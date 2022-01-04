Connect with us

The most anticipated Denver-area restaurant openings of 2022

At the start of the year, we’re tracking 10 new restaurants set to debut in 2022.

In no particular order: a Colorado Mexican institution (which is a reopening, to be exact); a local mezcal brand’s cantina; a Los Angeles French transplant; a women-led members club; a modern cabaret; and five local expansions from Littleton to Boulder.

Some trends we’re noticing among these openings: Mexican food continues to rule, in many forms; hotel restaurants are a safer bet for chefs and entrepreneurs; and successful local concepts tend to multiply. Time will tell if 2022 is the year of the post-pandemic restaurant comeback.

Casa Bonita

Do call it a comeback. This longtime Lakewood entertainment destination should soon have the food to match its crazy, cliff-diving antics. After a tumultuous pandemic ride, the restaurant will reopen sometime in the second half of 2022, led by beloved Denver-based chef Dana Rodriguez. You might recognize the restaurant’s new owners, too: Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of “South Park.”

Cantina Loca

Another development from Dana Rodriguez, this new bar is set to open Jan. 12 at 2800 Zuni St. in Denver’s Highland neighborhood. The Cantina should fit in well alongside Rodriguez’s existing Denver concepts, Work & Class, Super Mega Bien and Doña Loca Mezcal. It will serve a selection of tequilas, mezcals and cocktails as well as Mexico City street food.

Provided by the Thompson

Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s latest restaurant, Chez Maggy, will debut in January at the new Thompson hotel in downtown Denver.

Chez Maggy

L.A.-based Ludo Lefebvre opens his first Colorado restaurant in January at the brand new Thompson hotel in downtown Denver (at 16th and Market streets). It’s named after Lefebvre’s late mother-in-law; his wife, Krissy, is originally from here. At the classy new brasserie, guests can expect Denver-French omelets, bison bourguignon, a whole assortment of steak frites and burgers à la Lefebvre’s famous “Big Mec.”

Birch Road

Opening in the spring at 3845 Lipan St., Birch Road should be a first for Denver — a women-owned, BYOB “clubhouse” with a membership model much like a gym or co-working space. Monthly membership ($105 for one member and two guests) includes a bottle locker and access to private event spaces as well as the members’ lounge, where there’s a full bar setup for hosting gatherings without a tab to pay at the end of the night.

1641306495 765 The most anticipated Denver area restaurant openings of 2022

Michael Ciaglo, Special to the Denver Post

The bar at the Five Nines speakeasy at the Clayton Members Club and Hotel on April 29, 2021.

Five Nines

This craft cocktail bar bills itself as “hidden but not secret,” located inside the Clayton Members Club & Hotel, 233 Clayton St., in Cherry Creek. The space was first set to debut over the summer soon after Clayton was unveiled, but was delayed. Drinkers will finally experience the live performances, bespoke drinks and small bites sometime in February.

The Cherry Cricket

By late 2022, Littleton will get its outpost of the Cherry Cricket at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. The Cricket has been a Denver mainstay for more than 70 years and now has two locations, in Cherry Creek and Ballpark. This newest location will include a 100-person patio and “burger garden,” plus all the pork green chile and Cricket burgers we’ve come to love.

The most anticipated Denver area restaurant openings of 2022

Provided by Bellota

Enchiladas de huevo from the new brunch menu at Bellota in Denver. (Provided by Bellota)

Bellota

After a successful start at The Source in Denver, this Mexican restaurant is expanding. Head chef Manny Barella will bring his Monterrey, Mexican cuisine to 4580 Broadway in North Boulder early this year. Watch for Barella’s takes on esquites (street corn), shrimp tacos, chiles rellenos and more.

Curtis Park Deli

A favorite Denver sandwich shop is also expanding to Boulder, at 3000 Pearl Parkway. Curtis Park Deli already has two locations (the original, and namesake, as well as a newer 6th Avenue outpost). Soon diners in Boulder will be able to try the Curtis corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss; or the French ham, brie and mixed greens. Dressings are made in-house, and breads are baked fresh daily.

A rendering of the newest ChoLon ...

Provided by UNUM: collaborative

A rendering of the newest ChoLon coming to Sloan’s Lake by late summer or early fall 2022.

News

Denver City Council approves long contract extension with gunshot detection company ShotSpotter

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Denver City Council approves long contract extension with gunshot detection company ShotSpotter
google news

The Denver City Council on Monday approved a $4.7 million, five-year contract extension with ShotSpotter Inc., a company that uses audio equipment and analysis in efforts to pinpoint the location of gunfire in select areas of town.

The council’s 10-1 vote to approve the contract came despite opponents bashing the service as overpriced, unreliable and an excuse to over-police areas with a high percentage of people of color in a public hearing Monday night.

