‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Gives [SPOILER] His 1st Impression Rose After Sparks Fly On Night 1
Out of thirty one gorgeous women, only one could earn Clayton Echard’s first impression rose on ‘The Bachelor,’ and the lucky lady also scored a kiss on night one!
Teddi Wright was given the first impression rose from Clayton Echard on the season 26 premiere of The Bachelor. The show was back at the Bachelor mansion for the first time in two years during the Jan. 3 premiere. After casted contestant Salley Carson decided not to come on the show due to heartbreak over a recently called-off engagement, Clayton met 30 women on night one. It was Teddi who caught his eye the most, though.
“I love my job, it’s really rewarding,” Teddi said of her work as a nurse. “My family life, my friend life is going well, and now I feel like what’s missing is my person.” During her opening package, Teddi opened up about being a virgin. “I made the decision at a young age,” she said. “I would say probably too young, looking back. But I’m a lot more open now. I definitely want to wait until I’m in love to have sex because I have waited this long. I think Clayton could be my person.”
Teddi stepped out of the limo looking absolutely stunning in a sheer dress and Clayton was instantly smitten. “I don’t even have words for her,” he gushed. “Teddi, you make me feel some type of way! I’m gonna be way over my head on this journey.”
Once inside the cocktail party, Teddi and Clayton got some one-on-one time. “Let me tell you why I was happy it was you,” Teddi said. “I was really nervous because I really believe this could work and I wanted to know the guy before I came. So me and my sister were looking at all of Michelle [Young]’s guys and I go to one guy and I’m like, ‘If this is the guy, I’ll be really happy. I think he’s really cute and he has a kind smile. But there’s no way out of all these guys that it’s gonna be the one guy I want it to be. I’m not that lucky.’ And a couple of days later, it was the guy I showed her — it was you.”
Clayton was entranced by Teddi and could barely form words around her. “I don’t know what it is, but there’s something about you,” he told her. Teddi felt the same way. “I didn’t know what you were going to be like, and then [we met] and I was like, ‘He’s such a flirt!’ and I felt like we instantly had a good connection,” she gushed. “That was the one thing I was worried about. I was like, ‘I already know I’m attracted to him, but what is it going to be like when I actually talk to him?’ But I felt like the spark was there.”
Clayton agreed and it led to the two totally making out with all of the other girls watching. The PDA session left Clayton confident that this process would work for him. “Kissing Teddi, I feel on cloud nine,” he admitted. “Cloud ten, if you can get there. I felt that spark right away. It’s wild. It’s going so much better than I expected. I know the one is in here. I know she is. I’m going to be getting down on one knee at the end of this. It’s going to happen. I’m speaking it into existence right now.”
Clayton kissed multiple women on that first night, but Teddi stuck out to him. Later, he pulled her aside to give her the first impression rose. “This one particular person just really kind of stopped me in my tracks,” he revealed. “From the moment you stepped out of the limo, I just couldn’t get you off my mind,” Clayton added to Teddi. “I don’t even know how to explain it. I just wanted to talk. There’s a clear connection. With that being said, Teddi, will you accept this rose?”
Of course, Teddi did accept the rose, and they sealed the deal with another kiss. “Kissing Teddi, I feel complete,” Clayton admitted. “She’s got me feeling a little some type of way. It just feels right. I’m going to be thinking about that kiss for a while.”
Tristan Thompson Confirms Maralee Nichols’ Baby Is His: ‘Khloe, You Don’t Deserve This’
Tristan Thompson is apologizing to Khloe Kardashian after revealing that his paternity test results show he IS the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.
Tristan Thompson just confirmed that Maralee Nichols‘ newborn baby boy is his son. He took to his Instagram Story on Jan. 3 to reveal that “paternity test results reveal” he “fathered a child with Maralee Nichols”. In his lengthy message, he wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I looked forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal bot publicly and privately.”
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he continued. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
This story is developing…
‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar Shares Makeup-Free Selfie As She Celebrates 47th Birthday
Danica McKellar is celebrating her new flick, ‘The Winter Palace,’ with a beautiful makeup-free selfie shared to her Instagram.
Danica McKellar is makeup and fancy free! The actress, aka everyone’s favorite Wonder Years girl-next-door Winne Cooper, posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Monday, ringing in the new year — and her birthday — fresh faced. “Oh hey there, 47,” she captioned the post, celebrating her birthday. “If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude… and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course,” she continued, adding how “our minds and bodies are inextricably connected,” emphasizing the importance of taking care of yourself and body for an ideal beauty regimen.
“I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!,” she continued, “And when I discipline myself to see good (and laugh at the absurduties [sic]) in the world, resisting the seduction of outrage addiction, I find I’m more likely to stay in gratitude and make healthy choices.” Danica went on to highlight the importance of going to bed early, reducing the late-night scroll habit, and focusing on “gratitude.”
