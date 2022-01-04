News
Saying farewell to Charlie Marlow after 14 years
ST. LOUIS – After a frigid start to 2022 and the workweek, temperatures will become a bit milder ahead of another blast of polar air later in the week. There’s also the potential for some light snow ahead of this next shot of cold air.
Monday won’t be as cold as Sunday, but highs will still run 5 to 10 degrees below normal for early January, which is in the low 40s.
News
Mikaela Shiffrin returns to World Cup after recovering from virus
ZAGREB, Croatia — Mikaela Shiffrin is set to return to the women’s World Cup at a slalom on Tuesday, eight days after a positive COVID-19 test that forced her out of two technical races in Austria last week.
Shiffrin had a negative test on Monday afternoon before the American’s name appeared on the official start list for the race released by the International Ski Federation.
“See you tomorrow, Zagreb,” Shiffrin wrote on Instagram.
Shiffrin, who has won the event four times since 2013, will wear bib No. 7. The first run starts at 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT); the second run at 4:05 p.m. (1505 GMT), and this course will be set by Shiffrin’s coach, Mike Day.
However, Shiffrin’s American teammate, Nina O’Brien, is among a group of racers missing Tuesday’s race as the coronavirus is increasingly affecting the women’s circuit, less than five weeks before the Beijing Olympics.
The group sidelined for Tuesday’s race also includes at least three Swiss skiers — Camille Rast, Aline Danioth and Mélanie Meillard — as well as two Austrians, a Norwegian, and an Italian.
One of the Austrians, Franziska Gritsch, said in November it was her “personal decision” not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. She was not allowed to travel to the Nov. 27-28 tech races in Killington, Vermont, for that reason.
Shiffrin missed a giant slalom and a slalom in Lienz last week but remained in the lead of the overall World Cup standings, 93 points ahead of Sofia Goggia. The Italian speed specialist, who has not competed in slalom for five years, is absent in Croatia.
Petra Vlhova, who is Shiffrin’s main rival in slalom, won the race in Austria last week and increased her lead over the American in the discipline standings to 120 points after four of nine races.
Vlhova, who will open the slalom on Tuesday, has won the floodlit race in Zagreb for the past two years.
No spectators will be allowed at the race on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, which usually is among the best-visited races on the women’s calendar.
News
Dolphins digging for motivation in season finale vs. Patriots; plus, a Week 18 rooting interest for Miami fans
The Miami Dolphins were eliminated with Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, along with other AFC results, but they still have one more game to play to finish out their season.
On Monday, Dolphins players expressed disappointment that the second-half rally to their season for seven straight wins was dismantled in one fell swoop in Nashville, but they’re still digging to find motivation for the finale Sunday against the division rival New England Patriots.
“Me, personally, I’m just a competitor, so it doesn’t matter what type of game it is, what type of status it has, I’m going to get out there and play,” said safety Eric Rowe in a web conference. “Me, I want to make my opponent look embarrassed. That’s just me personally. Everybody on the team is a competitor, so no one’s going to take it like, ‘Why am I here? This don’t mean nothing.’ So, I know we’re all going to play hard.”
Added guard Robert Hunt: “We’re going to play, man. We’re going to go out, take it one day at a time and, of course, try to end the season on a good note.”
After winning every game Miami played in November and December, the late playoff push was crushed by one loss to a Titans team that ran for 198 yards and handled the chilly, rainy conditions at Nissan Stadium better.
It would tempt many to look back at winnable games lost during the Dolphins’ 1-7 start, whether it be last-second field goals to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons or Las Vegas Raiders in overtime — or not coming through against the injury-depleted Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 3.
“I can’t change the past, so there’s no point in looking back and trying to see what could’ve happened or what could’ve been,” said linebacker Jerome Baker. “I deal with reality, and reality is we’re not going to the playoffs. Just finish this season off strong and get it done Sunday.”
Miami’s first 16 games were perfectly symmetrical with opposite results if split down the middle. The team started with a win at the Patriots, lost seven consecutive games, won seven consecutive games and then lost in embarrassing fashion on Sunday. At 8-8, Sunday’s finale serves as a tiebreaker in the NFL’s new 17-game schedule to determine if the Dolphins finish with a winning record.
“Yeah, I would like to do that,” Hunt said. “That’s the goal pretty much.”
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle also has an NFL rookie record on the line. He stands at 99 receptions, two shy of Anquan Boldin’s mark of 101 set in 2003 with the Arizona Cardinals. Waddle has previously said the way he wants to get the record is if accompanied by a win.
“I’m not really that focused on the record or anything,” he said Monday. “I’m just focused on my job, trying to help win.”
Rooting interest
With the Dolphins now eliminated, fans can still pull for them to improve their first-round draft pick in the final week of the NFL regular season without rooting against the team against the rival Patriots.
Due to two trades Miami made ahead of last year’s draft, the Dolphins own the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round pick while their own goes to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 49ers are a playoff team in the NFC as it stands after Week 17, but they can fall out of the playoff picture this week. Such a scenario would secure that pick being a top-18 selection for Miami.
Dolphins fans can root for a San Francisco loss at the Los Angeles Rams and a New Orleans Saints win at the Atlanta Falcons. That would get the Saints into the playoffs over the 49ers.
