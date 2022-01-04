News
Ticker: Starbucks launches vax or test mandate; Record highs for S&P 500, Dow on first day of 2022
Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.
The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.
The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the requirement on Friday.
Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 U.S. employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10.
“I recognize that partners have a wide spectrum of views on vaccinations, much like the rest of the country,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver said in a letter sent to employees in late December. “My responsibility, and that of every leader, is to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.”
Record highs for S&P 500, Dow on first day of 2022
Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, a day after closing out 2021 with big gains for the third year in a row. The Dow rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.
Apple gained 2.5%, closing just below a market capitalization of $3 trillion. Technology companies and banks were among the biggest winners. Electric car maker Tesla rose sharply after reporting strong delivery numbers for 2021. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.64%
The big event on the economic calendar this week is the Labor Department’s jobs report on Friday.
Patrick Beverley proves his worth in Timberwolves’ win over the Clippers
Just prior to the Timberwolves breaking out of the locker room to take the floor for warmups Monday night in Los Angeles, Patrick Beverley told his teammates he “needed this one.”
Minnesota was previously 0-2 this season against the Clippers, who traded Beverley away in the offseason. Monday served as the veteran guard’s final chance to take down his former team this season, and he wasn’t going to let it slip away.
“I told everyone I wanted this one real bad,” Beverley said.
Beverley was the catalyst for Minnesota’s convincing 122-104 victory over the Clippers. He finished with 11 points, 12 assists and two steals, while shutting down the Clippers’ starting guards on the other end of the floor.
Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson went a combined 2 for 12 from the field for six points.
“I think it was just perfect how it played out,” Wolves wing Taurean Prince said.
Beverley contributed to the victory in every way possible including, most notably and not surprisingly, in the energy department. There was a play in which he drew a flagrant foul, went down the floor and high fived Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.
Beverley said it’s “always love” for Ballmer, who gave Beverley his first big contract that helped his family earn financial security for a lifetime. Frankly, Beverley still has so many “lifetime” friends on the Clippers’ sidelines, ranging from Marcus Morris to Paul George, Ivica Zubac to coach Ty Lue and more.
“You’ve been through hell and back with some of the guys that are still on the roster,” Beverley said. “But still, it’s not personal, it’s business.”
Still, there did seem to be some personal aspect to it for Beverley. Asked about dropping 12 dimes, Beverley noted he was never considered a playmaker by the Clippers (19-19), or anywhere else, for that matter. But Beverley has had the ball in his hands a lot in Minnesota.
The Wolves have needed the guard to create, and he’s come through.
“I have a coach that trusts me, a coach that trusts me with the ball. Obviously, he’s been knowing me for a long time, since I’ve been with the Rockets. He knows my abilities, my cans – I can’t say cannots … — but my cans,” Beverley said of Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch. “He just trusts me with the ball and I’ve been trying to make the right decision. For some reason, I don’t know, a lot of coaches didn’t trust me with the ball before, maybe due to the fact that I played with so many superstars, so maybe there wasn’t a lot of basketballs to go around, but I’ve got a coach here who trusts me, who believes in me and anyone who knows me, I’ll run through a wall for Finchy, so I just don’t want to let him down.”
There are many things about Beverley’s game that he doesn’t think were properly appreciated in Los Angeles. It’s easy to overlook the little things he’s contributing to win on a nightly basis when other stars are shining so brightly.
“It’s kind of overlooked. Especially when you have people like Kawhi and PG, who take a lot of credit for everything,” Beverley said. “But it’s always when I go to the other team, that’s when you see my work with how the team is now. It is what it is. What I do is very underappreciated, but the Timberwolves appreciate it, and that’s all that matters.”
Indeed, it’s well known just how big of a role Beverley has played in converting the Timberwolves from a laughingstock to a legitimate playoff contender. His goal coming into the season was to match Minnesota’s victory total from last season — 23 wins — by the all-star break.
Monday’s victory was No. 17 for Minnesota (17-20), who have a month and a half to play before all-star festivities. It may be time for Beverley to shoot even higher with this team he’s helped transform.
“It’s all about winning with me,” he said.