“Speaking of spreading happiness,” the actress continued, “I had more fun making my upcoming movie ‘The Winter Palace’ than ever before on ANY acting job, and I’m so excited to finally share it with YOU,” she stated. She went on to promote a “virtual Birthday Party/Winter Palace watch party” ahead of the movie and noted she would be answering fan questions along with her co-star, Neal Bledsoe.
Danica ended the post by continuing to promote the GAC Family original flick which features Danica as a novelist with writer’s block who becomes the caretaker of a chateau to try and finish her book. Then, the owner — a prince! — returns with his royal entourage. Do they perhaps … fall in love?
Danica is one of many Hallmark Channel stars who have made the move over to GAC Family after Hallmark received criticism for not featuring enough diversity and LGBTQ+ storylines.
“My Celebrity Dream Wedding” Exclusive: These Passionate Party Planning Professionals Hold The Keys To Frugally Bringing Fantasies To Fruition!
Tonight is premiere night for the three hugely successful wedding planners starting on VH1’s new series “My Celebrity Dream Wedding.”
Courtney Ajinça, Lance Devereux and Tori Williams are each incredible event planners in their own right, but on their new series “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” the trio come together like Voltron to transform basic budgets into mindblowing marriage ceremonies, styled after some of the most extravagant celebrity weddings we’ve ever seen. Check out the trailer below:
BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Courtney, Lance and Tori ahead of premiere night to learn a little more about what to expect from this brand new show.
After getting a sneak peek at the first episode, we had so much fun watching the three planners at work that we couldn’t help but wonder whether their relationship was a result of doing the show together or if the show was the result of them having a great relationship!
“I would say it’s a combination of both. Lance and I have known each other for about five years now,” Courtney told BOSSIP. “We worked together and collaborated on events together and then we met Tori, it was like instant chemistry. We all just kind of got along instantly and it flowed from the moment we met each other we knew it was perfect.”
“I would agree,” Tori chimed in. “They knew each other first, but we met when we were doing the chemistry test in L.A. The chemistry was amazing between the three of us. You would have thought we’d known each other for years. On top of that we’re all Scorpios!”
On each episode, Courtney, Lance and Tori meet a new deserving couple who share their vision for their dream wedding, inspired by a lavish celebrity ceremony. After listening to the couple’s wants and hearing the budget they’ve prepared to pay, the three Atlanta-based elite wedding planners pitch their plans to the lucky couple. After hearing all three plans, the brides select their favorite planner to lead the production of their wedding, while the others are demoted to assistant status. The planners then collaborate to execute everything from the dream ceremony to the show-stopping reception.
Wedding planning during the pandemic has made for some pretty drastic shifts for couples who planned to tie the knot in 2020 and 2021, but the “My Celebrity Dream Wedding” squad say these tough times have simply called for a lot of creativity and flexibility and ultimately they’ve come to embrace many of the changes wrought in the COVID era.
“I’m all about the micro-weddings,”Lance told BOSSIP. “This time has given us the opportunity to show people that just because you can’t have as many people as you originally wanted doesn’t mean the event can’t be just as fabulous. It also doesn’t mean the love can’t be greater. Sometimes when there are a smaller number of people in the room, the love is stronger because it’s more intimate, there is a deeper connection, so I think in some ways it’s elevated couple’s experience. When it comes to the show, we’re on a tight whip, when it comes to COVID precautions and keeping everyone safe.”
“VH1 and Entertainment One have done such a great job of making sure that we’re protected as well as the couples and their guests, with testing and mask wearing, so that’s something I’m definitely planning to implement going forward with my weddings,” Courtney added.
On “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” viewers will learn tips to plan a million-dollar wedding for a fraction of the price. The series’ lavish weddings are inspired by celebrities such as Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade, Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas, NeNe & Gregg Leakes, Chance the Rapper & Kirsten Corley, and more, with a twist.
“We also have a couple more Housewives that we’re going to be featuring on the show,” Courtney teased, “You’re going to have to stay tuned because there’s a lot more in store this season.”
“We pretty much get along as far as us, we’re human, we do bump heads every now and again, but we love and respect one another, and it’s not about us anyway, it’s about the brides,” Tori told BOSSIP. “The drama comes in trying to pull off these million dollar weddings with these limited budgets, you’ll see me doing a lot of yelling and cussing because I’m not exceptionally happy with a lot of these budgets but we find a way to make it work at the end of the day.”
For all the couples out there who weren’t able to get picked for “My Celebrity Dream Wedding” the planners said the biggest tip they could offer couples looking to cut wedding costs is to whittle their guest lists as leanly as possible.
“People don’t really understand the more guests you have the more expensive your wedding will be,” Courtney told BOSSIP. “Like Lance was saying, the micro-weddings, you’ll get more bang for your buck but when people come in wanting 150-200 guests you’re not going to have as big of an impact with your decor, it’s going to have to go into food and other items to make sure that your wedding goes off without a hitch.”
That’s great advice, how many folks will follow it though?
Tune in to Vh1 at 9pm EST for the premiere of “My Celebrity Dream Wedding”.
