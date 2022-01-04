Celebrities
#RHOSLC Calamity: Jennie Nguyen Confronts Mary Cosby About Her Racist Remarks But Cosby Can’t Comprehend The Issue—‘What?! I Love Slanted Eyes!’
Another day, another bit of bizarre behavior from Bravolebrities.
On Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, newbie Jennie Nguyen confronted Mary Cosby for comments she made to her about loving her “slanted eyes.” The new housewife who is of Vietnamese descent first expressed frustration to her husband Duy about the comment before confronting Mary in person.
During housewife Whitney Rose’s brand relaunch party, Jennie gathered the rest of the ladies and put Mary on blast while returning a gift of Christian Louboutin shoes because the gift “wasn’t genuine.”
As Jennie was telling Mary that she was “insulted” by the “slanted eyes” comment, Mary seemed shocked and somehow reiterated the comment again.
“Really? I love slanted eyes!” said the woman of God noting that she didn’t “mean any harm” by her statement. “I didn’t mean any harm by that. Like, for me, it’s a compliment,” she added.
Jennie, however, didn’t back down.
“You can say things differently, like, I love your beautiful eyes. But when you reference ‘I love your slanted eyes,’ you know, it’s very insulting to me.”
Mary eventually apologized noting that she didn’t want to “go down that road”—but things were far from over the Pentecostal Pastor.
The other ladies noted that Mary made other remarks that she never took accountability for.
“I’m very uncomfortable with saying, like, racially derogatory things, and I feel like everyone’s just kind of letting it go,” said Whitney Rose while Lisa Barlow teed up to drop a bomb; those “Mexican thug” comments.
“In Veil, you did make a comment that bothered me, you said I’m not like Jen [Shah] who’s like a Mexican thug.”
“It’s not fair to put me with someone so…like, when I think about Jen, I see a heartless…I see a thug,” said Mary Cosby a few episodes ago to Lisa. “Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!”
Remember that? Apparently, Mary didn’t and although it was clearly caught on camera, Mary vehemently denied saying that.
What?! I don’t even talk like that!” said Mary while a flashback scene clearly showed her making the comments.
As previously reported Mary issued an interesting apology for her Mexican thug Jeh Shah shade and on Sunday, as tensions continued to rise, Mary got up and left and was trailed by fellow housewife/her good friend Meredith Marks.
Meredith said on Twitter that she “held Mary accountable” for her comments to Jennie…
“I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support,” Marks wrote. “Please be patient #rhoslc.”
and Mary clapped back noting that despite Meredith trying to play “Switzerland” a.k.a. trying to remain neutral, she “has her own issues to be productive on.”
“Really Meredith?? You had a conversation with me hoping it would be productive!! You was there …you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment!” she tweeted. “Stop acting like your teaching me.. you have your own issues to be productive on…You never have the right answer.. ‘Switzerland.”
OOOP!
What do YOU think about this latest bit of #RHOSLC drama? It seemingly NEVER ends…
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Celebrities
Prince Andrew’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad start to 2022 – Macleans.ca
First, more revelations from a civil lawsuit claiming the prince had sex with a minor. Next, the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell. Not a very happy new year.
In August 2019, after convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died in custody while awaiting yet more criminal charges, I wrote about the dangers that lay ahead for his royal friend, Prince Andrew: “Prince Andrew has surely known that the sword of Damocles was suspended over his head by that famous single horsehair. He enjoys the grand lifestyle and power inherent with being a son of Queen Elizabeth II, yet must be aware of the precariousness of his position. And now that thread is seriously fraying. It’s all because of his own actions.”
The first week of 2022 may be when that sword drops a bit lower.
For months, he’s been fighting a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who claims that she was forced by Epstein to have sex with the prince when she was 17. Her lawsuit uses New York’s Child Victims Act, which grants greater legal options to those abused while under the age of 18.
On Jan. 4, lawyers for the prince and Giuffre will appear before District Judge Lewis Kaplan in New York. The royal attorneys want the case dismissed, arguing, among other things, that Giuffre was over the age of consent (17) in New York when the alleged sexual assault took place.
RELATED: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year could be overshadowed by Harry, Charles and Andrew
Andrew appears to have little evidence to bolster his own defences that he didn’t know Giuffre, was at a birthday party at Pizza Hut when she claims they allegedly met on one occasion in London, and has a medical condition that calls her account into question. In a filing regarding dated Dec. 30, Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, was scathing: “Based on his discovery responses, Prince Andrew has apparently already determined that he has no documents that would be responsive to the majority of Plaintiff’s [Giuffre’s] requests. If Prince Andrew truly has no documents concerning his communications with Maxwell or Epstein, his travel to Florida, New York, or various locations in London, his alleged medical inability to sweat, or anything that would support the alibis he gave during his BBC interview, then continuing with discovery will not be burdensome to him at all.”
There was a possible glimmer of good news for Andrew on Jan. 3, when a confidential settlement from 2009 between Epstein and Giuffre was made public by the U.S. district judge overseeing Giuffre’s lawsuit against the Queen’s second son (as well as the judge in charge of a related legal action between Giuffre and another of Epstein’s friends, American law professor Alan Dershowitz, whom she has also accused of sexual assault.)
