have announced plans to begin the spring semester online. And Yale is both delaying their start and beginning classes remotely. Dartmouth College seems to be treading cautiously. Fortunately, classes resume in person on Jan. 4. But the college is shifting to “grab-and-go” dining, closing fitness centers and severely limiting any indoor gatherings other than class. (And who wouldn’t want to gather outside to eat dinner in Hanover, N.H., where tomorrow’s low temperature is forecast at 7 degrees?)
All of these changes are a mistake.
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health says omicron should not be an excuse for closing down schools and reimposing remote learning.
Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security agrees.
“We have to start focusing on serious disease and hospitalization, not cases,” Adalja told Forbes.
Ken Henderson, chancellor of Northeastern University, seems to have gotten the message. In announcing Northeastern’s plans to be open in person next semester, Henderson wrote, “Our job is to continue to control COVID effectively, not let COVID control us.” Yet, Northeastern will continue to require weekly testing.
Remarkably, our nation’s educators could learn from the National Football League. The NFL has announced that fully vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals do not need to test weekly anymore. Players or staff members who report symptoms are required to isolate and test, and those who are positive can return after five days, in accordance with CDC guidelines. They will have to wear a mask at the practice facility for the next five days. Because people can be “persistently positive” for several weeks or months after recovering from COVID, players won’t have to provide a negative test to return to play.
Colleges and high schools with high vaccination rates should follow the NFL’s lead. Indeed, needless testing of asymptomatic students is a fruitless effort to find positive tests and punish students. In the future, will we be testing asymptomatic students for the flu?
In 2022, let’s resolve to abandon “an abundance of caution” and start putting students first.
Jennifer C. Braceras is director of the Independent Women’s Law Center.
