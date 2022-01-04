Storage Provider Based in Nigeria Cautions Against Centralized Cloud Storage

Decentralized cloud storage solutions were built to use the blockchain.

There is a lot of data kept in one place, making them an ideal target for hackers.

If everyone in the ecosystem contributes to developing the vital infrastructure, Web 3.0 can take off. That’s what Stoor co-founder Lucky Uwakwe says the company’s blockchain-based cloud storage solution is trying to do. Uwakwe from Nigeria explains the concept of decentralized cloud storage and how the blockchain enables this type of storage. As for Web3.0, he discusses how he sees it evolving and why he believes we’re now ready for it.

It is decentralized cloud storage that uses blockchains decentralized cloud storage, according to Uwakwe. Decentralized cloud storage solutions were built to use the blockchain, unlike centralized databases.

Welcomes Web 3.0

In addition, he noted that centralized databases have traditionally handled data storage. They all operate on the same server and are under the management of the same person. However, the data center business finds it more challenging to meet increasing consumer demand while maintaining high-security levels and keeping prices to a minimum. There is a lot of data kept in one place, making them an ideal target for hackers.

To put it another way: Unlike a decentralized blockchain system, this centralized cloud corporation only pays rewards to its owners or board members. Thanks to blockchain, there is no doubt that the web 3.0 age has arrived, and we are moving on from the web 2.0 era. Though web 3.0 was supposed to be autonomous and progressive, it is still relying on the centralized Amazon and Google cloud to store data raises red flags.