The settlement, which gave Giuffre US$500,000, states that Giuffre (then known as Virginia Roberts) “hereby remise, release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge the said Second Parties and any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant (“Other Potential Defendants”) from all, and all manner of, action and actions of Virginia Roberts, including State or Federal, cause and causes of action (common law or statutory), suits, debts, dues, sums of money, accounts, reckonings, bonds, bills.” Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue that the wording in that settlement means Giuffre signed away her right to sue the prince.
Whether or not this is the case, it’s still generating bad headlines for him around the world.
RELATED: Prince Andrew’s tell-all interview about Jeffrey Epstein didn’t go so great
Meanwhile, the judge overseeing the criminal case involving Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of procuring and grooming sex victims for Epstein, and who was a close friend of Andrew’s, asked lawyers involved in that case for Maxwell’s sentencing schedule to be filed by Jan. 10. One way for Maxwell, 60, to reduce her sentence may be to offer damaging evidence against Epstein’s famous friends, including the prince.
Whatever the final results of this week’s legal proceedings, the damage to “Prince Andrew, Duke of York, a/k/a Andrew Albert Christian Edward, in his personal capacity,” as he’s identified in the American legal filings, is incalculable. It’s been more than two years since the interview he gave BBC about his relationship with Epstein boomeranged on the prince, forcing him to stop undertaking any official engagements on behalf of his mother. The pressure is only intensifying with every new revelation, including photos from Maxwell’s trial of her and Epstein enjoying themselves as guests of Andrew on the Queen’s private estate of Balmoral.
Over the weekend, British papers were filled with warnings of his fate, especially if he loses the civil lawsuit. Options being bandied include casting him into “exile,” which could mean losing his right to use the title “Duke of York” and giving up his last remaining patronages, including military titles.
Even as his friends and allies keep tossing out ways for him to return to public life (the latest involves resurrecting his entrepreneurial project, Pitch@Palace) that seems all but impossible. Even if Giuffre loses her lawsuit, Prince Andrew has already lost in the court of public opinion. There’s just no going back from that.
Celebrities
Betty White’s Last Words Before She Passed Away Revealed: It Was ‘Sweet’
The passing of Betty White has been rough for all those who loved her, but especially those who knew her best. Now, pal Vicki Lawrence, shares Betty’s spoke a single word before she passed peacefully.
The world lost an icon when Betty White passed away on Dec. 31, 2021. The First Lady of Television was a mere weeks away from turning 100, but it was a comfort to many to know that she passed peacefully in her home, without much fuss. Now, a tender detail has been revealed about her final moments with us from pal Vicki Lawrence, who worked with Betty on her TV show “Mama’s Family” back in the day.
Vicki explained in an exclusive interview with Page Six that she spoke with mutual friend Carol Burnett just after Betty’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Vicki, 72, shared. In her reply, Carol gave her a comforting piece of information. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”
Allen, as in her late husband Allen Ludden, who passed away in 1981 at the age of 72 from stomach cancer. Throughout her life, Betty only spoke lovingly about her spouse, and for many, like Vicki, it is nice to think of the two of them finally reunited. “How sweet is that?” Vicki added in her interview. “I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.’”
Betty and Allen married on June 14, 1963. Though they never had children, Betty was a wonderful stepmother to Allen’s 3 kids from his previous marriage. He sadly died before he could see the real magnitude of her success, like starring in Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, and slew of comedy movies. But like all of us, we’re sure he enjoyed the time he got with her. Here’s hoping they’re together again.
Celebrities
Why Britney Spears Decided To Unfollow Sister Jamie Lynn: She Won’t Go Into 2022 With ‘Baggage’
Britney Spears has unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram, and sources say her reason for doing so comes back to her family’s complicity in the conservatorship.
Britney Spears, 40, started off the year 2022 by unfollowing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, on Instagram. Jamie Lynn seemingly still follows the “Stronger” songstress, who has been estranged from her family, including mom Lynne Spears and dad Jamie Spears, due to the 13-year-long conservatorship that ended in November. A source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pop star’s social media move against her sister only further cemented the ongoing rift that exists between Britney and her loved ones.
“Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through,” the insider shared. “They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her. She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship.”
The source also said that Jamie Lynn “has moved forward” with her plans to release her forthcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said. But Britney “does not want to take part in this narrative” involving her sister’s tell-all, our insider said. “She wants to live her own life and focus on herself, her children and her wedding plans with Sam [Asghari]. She is at a good place in her life, finally, and does not need her family trying to bring her down anymore.”
HL also learned from a second source that in the wake of the conservatorship’s termination, Britney is fully focused on moving forward in life — but without Jamie Lynn and her family. “Britney has had some amazing changes in her life this past year and she feels like she truly won her life back,” the source explained. “She’s with the man of her dreams, the conservatorship has ended, and she is ecstatic to start this new chapter. But at this point in her life, that means she wants to drop anything that doesn’t contribute to her positivity and new outlook on life. Britney didn’t want to go into 2022 with any baggage or negativity, and she decided that unfollowing her sister was a piece of that puzzle she needed to remove.”
For the past few months, Britney has been directly and indirectly calling out her loved ones on social media. She recently addressed her reasons for taking such a long music hiatus with a new message on her Instagram on Dec. 28. “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney wrote. “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.” She also also brought up how Jamie Lynn was allowed to perform her music at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” Britney said. “So much wasted time to only embarrass and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do music anymore.”
