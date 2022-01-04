News
‘Starving, freezing’: Sen. Kaine among hundreds snowed in, stuck for hours on I-95 in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Hundreds of cars were stranded for hours Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Virginia as crews cleaned up from Monday’s winter storm, and Sen. Tim Kaine was among the stuck drivers.
The traffic jam took place near Stafford County, happening along a 50-mile stretch of I-95 after a crash Monday involving six tractor-trailers.
“We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes,” Marcie Parker, Virginia Department of Transportation Fredericksburg district engineer, said in a statement Tuesday.
Kaine tweeted Tuesday that he’d been stuck in his car for 19 hours.
“I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday,” the Virginia Democrat wrote, adding that “19 hours later,” he was still “not near the Capitol.”
Dozens of people contacted WRIC on Tuesday saying it had been a nightmare with no sign of relief as authorities struggled to reach them.
“Everybody right now is just sleeping it off,” said Marvin Romero, who had been stranded in his car with his two daughters since 3 p.m. Monday. “[We’ve been] waiting for the time when we can finally be free from this.”
VDOT confirmed both directions of I-95 remained shut down between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County.
“I’m here with my daughter, my other daughter is in the back sleeping, this was totally unexpected,” Romero said. “Thankfully, we had some water. I actually walked around handing water out to people who may need the little I had myself.”
Drivers said they were starving, freezing and worried about running out of gas.
Nina Semesta was also among those worried about running out of essentials.
“Right now, it’s below freezing. No easy access to gas, food or water, and we can’t even exit the highway,” Semesta said.
VDOT said crews were “working diligently” to get several disabled trucks off the highway in Stafford and Spotsylvania.
Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Tuesday morning saying, “My team has been working throughout the night alongside VSP, VDOT and VDEM to respond to the situation on I-95. State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers.”
The tractor-trailer collision Monday afternoon caused no injuries but brought traffic to a standstill along the U.S. East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.
Between 7 to 11 inches of snow accumulated in the area during Monday’s blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, and thousands of accidents and stranded vehicles were reported throughout central and northern Virginia.
There was no immediate timetable for clearing the traffic jam or answers for the drivers. VDOT tweeted to the stranded drivers on Monday that reinforcements were arriving from other states to help get them moving again.
VDOT said it won’t stop working until traffic is flowing.
“Crews will start taking people off at any available interchange to get them,” VDOT tweeted at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.
On Monday, state police had warned people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, especially as evening and freezing temperatures set in.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Boulder to pay $95,000 to settle lawsuit brought by Black man arrested while filming police
Boulder has agreed to settle with Sammie Lawrence, the Black man arrested by former Boulder Officer Waylon Lolotai while filming police in 2019.
In the agreement, which is expected to be approved by the Boulder City Council in a meeting on Tuesday, the city agreed to pay Lawrence $95,000. The city also agreed to provide data regarding how frequently Boulder police officers have used force, including drawing their weapons, from July 1, 2019, through June 30.
“Given the projected costs of litigation, the city attorney believes that it is unlikely that the city will be in a significantly better economic position by litigating the case as compared to approving the proposed settlement agreement,” according to a staff memo for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Boulder City Council is required by charter to approve any settlements that exceed $10,000. If the council opted to reject the settlement, litigation would continue.
Lawrence filed a lawsuit against Lolotai and the city in March. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court, named Boulder and Lolotai as defendants and alleged they violated Lawrence’s First Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights.
“This settlement affords some measure of justice to Sammie Lawrence, and the data it requires the city to disclose will shed light on just how routinely Boulder police use force against the people of Boulder,” co-counsel Dan Williams said in a statement. “We hope this settlement will prompt introspection from city officials, whose lofty rhetoric around policing has lagged far behind the reality of Boulder’s pattern of abusive police conduct.”
According to earlier reporting by the Daily Camera, the police department said Lolotai was conducting extra patrols on April 5, 2019, near 30th Street and Mapleton Avenue when he responded to a 911 call about a large number of homeless people in the area littering, smoking marijuana and disturbing people.
Lolotai activated his body-worn camera and began talking to three homeless individuals seated by a concession building when Lawrence approached and began filming the interaction.
According to the report, Lawrence had a “large wooden staff” in his hand, and Lolotai asked Lawrence several times to step back or put the staff down.
