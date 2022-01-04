Sharelle Rosado Is ‘Grateful’ For ‘Supportive’ Fiancé Chad Ochocinco As They Welcome Baby Together

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sharelle Rosado as she prepares to welcome her first child with Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.

Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado is feeling “grateful” as she prepares to expect her first child together with fiancé Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The 34-year-old realtor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and shared her thoughts as she and the former NFL star expand their family with baby Serenity Paula Johnson on the way.

“Chad is very supportive. Anything I need, he’s like, ‘Take time off. Do whatever you need to do.’ He’s very supportive,” the reality star said. “Chad know he wants to be a stay at home father. So anything I need, he’s always there. It’s just great to have someone like that. Including he has a big profile with celebrity friends and he’s always promoting the brokerage, always promoting the agents. I’m extremely grateful for him.”

Chad has seven other children and Sharelle has three so by welcoming their first baby together will make 11 kids in total. Although the engaged couple has already experienced parenthood, they are ecstatic because this is their first child together. The pair dated on and off for two years before getting engaged in Jan. 2021.

Sharelle explained how well the families have blended together. “Chad has a big family and right now we’re spending Christmas together — my kids and his kids. Everyone gets along. They’re happy, they’re excited. Hopefully the baby can come while they’re on their Christmas break. Everyone’s excited about the baby.”

Meanwhile, the successful entrepreneur has a full plate as she’s days away from giving birth she’s also been busy promoting her hit Netflix docuseries Selling Tampa which features her all female, all Black, luxury real estate firm, Allure Realty.

“The thing about Selling Tampa is we’re minority women and of course we have our differences,” the military veteran said. “You have a lot of strong alpha females who have their own opinion about things. And that’s okay. We know how to bring it back, we know how to have a conversation that may not be delivered the right way. But if anything, we know how to bring it back to the table to communicate. And our end goal is getting the job done.”

Tune into Selling Tampa which is streaming now on Netflix.