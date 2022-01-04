RIP: Max Julien, Star of ‘The Mack’, Dead at 88

Actor Maxwell Banks, best known as Max Julien, died from natural causes on his birthday, January 1. He was 88.
His wife, Arabella Julien found him unresponsive at his Sherman Oaks, California home on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at Sherman Oaks Hospital.
His death was confirmed to TMZ by his publicist. Julien was best known for starring and writing 1970s blaxploitation films such as The Mack (1973), about a smooth-talking pimp named Goldie.
Rappers still sample tracks off The Mack‘s soundtrack by singer Willie Hutch (“I Choose You”, “Brothers Gonna Work It Out”).
Julien channeled his Goldie persona as Uncle Fred in Def Jam’s How to Be a Player, Bill Bellamy‘s 1997 comedy film.
Julien wrote the screenplay for blaxploitation film Cleopatra Jones (1973), starring Tamara Dobson. He also acted in The Black Klansmen (1966), Psych-Out, Getting Straight (with Candice Bergen), Thomasine & Bushrod (with his then-partner Vonetta McGee), The Mod Squad, The Bold Ones: The Protectors and One on One.
Dua Lipa looked sexier than ever when she rocked a cutout sparkly dress while on vacation in St. Barts.
Dua Lipa, 26, seems to be doing fine ever since her split with Anwar Hadid, and she proved that when she rocked a sexy dress while on vacation in St. Barts. The singer showed off her incredible figure in a sparkly glitter George Trochopoulos Bias Cut Silver Dress with cutouts across the front and back of the dress.
Dua posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Can u see me?” The halterneck dress was completely sheer and cutout revealing her tiny waist, abs, and chest. The dress featured an asymmetrical hem and was completely cut out in the back revealing her behind.
She styled her dress with a pair of bubblegum pink, patent leather slip-on The Attico Anais Hot Pink Mules, a slicked back tight braid, hoop earrings, a metallic smokey eye, and a matte nude lip.
Dua is always showing off her toned figure in some sort of sexy look and just recently, rocked a tiny white bikini and a pair of furry boots while on vacation with friends. Dua posted a slew of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “JOLLY GOOOOOD.” In a few of the photos, the singer put her toned abs on full display in a tiny Isa Boulder bikini and Gcds Moon Hello Kitty Fur Boots.
Dua’s Brie Bikini top featured underwear cups and thick straps and she styled it with the matching Jessie ruched stretch-satin bikini briefs. The bottoms were high-rise while the back was ruched, making them super cheeky. She styled the two-piece with a pair of massive, mid-calf white furry Moon Boots that had a little Hello Kitty emblem on the front.
New Real Housewives of Orange County housewife Dr. Jen Armstrong‘s legal troubles just keep piling up higher and higher. New serious reports have surfaced of a second malpractice lawsuit being filed against her as well as working with an unlicensed physician.
According to new documents obtained by Radar, an individual named TerriLitzkow is suing not only Dr. Jen herself but also her business, Advanced Skincare Medcenter, and a “doctor” named Donald Woo Lee.
In the court documents, Litzkow is accusing Dr. Jen and Donald Woo Lee of breach of fiduciary duty and medical battery.
Litzkow is claiming she went to Dr. Jen’s Newport Beach office in 2017 for dermatological skin issues. She received numerous treatments from 2017 to 2021. However, in early 2020 she claims that Dr. Jen told her that she was “dissatisfied” with a leading brand of cosmetic products and went on to suggest that she use a company that she had found superior in quality.
Litzow claims the new products she was shown had Korean writing on them. She says that it was around this time that she started experiencing discomfort and pain in her face. She described the pain as feeling as if a thread had come loose and was poking into her skin from behind her skin.
Here’s where things get sketchy.
According to Litzkow, she was told by Dr. Jen that a man she referred to as “Dr. Lee” would treat her problems.
Later, Litzkow came to find out that Donald Lee Woo has been disciplined for insurance fraud, and even though he wore scrubs, he was not, in fact, practicing medicine with Dr. Jen.
In addition to that, she says that she found out that Woo Lee voluntarily surrendered his license in 2019 and was prohibited from practicing medicine.
In the suit, Litknow claimed Woo injected and manipulated her face, and she is furious that Dr. Jen allowed an unlicensed doctor to work on her face. She is asking in excess of $250,000 for mental suffering, anxiety, and emotional distress.
This isn’t the only malpractice suit Dr. Jen is facing. As we previously reported, she is also being sued for assault and battery for allegedly leaving a victim, Judy Hecht, “deformed.”
In less serious news, the good doctor had been struggling to sell her $6 million mansion weeks before her premiere on RHOC. It was heavily featured in the first few episodes of the new season, but after failing to find any potential buyers, the home has been taken off the market.
The RHOC star has yet to comment on either of the pending lawsuits or her home listing.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Despite some drama, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter ended 2021 on a positive note. The teen shared a montage of her favorite moments from the past year.
Sami Sheen is saying goodbye to 2021, and hello to 2022. The 17-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards capped off the year by sharing a montage to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 3) of photos and videos from 2021. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption.
Sami’s montage featured footage of the teen out and about with her friends throughout the past year. There were glimpses of Sami and her pals at concerts, parties, restaurants, and more. Charlie, 56, and Denise, 50, were nowhere to be found in Sami’s 2021 roundup video. Her siblings Lola, 16, and Eloise, 10, didn’t appear in the footage, either.
2021 was a year of change for Sami. The high schooler moved out of her family home that she lived with Denise and her sisters in September, and moved in with Charlie. At the time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sami moved out of Denise’s due to a disagreement over ”her mother’s rules”. Then, on Oct. 4, a judge ruled that Charlie no longer had to pay child support to Denise for their two daughters, Sami and Lola (Denise’s third child, Eloise, was adopted when she was a single parent).
The child support ruling was a major win for Charlie, who had a drama-filled split from Denise in 2005. “Charlie loves all of his children very much,” HollywoodLife‘s source previously said. “He’s a total girl dad and has a super soft spot for his daughters.” While Sami is residing with the Two and a Half Men actor, Lola lives with both her parents.
Denise, an alum of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was married to Charlie from 2002 until 2006. After their split, she adopted daughter Eloise as a single parent. She later married husband AaronPhypers in 2018, and together the couple are now Eloise’s legal parents.