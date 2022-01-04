Connect with us

News

St. Louis restaurants face renewed COVID challenges amid latest surge

Published

22 seconds ago

on

St. Louis restaurants face renewed COVID challenges amid latest surge
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — When it comes to dining out, the choice may be risking exposure to COVID or braving the cold weather. Some restaurants depend on their patio dining to give a safe space to eat and drink.

At Just John Bar, located in the Grove, its patio is open to patrons who wish to eat and drink without a mask. 

“Outdoors you can have masks off and socialize,” said bar patron Todd Brandt. “The bar owners are very conscious about it and want to make a balance of we can abide by city laws and still entertain our customers.” 

Brandt stood under heaters and plastic barriers on the patio. He says it’s warm outside despite the cold temperatures. However, another Grove restaurant says the patio doesn’t make enough profit.  

“The challenge with patio dining in the cold is the return on your investment,” said Andrew Viragh.

Viragh does consultant work for Tempus. He says the restaurant closed its patio because it was too expensive and is now just doing take-out and curbside. 

“One thing that COVID has highlighted is the super slim profit margin. The most restaurants operate with is a 3% to 5% profit margin. So, when you consider installing heaters, tents, coverings igloos, all of that, you must really consider the return on the investment,” Viragh added.  

VIragh says other restaurants are also struggling with supply chain issues, like ordering propane and chairs. He urges people to still support local restaurants if they can, even if it means braving the outdoors. 

“We’ve kind of pulled this veil off some of the hardships the restaurants faced as far as staffing and supply chain issues and things like that. So, my advice to the public is to go in with some patience and some genuine support for these restaurants,” said Viragh. 

Other bars are doing creative things to make the outdoors warm. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Domestic violence shooting in St. Louis adds to growing concerns

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Domestic violence shooting in St. Louis adds to growing concerns
google news

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police said Eric Rogers shot his ex-girlfriend and her mother near the intersection of Grand and Natural Bridge Sunday morning. Rogers is also accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend after he shot her, before leaving her at a residence in north St. Louis County.

“It hits really deep for me,” said Ke’Shee Dent, who is a survivor of domestic abuse. She is now the executive director of Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, a local organization providing support for domestic abuse survivors.

“We don’t want that to be our norm and it almost seems like it’s getting there,” Dent said.

The agency has helped several domestic abuse survivors who suffered gunshots wounds.

“It’s becoming more and more severe,” said Bran-Dee Jelks, program director for Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation.

The agency is in need of funds to help victims looking to escape an abusive relationship.

“We give up to $1,500 for first and last month’s rent,” said Jelks. “We also educate them on financial literacy, safety planning, and different things like that.”

She said the agency is also focused on educating the public about signs of abuse so victims can escape before it’s too late.

“Don’t take it lightly,” said Jelks. “It’s definitely affecting everybody.”

For more information visit www.2def.org.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Nikola Jokic explains his admiration for Dirk Nowitzki: “He didn’t abandon the team”

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Nikola Jokic explains his admiration for Dirk Nowitzki: “He didn’t abandon the team”
google news

DALLAS – When Nikola Jokic was asked his favorite memories of Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki on Monday night, he unwittingly gave Denver’s franchise more comfort than anyone asked for.

While gushing over Nowitzki, who Jokic described as “probably the best European scorer,” the Nuggets’ franchise centerpiece seemingly reinforced his commitment to the only team he’s ever known.

“He’s one of the few guys that was playing for one team their whole life, their whole career,” Jokic said. “He won the title, he won a ring. I really, really admire him. Just because of that. Because he didn’t quit, he didn’t abandon the team. I really admire that.”

Jokic can be a free agent after the 2022-23 season, but by winning the MVP last season, he’s also eligible to sign a five-year supermax deal this summer valued at $254 million.

Not that Jokic has ever given them any reason to believe he’d leave, but his comments on Nowitzki should bolster their confidence that the best player the franchise has ever known is long for Denver.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Winning numbers drawn for $540 million Powerball jackpot

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Winning numbers drawn for $540 million Powerball jackpot
google news

ST. LOUIS — Someone could be the lucky winner of a half a billion-dollar jackpot Monday night.

The winning numbers in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing are 02,13, 32, 33, 48, and Powerball 22.

The drawing is worth an estimated $540 million. The cash option for the drawing is estimated at $384.3 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending