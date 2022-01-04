Robbins: Jan. 6 marks anniversary of day democracy came under fire

This week’s anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt by Donald Trump’s loyalists to overthrow an election is a grim reminder of the razor’s edge on which American democracy sits. The multi-faceted schemes to nullify Joe Biden’s victory brought us dangerously close to a coup d’etat. As three retired Army generals warned in a recent op ed, “We are chilled to our bones at the thought of a coup succeeding next time.”

As well they should be, as should the rest of us. What was supposed to be the celebration of our enduring democracy — the constitutionally mandated tabulation of electoral votes — became its desecration.

As a House committee investigates the circumstances of the Jan. 6 riots, Olympic-level stonewalling is underway. Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the committee from obtaining public records that document what he did that day. The records were paid for by the taxpayers and are owned by the American people. Trump, however, is unenthusiastic about letting us know what they say.

Trump’s lawsuit is frivolous, and has already been rejected by two federal courts. But his hope is that the justices whom he appointed will stoop to turning the Supreme Court into a kind of Trump Protection Tribunal.

Trump isn’t the only one frantic about keeping the committee from learning the truth about Jan. 6. Twice-indicted Trump strategist Steve Bannon has refused to obey a committee subpoena. Former chief of staff Mark Meadows produced damning documents, and then reversed himself, refusing to answer questions about them, thereby earning himself a criminal referral to the Justice Department.

Last week Rudy Giuliani protege Bernard Kerik delivered a trove of documents, but produced a list of documents he was withholding as “attorney work product.” Kerik is not an attorney. He did, on the other hand, spend time in jail for fraud, ethics violations and criminal false statements. He is withholding a document heartwarmingly entitled “Draft Letter from POTUS to Seize Evidence in the Interest of National Security in the 2020 Election.” It is dated Dec.17, 2020, the day before Trump met in the Oval Office with disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn to discuss seizing election equipment in states whose election results Trump sought to overturn. Kerik was hired by Giuliani, who is under federal criminal investigation, on behalf of Trump, double-impeached and under investigation in at least two jurisdictions. Flynn is a convicted felon.

A regular Brady Bunch.

The willingness to use violence to advance political objectives, the circumvention of democratic procedures and the systematic trashing of democratic institutions that exist to guard against totalitarianism can no longer be said to be foreign to the American experience. Last year’s machinations to stop the counting of votes or to “find” phony ones, the fraudulent claims of election fraud and the attempts to bulldoze local officials into overriding voters, culminating in the storming of the Capitol, bears a terrible resemblance to historic putsches. To think it, to say it, to write it, seems inconceivable. What it does not seem, however, is off base.

Jeff Robbins is a Boston lawyer and former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.