When two other officers arrived, one of them also asked Lawrence to move back, while Lolotai again told Lawrence to put down the “staff.” According to police, Lolotai went to place Lawrence in handcuffs, and Lawrence pulled away and resisted. Lolotai attempted to use two police-trained techniques, a knee strike and an arm bar, before then tackling Lawrence to the ground and cuffing him.
Lawrence has maintained that the “staff” in question was a cane used as a walking aid and that he was not interfering with the police and was simply documenting the interaction.
Lolotai ultimately left the police department in September 2020. He had been placed on paid administrative leave while the city conducted an internal investigation into an Instagram account for a company he runs @tacticaltoa, which appeared to celebrate police violence against civilians.
However, Boulder police Chief Maris Herold characterized the violations as minor and said her plan for addressing them would have been additional training and coaching. Had he not decided to leave, Lolotai would not have been terminated.
If you watch
What: Boulder City Council meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Council and city staff members will participate from remote locations. Residents can watch the meeting on Boulder’s YouTube channel or on Channel 8.
Agenda: bit.ly/3DZPq4u
Novak Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open
BRISBANE, Australia — Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament.
The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission.”
Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated unless there is a genuine reason why an exemption should be granted.
Australian Open organizers issued a statement later Tuesday to confirm Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the tournament, which starts on Jan. 17, and is on his way to Australia. He earlier withdrew from Serbia’s team for the ATP Cup, which started last weekend in Sydney.
“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,” the statement said. “One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines.”
Tennis Australia said the process included the redaction of personal information to ensure privacy for all applicants. That means Djokovic was not obliged to make his exemption public.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said “fair and independent protocols were established for assessing medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for everyone.”
“Central to this process was that the decisions were made by independent medical experts and that every applicant was given due consideration,” Tiley said.
Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino last month said the medical exemptions were “not a loophole for privileged tennis players.”
“It is a medical exemption in exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition,” Merlino said at a news conference.
The decision announced Tuesday will be widely debated in a city which endured months of strict lockdowns and harsh travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic.
Reaction on social media quickly turned to questions about the grounds for Djokovic’s exemption, and what quarantine conditions he will have to meet on arrival in Australia.
Last year, all foreign players had to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine before the Australian Open, pushing the year’s first major back from its usual mid-January start. There were also strict caps on crowd numbers, and days when fans weren’t allowed into Melbourne Park as coronavirus cases surged.
The 34-year-old Djokovic has won nine of his 20 major titles at the Australian Open. He shares the men’s record for most majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic hasn’t played at tour level since the Davis Cup Finals in early December, and has recently been practising in Spain. His posts on social media announcing his plans to travel to Australia were accompanied by a photo of Djokovic leaning on a tennis bag at an airport.
Washington’s NFL team to reveal new name Feb. 2. And it won’t be RedWolves.
Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2 and that it will not be called the Wolves or RedWolves.
Commanders, Defenders, Red Hogs, Armada, Presidents, Brigade and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were the other finalists.
Team president Jason Wright said the decision was made not to go with Wolves or RedWolves because of trademarks held by other organizations. Those possibilities were popular among Washington fans.
The new helmets and uniforms will still feature the franchise’s signature burgundy-and-gold colors. A video teasing the reveal also included a “W” logo making an appearance.
The organization dropped its old name in July 2020 after decades of complaints that it was racist toward Native Americans and recent pressure from team sponsors. The decision was made to be known as the Washington Football Team that season, which stuck around for 2021 while the front office went through a lengthy rebranding process.
“Our journey to a new identity is a marathon, not a sprint,” Wright said in a trailer about the new name. “To get it right, we had to take every step of the process seriously, and the destination is a sum of all those parts.”
Washington was the first team in the four major North American professional sports leagues to move away from Native American imagery amid a national reckoning on race. Cleveland in Major League Baseball followed suit, adopting the new name Guardians that is now in effect.
MLB’s Atlanta Braves and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks have defended keeping their names.
Wright made it clear during the rebranding process that Washington would not use any sort of Native American imagery moving forward. He, coach Ron Rivera and others have made references to wanting to honor the once-storied franchise’s tradition, which includes three Super Bowl championships.