Denver Police Department division chief Ron Thomas told the council on Monday that ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis service has been a boost to the department since first being used in the city in 2015. Over the last three years, 2018-2021, 85% of the alerts of possible gunfire the company reported to DPD did not correlate with any 911 calls that might have otherwise alerted officers.

“These are incidents where we otherwise would not have known to respond and recover evidence and attend to victims,” Thomas said.

But advocates of police reform on Monday lined up to criticize the contract, many saying the money would be better spent on mental health services and other programs that prevent crime, not tools that detect it after the fact.

Nationally known civil rights activist Deray Mckesson appeared at the meeting via video call and criticized ShotSpotter for not allowing any third-party companies to validate its technology. He said the audio equipment can be fooled by fireworks or other “loud noises.”

“We have not seen any public data about Denver’s false positive rates and that’s important,” Mckesson said. “This does not decrease gun violence. This doesn’t actually help interrupt crime.”

ShotSpotter doesn’t report every loud sound its sensors pick up to DPD, Thomas said. The company has technicians who use science to compare the sound waves to gunfire and listen to the sound in an effort to weed out false alerts. He said that accuracy is between 94% and 97%.

“At this time we are convinced of its effectiveness,” he said.

Greggory LaBerge, who runs DPD’s crime lab, spoke before the council Monday about ShotSpotter’s effectiveness as a tool for collecting gun crime evidence. Since DPD first started using it in 2015, the department has seen shell casing recoveries rise by 262%. Not all recovered casings become evidence in criminal prosecutions.

As of now, ShotSpotter has five active audio arrays covering 14 square miles in Denver. Monday’s contract leaves the door open for the technology to be expanded to cover another 2 miles.

Without revealing their borders, Thomas said there are arrays in East Denver, West Denver, East Colfax, Montbello and Lower Downtown.

Denver resident Kim Morse, who spoke out against the contract Monday, said areas where ShotSpotter is deployed in the city today often lack public and private sector investment. Frequent police interactions there only stand to deepen trauma, not push back on crime.

google news
Continue Reading

News

5 Denver hotel and office projects on track to be completed in 2022

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

5 Denver hotel and office projects on track to be completed in 2022
google news

Only a handful of major non-residential developments in Denver are expected to be completed this year.

That’s largely because the pandemic delayed the groundbreaking for some hotel and office projects.

Here’s a look at the projects that should be delivered in 2022:

One Platte, LoHi

BusinessDen file

One Platte is being constructed at 1701 Platte St. in LoHi.

Denver-based Nichols Partnership and San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties broke ground on the five-story, 250,000-square-foot One Platte office building at 1701 Platte St. in February 2020.

A marketing brochure on the building’s website says it is set to be completed in the first quarter. No tenants have been announced.

Vectra Bank headquarters, DTC

1641305176 289 5 Denver hotel and office projects on track to be

BusinessDen file

Renderings of the Vectra Corporate Center, which will be about 127,000 square feet and include ground-floor retail space, four floors of parking and four floors of office space.

Denver-based Vectra Bank broke ground on a new headquarters building for itself in Belleview Station in December 2020.

The nine-story Vectra Corporate Center will be about 127,000 square feet and include ground-floor retail space, four floors of parking and four floors of office space.

“We were able to get the necessary building materials before supply chain issues surfaced and our contractor had a good team during the past 20 months,” CEO Bruce Alexander told BusinessDen in a December email. “We are on time and on budget and hope to begin to move in in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our team is very excited about the new building and hope it will energize our teams.”

Vib hotel, RiNo

1641305176 562 5 Denver hotel and office projects on track to be

BusinessDen file

The Vib hotel is being built at 3560 Brighton Blvd. in RiNo.

Englewood-based TWC Management began work on a Vib hotel at 3560 Brighton Blvd. in September 2020. At the time, Best Western, which owns the Vib brand, said it expected the hotel to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Construction, however, has yet to wrap up. TWC didn’t respond to a request for comment regarding an opening estimate.

Thompson Denver, Central Business District

1641305176 668 5 Denver hotel and office projects on track to be

BusinessDen file

The Thompson Denver hotel at 1600 Market St. is slated to open in January.

California-based T2 Hospitality broke ground on its 11-story Thompson Denver hotel at 1600 Market St. in mid-2019.

The first Denver property in the Thompson Hotels portfolio is set to open in January, according to a recent news release.

