Salma Hayek, 55, Lunges In A Leopard Print Swimsuit To Sip Coffee Poolside: Photo
Salma Hayek looked stunningly sexy in a plunging leopard print bathing suit as she soaked up the sun for some holiday relaxation.
Salma Hayek showed off her goods on Monday with a sultry snap on Instagram, posing in a Saint Laurent leopard print halter one-piece as she took in the new year. “First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year,” the 55-year-old wrote in the caption, also translating the sentiment in Spanish. The Frida star sat in the sexy, plunging swimsuit as she enjoyed her morning coffee, sitting poolside in a lush locale that also featured a stunning oceanside backdrop.
The Mexican-American actress is pretty keen on sharing some sexy one-piece swimsuit pics! Back on Nov. 29, 2021, Salma shared a post-Thanksgiving poolside shot in an “Original Gucci” black one-piece to celebrate the release of House of Gucci, in which she plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a psychic who becomes the confidant to Lady Gaga‘s Patrizia Reggiani. “This is not my wardrobe for ‘House of Gucci’ but I highly recommend it anyway,” she captioned the post, sipping a cocktail as she took in some relaxation time.
In addition to the House of Gucci premiere, Salma had more to celebrate on Nov. 19 when she was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The Desperado actress was presented with the star by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actor Adam Sandler and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao presenting at the ceremony, also proudly posing with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.
The mother-daughter duo were both stunning in black, with Salma wearing a high-low taffeta dress with a bejeweled bodice and cropped matching jacket. Valentina sported a short black dress with furry embellishments at the top and bottom, covering the look with a black blazer and paring her outfit with knee-high black high-heeled boots.
“I am very moved by tonight. It is, of course, a big honor,” Salma stated at the ceremony, reported CBS Los Angeles. “We are all made out of stardust — I think it’s 94% of our atoms are the same as the stars. We are all stars, and when you see this star, I want you to know that because you are all in my heart.” She went on, “Part of your stardust is in that place, so you tell all your friends you are part of that star, too.”
Gia Giudice, 20, Stuns In Gold Crop Top & Mini Skirt Alongside Her 3 Sisters In Mini Dresses
Gia Giudice is celebrating her birthday early in the Bahamas, and she posed for sexy new photos with her sisters while wearing a crop top and mini skirt.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is feeling extremely “lucky” after seeing a new photo of her gorgeous daughters in the Bahamas. The girls are visiting Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice and celebrating Gia‘s 21st birthday a bit early. Gia’s birthday is on Jan. 8, and as you can see in the two photos below, she’s ending her 21st year of life by showing off her toned abs in a gold crop top and mini skirt.
“How did I get so lucky?!” Teresa captioned the photo Gia and her other three daughters — Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13 — below. “Happy New Year from my family to yours.” As you can see, Gia wasn’t the only one wearing a mini outfit. While Gabriella mimicked Gia’s outfit with her own colorful crop top and mini skirt, Milania and Audriana slayed in blue mini dresses as they cuddled up to their oldest sister.
Joe then posed for his own photo with his four daughters and captioned it with: “They are amazing New Years eve 2022”. Joe and his daughters recently celebrated New Year’s Eve together, and they’ve been continuing the celebrations in honor of Gia’s upcoming milestone.
In fact, on January 2, Joe shared an Instagram video of the group singing to Gia as she blew out a candle on her giant cake with strawberries on top. As Joe gushes over the beautiful dessert, he said, “Look at the size of that cheesecake.” In the caption of his post, Joe shared a message for his and Teresa’s oldest daughter: “Happy Birthday Gia [can’t] believe my baby is 21.”
The RHONJ family members have been documenting their fun visit on Instagram throughout the last week, and we can’t wait to see what they share next.
Andy Cohen Slams Ryan Seacrest and Mayor De Blasio on NYE
Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live, has never been one to filter himself.
In the past, the 53-year-old has stirred controversy because he doesn’t feel the need to downplay his opinions.
In a New Year’s Eve countdown on CNN, Andy had some choice words for Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York — the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.”
He went on to say, “So, sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!”
Co-host Anderson Cooper was not as pleased with Andy’s opinions. “Don’t go on a rant,” said Anderson several times. But the more Anderson tried to shut him up, the more energized Andy became.
“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” said Andy. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”
ABC’s segment featured a performance by Journey (led by Arnel Pineda), and Andy wasn’t a fan: “We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count.”
One viewer tweeted a response to CNN’s special, saying, “Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest a loser might be the funniest thing I’ve seen on television this year.”
Leave it to @Andy to keep it real what others were thinking about #ryanseacrest #RockinEve
🤣😂🤣😂 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/DZwkf7hpkR
— M & M (@MelodyM1978) January 1, 2022
“Andy Cohen last night talking trash about ABC, Ryan Seacrest & ‘fake Journey’ is about the most punk rock thing @CNN has ever done. #NYE2022,” said another fan.
The next morning, Andy went to Twitter as well. “Good morning!” he said. “Um, I was a bit overserved last night.”
🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022
Sharelle Rosado Is ‘Grateful’ For ‘Supportive’ Fiancé Chad Ochocinco As They Welcome Baby Together
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sharelle Rosado as she prepares to welcome her first child with Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.
Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado is feeling “grateful” as she prepares to expect her first child together with fiancé Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The 34-year-old realtor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and shared her thoughts as she and the former NFL star expand their family with baby Serenity Paula Johnson on the way.
“Chad is very supportive. Anything I need, he’s like, ‘Take time off. Do whatever you need to do.’ He’s very supportive,” the reality star said. “Chad know he wants to be a stay at home father. So anything I need, he’s always there. It’s just great to have someone like that. Including he has a big profile with celebrity friends and he’s always promoting the brokerage, always promoting the agents. I’m extremely grateful for him.”
Chad has seven other children and Sharelle has three so by welcoming their first baby together will make 11 kids in total. Although the engaged couple has already experienced parenthood, they are ecstatic because this is their first child together. The pair dated on and off for two years before getting engaged in Jan. 2021.
Sharelle explained how well the families have blended together. “Chad has a big family and right now we’re spending Christmas together — my kids and his kids. Everyone gets along. They’re happy, they’re excited. Hopefully the baby can come while they’re on their Christmas break. Everyone’s excited about the baby.”
Meanwhile, the successful entrepreneur has a full plate as she’s days away from giving birth she’s also been busy promoting her hit Netflix docuseries Selling Tampa which features her all female, all Black, luxury real estate firm, Allure Realty.
“The thing about Selling Tampa is we’re minority women and of course we have our differences,” the military veteran said. “You have a lot of strong alpha females who have their own opinion about things. And that’s okay. We know how to bring it back, we know how to have a conversation that may not be delivered the right way. But if anything, we know how to bring it back to the table to communicate. And our end goal is getting the job done.”
Tune into Selling Tampa which is streaming now on Netflix.
