Snoop Dogg bailed on Patriots Super Bowl party after Giants ruined perfect 2007 season

Still smarting from being bounced from the playoffs in a 37-10 loss at Green Bay on Sunday, the Vikings placed five players, all starters at some point this season, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Because of course they did.

“Coming in today I get a text and there’s five guys on the COVID list,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “It’s just part of life in 2021, I guess.”

It’s been that kind of season for the NFL, and particularly for the Vikings, who were without their starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field. Kirk Cousins, perhaps inevitably, finally missed a regular-season game after testing positive; it just happened to be a must-win for a team that before kickoff still had a slim chance of making the playoffs.

“I think maybe every one of our unvaccinated players has gotten (COVID),” Zimmer said Monday. “But a lot of our vaccinated players have, as well. … It’s a lot of juggling.”

The NFL tried to use a carrot to entice players to get vaccinated, releasing 60 pages of protocols that loosened testing and mask restrictions for vaccinated players. That was probably optimistic because a) many players still aren’t vaccinated and b) while vaccinated people are much less likely to become seriously ill, they can become infected with COVID and pass it along.

Vikings safety Xavier Woods said Monday he was surprised by the decision, calling them “kind of sketchy as far as not being tested.”

Did they work? To a large extent, yes. No players died — although Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier was hospitalized this fall with COVID-related pneumonia — and it appears every game will be played.

“We will be prepared to adapt and evolve our jointly developed NFL-NFLPA protocols based on the latest science,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday. “Working with independent experts we have successfully been able to safely and responsibly play all of last season and are on target to complete this season on schedule.”

One wonders if more testing — not to mention vaccinated players — might have reduced the number of players who got sick and/or missed games. Lamenting the fact that some of the Vikings’ best players had refused one of the three free, effective COVID-19 vaccines way back on Aug. 2, Zimmer said, “I just feel like we’re going to have guys miss games.”

And of course they did. The Vikings were at times this season without key starters such as Cousins, safety Harrison Smith and running back Dalvin Cook — all unvaccinated — because they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith missed two games because when he tested positive; unvaccinated players had to quarantine for 10 days under NFL protocol. That was loosened on Dec. 16, despite the present surge caused by the new Omicron variant. So, Cousins could quarantine for five days and, if he tests negative and doesn’t have symptoms, be available for Sunday’s season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium.

That means the players placed on the COVID list Monday — linebacker Eric Kendricks, safety Camryn Bynum and offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland, Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw — also could conceivably play against the Bears.

It’s a long way from last summer, when the NFL floated the idea of forfeits and financial penalties for teams hit by an outbreak. Instead, three Week 15 games were rescheduled. The Bears played the Vikings without 14 players on Dec. 20 and — surprise! — lost 17-9. It appears COVID absences will play a role on Sunday, as well.

“I think that the last two years have been extremely difficult with all the things — not just us obviously, for every team — going through all the different things that they have to do,” Zimmer said.

The 2022 season isn’t scheduled to start for another seven months, so a lot can happen between now and then. But many assumed vaccines would put an end to the pandemic, and they haven’t. On Monday, more than 820,000 Americans had died from complications of COVID-19 since February 2020, and more than 300,000 cases were registered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So, yes, the NFL has navigated a second pandemic season. But if the pandemic is still going strong next fall, it will be hard to find anyone who suggests the NFL uses the same plan in 2022.