The Slate Denver (formerly the Emily Griffith Opportunity School), Central Business District

1641305176 158 5 Denver hotel and office projects on track to be

BusinessDen file

The former Emily Griffith vocational school building at 1250 Welton St. is being converted into a 250-room hotel named The Slate Denver.

google news
Continue Reading

News

“Mulled to Death,” “Canyonlands Carnage” and other Colorado mystery books

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

“Mulled to Death,” “Canyonlands Carnage” and other Colorado mystery books
google news

Colorado mysteries of note for January:

“Mulled to Death,” by Kate Lansing (Berkeley Prime Crime)

Mulled to Death by Kate Lansing (Berkley)

Irrepressible Parker Valentine, the Boulder vintner, is off for a romantic holiday at the Silver Springs ski resort. She’s hoping to mix a little business into the vacation by selling her mulled wine to the resort owner, Olympic skier Annemarie.

But Valentine’s hopes are dashed when she discovers Annemarie’s body on a ski run. And this isn’t just an accident. How could an Olympic gold medalist crash into the trees and break her neck? It’s murder, of course, and nosy Valentine, who’s solved two previous killings in Kate Lansing’s mysteries, is in the thick of it.

Turns out Annemarie was not just a sports star but also a ruthless businesswoman who intimidated her employees. Several had good reason to want the Olympian out of the way.

If Valentine’s on to the killer, the killer’s on to her. While Valentine and her boyfriend are relaxing in a rooftop hot tub in a freezing blizzard, they’re locked outside. If they aren’t rescued, they’ll turn into popsicles. Then, a fire breaks out in Valentine’s room.

“Mulled to Death” is part mystery/part romance/part virtual wine-tasting, with recipes thrown in for good measure.

1641304516 767 Mulled to Death Canyonlands Carnage and other Colorado mystery books
“The Other Family” by Wendy Corsi Staud

“The Other Family,” by Wendy Corsi Staub (William Morrow)

When the Howell family of California moves to New York, they can’t believe their luck in finding a cool renovated brownstone at a price that’s too good to be true. Of course, there’s a reason: The family who lived there before was murdered, probably a hit by organized crime figures.

From the beginning, things go bump in the night. One of the family’s two daughters is convinced that she’s being watched, either by a stranger or by the odd new boyfriend she’s hooked up with.  The mother, Nora, digs up a strong box filled with money, jewels and family mementos that obviously belonged to the dead family. New neighbors seem a little too friendly.

Then a stranger takes an interest in the Howells, watching and following them. It’s as if a ghost of the murdered family is on the loose.

The shocking ending pits one member of the family against the others. It’s a little unbelievable, but then, who wants to read a mystery with an obvious ending?

“A Blizzard of Polar Bears,” by Alice Henderson (William Morrow)

1641304516 376 Mulled to Death Canyonlands Carnage and other Colorado mystery books
A Blizzard of Polar Bears (William Morrow)

Wildlife biologist Alex Carter has just landed a plum job studying polar bears in the Canadian Arctic. Along with an assistant, she hunts the bears by air, tranquilizing them, then records information about the animals.

But things go wrong right off the bat. Someone breaks into Carter’s lab and steals her samples. On the next flight, she discovers supplies are missing. Her motel room is trashed. Her pilot quits suddenly, and is replaced by a stranger. Finally, the plane is sabotaged, and the three occupants are left in the snow as a blizzard approaches. Then, out of nowhere, come three assailants on snowmobiles, claiming Carter must turn over something they want or she’ll be killed.

Making matters worse, a poacher who has it in for Carter is camped out in the frozen land of Hudson Bay. She’d discovered the pelts of two polar bears he’d killed and turned them over to the Mounties. And back in civilization, there is a villainous corporate magnate who cares more about oil than polar bears.

Just as in author Alice Henderson’s previous book, “A Solitude of Wolverines,” action-packed doesn’t begin to describe “A Blizzard of Polar Bears.”  As soon as you think Carter has solved one crisis, she’s faced with another.

The swift-paced book is hard to put down.  And there is a bonus: The author, whose day job is documenting wildlife, adds a wealth of details about polar bears and the Arctic. That makes “A Blizzard of Polar Bears” a book that both entertains and educates.

1641304516 742 Mulled to Death Canyonlands Carnage and other Colorado mystery books
Canyonlands Carnage (Torrey House Press)

“Canyonlands Carnage,” by Scott Graham (Torrey House)

In his seventh National Park mystery, Scott Graham sends his hero, Chuck Bender, through Cataract Canyon with a group of environmentalists and capitalists. They are gathered to find common ground on water issues.

Early on, one of the organizers is found dead. He’s old, and the death appears to be natural. But Bender finds a penny with the body. His boat is sabotaged, and he nearly drowns. Then the body of a guide is discovered with a second penny. Bender and his brother-in-law, Clarence, realize a killer is in their midst. Meanwhile, back in Durango, Bender’s wife learns one of the rafters is a grifter, and she and her daughters set out to warn him. They, too, are in danger.

“Canyonlands” is a well-crafted whodunit as well as a text on the importance of water in the West.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.

google news
Continue Reading