If San Francisco makes the playoffs, the first-round pick that goes to Miami will be upward of 18 with the possibility still that it shoots further back. If the 49ers pull off a wild-card round upset, that draft selection will be No. 25 or worse.
News
McCann: We need data to drive Colorado’s crime prevention efforts
Individuals and communities can only thrive when they feel safe from violence. In 2020, our country experienced a nearly 30% rise in murder. Denver and Colorado are not immune to this recent nationwide spike in violent crime although the most recent statistics from the Denver Police Department show a slight decrease in violent crime in the last month.
I believe there are many factors at play: the stress of the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic; loss of jobs and economic security; poverty; mental health issues; substance abuse; decline in accountability; reduction in police arrests; social media; isolation from support services; desensitization to violence; restrictions in the availability of religious, educational, health and social institutions; lack of parenting and support for our young people, and the incredible proliferation and easy access to guns in our community.
As The Denver Post’s Elise Schmelzer reported in July, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation saw a 45% increase in gun sales in 2020 over 2019 and, “more gun sales were approved in 2020 than were recorded in 2000, 2001 and 2002 combined.” Beware of anyone who pontificates that they know what’s causing our violent crime spike but who omits the bright-line connection between the overwhelming prevalence of guns in our community and the fact that people — including our youth — are using guns to commit violent crimes.
There has also been discussion of criminal justice reform as the reason for the increase in violence. Many communities right now are struggling with an increase in serious crimes in the wake of the pandemic, irrespective of whether they pursued any criminal justice reform. The connection with reform and an increase in crime has not been established.
Recently a local research organization made recommendations for how to address Colorado’s crime surge (although the researchers did not include the role guns play). Prior to the report’s release, my office was already well underway in executing the report’s main recommendation that, “the path forward should include a comprehensive review of available data to address any unintended consequences and higher costs brought about by recent policy.”
The Denver DA’s Office is one of eight Colorado jurisdictions currently participating in a statewide effort to bring together prosecutors and academics to use data to be smart on crime, think about new ways to maximize public safety, enhance fairness and create a new system of accountability to the public.
I am proud to share that the Microsoft Justice Reform Initiative selected Colorado to launch a Prosecutorial Dashboard Project. A dashboard is a tool organizations use to help track, analyze, and display data. Dashboards help an organization gain deeper insight into the overall activities of the organization or a specific process. We will create an internal dashboard so that each district attorney’s office can examine its data to gain perspective into areas in which we are excelling and those areas in which we can improve. We will also create an external dashboard for the public and strengthen our capacity to achieve transparency, efficiency, justice and fairness as well as data-driven decision making. The Colorado Dashboard project should launch in August 2023
In addition to our prosecution of criminal behavior after it happens, I believe that it is important for the district attorneys to be involved in crime interruption and prevention. To that end, we are expanding our diversion programs and our restorative justice program, aptly named Restorative Denver. Now in its second year, Restorative Denver’s recidivism rate of 1% is a testament to the program’s success given that the typical recidivism rate of those released from prison is closer to 50%.
Moreover, we also helped launch the new Handgun Intervention Program to address youth violence. We also hired a firearms relinquishment investigator whose job it is to enforce the law that requires domestic violence offenders to relinquish firearms during the pendency of the case. He has been able to secure more than 132 guns just this year. All of these programs are interrupting lifestyles that lead to further criminal involvement and helping people make better choices in their lives thus keeping them from further criminal activity.
I commend our Denver Police Department for their relentless efforts to arrest those who commit crimes and their excellent record of solving homicides and assaults. Furthermore, I applaud them for their involvement in cutting-edge efforts to address mental health and substance abuse through the LEAD, co-responder, and STAR programs.
Protecting public safety is my top priority and that of the Denver DA’s Office. The attorneys in my office are in court every day prosecuting criminal cases, presenting evidence to judges and juries, and fighting to keep people in custody who need to be there. The investigators and victim advocates are making sure that witnesses appear in court and that victims are accompanied and supported throughout court proceedings. Our support staff members are behind the scenes making sure that the trains stay on track.
However, it will take all of us working together as a community, a state, and a country to address the underlying issues that are driving our nation’s violent crime increase if we stand a chance at fixing them. One thing anyone can do to make Denver safer now is to ensure their gun is properly stored if they own one.
Beth McCann is Denver’s district attorney.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Saying farewell to Charlie Marlow after 14 years
DDG & Disney: Halle Bailey & THIS Rapper Spark ‘Moonwalking In Calabasas’ Coupled Up Rumors
Mikaela Shiffrin returns to World Cup after recovering from virus
TRON Price Prediction — Will TRX Hit $0.15 Soon?
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Twin In Black Balaclava Masks For Beach Walk With Penelope & Reign
Dolphins digging for motivation in season finale vs. Patriots; plus, a Week 18 rooting interest for Miami fans
VeChain Foundation Announces New Stablecoin, Fresh Demand For VET?
McCann: We need data to drive Colorado’s crime prevention efforts
Salley Carson: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Previously Engaged’ Contestant On ‘The Bachelor’
Omar Kelly: Dolphins grades and stock up, stock down for loss to Titans
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?