Samsung to Plant 2M Trees With Blockchain Technology

As everyone knows 2021 was a pleasant year for the cryptocurrency industry with enormous ups and downs. Accordingly, Adam Cochran, a popular investor, and professor have predicted the strongly outperforming coin for 2022. As per his prediction, the strongly outperforming coins are Felixo (FLX)(Reflexer), Curve Dao (CRV), Alchemix (ALCX), Balancer (BAL), Frax Share(FXS), and Ribbon Finance (RBN).

1. Felixo (FLX) (Reflexer)

FLX has two different core functions, the first one is similar to other models such as Maker protocol, the RAI system will have a surplus and debt auctions. Moreover, debut auctions will autonomously mint and 1auction new FLX in case the system is underwater. The other one is ungoverning the RAI system, once the vast majority of governance capabilities are completely removed from the system. Reflexer Ugovernance Token will provide further ungovernance and enable the community to take decisions on how to remove themselves from discretion over the protocol.

Furthermore, according to CoinMarketCap, FLX’s price was trading at $526.81 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,066,525. The circulating supply of FLX is 158,624.67 FLX. It can traded in top crypto exchanges such as MEXC, Uniswap (V3), Uniswap (V2), and Loopring Exchange.

2. Curve Dao (CRV)

Curve Dao has gained substantial attention by following its remit as an AMM specifically for stablecoin trading. CRV carries the standard risks associated with depositing funds in smart contracts and dealing with AMMs, which is known as impermanent loss. The explosion in DeFi trading has ensured Curve’s longevity, with AMMs turning over huge amounts of liquidity and associated user profits.

More so, at press time, the CRV price is trading at $6.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,054,617,387. According to CoinMarketCap, the circulating supply of CRV is 450,131,820.99 CRV. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinFLEX, CoinTiger, and Huobi Global. In the last 24-hour CRV price gained over 85.

3. Alchemix (ALCX)

Alchemix lets you reimagine the potential of DeFi by providing highly flexible instant loans that repay themselves over time. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Niance, OKEx, FTX, Bitget, and HitBTC. At the time of writing ALCX’s price is trading at $344.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53,537,272. The circulating supply of ALCX is 900,716.83 ALCX. In the last 24-hour ALCX price surged over 11%.

4. Balancer (BAL)

An automated market maker (AMM) designed on the Ethereum blockchain is Balancer, launched in 2020 March. But Balancer is not the first DeFi protocol to make use of AMMs, it has brought a new face and approach to liquidity. Balancer (BAL) enables users to add to liquidity pools to earn BAL. At the time of writing BAL’s price is trading at $19.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $40,336,860. In a day BAL’s price spiked by nearly 0.38%. It can traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, FTX, and Huobi Global.

5. Frax Share (FXS)

The first fractional-algorithmic stablecoin system is Frax Protocol. FRAX is an open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain, currently implemented on Ethereum. The main goal of the Frax protocol is to provide highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixes-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax Protocol is a community-driven and unique design stable coin. More than 60% of the supply of FXS is issued over a number of years to liquidity providers and yield farmers. Henceforth, FXS is an investment and governance asset while FRAX is the currency token.

Accordingly, Frax Share (FXS) price is trading at $32.87 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,295,681. As per CoinMarketCap, the circulating supply of FXS is 16,209,404.70 FXS. FXS can be traded in crypto exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Bitget, HitBTC, and Gate.io.

6. Ribbon Finance (RBN)

Ribbon utilized financial engineering to develop structured products that deliver sustainable yield. Ribbon’s first product focuses on yield through automated options strategies. Structured products are packaged financial instruments that use a combination of derivatives to achieve some specific risk-return objective, like betting on volatility, enhancing yields, or principal protection.

Hence more, at press time RBN’s price is trading at $3.80 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60,307,303. The circulating supply of RBN is 51,168,00.03 RBN. In a day RBN’s price skyrocket over 20%. It can also in traded in crypto exchanges such as Gate.io, Coinbase Exchange, ZT, MEXC, and Uniswap (V3).