AT&T, Verizon reject request to delay 5G plans over aviation concerns
WASHINGTON — Verizon and AT&T have rejected a request by the U.S. government to delay the rollout of next-generation wireless technology.
In a joint letter to Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, the telecommunications giants sought to dismiss concerns brought by U.S. airlines that a new 5G wireless service could harm aviation.
But Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon Communications, and John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, also wrote that they were willing to accept some temporary measures over the next six months to limit the service around certain airport runways.
Airlines had asked the Federal Communications Commission to delay this week’s scheduled 5G rollout, saying the service, set to launch Wednesday, could interfere with electronics that pilots rely on.
Airlines for America, a trade group for large U.S. passenger and cargo carriers, said in an emergency filing that the FCC has failed to adequately consider the harm that 5G service could do to the industry.
The group wants more time for the FCC and the FAA, which regulates airlines, to resolve issues around aviation safety. Those are related to a type of 5G service that relies on chunks of radio spectrum called C-Band, which wireless carriers spent billions of dollars to buy up last year.
Siding in part with airlines, Buttigieg and Dickson wrote late Friday to the CEOs of AT&T and Verizon to propose a delay in activating 5G C-band service near an undetermined number of “priority airports” while the FAA studies the potential for interference with aircraft operations.
AT&T and Verizon previously agreed to a one-month delay in 5G, but said Sunday that further delays requested by the government would harm their customers.
“Agreeing to your proposal would not only be an unprecedented and unwarranted circumvention of the due process and checks and balances carefully crafted in the structure of our democracy, but an irresponsible abdication of the operating control required to deploy world-class and globally competitive communications networks that are every bit as essential to our country’s economic vitality, public safety and national interests as the airline industry,” the executives wrote.
Men’s hockey: Gophers knock off rust while edging U.S. U18 Team
One would hope there would be no significant math involved for the Minnesota Gophers when they meet with USA Hockey’s top future collegians on the rink. But it is understandable if Gophers coach Bob Motzko was thinking about addition and subtraction on Monday evening at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Two of the skaters for the USA U18 Team – which was playing one of its 19 games versus college competition – will be added to the Gophers next season, trading in their red, white and blue for maroon and gold. And in the next six weeks or so, there may be some subtraction from the Gophers’ roster, as two or three current players in maroon and gold may switch to red, white and blue and represent the country at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
One of the Gophers being talked about as a potential Olympian, co-captain Ben Meyers, scored a pair of goals as his team rallied from a two goal deficit to win 5-3 in this game. But the final score was significantly less important than the 120 minutes of time on ice the Gophers logged Sunday and Monday in exhibitions (they beat St. Thomas 5-2 a day earlier) as they work their way back into playing shape and return to Big Ten play on Friday at Michigan State.
“This isn’t rocket science when you’re off for a month. You’re going to be rusty and you’re going to keep getting better, and I thought that’s what we did all weekend,” Motzko said.
It was tied 1-1 after a period, then future Gophers forward Jimmy Snuggerud scored a pretty goal for Team USA, which brought a broad smile to the face of Motzko, who will add him to the 2022-23 roster.
“I loved it, how he won the puck battle down low. He’s going to be a fun player,” Motzko said, tipping his cap to Team USA defenseman Ryan Chesley, who is also a Gophers commit.
But that is the view eight months from now, when the team convenes for next season. Looking at the coming eight-week window, Motzko also used these exhibitions as a kind of tryout for players further down on his depth chart, knowing that players like Meyers, defenseman Brock Faber, defenseman Ryan Johnson or others might get drafted to skate for their country in China.
If Monday’s game was Meyers’ version of a tryout for the Olympics, he might want to update his passport and vaccination records.
“He’s so fast, and his skill is unbelievable. It’s definitely hard to go against him in the corners,” said Snuggerud.
Aaron Huglen, who scored the tying goal for the Gophers in the third, said that in the locker room Meyers was vocal and reminded the team that exhibition or no, nothing less than a win was expected from the home team.
“Before the game he was taking it like any other game and telling us to get going, so we’re just following his lead,” Huglen said. “He’s a phenomenal player.”
